The one group that loves people forced to work at home: Hackers

Someone at your workplace no doubt makes sure the networks are secure and safeguards are in place to block bad guys.

And who does that at your house? Right. You or no one.

During the current crisis, with employees working at home, many companies have issued employees guidance on how to establish home internet security.

It’s guidance worth following.

1 – Change the locks.

That means update your software. You might have noticed that software frequently has security updates. That’s because smart hackers figured out how to break the software. But what you may not know is that there is a second wave of dumb hackers who just read the security update for tips on how to get the folks who don’t update. It’s like they have a key. Your mission is to change the locks and update.

2 – Use a secret code.

Implement two-factor identification. Yes, it is a second step. You will have to put in a new secret code every time you do certain tasks. But it is better than a hacker walking out with your briefcase.

3 – Use a mask.

Meaning, mask your internet activity with a personal VPN. It protects your privacy. It doesn’t protect you from phishing, malicious software, or digital viruses, but at least you aren’t accessing your company website in cyber-public.