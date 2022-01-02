Connect with us

The murky business of online gambling

12 hours ago

When you think about gambling, you might conjure up the bright lights on the Vegas strip, where the entire infrastructure was built around a person dropping a token into a machine.

Online gambling needs no such infrastructure or fancy hotel rooms. It relies entirely on the belief the customers have in fair software — and they really do believe. According to Forbes, online gaming topped $72 billion in 2021, up from $64 billion in 2020.

To put that into perspective, Las Vegas brought in just $2.1 billion in gambling revenue in the third quarter of 2021, a record-breaking sum.

So customers believe, but should they?


In a business that is designed to take money, there is no online gaming commission. Online casinos can’t be legally set up in the U.S. and Web publishers on any platform can’t accept gaming ads.

Illegal online gaming sites often have problems processing cash, since the biggest transaction companies won’t take their business.

Nonetheless, anyone can place a bet.

The problem with online gambling is that everything could be fake: The other players, the odds, the games, the payouts, the winners, and the dealers. It’s a world created by the software.

How do gamblers know if online casinos are even paying anything out? They don’t know. They can’t know if the software is set to some kind of win probability consistent with terrestrial casinos or not. While some gaming sites claim to be inspected by accounting and gaming industry firms, there is nothing to stop an online casino owner from paying nothing. After all, he controls the software.

But the customers still flow in. By 2025, projections suggest that the market will be worth $112 billion.

COVID-19 relief may leave some with tax bills

1 day ago

January 1, 2022

Each year, millions of people receive unemployment benefits. And each month, billions are paid out in benefits. Yet many folks fail to realize that they’re required to pay taxes on unemployment benefits, as the federal government and many states consider it taxable income.

The tax bills, both from the individual and government’s perspective, are no small matter. In September 2020 alone, the American government shelled out over $13 billion as people lost their jobs amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. While the government paid out $2.7 billion in September 2021, that’s still a large chunk of cash and will generate considerable tax liabilities.

During the pandemic, the government provided expanded unemployment benefits. However, those, too, could inflate your tax bill. The $600 expanded unemployment benefits provided by the CARES act and the $300 benefits from the later relief packages are considered taxable income.

There’s an important caveat, however. The American Rescue Plan offered a tax break on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits so long as your (single or couple) adjusted gross income was less than $150,000. Keep in mind that this is a federal tax break, and you may need to pay state taxes.


How about the stimulus checks offered through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan? Those are not taxable as they are actually tax credits.

Taxes are (ideally) paid as you go. You should have been paying taxes on your income by sending money to the IRS while receiving benefits. You can pay monthly or make estimated quarterly payments. Waiting until tax day to pay may result in penalties.

Don’t have the cash to pay for your taxes? In some cases, the IRS offers taxpayers payment plans. However, you may face penalties and fees.

Even if you can’t pay your taxes, you must report the income and file tax returns. The federal government can charge you with crimes for failing to file taxes, and obviously, falsifying your tax returns can also result in charges.

Business

Supply chain woes hit small businesses

3 weeks ago

December 14, 2021

Supply chain issues have caused problems for companies big and small. This October, at least 60 cargo ships idled off the California coast, waiting for berths to open up so they could drop off cargo. Costs to ship a single cargo container from China to the west coast of the U.S. rose from $3,000 to $20,000.

A National Federation of Independent Business survey in September found that 55 percent of small businesses reported that supply chain issues were worsening.

A Congressional report concluded that COVID-19 lockdowns caused many of the initial problems.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey found 45 percent of businesses reported delays from domestic suppliers and nearly 20 percent reported delays from foreign suppliers.


Ultimately, supply and product woes will likely impact the bottom line. Small businesses, already facing tight profit margins and rising overhead from labor and other expenses, may struggle to absorb the additional costs.

Business

Smart TVs offer savvy advertising channels for small businesses

4 weeks ago

December 6, 2021

We’ve got apps on our phones, apps on our computers, and now, we even have apps on our televisions. And if there’s an app, there may be a business opportunity. Smart TVs may offer ways for businesses big and small to connect with customers.

More devices are becoming “smart,” which, among other things, means they’re connected to larger networks (such as the Internet). Modern TVs are loaded with streaming apps, like Netflix or Peacock. Meanwhile, online retailers and others are offering apps too.

Take Amazon, for example. The online retail behemoth spent $11 billion on video and music content in 2020, up from $7.8 billion the year before. To put that in context, Netflix spent $10.81 billion on content in 2020 and $9.22 billion in 2019.

Why is Amazon spending so much on media content? Part of it is to advertise goods sold on Amazon through video and music ads. The small businesses that sell their goods through Amazon’s marketplace can pay for ads to get their products in front of customers.


Peacock and other platforms also allow small businesses to buy ad space. Traditional TV ads are expensive and collecting data is difficult. We can estimate how many people watch a given show through surveys. However, it’s challenging to gather more specific data, like who purchased a product due to a commercial.

With digital apps and platforms, it’s possible to measure and define customer actions. With an app, you can track when a customer clicks on an ad and buys a product. Rather than paying for commercial spots, businesses can pay for results, such as click-throughs or sales.

As smart TVs take over the living room, instead of merely showing a customer an ad for your awesome local pizza parlor, you can get them to order delivery right from their TV. Or when Amazon launches its upcoming Lord of the Rings series, small businesses selling on Amazon might advertise swords, independently published fantasy novels, and other related products.

Business

Small businesses find success on Etsy

1 month ago

November 23, 2021

Amazon dominates the online marketplace in the United States and many other countries, too. The online behemoth accounted for roughly 47 percent of American e-commerce in 2020. Yet Etsy is emerging as a promising alternative, especially for small businesses, and is now the second-largest online marketplace in the United States.

Rather than the generic mass-produced goods often found on Amazon, Etsy focuses on unique products, such as handmade arts and crafts. With Christmas approaching, shoppers can find handcrafted Christmas ornaments, custom printed driver’s licenses for Santa’s sleigh, and knitted blankets to keep warm while chestnuts roast on the open fire.

Shoppers can also order custom art and other products. For example, you can commission high-quality oil paintings, which may cost $300 or more. Those on a budget can order custom cartoon-style art for less than $10.

Etsy generated $1.7 billion in revenues in 2020 and $10.28 billion in merchandise sales volume. Much of the sales ended up in the bank accounts of small businesses.


As of 2019, more than 2.5 million sellers had found a home on Etsy. By 2020, total Etsy sellers topped 4.3 million. While 62 percent of Etsy sellers were based in the United States (2020), you could find Etsy entrepreneurs in 234 countries. PlannerKate1, a top Etsy seller, has drummed up more than $1.2 million in total sales.

Still, it’s not all good news for small businesses. For example, Etsy has drawn controversy with its off-site advertising campaigns. Etsy automatically advertised products, taking a 15 percent cut of sales. While smaller sellers could opt out, businesses generating more than $10,000 a year could not, but enjoyed a lower commission rate of 12 percent.

Business

Book Review – Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment

2 months ago

November 16, 2021

Ever wonder why people make bad decisions? If so, Noise: a Flaw in Human Judgment by Daniel Kahneman, Oliver Sibony, and Cass R. Sunstein should make your holiday gift wish list. The New York Times bestseller sheds light on how people make decisions.

More than that, this insightful book may also help you tune out the noise that interferes with judgment. This could reduce variability and help you make sound choices.

The authors argue that bad decisions often come down to noise clouding your judgment. They distinguish between systematic deviation or bias, and random scatter, AKA noise. Ultimately noise seems to do as much damage as bias.

The authors each impart their expertise. Daniel Kahneman has already won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on behavioral economics. Olivier Sibony teaches business strategy at HEC Paris and formerly worked as a partner at McKinsey. And Cass R. Sunstein is a distinguished legal scholar and behavioral economist currently teaching at Harvard.


The stakes certainly are high. Gartner has found that poor operational decisions alone can cost 3 percent of profits. Meanwhile, research suggests that the average adult makes roughly 35,000 “remotely conscious” decisions per day. Choosing between orange juice or coffee may not matter, but deciding which candidate to hire or which marketing campaign to focus on may ultimately determine your business’s success or failure.

Business

4 ways local entrepreneurs uplift their communities

2 months ago

November 9, 2021

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which runs from November 8 to 14, is an annual event that aims to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs, innovators, and makers from around the world. It’s also the perfect opportunity to recognize the contributions that local entrepreneurs make to your community. Here are four good reasons to support local entrepreneurs this November.

1. They create jobs in the area
Local entrepreneurs create new and exciting job opportunities in the region where they live. This helps keep money in the community and strengthens the area’s economy.

2. They get involved in local events
Local entrepreneurs live and work in their communities. Consequently, they take pride in volunteering, making charitable donations, and participating in festivals to make their community the best it can be.

3. They shape neighborhoods
Local entrepreneurs play an important role in shaping the character and identity of their communities. The products and services they offer contribute to building meaningful relationships with tourists and locals alike.


4. They offer personalized service
Local entrepreneurs are tuned in to the needs of the people in their community. Therefore, when you shop locally, you can expect to get friendly, personalized service that you won’t find anywhere else.

This November, consider supporting the local entrepreneurs in your community.

