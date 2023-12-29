Health
The Peril of Dry Mouth: What You Need to Know
Is waking up with a dry mouth a minor inconvenience or a potential health concern? Discover the facts about chronic dry mouth and how to safeguard your oral health.
The Morning Routine
For many of us, the morning ritual involves waking up, stretching, and perhaps reaching for a refreshing glass of water before tending to our daily routines. It’s a simple and effective way to start the day refreshed and ready for action. But for some individuals, this routine is insufficient to alleviate a persistent issue: chronic dry mouth.
While occasional dryness of the mouth can be relieved with a sip of water and a few swipes of the toothbrush, chronic dry mouth presents a different challenge. It can lead to discomfort, such as a parched tongue, a sore throat, and difficulty swallowing dry foods. However, chronic dry mouth can have more profound implications for oral and overall health beyond these inconveniences.
The Importance of Saliva
Saliva, often taken for granted, plays a crucial role in our well-being. It’s not just about maintaining moisture in the mouth; saliva is an integral part of the immune system. It contains antibodies, enzymes, and essential minerals. Here’s a glimpse into its vital functions:
- Oral Hygiene: Saliva is a natural defense against oral bacteria, helping to keep your mouth clean and healthy.
- Digestion: The digestive process begins in the mouth, where enzymes in saliva start breaking down food.
- Taste: Saliva enhances your ability to taste and enjoy food.
- Tooth Protection: Saliva counters the damaging effects of mouth acids and enables teeth to re-mineralize, which is crucial for dental health.
Given these vital roles, it’s clear that a lack of saliva can spell trouble.
The Culprits: Medications and More
According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center experts, several factors can contribute to chronic dry mouth. Medications are a common culprit, with certain drug classes more likely to induce this condition. These medications include:
- Antidepressants
- Antihypertensives (blood pressure medications)
- Diuretics
- Decongestants, such as Sudafed
- Sedatives
- Anti-Parkinson drugs
If you suspect that a medication is causing your chronic dry mouth, it’s crucial to consult your healthcare provider. They may be able to offer alternative treatments with fewer side effects.
Safeguarding Your Oral Health
Protecting your oral health when dealing with chronic dry mouth requires proactive steps:
- Dental Care: Schedule regular dental checkups and consider fluoride treatments to strengthen your teeth.
- Dietary Choices: Opt for a low-sugar diet, including hydrating foods like fruits and soups. Avoid dry snacks that can exacerbate the issue.
- Stimulate Saliva: Chew sugarless gum to encourage saliva production.
- Lifestyle Changes: Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, both of which can worsen dry mouth.
- Humidify Your Environment: Use a dehumidifier at home to help maintain moisture levels.
- Stay Hydrated: Sip water frequently throughout the day, and keep a water bottle by your bedside for nighttime relief.
- Oral Hygiene: Brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste and make flossing a regular habit.
A Lifeline for Your Health
While waking up with a dry mouth may seem like a minor nuisance, chronic dry mouth demands attention. It’s a condition that can impact your quality of life and oral health. By taking proactive steps, including consulting your healthcare provider about medication-related dry mouth, you can ensure that your mouth stays healthy, comfortable, and ready to tackle each day.
Health
Rethinking Body Temperature: New Study Challenges Long-Standing 98.6°F Norm
Recent Research Suggests Average Human Body Temperature Is Lower Than Previously Thought.
For generations, 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit has been etched in our minds as the standard human body temperature. However, a groundbreaking study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests a shift in this long-standing belief. Spanning nearly a decade, this research presents compelling evidence that our body’s average temperature might be cooler than traditionally thought.
The extensive study, examining over 126,000 individuals from 2008 to 2017, reveals an average temperature closer to 97.9 degrees Fahrenheit. This finding challenges German physician Carl Wunderlich’s conventional 98.6-degree standard set in the 1850s. Wunderlich’s methodology, involving over a million readings from 25,000 patients, has been the foundation of our understanding for nearly two centuries.
This isn’t the first time modern science has questioned Wunderlich’s findings. A 1992 study by the University of Maryland pointed to an average of 98.2 degrees, noting variances across different times of day, genders, and races. Furthermore, it has been observed that body temperature gradually decreases throughout our lifespan.
Dr. Juliet Parsonnet of Stanford Medicine, who spearheaded the recent study, offers an intriguing perspective. In her interview with the New York Times, Parsonnet suggests that humans today may have cooler body temperatures than those in Wunderlich’s era. The absence of modern dental care and pharmaceuticals in the 1850s possibly led to persistent low-grade inflammation in patients, slightly elevating their body temperatures.
These findings have far-reaching implications. The idea that our bodies might be cooler than previously believed opens up new avenues for medical research and healthcare practices. It challenges practitioners to reconsider what constitutes a normal or feverish temperature, potentially altering diagnostic criteria and treatment approaches.
The evolving understanding of human body temperature is a testament to the dynamic nature of scientific knowledge. As we integrate these new findings into our medical framework, it’s crucial to appreciate the historical context of Wunderlich’s work while embracing the insights offered by contemporary research. This study revises a piece of common medical knowledge and reminds us of the importance of continual learning and adaptation in science.
Health
FDA Takes a Stand Against Formaldehyde in Hair Straighteners
Proposed Ban Targets Products Linked to Cancer Risks and Chronic Health Issues.
To enhance consumer safety, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed banning hair straightening products containing or releasing formaldehyde. This decision, as reported by the New York Times, aims to address the growing concerns over the health risks associated with these products.
The FDA’s proposed rule, set to be implemented in April 2024, comes after extensive research indicating a direct correlation between frequent use of chemical hair straighteners and an increased risk of endometrial and ovarian cancer. Apart from these severe long-term effects, users of these products have also reported chronic symptoms, including headaches and allergic reactions.
Formaldehyde, a colorless, strong-smelling gas, is often used in hair straightening and smoothing products. When heated during the hair straightening process, it releases fumes that can cause a range of adverse health effects. The proposed ban reflects a growing awareness and concern over the harmful impacts of prolonged exposure to this chemical.
The FDA’s decision is a response to years of advocacy by consumer safety groups and medical professionals who have long warned about the dangers of formaldehyde. The move is also indicative of a broader shift towards safer beauty and personal care products, reflecting consumers’ increasing demand for health-conscious options.
The impact of this ban will be significant for both consumers and manufacturers. For consumers, it means greater safety and health assurance when choosing hair care products. For manufacturers, it signals a need to reformulate products and find safer alternatives to formaldehyde.
The FDA’s proposed ban on formaldehyde in hair straighteners marks a crucial step in prioritizing consumer health and safety in the beauty industry. By addressing the serious health risks associated with these products, the FDA is safeguarding public health and encouraging innovation in developing safer, more sustainable hair care solutions.
Health
Alarming Rise in Strep Throat Infections Amid Amoxicillin Shortage
A surge in Cases Across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions Poses New Challenges.
The current year has witnessed a notable increase in strep throat infection rates, sparking concerns among healthcare professionals. This uptick, particularly pronounced in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, is raising alarms not only for its health implications but also for its potential impact on the availability of amoxicillin, a key antibiotic in treating this infection.
According to NBC News, the surge in strep throat cases has been significant, with some areas reporting diagnoses at double the rate of previous years. Strep throat, a common bacterial infection, is known for its quick spread, especially in close-contact environments like schools and workplaces. Its symptoms include a sore throat, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, often leading to discomfort and the need for medical attention.
The timing of this surge coincides with an ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, an antibiotic widely used to treat strep throat effectively. Amoxicillin’s role in combating bacterial infections makes it a go-to option for healthcare providers, but the current supply constraints are posing serious challenges. In light of these shortages, medical professionals are compelled to consider alternative antibiotics for first-line treatment.
This situation is not just a healthcare concern but also raises questions about the readiness of the medical supply chain to handle unexpected surges in demand. The reasons behind the amoxicillin shortage are complex, involving factors like manufacturing delays and increased global demand. However, the immediate concern is managing the rising cases of strep throat with the resources at hand.
Experts emphasize the importance of early detection and treatment to prevent complications such as rheumatic fever, a serious condition following a strep throat infection. Public health officials are also advocating for preventive measures, including regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.
The current rise in strep throat infections and the amoxicillin shortage represent a dual challenge for the healthcare system. It underscores the need for robust medical supply chains and the importance of alternative treatment strategies. As the situation evolves, it’s crucial for individuals to remain vigilant about their health and for healthcare providers to adapt to these changing circumstances, ensuring effective treatment and prevention of further spread.
Health
Getting Vaccinated Can Protect Yourself and Our Community this Flu Season
The winter season is filled with football, cooler weather, bonfires, and holiday celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also flu season, which typically peaks between December and February but can last as late as May. It often results in millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths. This 2023-24 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expecting flu viruses to circulate, along with variants of COVID-19. This makes minimizing our risk, protecting our health and protecting the health of those around us more important than ever. Getting vaccinated for the flu is a simple, yet vitally important way to do just that.
Although everyone is susceptible to the flu, some individuals are at greater risk of developing complications from these viruses, including children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease and blood disorders. At Fauquier Health, one of the essential ways in which we’re making communities healthier is by making sure that you know the key ways you can protect yourself, your family and our community from preventable diseases like the flu and even speed up your recovery if you do become ill.
One of the most important steps is to ensure you are up to date on your vaccinations. This is undoubtedly the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu virus. While it is still possible to contract the flu after being vaccinated, it is much less likely, and studies show that vaccinations can make your illness less severe if you do get sick. Getting vaccinated also affords you the peace of mind that comes with knowing that you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself against the flu.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in individuals ages two through 49, those who are not pregnant, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions. Talk with your healthcare provider regarding which flu vaccination method works best for you.
To get your flu vaccination, you can visit the Public Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or your provider’s office. If you don’t have a primary care provider, visit our website and browse our Provider Finder, or call 540.316.DOCS. Like COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it is not too late.
COVID-19 vaccinations now include the updated bivalent booster that is intended to target the original COVID-19 virus and the most recent Omicron variants. You can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines on the same day, to save yourself time.
There are numerous other ways you can protect yourself and your family, and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections like COVID-19 during flu season and year-round, including:
- Washing your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol-based
- Wearing a face mask in indoor, public spaces
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoiding sharing food, cups or eating utensils
- Regularly disinfecting your home and belongings, such as doorknobs, light switches, children’s toys and play areas
- Staying home from school or work if you are sick to prevent the spread of germs
- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, your sleeve or elbow, and NOT your bare hands
- Calling your primary care provider with any questions
Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so testing may be necessary to help confirm a diagnosis. See your healthcare provider right away if you or someone you know experiences symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other upper respiratory symptoms. When detected early, prescription antiviral drugs can often help treat the illness and shorten the time you are sick by one or two days. Early detection is especially important for young children, elderly populations, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health issues like asthma, diabetes, heart and lung disease and more.
If you do test positive for the flu, stay home (or keep your child home) for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to seek medical care. If you test positive for COVID-19, you may need to self-isolate for a longer period of time.
For additional information about the 2023-24 flu season, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu or contact the our local health department.
By Dr. Hasina Hamid, Internal Medicine
Piedmont Internal Medicine
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Health
Holiday Health: Four Essential Tips for Staying Well During Festive Celebrations
Navigating the Holiday Season with Health and Happiness.
With its whirlwind of festivities, the holiday season can sometimes lead us to neglect our health. As we eagerly anticipate the joy and merriment, it’s crucial to remember that maintaining our well-being is just as important as enjoying the season’s indulgences. Here are four practical tips to help you stay healthy and happy throughout the holidays, ensuring you can enjoy this special time of the year fully.
1. Making Nutritious Choices: While savoring holiday delicacies is fine, balancing your diet with nutritious foods is key. Incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can make your holiday meals both delicious and healthful. Remember, indulging in festive treats is also part of the joy of the season and can be good for your mental well-being, so don’t be too hard on yourself.
2. Keeping Active: Staying active is essential during the holidays. It doesn’t have to be a rigorous exercise routine; even simple activities like a leisurely walk, dancing to holiday music, or a fun family ice-skating session can be effective. Physical activity boosts your mood and helps you feel energetic and less guilty about the occasional overindulgence.
3. Managing Stress: The holiday season, while joyful, can also be a source of stress. It’s important to engage in activities that promote relaxation and mental peace. Practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending time on hobbies can be incredibly beneficial. Additionally, setting healthy boundaries and seeking support when needed can prevent holiday stress from becoming overwhelming.
4. Prioritizing Sleep: Good quality sleep is a cornerstone of health, especially during busy times like the holidays. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night to ensure your body and mind are rejuvenated. Adequate sleep helps in coping with the season’s demands and supports your overall health.
The holidays are a time for celebration, joy, and togetherness. By following these four tips, you can enjoy all the season has to offer while also taking care of your health. Remember, staying healthy during the holidays is not just about physical well-being; it’s also about cherishing and enjoying each moment to its fullest.
Health
Steering Clear of Traveler’s Thrombosis: Tips for a Healthy Journey
Simple Strategies to Prevent Deep-Vein Thrombosis During Long Travels.
Traveling long distances, whether by road or air, brings with it the risk of deep-vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition that can have serious, even fatal, consequences. However, with a few simple precautions and exercises, travelers can significantly reduce their risk of developing DVT. The Coalition to Prevent Deep-Vein Thrombosis emphasizes the importance of staying active and hydrated during long trips to ensure a safe and healthy journey.
DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in a major vein, often in the leg. This can happen when sitting still for extended periods, such as during long flights or car trips. To combat this, experts recommend walking for at least 30 minutes before embarking on a journey. This initial activity helps stimulate blood circulation, setting a healthy precedent for the rest of the trip.
Once on the road or in the air, it’s crucial to take short walks whenever possible. During car trips, this can mean stopping at rest areas or scenic spots to stretch your legs. Walking up and down the aisles periodically can be beneficial for air travelers. These brief walks help maintain blood circulation and reduce the risk of clot formation.
In addition to walking, there are several simple stretches and exercises that can be done while seated. Rotating the shoulders, flexing, and pointing the toes are easy yet effective ways to keep the blood flowing in the extremities. Elevating the feet can also be helpful, which can be done by propping them up on luggage or, in a car, on the dashboard.
Another critical factor in preventing DVT is hydration. The Coalition advises drinking at least one glass per hour of water. Staying hydrated helps thin the blood, reducing the likelihood of clot formation. It’s important to note that beverages like coffee or alcohol, which can lead to dehydration, should be consumed in moderation during travel.
Incorporating these simple but effective strategies into your travel routine can significantly reduce the risk of developing a traveler’s thrombosis. Regular movement, stretches, proper hydration, and foot elevation are key to maintaining good circulation and ensuring a safe and healthy journey. Remember, a little effort can go a long way in preventing serious health issues like DVT.
