The power of a little humility

If you want to become happier and more resilient against life’s many trials, there’s a simple (though not always easy) long-term formula: Be humble.

Humility is about understanding our own strengths and weaknesses and keeping things in perspective.

The psychologist Everett Worthington described it as “the quiet virtue” and breaks it down into three core elements: accurate self-perception, modest self-portrayal, and other-oriented relational stance.

But maybe C.S. Lewis described it best: Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.

In addition to general humility as a virtue, Worthington outlined sub-types like intellectual humility and cultural humility.

A truly humble person acknowledges and accepts their strengths and limitations without shame or judgment. Instead of using superficial measures like money or possessions to assess their own value, their sense of self-worth comes from within — a trait that helps them see the intrinsic value of others, too. Humility allows us to learn and grow and treat obstacles as opportunities.

Humility isn’t just a trait, it’s a practice. Explore your strengths and weaknesses, own your imperfections (and quit spending your life trying to hide them), recognize that you’re part of the big picture, and be open to learning.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, “It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err.”