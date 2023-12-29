The Peril of Dry Mouth: What You Need to Know

The winter season is filled with football, cooler weather, bonfires, and holiday celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also flu season, which typically peaks between December and February but can last as late as May. It often results in millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths. This 2023-24 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expecting flu viruses to circulate, along with variants of COVID-19. This makes minimizing our risk, protecting our health and protecting the health of those around us more important than ever. Getting vaccinated for the flu is a simple, yet vitally important way to do just that.

Although everyone is susceptible to the flu, some individuals are at greater risk of developing complications from these viruses, including children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease and blood disorders. At Fauquier Health, one of the essential ways in which we’re making communities healthier is by making sure that you know the key ways you can protect yourself, your family and our community from preventable diseases like the flu and even speed up your recovery if you do become ill.

One of the most important steps is to ensure you are up to date on your vaccinations. This is undoubtedly the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu virus. While it is still possible to contract the flu after being vaccinated, it is much less likely, and studies show that vaccinations can make your illness less severe if you do get sick. Getting vaccinated also affords you the peace of mind that comes with knowing that you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself against the flu.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in individuals ages two through 49, those who are not pregnant, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions. Talk with your healthcare provider regarding which flu vaccination method works best for you.

To get your flu vaccination, you can visit the Public Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or your provider’s office. If you don’t have a primary care provider, visit our website and browse our Provider Finder, or call 540.316.DOCS. Like COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it is not too late.

COVID-19 vaccinations now include the updated bivalent booster that is intended to target the original COVID-19 virus and the most recent Omicron variants. You can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines on the same day, to save yourself time.

There are numerous other ways you can protect yourself and your family, and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections like COVID-19 during flu season and year-round, including:

Washing your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol-based

Wearing a face mask in indoor, public spaces

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoiding sharing food, cups or eating utensils

Regularly disinfecting your home and belongings, such as doorknobs, light switches, children’s toys and play areas

Staying home from school or work if you are sick to prevent the spread of germs

Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, your sleeve or elbow, and NOT your bare hands

Calling your primary care provider with any questions

Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so testing may be necessary to help confirm a diagnosis. See your healthcare provider right away if you or someone you know experiences symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other upper respiratory symptoms. When detected early, prescription antiviral drugs can often help treat the illness and shorten the time you are sick by one or two days. Early detection is especially important for young children, elderly populations, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health issues like asthma, diabetes, heart and lung disease and more.

If you do test positive for the flu, stay home (or keep your child home) for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to seek medical care. If you test positive for COVID-19, you may need to self-isolate for a longer period of time.

For additional information about the 2023-24 flu season, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu or contact the our local health department.

By Dr. Hasina Hamid, Internal Medicine

Piedmont Internal Medicine

