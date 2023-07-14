“The Mouse That Roared” Brings a Rollicking Good Time to St. John’s Drama

Expect laughter and unexpected diplomacy on the stage of Father Ruehl Hall this summer

The small stage of Father Ruehl Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, is about to be filled with big laughter as St. John’s Drama gears up for its summer production of “The Mouse that Roared.” Known for their creative renditions of celebrated plays, this performance promises to be nothing short of a rib-tickling comedy.

“The Mouse That Roared” is a political farce that critics have called “the funniest on record.” The play features Duchess Gloriana, the young ruler of a minuscule country nestled in the Alps. With her domain on the brink of bankruptcy, the Duchess concocts a bold and unusual plan: declaring war on the United States! The unconventional solution stems from Gloriana’s understanding that the United States, upon winning wars, generously extends aid and rehabilitation to the defeated—surely a foolproof plan to revive her failing economy. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, leading to hilarious situations that are sure to have the audience roaring with laughter.

The show is set to open on Friday, July 28th, at 7:30 pm, and it will continue to play for four days until Monday, July 31st. Matinee and evening performances will provide ample opportunity for community members to catch this uproarious performance. Tickets are reasonably priced, making it an ideal outing for families, students, and seniors. In fact, the Drama Club offers a family special deal, ensuring that the joy of theatre is accessible to all.

The St. John’s Drama Club, established in the fall of 2008, has a heartening backstory. Initiated by homeschooling parents with theatrical backgrounds, the Club has grown into a community that includes students from diverse schooling backgrounds. The founders recognized a gap in drama education among their students and turned it into an opportunity for everyone. Their story is one of community engagement and the transformative power of the arts, making their productions even more meaningful.

In the spirit of the Club’s inclusive ethos, tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance, with both cash and checks accepted. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or looking for something new to do this summer, “The Mouse That Roared” is an event that shouldn’t be missed!

Click here for more information.