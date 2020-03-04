The power of a bite

This year, the theme of National Nutrition Month is Eat Right, Bite by Bite. It’s a reminder that you don’t need to revolutionize your eating habits to improve your health. In fact, small changes can make a nutritious diet more manageable, enjoyable and long-lasting. Here are five ways you can get started.

1. Eat a healthy breakfast

Fruits and vegetables, protein and whole grains are the core components of a healthy breakfast. Eggs are a particularly good choice because they’re high in protein, healthy fat and nutrients.

2. Make water your drink of choice

Water is a great way to quench your thirst and stay hydrated without consuming calories. For fizz and flavor, try carbonated water or add fruits and herbs.

3. Eat more protein

This can be as simple as snacking on nuts or eating lentils instead of white rice with your next stir fry. Protein boosts metabolism and reduces appetite, which helps prevent overeating.

4. Replace rather than restrict carbs

Although refined carbs have little nutritional value, there are healthier alternatives, including vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

5. Pack a snack

It’s hard to make healthy choices when you’re on the go, so leave the house prepared. Pack a snack loaded with healthy fat, nutrients and antioxidants such as a handful of nuts, fresh fruit, hard-boiled eggs or chopped veggies.

Incorporating these small changes into your diet can have a cumulative effect on your health. To ease the transition, plan your weekly meals and be sure to use a grocery list.