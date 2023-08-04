Opinion
The Missing MOA: The Overlooked Agreement Behind Library Funding Controversy
The government center has been packed with citizens, and all the conversations have been focused on books. It came to my attention that something was not being talked about—the lack of an MOA in place between the library and the county.
A “memorandum of agreement” (MOA) is a written formal document between parties that details the agreement of how they will work together. I would expect that before handing out over a million dollars in taxpayer funds, such an agreement would be in place. It is hate that is seen when people are stating that the BOS is taking away funding. The board has said specifically that they are asking for the library’s process of how they handle books as well as an up-to-date MOA. It seems that some people that want to jump on their high horse and roll with incorrect info are doing so so that they can look to be the ones holding the checkered flag. Why does it have to be a fight and purposely out to make others look bad?
I reached out to the library director, Michelle Ross, and in an email dated July 5, she acknowledged that the MOA had, in fact, expired 2 years earlier. I was shocked this major piece of information had not been better explained in any news story to inform the public of the full reasoning behind why the BOS fully funded but only appropriated 25% of the library’s budget. I emailed Michelle Ross on July 6th to ask for more information. “This is the main source of revenue for the library, no? It seems that information put out about funding and the process of it is by you and another that sits on the board of directors that pushed this is quite different. It seems that you want the public to be mad at the county when this looks as if this falls on you, the Director. “
On July 10th, I received the following email response back from Michelle Ross: ”Myself and an SPL Trustee met with BOS members and came to a verbal agreement on changes to address public concerns. That includes creating a “New Adult” section which would remove books intended for older audiences (16-college age) from the Young Adult area and into the Adult section of the library. That process has already begun but may take a while as staff are looking at each individual item in the Young Adult collection to determine what needs to be moved. The discussed agreement also includes creating two new card types that would allow parents to restrict their children’s accounts to only Juvenile material or Juvenile and Young Adult material. The limited cards will be voted on at the July 10 SPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Once approved, the new card types will be available on July 11. The BOS decision to appropriate ¼ of the library’s budget was different than their normal procedures, but my understanding is that their intent is to make sure the discussed changes are completed.”
This was the final email to the Director of the Library, who did not want to take responsibility that her job requires exactly what the BOS is asking for. Instead, it seems that they are taking the hit for the library. No one is holding funding captive. Having a current MOA in place, none of this would exist. There hasn’t been an MOA in place since the Director came aboard in 2021.
“Thank you for getting back to me. In getting all of that tedious work together, wouldn’t that fall on the library as the responsibility of getting the proper amount of money for funding? I understand many others have a role to play. It is like starting a new job and having to go through all that annoying paperwork to prove who you really are in order to be on the payroll. You, the new employee, must complete that. Same with filing taxes. There are consequences if you do not. Do you understand my point? You came aboard as Director of the library during covid of 2021, right? Wouldn’t this task fall under the duties of being the director of the library? I would assume you would oversee a budget, establish (in this case) existing relationships with local government, report to your board as well as fundraising, employment issues or hiring, volunteer staff, being compliant with rules and governing laws. I just see that the municipal level of business would be initiated on your end, and you working with the BOS to get that funding moving or in order quickly and professionally. “ ( End of final email)
So, there it is, as Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the Rest of the Story.” Our community has torn each other apart for over a month now when the solution was already worked out. The library could have avoided this entire situation if they had gotten their MOA in place on time. Maybe we should stop this hateful behavior between neighbors and start having a conversation about what really happened and how to avoid having this happen again.
Steph M.
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
Opinion
Samuels Library Has Money … a Lot of Money
There should be absolutely no concern that Samuels Library, Inc. (SLI) will continue its services and operations for its full fiscal year without interruption. That is unless SLI is unwilling to use the funds it already has on hand.
There seems to be a widespread misunderstanding that the library will close if the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) does not appropriate more funds for it. This is being further propagated by reporting in this publication and in the Washington Post. Mr. Barr wrote, “ … the library could be closed by September”. The Washington Post reported, “… the library had only enough money to operate through September unless it could persuade the County to release (the money)”. Both of these statements are demonstrably false, as will be shown below with SLI’s own financial documents. Is this a purposeful narrative to scare library patrons into believing the library will be closed? Rather than allow this misconception to persist, SLI leadership should be actively reassuring the public that its operations are not at risk of interruption, no matter what the BOS does with regard to library appropriations this fiscal year.
The SLI annual and quarterly Board of Trustees meetings took place Monday, July 10. While it was stated that the BOS only appropriated 25% of the requested SLI budget, SLI’s leadership and trustees failed to make a statement to the standing-room-only attendees, much less engage in any discussion, about the reasons behind that partial appropriation. It is widely known that the BOS has withheld 75% of a full appropriation of just over $1 million from SLI due to the controversy about pornographic and sexualized materials in the juvenile section of the library. Why, if the very ability of SLI to continue offering services is at stake, would that meeting not be an appropriate venue to inform the public of the circumstances behind the BOS partial appropriation and to present the financial options SLI Trustees have to ensure its patrons of uninterrupted services?
The financial report presented at the July 10th meeting stated that SLI has $878,000 in investments. Therefore, it is a monetary fact that SLI has the financial means to support its operations with its “own” money. That is unless it refuses to use its own assets to continue its path of dogged adherence to what Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL) movement supporters and I consider the leftist-activist “woke” American Library Association (ALA). If SLI will put its money where its proverbial mouth is, it will stay open for the current fiscal year without additional taxpayer funding.
SLI financial documents (IRS Form 990-2021 and Financial Report-2022, still marked as “DRAFT”) are open to the public and retrievable from their website. As of August 1, 2023, the 2022 Form 990 and 2023 Financial Report are not on the Samuels website. Readers can and should avail themselves of this public information if they wish to be informed of the financial facts concerning SLI. I wish to highlight two items contained in these financial statements:
- Note 3 of the 2022 Financial Report says [emphasis added]:
“The Library had a surplus of $930,904 of financial assets available within one year of the statement of financial position date on June 30, 2022, to meet cash needs for general expenditures, liabilities, and other obligations as they come due.”
The Form 990 lists financial assets as “Publicly Traded Securities” under Part X Line 11, meaning that these are liquid assets – that is, they can be sold at any time.
- Examination of the IRS Form 990-2021 and the 2022 Financial Report reveals that SLI lost $93,649 on its investment assets in 2021 (9.5% loss) while the 3 major stock indexes gained 19-27% in 2021. Between then and the date of the verbal report given on July 10, 2023, the investment fund decreased by another $52,904.
The failure of SLI’s leadership and trustees to discuss openly and transparently what everybody knows is an unprecedented situation, both financially and operationally, speaks volumes about the ineptitude and unsuitability of its leadership to hold the public trust.
Many questions arise. Why does this non-profit have nearly $1 million dollars in surplus liquid assets on one hand while it requests $1 million in taxpayer support to be placed on the other hand? Should SLI be managing a $1 million investment fund (with poor results) rather than using its assets to provide library services? Has anyone representing SLI made any effort to counter the false narrative that “ … the library could be closed by September”, given that SLI is sitting on $1 million of liquid assets? Where did the million dollars come from? Has money from the Warren County annual appropriation been used to purchase investment assets? Readers with financial backgrounds will recognize that fungibility is at play; how long has the county been funding SLI at higher levels than necessary to enable the accumulation of a million-dollar surplus investment fund? I don’t doubt there are more fiscal questions that will arise.
Also of fiscal notability, the SLI trustees approved two additional budget items at the July 10 meeting for Warren County taxpayers to pay for: Legal fees ($15,000), and Communications consulting ($10,000). There was no discussion about these additional budget items. However, in light of the ongoing controversy and the timing of these new budget items, I think it is reasonable to infer that SLI is using taxpayer money to pay attorneys and communications consultants to examine options for lawfare against Warren County (taxpayers), should the BOS decline to appropriate the remaining funds SLI has asked for. I believe (that is, I have heard from reliable sources but cannot ascertain as a fact) that BOS legal counsel has been informing the BOS about potential financial costs it may encounter if SLI were to litigate against Warren County (on its own, or more likely in a partnership with a leftist organization such as the ACLU) for not appropriating the funds it requested. Would the BOS appropriate the balance of requested funds to SLI under the cloud of potential litigation against the county, funded in part by taxpayer money? I think that has the feel of extortion, though it is obviously not explicit.
I previously made the contention that SLI accountability to the taxpayer was inevitable. As evidenced by its trustee vote to leave sexualized titles in the juvenile section, meaningful compromise does not seem to be on SLI’s agenda. I think the financial questions raised here, along with allowing the narrative messaging about a library closure to persist when it is manifestly untrue, cast further doubt on SLI’s suitability to hold the public trust.
The BOS should be willing to continue down the road to that inevitable taxpayer accountability. Where does that road lead? I suspect it leads to insolvency, and the only way SLI will be able to ensure future operations is to transfer its remaining assets to the county, as is contemplated in Item 10 of its Articles of Incorporation. In essence, after SLI burns through its investment funds, the assets remaining are books and a handful of computers. The building and land belong to the county. Its trustees having failed to uphold the public trust, the library will become, as are the vast majority of “public” libraries, operated by management that is responsive to direct representatives of the taxpaying public.
None of the foregoing needs involve any interruption of library services as long as uninterrupted services remain the goal of all parties.
Richard Jamieson
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: $3.2 Million in Rural Rail Crossing Upgrades Increase Safety, Lay the Tracks for High Speed Rail
Surrounded by Biden appointees and officials from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Prince William, made the latest announcement of federal funding to flow into the commonwealth from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The ceremony held last month at the Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express station to celebrate $3.2 million in grants was the culmination of an eight-year-long planning process to improve rural rail crossings and lay the tracks for high-speed rail to North Carolina.
Train-ger danger
In 2022, there were 274 fatalities across America resulting from at-grade crossing collisions between trains and cars. Compared with the 42,795 people who died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the U.S. last year, everything about trains — including crossing their tracks — is far safer. However, simple safety measures can make such crashes all but impossible.
Although malfunctioning gates and warning lights do cause some collisions at crossings, the vast majority result from impatient drivers who choose to drive around lowered gates thinking they can beat the train. That’s why the latest technology to prevent such crashes is the installation of “four-quad gates.”
With two sets of gates on both sides of the tracks, drivers can no longer swerve around the gates without damaging their cars, thus establishing a strong deterrent to risky behavior. The presence of the quad gates means passing trains will no longer be required to blast their horns when approaching the intersections.
The $3.2 million dollars secured by Spanberger after talks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will improve four rural at-grade crossings along the Richmond to D.C. rail corridor. Four-quad gates will be constructed at Brent Point Road in Stafford County, Summit Crossing Road in Spotsylvania County, and at Doswell Road and Elmont Road in Hanover County.
The funding is one of the first disbursements from the Federal Railroad Administration’s newly established Railroad Crossing Elimination program.
“This is an example of one of those areas where there is a need on the ground in Virginia we haven’t been able to meet in the past, where now the state and the localities that I represent will have the ability to protect people’s lives, to make our transportation system safer and to do it with grant dollars that were put forward in the federal infrastructure law for this exact purpose,” said Spanberger in an interview.
Safer, faster service
With over 3,000 miles of train tracks and 9,000 highway-rail crossings across the commonwealth, upgrades to four rural crossings may sound like a drop in the bucket. Once you take away the crossings which are private, grade-separated, or closed, that figure drops down to 1,800 — still a relatively large number.
With just 12 deaths from train-car collisions since 2010, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia actually has one of the lowest rates of such fatalities in the nation. For comparison, Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, Indiana, and Missouri each witnessed over a dozen deaths last year alone. The commonwealth’s rail crossings may already be safe, but the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director, Jennifer DeBruhl, wants to keep it that way.
“As we work to increase passenger rail and the movement of freight by rail, that then puts more opportunities for conflict at these grade crossings,” she said in an interview. “The FRA received an incredible number of applications for this program, so the fact that we brought home this grant to Virginia is not insignificant because the highway-rail crossing inventory is a dataset that most state departments of transportation are already working off of.”
Since 2015, all states and the District of Columbia have been required by Congress to prepare a grade crossing action plan to help cut down on the number of collisions. After the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in 2021, DRPT officials began working with VDOT to analyze crash history, geometrics, and proximity to priority corridors identified in the Transforming Rail in Virginia plans.
The result was an updated Virginia Grade Crossing State Action Plan that positioned the commonwealth to sweep the first round of RCE funding. Knowing the rural part of the program was a priority for the FRA, DeBruhl and her team submitted the package of four crossings along the planned DC2RVA high-speed rail corridor.
“We’re not limiting ourselves to rural crossings, but there is a sweet spot in the federal program for rural projects,” she said. “We anticipate another solicitation for projects later this year, so we may submit multiple applications to eliminate conflict points.”
For Spanberger, the choice to hold the press conference at a popular commuter rail station is a reminder of why she fought so hard for the funding in the first place.
“People love the train and love going to D.C., but sometimes it gets delayed, and sometimes those delays are caused by the fact the train has to slow down because there is a car in the way,” she said. “This [$3.2 million set of safety upgrades] is part and parcel of making the I-95 rail corridor more reliable and more straightforward, so the benefit is certainly to people who are passengers on those trains or who might be enticed to be passengers.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Open Letter to Timmy French – Requesting Clarification on Issues
Dear Timmy French,
I write to you as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing tens of thousands of voters living in the Senate District 1 you aspire to serve. Your campaign has already raised three red flags for many Republican voters.
First, in your campaign mailings, website, and campaign appearances, you revealed very little about some very important issues. Voters want to know what your core values are and, more importantly, how you would vote on legislation pertaining to some important issues. It is time for you to take a clear stand on issues you avoided while campaigning before the primary so that voters can make an informed choice. Let’s start with just three issues.
- Will you vote in support of reasonable legislation to protect all preborn human life?
- Will you vote to oppose all new gun restrictions and vote to repeal all the onerous and unconstitutional gun laws enacted when Democrats controlled state government during the 2020 and 2021 sessions of the General Assembly?
- Will you vote for 1) taxpayer funding of school choice options, 2) protecting girls and women by keeping males out of female facilities and school sports, and 3) protection of kids from sexually explicit library and course materials, gender and racial grooming, and indoctrination in our schools?
Second, prior to the June 20 primary, you openly invited “everyone” to participate in the Republican primary. How would you respond to me and others who consider that to be election interference? I think it is safe to say 100% of Republican primary voters agree election interference is wrong. Looking at the data from the Republican Primary, it becomes clear that the number of Democrat voters exceeded your winning margin. Since you alone, in contrast with all seven other candidates, courted non-Republican voters, it is reasonable to speculate that you would be in second place without non-Republican votes. Do you believe Democrats should vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates?
Third, on Primary Day, I and other Republicans witnessed your campaign coordinating signs and campaign literature with Frederick First candidates running in opposition to Republican nominees. In Gary Oates’ June 23rd LTE, he wrote, “Frederick First was proud to team up with Timmy French and play a part in his victory. Timmy has been a great friend to our Frederick First campaign, and we look forward to working with him through the rest of the election season…” Republican Party rules treat opposition to Republican nominees very seriously. The Shenandoah GOP party plan specifically calls out allowing your name to be used in support of an opponent of a Republican candidate. You made no attempt to distance yourself from the alliance with “Frederick First” when questioned at the Frederick County Republican Committee June meeting. In my opinion, “Frederick First” is the team of Democrats and monied interests in Frederick County.
In conclusion, please come clean with the voters.
Who is Timmy French, and which side are you on?
Dave LaRock
Delegate, 33rd House District
Opinion
Keep Rockland Rural
I would like to reply to the opinion article written by Mr. Michael Graham regarding the Rockland Community controversy.
Mr. Graham, I do get it! But I don’t think you do. The residents of the Rockland community have vehemently indicated opposition to the rezoning request being proposed by the management of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to be able to build a 55+ community on the grounds of the golf club.
Shame on you, Mr. Graham, for cunningly avoiding any mention of the real concerns this development poses to our community. (i.e., drain of the underground natural water supply, disposal of wastewater, and congestion/safety of the local roads, among others). The Rockland Road bridge over the Railroad tracks is of no consequence until it is built!
I do get that 55+ communities are a great idea. But not in Rockland! With so many other potential development opportunities in Front Royal/Warren County, surely other more appropriate sites are available for such a project.
I do get that I stand with our farmers and neighbors who oppose this development and vehemently reiterate the cry “KEEP ROCKLAND RURAL”
J.Matthew Gaglione
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: Grandma’s Advice
As a kid growing up in Front Royal, I would make my summer pilgrimage to my grandma’s farm to spend time with her and my cousins in The Plains, Va. These were great times and full of many memories that I cherish to this day.
One of these memories focused on our daily activities of playing in the creek that ran through the fields. Each day my grandmother would tell us that we should not swim downstream of the cows. We heard her message but never paid much attention since the cows were upstream from where we were at that time. We ignored it.
It was not until later in my adult work life, while dealing with corporate business issues that the power of her advice hit me. I was dealing with having to solve an endless stream of problems that never seemed to end before the next issue was on top of me. At that moment, the advice of my grandmother came into clarity.
I realized the cows upstream represented the main cause of the problem that affected us downstream by the cow’s bathroom habits which would flow downstream to where we were playing. I was able to see that my business problems were like the upstream cow situation. The cows represent a major problem that was causing so many downstream issues. No matter how hard I worked to solve these corporate issues, more just kept on coming. Once I understood what the upstream problem was, the issue had a simple solution for both situations. Run the cows out of the stream above us and identify the corporate upstream problem causing the downstream problems. My life became more manageable in my corporate career when I learned to identify the upstream problems that were causing all the downstream difficulties and dealt with the main issue. The result was that most of the downstream problems disappeared.
I tell you this story because I think it applies to our current situation as it relates to the controversy about banning a select group of books from a public library. I see banning books as a downstream problem and not the main issue. If we continue to deal only with the downstream problem, it will continue to create more division throughout our community. The upstream issue is the lack of parental controls on children’s access to the internet which allows them to get far more damaging information than we ever had as a child growing up in our day. Kids have access 24/7 to everything downstream parents want to be banned, even during school hours. The issues that people are complaining about in our public libraries are multiplied 1000 times on the internet. If I were a kid today, I would not have to go to the library to get information on topics that I was not supposed to know. The internet has it all. Monitoring what children have access to in the library is easy. But many parents have no clue what their kids are viewing on the internet…Any topics they choose!
So, let’s get to the real problem that will not be solved by banning books from the public library to gain political points. Go to the source. Get the cows out of the stream. Be responsible parents and be involved with what kids are allowed to see at home on their free internet time. This will have a greater impact than making a big deal about banning public library books that others want to read.
We allow freedom of expression to the point that politicians today say anything and express any type of untruthful spin to support their self-interest. The sad part of this is that many citizens don’t seem to care to address all the mistruths and lies from this group of people because their freedom of expression is protected by our constitution, but they are very focused on stopping the ability of others to express themselves by demanding the acceptance of only a narrow range of books that fits into their thinking.
We, as parents, decide what our children are allowed to read from the library, so that can’t be the issue. Without comparable parental supervision, it must be what our children are allowed to view upstream at home that will make the difference.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Writer’s comment: I have been and will continue to be a passionate supporter of the strength of the family in establishing the foundation of integrity for our children to follow in becoming faith-based, ethical, and logical adults. Our children watch us for an example to follow of how adults handle the issues of life. This example will be passed on to their children. I’m worried that in today’s society, we have not been the best role model for them to emulate in the future.
Opinion
Library Drama and Clever Rhetoric
In a recent (July 26 publication) opinion piece by Warren County resident Richard Jamieson, the author employed a neat rhetorical maneuver that I believe is worthy of examination.
Mr. Jamieson made two statements which he surely believed, and I agree, are not terribly controversial. One that “no sexualization of any sort should be in the juvenile section of the library.” Two, that “by definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality.”One is a matter of opinion, the other a declaration of fact, but again: I do not believe either statement is controversial.
But! Did you see what he did there? In a single sentence, sexualization shifted to sexuality. The two words may look the same, but I assure you, they are not.
When one says that “anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality,” the word “sexuality” is being used very broadly to include such topics as what kind of person you might fall in love with. This broad definition of “sexuality” would include a couple romantically holding hands as they walk down the street. One may choose to narrow the definition of “sexuality” such that it is only concerned with sexual activity, but in that case, it is no longer true that “by definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality.”
To underscore that point, one need only look one month back in the archives of the Letters to the Editor relating to this exact discussion. On June 30, the Royal Examiner published a letter from “one of the 53″ detailing her concerns with one particular book, “Prince and Knight.” This particular letter had a follow-up on July 11. The problem with this particular book? Quote from the July 11 letter: “The innocuous-looking book has cute pictures of ‘Prince and Knight’ as Groom and Groom.” Quote from the June 30 letter: “Samuels has made their position clear, as I have mine. They are fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: I am not.”
Is this book about sexuality? If we take the broad definition, then certainly. Is it sexualized content? Hardly. If it were, then we would be having discussions about the rampant sexualization of our churches, heterosexual brides and grooms standing side by side and desecrating our sacred spaces with their pornographic wedding ceremonies.
It is interesting to me that Mr. Jamieson complains that it’s unfair to claim “viewpoint discrimination” and insists that it’s pure coincidence that the books “identified [by] CSL for removal because of pornographic content” happen to have LGBTQ themes. Yet the definition of “pornographic content” is stretched to include a wedding — so long as the wedding is a same-sex union. “Sexualization” is stretched to include an acknowledgment that same-sex couples exist.
As I said at the beginning, it’s a neat rhetorical maneuver. But regardless of flowery words, if your definition of “pornographic content” includes material that would be considered child-friendly with straight individuals, then perhaps “viewpoint discrimination” might not be such an unfair accusation.
Joe Plemmons
Front Royal
