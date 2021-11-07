Local News
The Melting Pot ‘family’ says goodbye to its ‘dad’
The news of Melting Pot owner Robert Bachelor’s passing on Tuesday afternoon, November 2, led to exchanged messages, condolences, and tributes of affection among long-time customers and employees alike.
Robert had handed day-to-day management of restaurant operations over to son Elliot over the last several years due to increasing health issues related to age and diabetes he had long battled. Still, he liked to stop in every week or so, even in his “wheelchair buggy” to touch base, trade stories, and share a colorful joke or two with regular customers, while keeping that “tight supervisory eye” on his and Elliot’s employees. For while for some at distance it may have been his business success that marked his life here – Robert missed celebrating the Melting Pot’s 50th anniversary by about six months – for those who worked any amount of time for him or got to know him chatting while waiting for that thin-crust pizza or your favorite sub or appetizer to arrive, it was Robert’s personality and sense of humor that will define fond memories of him. They were memories gathered over decades of Robert holding court at the Melting Pot bar or at tables of friends he spotted on his rounds.
In fact, some of us longer-termers were commiserating during the week that it was sad for the Melting Pot’s generation of newer employees that they didn’t have that daily interaction that characterized Robert’s younger years at the Pot – and I’ll categorize those “younger” years as right up through his 70s – because they missed that interaction that bred the familiarity that transitioned to lifelong friendships as part of “The Melting Pot family” for so many.
Friday, November 5th, in the Melting Pot’s small bar section where Robert long-held court, some of that old Melting Pot family, along with Robert’s son Elliott, and Elliot’s wife and son Kellie and Palmer, gathered to remember, reunite, tell “Robert stories”, and toast their dad, whether it be by blood, marriage or pizza over a beer.
Here’s to you, Robert, thanks for the stories, the laughs, and the friendships made waiting for that defining thin-crust pizza – especially the anchovy-dressed ones we used to share that drove everyone away from our corner of “the owner’s box”.
See the Royal Examiner’s obituary Robert Bachelor (1938 – 2021) – Royal Examiner for details on services and a brief overview of the expansive and interesting life lived by Robert Bachelor. And hang in there Westy, Ruth, Elliot, Francie, and families – without your family, The Melting Pot family could never have existed.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 8 – 12, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for litter pick-up operations, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to southbound I-81 due to pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 11.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 13 – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participate in 10th annual Heritage Day in Millwood, VA
The Clark County Historical Association held its 10th Annual Heritage Day at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Va. on Saturday, 6 November 2021.
Heritage Day offered demonstrations on how individuals in the colonial era performed fundamental activities such as food production, milling, woodworking, hands-on sewing demonstrations, cooking, medicine, and military demonstrations.
Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented colonial flags, how to properly care and use a musket, exhibition on musket firing, demonstration on how to build musket cartridges, and talked about colonial life in the colonies.
Participating from the Sons of the American Revolution were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, and Mike St Jacques.
Local News
Saturday night fire damages Vaught Estates home
Just after 8:30 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, Warren County Emergency Communications began receiving 9-1-1 calls from neighbors reporting smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 900 block of Goodview Drive. A residential structure fire dispatch was initiated.
The on-duty Assistant Fire Marshal was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported visible fire from the attic system of the home.
The Assistant Fire Marshal was able to verify all occupants were able to self-rescue from the home. Firefighters initiated an interior fire attack, though the command ordered an evacuation due to a water supply issue. Personnel quickly corrected and reestablished the water supply and crews resumed an interior fire attack. The fire was marked under control in approximately 45 minutes.
The fire caused significant damages to the home and rendered it uninhabitable. The occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Assistance Program. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators determined a failure within the chimney allowed the fire to spread into the home’s attic space.
Fire Chief James Bonzono took advantage of the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of having chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned annually and to stress the importance of a working smoke alarm.
Units on the run:
Engine 4 (Linden)
Rescue Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores)
Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms)
Engine 9 (Chester Gap)
Truck 10 (North Warren)
FM 4
Duty Officer (Captain Cross)
Local News
Pair plead guilty to distributing Eutylone in Winchester
A pair of Winchester, Virginia men, pleaded guilty this week to possessing and distributing Eutylone, a Schedule I controlled substance primarily used for its psychoactive, stimulant effects.
Eutylone emerged on the United States’ illicit drug market in 2014, reports of its abuse have sharply increased since 2018. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that Eutylone is being falsely marketed by drug dealers as MDMA (“Ecstasy” or “Molly”) and has been distributed under the street names of “Red Bull” and “Blue Playboy,” among others.
Beginning in January 2020, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted multiple controlled drug buys from Gregory McKinley Frye, 54, and his nephew, Lamont Antoine Parson, 39. On February 6, 2020, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant at the Winchester, Virginia apartment occupied by Frye and Parson and recovered over three kilograms of Eutylone, a 9mm pistol, and a digital scale.
“Eutylone is especially risky to users because it looks nearly identical to other drugs like Ecstasy or Molly but produces a weaker effect, tempting people to take more, and leading to severe adverse effects such as tremors, seizures, or even death,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The prosecution of these defendants serves to make Winchester a safer community by educating its citizens of the presence of this dangerous drug in their town.”
Frye pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone and two counts of distribution of Eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison. Parson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute Eutylone and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (comprised of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Luray Police Department, the Front Royal Police Department, the Strasburg Police Department, the Winchester Police Department, and the Virginia State Police) investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.
Local News
Statement from Glenn Youngkin on the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Election
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on winning the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election:
“Virginians yesterday called for a Commonwealth where we—bonded by the Virginia spirit of liberty and freedom—can all achieve the great Virginia promise, and I am honored and humbled to answer that call. Together, as Virginians, we are going to get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs.
“I would like to thank my wife, Suzanne, and our four children for their enduring love and support over the last 40 weeks. And thank you to our Women for Glenn, Latinos for Glenn, Black Virginians for Glenn, Farmers for Glenn, Educators for Glenn, Law Enforcement for Glenn, and all our supporters for their relentless encouragement and tireless efforts to help make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
“To all those who came out to vote for us on Tuesday—thank you. Thank you for standing up for Virginia and entrusting me with your family’s futures. To those who voted a different way this time—thank you for fighting for what you believe in. I look forward to coming together and earning your support over the next four years.
“To Terry, Dorothy, and their family, thank you for your past service to the Commonwealth, and I wish you all the best and ask that Virginia join Suzanne and me in doing the same.
“Thank you, Virginia. Let’s get to work—TOGETHER.”
Local News
Logan’s Bell, Music Lover’s Scholarship, new ESL teacher slot approved by School Board
Two memorials and a new teaching position to support English-language learners at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received unanimous approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, November 3 regular meeting.
Skyline High School Athletic Director Bill Cupp explained to board members that the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians contacted his department to discuss funding a memorial at the school following the tragic death of Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, a 2021 Skyline High School graduate and star athlete who died in a car accident on October 4.
Together, they decided on Logan’s Bell as a memorial to honor Maiatico, as well as “the lives of all within the Skyline High School Community that have had their lives or the lives of loved ones cut short,” said Cupp.
The vision of Logan’s Bell is for anyone who rings the bell to take a moment in self-reflection of lives lost that are near and dear to their own heart, he said, noting that the 5-feet-tall, the permanent structure will be erected at the south end of the high school’s stadium.
The cost of the project, materials, and labor will be financed by donations obtained from the Front Royal community by the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, which has a stated mission to inspire social responsibility by supporting local business people and working together to build a better community.
Members of the organization include Clint Pierpoint and Heidi Rutz of Next Home Realty Select; Amanda Kindall of Element Risk Management Insurance; Blake Pierpoint of Blake and Co Hair Spa; Ellen Aders with State Farm; Katrina Meade with City National Bank; Molly Llewellyn from CBM Mortgage; Brad Minardi with Artsii; Kelly Wahl at Lang Appraisal Services; and Front Royal Chief of Police Kahle Magalis.
School Board members Vice Chair Catherine Bower, Kristen Pence, James Wells, and Melanie Salins voted to approve the memorial. School Board member Ralph Rinaldi was absent during last night’s meeting.
Additionally, the members all voted to approve the Patricia Ann Hand Memorial Music Lover’s Scholarship with gratitude.
Hand played the clarinet in grade school and was active in music throughout her school years. She also assisted in community theater groups and attended many live musical performances. Hand worked at Skyline Caverns during high school and after graduation was employed by the local sheriff’s office. Later, she accepted a position with American Management Systems (AMS) as a computer programmer in Arlington, Va., a position that eventually allowed her to relocate to Newton, Iowa, until her retirement.
Hand requested that a scholarship in the amount of $25,000 be established in her name at Warren County High School, where $2,000-awards will be made yearly until 2033, or later, according to the information Fox read, “to a graduating senior who intends to continue their education in music.”
In another action agenda item before the School Board, members approved a request for WCPS to hire an additional middle school English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher through June 30, 2022, “needed due to increased ESL program enrollment,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
As part of the motion, the board also authorized the superintendent to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors transfer $63,650 from the Contingency Fund to a specific instruction fund to provide the needed teacher’s salary. Ballenger said the school division wants to use contingency funds for the new teacher position because “this needs to be built into our budget,” he said, adding that “the numbers are rising every year, so we need this additional teacher.”
Ballenger said ESL student enrollment for WCPS increased by approximately 20 students this school year over the 2020-2021 school year. The division’s current ESL enrollment is 171 students total in elementary and secondary schools. At the same time, WCPS currently employs just six ESL teachers. Each ESL teacher has a caseload of between 26-32 students, with some ESL teachers having 42 students, Ballenger said.
The superintendent proposed adding one additional endorsed ESL teacher to serve WCPS middle schools. The position will enable identified students at the middle schools to receive their required minutes according to the schedule that works best for the students, not during a core class. Adding this position also will enable high school ESL teachers to push into classrooms to assist students and/or provide additional support and tutoring to beginning English learners, he said.
“As we approach June 30, 2023, we will review current enrollment and work to add this position into the regular school budget,” Ballenger said.
Lastly, the School Board also unanimously approved a WCPS calendar change that Ballenger said is much needed for students, teachers, and WCPS staff, who are facing an ongoing pandemic, as well as staffing shortages and student discipline issues.
At its May 19 meeting, the Warren County School Board approved the recommendation to move the start of school this year for students from Tuesday, August 10, to Tuesday, August 17. In doing so, several modifications were included in the approval, including one to change November 22 and November 23 from holidays to school days, Ballenger explained to board members prior to their vote.
“As this challenging semester has progressed, teachers and staff have requested additional time for planning and an opportunity to recharge from an extremely stressful semester under the current pandemic,” said Ballenger, who recommended that the 2021-22 school calendar be revised to reflect Monday, November 22 as a Professional Development Day for staff and no school for students, while Tuesday, November 23 would be a holiday for both staff and students.
Other business
Mountain Vista Governor’s School Director and Principal Kelly Huff provided a short presentation on the benefits of attending the school.
Superintendent Ballenger reported that there will be a November 10 vaccination clinic held for ages 5-10 years at a to-be-determined location. A letter is being sent out to parents this week with more information, he said.
The School Board also went into a closed meeting to discuss an employee personnel matter and student discipline issues, among other items.
To watch the Warren County School Board’s November 3 meeting in its entirety, click here.
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 0
70/45°F
66/43°F