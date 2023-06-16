Business
The most famous product fizzle still pops up
Every once in a while, you’ll hear warnings about so-and-so companies committing a new New Coke blunder, tweaking beloved products to better appeal to general consumer preferences.
The reference comes from the famous Coca-Cola introduction of New Coke in 1985, a sweeter version of the iconic cola that not only fizzled out but became a synonym for a blunder.
Coca-Cola’s original formula remains a secret. In fact, the company has avoided patenting its formula to avoid disclosing it in a patent application. While the company has changed sweeteners, moving from cane sugar to beet sugar to corn syrup, before (and after) New Coke, the company strove to maintain a consistent flavor. But in the 1980s, Coca-Cola was steadily losing ground to its sweeter competitor Pepsi. To counter, Coca-Cola launched New Coke, a sweeter reformulation that performed favorably against the original in blind taste tests.
Customers were sure to rejoice, right? Most of the 200,000 blind taste testers who compared the new formula with the original preferred the new version. Coca-Cola’s then-CEO even proclaimed the step to be an absolutely sure bet. But the new formula was a colossal flop, and consumers flooded the company’s phone lines and mailboxes with complaints. Class action lawsuits were filed, and overseas, bottlers balked at bottling it. It turned out that taste tests weren’t everything, and customers were attached to the original formula.
When Coke changed its formula, the company may have also reminded people just how much they loved the classic version. While Coca-Cola was losing market share in the 1980s, the original Coke formula is king these days, holding roughly 18 percent of the soda market compared to Pepsi’s 11.5 percent. Some theorists even believe New Coke may have actually been a marketing ploy for Coca-Cola Classic.
More recently, analysts have warned that McDonald’s runs the risk of New Coke-ing its menu with adjustments to its burgers. McDonald’s is aiming to improve the softness of its buns, how its cheese slices melt, and an array of other small adjustments. Maybe McDonald’s will ultimately succeed, but they also run the risk of a New Coke-style consumer backlash.
Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence: Revolutionizing workplace safety
In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing workplace safety. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), AI may soon have the capability to detect safety issues and hazards, offering the potential to revolutionize how organizations identify and prevent accidents.
The inherent strength of AI lies in its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and identify anomalies. By harnessing video feeds and security cameras, AI systems can learn to recognize patterns and predict potential slip, trip, or fall zones within a workplace. Furthermore, AI can discern differences between these zones, providing valuable insights into the unique characteristics of each hazard.
Beyond hazard detection, AI has the potential to alert managers to improper or insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) usage, flagging instances where PPE may be improperly fitted. With its advanced capabilities, AI could even go a step further by providing recommendations to enhance workplace safety. Such insights can not only help prevent accidents but also streamline reporting and complaint requirements, saving valuable time for workers.
The impact of AI extends beyond the physical workplace. In the realm of transportation, AI algorithms can be employed to plot optimal routes, direct vehicles, and issue real-time alerts to drivers regarding potential accidents or hazards. By leveraging the power of AI, employers can proactively address road safety concerns and mitigate risks associated with transportation-related activities.
One of the most valuable contributions of AI lies in the data it generates. The insights provided by AI systems can equip employers with a wealth of information, shedding light on previously unreported accidents and helping to formulate effective prevention strategies. This data-driven approach allows organizations to identify recurring patterns, rectify potential safety hazards, and prioritize resources for maximum impact.
However, it is important to recognize that AI is not a panacea for all safety challenges. While it demonstrates immense potential, it should be viewed as a complementary tool rather than a substitute for human expertise. Human oversight, critical thinking, and decision-making will remain integral to ensuring workplace safety.
As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial for organizations to embrace its potential and integrate it into their safety protocols. Collaboration between AI systems and human workers can create a powerful synergy, combining the efficiency and analytical capabilities of AI with the experience and intuition of human professionals. By leveraging AI as a partner in safety, organizations can strive towards a future where workplace accidents are minimized, and employees can work in environments that prioritize their well-being.
The advent of AI opens new avenues for improving workplace safety. Its ability to identify safety hazards, predict risks, and provide valuable insights offers a promising pathway toward accident prevention. By harnessing the power of AI, organizations can not only enhance safety measures but also unlock a wealth of data that informs effective prevention strategies. As we embrace this transformative technology, it is essential to recognize the collaborative role of AI and human workers in creating safer work environments.
Time Versus Money: The untapped wealth for aspiring entrepreneurs
The adage “Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time” has been a staple of self-help and business literature for years.
The premise is simple: Money, as valuable as it is, is a renewable resource. You can always earn more.
Time, however, is finite. Each of us has a limited number of hours in a day, a finite number of days in our lives.
This concept, though seemingly straightforward, holds profound implications for aspiring entrepreneurs in their quest to scale and grow their businesses.
Understanding the Value of Time
The first step to truly appreciating this adage is to understand the value of time. Money is easily quantifiable. It’s counted in dollars, pounds, euros, or yen.
Time, on the other hand, is more abstract. We cannot see it, touch it, or count it in a tangible way.
However, time carries immense value. Every minute wasted is a minute that could have been used to create, innovate, learn, or grow.
In the context of entrepreneurship, time becomes even more valuable.
For a start-up, it can be the difference between seizing an opportunity or missing it.
Moreover, the value of time increases with its scarcity. As an entrepreneur, your time is divided among countless tasks, from strategic planning to team management, from product development to marketing.
The more your business grows, the more your responsibilities multiply, making your time increasingly scarce and, therefore, increasingly valuable.
Time as a Resource in Business Scaling and Growth
The challenge for entrepreneurs is to recognize time as a resource, just like money, and manage it effectively. In the early stages of a business, entrepreneurs often find themselves caught in the trap of trying to do everything.
The misconception that saving money by taking on multiple roles is beneficial can be a detriment to the growth of the business.
Instead, entrepreneurs should focus on tasks that only they can do and delegate the rest.
This is where the concept of opportunity cost comes in — the cost of an alternative that must be forgone in order to pursue a certain action.
Entrepreneurs need to understand that their time has an opportunity cost. If they spend time on tasks that could be delegated, they lose the opportunity to focus on strategic growth initiatives.
Implications for Business Scaling and Growth
So, how does this understanding of time’s value affect the scaling and growth of a business?
It all boils down to effective time management and prioritization.
Firstly, entrepreneurs should invest time in creating systems and processes that enhance efficiency. The time spent on establishing these processes may seem like a lot initially, but the long-term time savings make it worthwhile.
Secondly, delegation is crucial. By hiring competent team members and trusting them with tasks, entrepreneurs can free up their own time to focus on high-level strategic decisions.
Thirdly, it’s essential to leverage technology. Automating repetitive tasks can save a significant amount of time. With numerous tools and software available today, many aspects of business operations, like customer service, marketing, and even financial management, can be automated.
Lastly, entrepreneurs should cultivate the habit of time auditing. By regularly reviewing how they spend their time, they can identify time sinks and make adjustments accordingly.
The Value of Time in Decision Making
Every decision an entrepreneur makes has an impact on time. Whether it’s deciding to launch a new product, enter a new market, or pivot the business model, time should be a consideration.
Entrepreneurs need to evaluate the time and cost of every decision. This means assessing not only how much time a particular decision will take to implement but also how much time it will save or cost in the future.
Entrepreneurial Leadership and Time Management
Entrepreneurs are leaders, and as such, the way they value and manage their time sets the tone for the entire organization.
Emphasizing the importance of time efficiency can foster a culture of productivity and effectiveness. By demonstrating through their own actions that time is a precious resource, entrepreneurs can inspire their teams to follow suit.
Moreover, effective time management by the entrepreneur can significantly enhance team morale.
When entrepreneurs are overworked because they’ve taken on too many roles or tasks, it can lead to stress and burnout, which can trickle down and negatively affect the entire team.
On the other hand, when entrepreneurs delegate effectively and manage their time well, it can lead to a healthier work environment and, ultimately, a more successful business.
The Impact of Valuing Time on Long-Term Success
Valuing time more than money can have profound implications for the long-term success of an entrepreneurial venture.
Businesses that prioritize time tend to be more efficient, agile, and resilient. They are quicker to seize opportunities and more adept at navigating challenges because their processes are streamlined, and their leaders are not bogged down by tasks that could be delegated or automated.
These businesses are also better positioned for growth. Because they’ve invested time in building efficient systems and processes, they are equipped to scale smoothly.
They can take on more customers, enter new markets, and even introduce new products or services without becoming overwhelmed or compromising on quality.
Conclusion
The adage “Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time” holds significant wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs.
By understanding the true value of time and managing it effectively, entrepreneurs can lay the foundation for a scalable, resilient, and successful business.
Ultimately, the journey of entrepreneurship is not just about making money. It’s about creating value, realizing a vision, and making a difference.
And all these things require not just financial investment but a substantial investment of time. By recognizing this, entrepreneurs can unlock the true potential of their ventures and make the most of the finite, precious resource that is time.
Just as one would not squander money, time too should be spent wisely, for it is the one resource that, once lost, can never be regained.
This understanding of time, and the ability to manage it effectively, is indeed one of the most valuable assets an entrepreneur can possess.
Think small to achieve big goals
If you have big goals that never progress beyond the idea phase — getting healthier or starting your own business, for example — then it might be time to overhaul your approach. Instead of pursuing (or not pursuing) large and intimidating goals that might seem too difficult to really achieve, you might find success with strategic steps, built-in rewards, and a shift in your mindset.
First, think small with a modest and achievable goal to help you build momentum. If you want to become a successful business owner, make a goal to draft a workable business plan. Maybe your garage is full of stuff, and your dream is to transform it into a woodworking shop — focus on a single corner first and don’t worry about anything else. Once you complete that first step, move on to another manageable milestone.
Second, do a little advanced problem-solving. If you never have time to work on a business plan, block out the time on your calendar. If you want to improve your diet but always forget breakfast, prepare food in advance and set a reminder on your phone.
Third, set some boundaries for yourself to keep you on track for each goal. Are you trying to quit smoking? Avoid your old smoking spots for now. Do you have more to do in that messy garage, but you’d rather lounge around inside? Set a timer for 30 minutes and work until it goes off before you hit the couch, or make a rule for yourself that you can only listen to your favorite podcasts or audiobooks while working in the garage.
Fourth, build in some rewards along the way. At four weeks without smoking, treat yourself to a massage. When you finish that business plan, go enjoy an over-the-top ice cream sundae. These little treats help keep you rolling to the next small goal and the one after that until, eventually, that impossible dream is well within reach.
4 facts about administrative workers
Administrative Professionals Week (APW) is celebrated annually on the last full week in April, which this year is April 23 to 29. The event aims to recognize and highlight the vital work of administrative professionals, including receptionists, secretaries, personal assistants, customer support workers, and more. Here are some facts about administrative workers to give you insight into the profession.
1. Administrative professionals in New York, NY, are most in demand across the US. In fact, admin workers in New York boast some of the highest salaries in the nation for this occupation.
2. Administrative assistants are overwhelmingly female. In North America, over 90 percent of administrative professionals are women.
3. The average administrative worker’s annual salary in the United States is $39,680. However, the most experienced workers can make over $45,000.
4. The American Society of Administrative Professionals offers the Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence credential to individuals who’ve developed administrative skills valuable to employers.
The administrative professional job has evolved over the years. The technology boom in the last decade has forced administrative workers to expand their skills. On top of managing memos, spreadsheets, and budgets, admin workers must now be proficient in countless online programs and software.
This APW, thank an administrative professional in your life. You can give them a card, send them a gift basket, or offer them a gift card to an office store to upgrade their supplies.
Did you know there’s also Administrative Professionals Day? This day of recognition takes place annually on Wednesday of the last full week of April. This year, it falls on April 26. Much like APW, it aims to celebrate and shed light on the many contributions of administrative professionals.
Creating A Life You Love
It’s easy to get caught up in the rat race. Whether you’re in the office, on the road, or somewhere in between, you’re bound to be working a lot of hours.
In today’s fast-paced world, it seems like everyone is constantly busy with work, family, hobbies, and activities.
You may find yourself wondering if there’s any way to make money while still enjoying life. Well, there is. You just need to take action.
If you’re stuck in a rut, you’re not alone. Many people feel like they’re caught in a cycle of work, eat, sleep, repeat.
You’ve been working hard and, finally, feel like you’re on track to create the life you’ve always dreamed of. But what happens when the work gets tough and your dreams seem further away than ever?
When you’re stuck in a rut, it’s easy to feel like your dreams are just out of reach. But that doesn’t mean they’re not real!
If you want to build a life you love, you’ll need to stop dreaming and start taking action.
What Do You Want Out Of Life?
A lot of people struggle with the fact that they don’t know what they want in life. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it can be hard to know where to start when you’re in the thick of your adult life.
You have so many options. You can pick a career path that you enjoy, or one that pays well, or one that you think you can make a career out of.
It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking about what you want and how to get there, but if you actually want to create a life that you love, you need to take a step back and really consider what you want out of your life.
The first step is to make a list of everything you like to do, everything that you like to think about, and everything you like to talk about. Once you have that down, you can start considering what would make it possible for you to do these things.
For example, you might love to write, but you need to consider if you’d be able to support yourself from it if you were to start a freelance writing career. You might want to go to college and study something like history, but you’ll need to make sure you can afford it and pay for the costs associated with going.
You can take a look at the money you make at your current job, but if you’re not happy with it, you might want to consider getting a new job. Maybe you like to travel a lot, but you have no clue where to start, or you’d need to make some big moves in order to do that.
You’d need to figure out if you can take the time and money to make that happen. In order to make sure that you’re creating a life that you love, you need to figure out what would need to change for you to do so.
Many people are not happy with the lives that they’re living. They have a job that they don’t like, but they’re stuck in it because they need the paycheck.
They might even be in debt from working themselves to death and not having enough money for a life outside of work. They feel trapped in a life they don’t want, so they might have given up on life altogether.
You have to wonder what people are thinking when they’re in a situation like this. You can tell that they’re miserable and just want to escape. How does a person end up in a place like that?
It starts with small things, like not having a life at all or having a life that’s not fulfilling. The little things add up, and the person doesn’t have the will to change.
They might be stuck in a job that they hate, where they’re only doing it to pay the bills. Even if they do love their job, it’s not making them happy.
They may not have any kind of social life. They may not have time to date, and if they’re married, their marriage isn’t going anywhere either.
What they’re missing is the ability to make their own decisions and live the life they want. It’s not just that they don’t have the money to make their own choices. It’s that they’re not making their own choices.
People have to decide for themselves, and that means they have to take risks. They’re forced to work at jobs that they hate, and they’re not able to take any risks in life, so they’re stuck in a life that’s not theirs.
The truth is, you don’t need to go through something terrible to find yourself in a bad situation. You can get yourself into a bad situation by making poor choices and being ignorant of what you’re doing.
You’re the one who has to live with the consequences. If you’re unhappy with the situation you’re in, then it’s up to you to do something about it. Don’t wait for it to happen.
If you’re in a bad situation, you can make your life a whole lot worse. Or, you can start to make changes and make yourself a whole lot happier.
In this day and age, most people are living lives that they don’t really want to live. They are constantly looking for ways to make more money, have a better job, own a nicer house, get that raise, and so on.
The problem is, you can only get so far living that way, and eventually, the stress levels of day-to-day life will get to you, and you’ll end up just wanting to give up and say, “screw it.”
One of the biggest problems with most people today is that they are constantly looking for the “perfect” thing. We all want to achieve perfection, but if you’re going to put yourself through hell and back to get there, you’re going to lose all sense of enjoyment.
A much better option is to create a life that you love and that you actually want to live. That means that you’ll end up having a job that you’re passionate about and that you want to wake up and go to every day.
You’ll never get burnt out when you work for yourself, and you’ll have the ability to live comfortably and spend money on things that you really want. If you’re struggling to make ends meet right now, then you might need to look at creating your own business or finding a way to make extra money doing what you already love.
Either way, you’re going to have to think about how you’re going to spend your time in the future, and it’s time to start thinking about that now.
Start today and build a life you love.
Improve recruitment and retention with exit interviews
Reviews and testimonials are essential to doing business in the modern world. In today’s competitive labor market, conducting an exit interview is your opportunity to learn more about the worker’s experience within your company and potentially become a more desirable workplace.
Targeted recruitment
An exit interview lets you learn more about the vacated role, which has likely evolved. This knowledge helps you elevate your job ad from a boilerplate to a targeted description of expectations. The more precise your job ad, the better your chance of identifying the most suitable hire.
Enhanced retention
When employees leave, they’re more likely to give candid feedback about their experience on the job. This information can help you make informed adjustments to your corporate culture. It can also help you identify which practices are working. It all adds up to an opportunity to improve conditions for those who remain with you.
Ask a local employment agency or counselor to advise or support your recruitment and retention, from job ads to exit interviews.
