The metaverse: the parallel universe of the future

Over the next few years, you may hear talk about the metaverse. If you’re not familiar with this term, here’s an overview of what you need to know.

What is it?

The metaverse is a parallel universe that doesn’t exist in the material world. It’s entirely created by a computer. Rather than simply being viewed on a screen as a classic video game, the metaverse allows users to be physically immersed in the digital space by wearing a virtual reality headset.

How does it work?

You can access the metaverse by wearing a virtual reality headset that fills your entire field of vision and gives the illusion of being in another world. You can move around and interact with the metaverse using a virtual version of yourself called an avatar. The avatar’s actions closely mimic your head movements and follow a joystick you hold in your hands.

For an even more immersive experience, you can wear special gloves that give you precise control over your virtual environment. You can also purchase costumes and accessories with sensors that allow your avatar to copy your gestures and provide tactile feedback. For example, if you’re engaged in a virtual sword fight, you’ll perceive a blow from the enemy via an electrical pulse.

What can you do?

In addition to offering more realistic virtual adventures than ever before, the metaverse allows you to interact with other people without leaving your living room. For example, you can virtually meet up and play with your friends or work colleagues. Why not replace a boring business meeting via video conference with an unforgettable meeting on the top of a majestic mountain?

Does this alternate universe appeal to you?