Opinion
The Probable Consequences of a Library Under Attack
I am writing as a concerned member of our community, a passionate advocate for intellectual freedom, and a firm believer in the vital role that our library plays in fostering a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive community.
Our library has long been a beacon of knowledge, a sanctuary of learning, and a hub of cultural exchange. It has provided a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds to access a wealth of information, explore different perspectives, and engage in open dialogue. This open environment has been instrumental in nurturing freedom of speech, a cornerstone of our democratic society. It allows for the free exchange of ideas, the exploration of various viewpoints, and the pursuit of knowledge without fear of censorship or reprisal.
However, recent events have raised concerns about the direction our community is heading. There have been attempts to ban certain books and target specific groups within our community by removing their voices from our library shelves. Such actions not only undermine our fundamental principles of intellectual freedom and inclusivity but also threaten the very essence of our community.
Book banning, especially when it targets specific groups or perspectives, is not only harmful but also counterproductive. It stifles creativity, inhibits critical thinking, and creates an environment where people are afraid to express their ideas and engage in open discourse. This goes against the very essence of what our library stands for and can ultimately lead to a more divided and less prosperous community.
Moreover, the consequences of such actions can extend beyond the walls of the library. They can tarnish the reputation of our county, making it less attractive to potential businesses and residents. A community known for discrimination and prejudice is unlikely to thrive economically, as it may deter new members from settling here, leading to a decline in local businesses and a less vibrant economy.
Therefore, I urge the Board of Supervisors, as a custodian of our library and as champions of intellectual freedom, to remain steadfast in upholding the principles of inclusivity, diversity, and freedom of speech. Let us continue to provide access to a wide range of ideas, perspectives, and voices, regardless of where they come from. By doing so, we can ensure that our library remains a beacon of light in our community, attracting new members who value the principles of openness, tolerance, and intellectual growth.
In conclusion, the library is not just a repository of books but a symbol of our commitment to a thriving, inclusive, and open community. Let us work together to protect this valuable institution and the principles it stands for, ensuring that our county continues to prosper and welcome all who wish to be a part of it.
I look forward to seeing our library continue to flourish as a symbol of enlightenment and unity.
Christina Colvin
Happy Creek Voting District
Opinion
Libraries Should Represent All, Not Just the Loudest
As a fairly recent transplant to Front Royal but one who has fallen in love with the community, I am hoping you will hear me out in regard to the debate concerning the Samuels Public Library.
I grew up in a sincerely conservative Evangelical family of six in rural Orange, Virginia, where our public library was a mainstay in a town with limited access to literature. My parents were devout in their faith but also in their love of our library. They provided guidance in my and my siblings’ reading habits but also allowed us to explore and find the boundaries of what we were comfortable with. In retrospect, I see this as their rights as parents — perhaps not every Christian would have permitted their children to read as freely, but this was their personal choice. Even those who proclaim themselves as Christian have a diversity of beliefs and of parenting.
This is why it’s so disheartening to me to see a minority of the Front Royal community attempting to choose for all and to push for only their viewpoint to be represented in our library’s collections.
My own love of libraries led me to become a librarian in adulthood — and while I don’t work in a public system, I understand the values of a public librarian. Our librarians, library staff, Board of Trustees, volunteers, and Friends of Samuels Public Library are all invested in serving a diverse community, regardless of their personal beliefs. It is so important that those responsible for such a valuable public institution understand responsible collection development in acquiring books that represent the many rather than the few. In libraries, we see atheist librarians who purchase Christian fiction to serve their religious constituents. We see conservative librarians willing to purchase children’s books with LGBTQ+ representation for families with same-sex parents. We see progressive librarians who will purchase the memoirs of Republican politicians they disagree with for their conservative readers. And so the list goes on because those who are committed to and invested in the mission of public libraries understand that collection development is not about their personal feelings — it’s about serving their community as a whole.
This is why I am so concerned about the MOA that would form a Board of Trustees from appointees selected by the Board of Supervisors. I feel such a plan would put us genuinely at risk of citizens — like those in Clean-Up Samuels — who are extremely motivated by their own personal beliefs and agenda to make decisions for the rest of the community. While I understand that there are those who do not approve of LGBTQ+ families or children, that should not give them the authority to erase all representation of those families from a library collection that serves those very families or to declare their very existence “sexually explicit.”
I am asking, as someone who loves this community and all those in our community, and not just those who I agree with, to please fund the Samuels Public Library and not approve any MOA that would form a Board of Trustees of citizens who would be personally motivated to impose their beliefs on the development of the library’s collection.
Please remember that we are a community of many and deserve to be represented as such in our public institutions – institutions that belong to all of us.
Kerry Kilpatrick
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Good Luck in the Next Election
Well, this is where the rubber really meets the road, isn’t it? Tomorrow night, September 5th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether or not to withhold crucial operational funding from Samuels Public Library. Wow. The suspense is just killing me (JK). I think we all know how this political theater is going to go. It was pretty clear after the Library Board of Trustees meeting back in July that the little “Clean Up Samuels” cabal would be satisfied with nothing short of the library’s complete capitulation to their will. The library’s reasonable efforts to comply with the unreasonably vague directive to “protect children” were never going to be enough. And with at least two members of the BOS known to sympathize with — and even contribute to — CSL’s efforts to censor the LGBTQ community out of existence on the library shelves, I think we all knew how this was going to end.
So I say just cut to the chase and do it. Go ahead and close down the most beloved and widely used public resource in the county. You’ve already run off highly qualified and dedicated staff with your Nanny State nonsense. Take the next step and allow a fanatical few to deprive the moderate majority of library patrons of the public library services they regularly depend on. Lock the doors and turn off the lights at the library, and let’s see how long your tenures as Supervisors last. Good luck in the next election.
LA Kelly
Warren County, VA
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Religious, Philosophical, and Practical Reasons Pornography Should Be Disallowed in Libraries
Nearly all Americans recognize that pornography promotes deviant, perverted moral human behavior. We know it’s addictive and harmful to husband-wife relationships, destroys children’s emotional and mental innocence, and can create family discord that separates families. Who destroys inquiring minds, replacing the creative with the self-destructive? Pornography pushers and other perverts do. Remember that Jesus promised the millstone around the necks of people who cause children who believe in Him to sin (Matthew 18:6). Are Warren County citizens going to allow Samuels taxpayer-funded library to be a youth and adult center for viewing pornography and learning acts of sexual immorality?
American morality – that which addresses right from wrong, good from evil – comes from the Bible’s Judeo-Christian morality, which other world religions also accept. In earlier times, America’s pulpits espoused God’s morality, which our government representatives codified into law. America’s legal system, derived from God’s laws, has served our society well. This relationship between America’s laws and God’s laws is now being loosened to the detriment and decline of civil society while enhancing the deviant.
God’s laws have never been challenged like they are today. Today, many churches no longer take seriously their responsibility to advocate for God’s morality in the public square, even though the Bible’s case against sexual immorality, including pornography, is clear. It’s wrong and evil!
America’s Christian morality is being seriously challenged by a conflicting and destructive religion – a godless, atheistic, materialistic religion called Wokeism or American cultural Marxism. Wokeism encompasses numerous subsets, like critical race theory, cancel culture, historical revisionism (1619 Project), and especially the LGBTQ+ agenda from which this impetus for pornography sprouts. Wokeism is obsessed with transforming America into the tyrannical nation our Founders never intended.
(NOTE: Children’s book giant Scholastic Books has gone woke with popular pornographic books like Melissa and Rick for 8-year-olds. For a wholesome alternative, buy books from Brave Books. Also, the American Accountability Foundation has a report dated July 27, 2023, that exposes the Marxist sexualization agenda at the American Library Association.)
Cultural Marxist morality requires that oppressors must be fought, chaos created, and Christian morality destroyed. The essence of cultural Marxism is that all things considered normal – like sexuality being taught by parents or in schools at the appropriate age – must be destroyed and replaced with a new normal – like children being taught sexuality at a younger age within a pornographic framework.
Marxism is about destroying the status quo, that which is now recognized as normal, particularly the Christian status quo. How interesting that Communist nations like Communist China, while espousing traditional Marxism, imprison those who pursue anyone practicing cultural Marxism, including sexual immorality, because it weakens the nation’s moral fabric necessary to govern.
Most Americans recognize Christian morality as their justification against pornography. Christian morality – that espoused by a historically proven resurrected savior, Jesus Christ – is a system of behaviors that excludes sexual immorality because it is a sin that separates us from God. Historically, Christian morality has produced the most advanced societies with the highest standards of living. This shouldn’t be a surprise when we’re taught to practice “… whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things” (Philippians 4:9), instead of hedonistic pornography.
Pro-pornography people justify their perverted positions based on their freedoms. As American citizens, they feel completely free of any sexual constraints, including having drag queens to promote pornography in libraries. Hence, we have a conflict between two ways of life, Biblical morality vs. unconstrained individual freedom.
Most people, I suppose, without thinking this through, may side with the individual freedom pro-pornographers, but America’s Founders never recognized complete, unrestrained individual freedom. The Founders understood that individual freedoms included a virtue component. They believed that humans are created to live within the boundaries of God’s values or Biblical principles. Society recognizes this because we have laws against murder, theft, illegal drugs, and other crimes to keep humans from acting outside God’s laws so as to prevent people from harming themselves and other people.
Hence, as important as individual freedom is, it’s subordinate to God’s laws. God, The Creator, gave humans a moral system that best glorifies Himself and leads to human fulfillment. God’s will for men doesn’t include perversion obtained from pornographic books in libraries that are mentally and emotionally bad for all people, whether we’re talking about children or adults. Children don’t need pornography, and for perverted adults, it’s available outside of tax-funded libraries.
Finally, it’s amazing that we’re considering pornographic books in libraries when laws exist that put people in jail for pushing pornography, particularly children.
Virginia Code § 18.2-374.1:1 says, “Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty. A. Any person who knowingly possesses child pornography is guilty of a Class 6 felony. B. Any person who commits a second or subsequent violation of subsection A is guilty of a Class 5 felony. C….”
How does allowing pornography in libraries square with Virginia statutes against pornography, which are trying to preclude the availability of pornography?
Pornography is against God’s law and Virginia law. It’s not a common good; it’s a common evil. It shouldn’t be allowed to remain in Samuels Library.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby
Frederick County
for Shenandoah Christian Alliance
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Former School Board Member Voices Support for Kristen Pence
This letter is in support of Kristen Pence’s re-election to the South River District School Board seat. As a 50-year educator who has worked to improve our school division during and since my 12-year term as the school board representative from South River District, I know that Kristen Pence has the educational achievement of our community’s children as her first and foremost objective.
Under Kristen’s leadership, the Warren County School Board has established policies to improve our students’ academic performance. Those policies, which include retaining teachers, improving student attendance, banning the use of cell phones during instruction, and establishing the new grading policy (which holds students accountable for their learning), all have the same goal in mind: improving the academic achievement of Warren County students.
Parents should be actively engaged in their children’s education, and research indicates that the more involved parents are, the better their children will perform in an educational setting. Bearing that concept in mind, Kristen supported more parental involvement through the increased use of opt-out forms and, along with the other board members, created the division’s 2022-23 theme, which was the promotion of family engagement. Parental involvement continues to be a goal for the school division this school year as well.
Under Kristen’s leadership, the school board developed a budget committee to ensure good communication with the board of supervisors and to find ways to work within the parameters of a fiscally conservative budget that has kept our total per pupil costs at the lowest 25% across the commonwealth.
Kristen is actively engaged in school activities on a parental and voluntary basis; she communicates effectively with her fellow board members and the superintendent; she visits schools so that she can learn, first hand, what issues may or may not be present; she welcomes parental input; and she deserves four more years to achieve her goal of helping to improve our school system.
Kristen Pence is not only the most qualified candidate for this position, but she is also an outstanding choice. South River District is fortunate to have her represent us on the School Board. The Warren County students, staff, and parents are also fortunate to have her as their advocate. She has demonstrated grace under pressure, dispelled misconceptions with facts, exhibited no hidden agenda, and will continue to focus on what is best for all of Warren County’s students.
Your vote will determine the future of Warren County Public Schools, so please vote for Kristen Pence for South River District School Board representative!
Joanne Cherefko
Former WCPS School Board Member (South River)
Member of Warren County Educational Endowment
Opinion
It’s a Moral Issue
It’s a “moral issue” that the Warren County Board of Supervisors (WCBOS) must address … the “moral issue” that needs to be addressed (and resolved) is the purchase and display of pornographic and age-inappropriate materials at the Samuels “Public” library… the library is not actually public but is a private 501c3 organization that is unsupervised by the County, yet receives nearly a million dollars each year to spend solely as their administrators see fit (the fox watching the chickens).
Advocates for retaining and displaying these pornographic materials represent a very small but very vocal segment of the community, and they feel justified in compelling the vast majority of our residents to not only allow them to pursue a path that leads to, at best, an unhealthy lifestyle and at worst, a self-destructive end, but they also seek affirmation and respect for their bad choices.
The problem with the library began when a group of young mothers and fathers discovered the pornographic and age-inappropriate materials on display (for even the youngest library goer) and requested their removal. It has escalated because of the library’s steadfast rejection of removing the easily identifiable filth and its “heels dug in” refusal to recognize that the issue is a “moral issue” and not a fabricated issue about censorship, book burning/banning or discrimination… mischaracterizations which are always the aim and tactics of those that champion such actions as sodomy, chemical castration, and surgical mutilation (we must call it what it is)… in the name of toleration and inclusion?
Again, the issue with the library is a “moral issue” and remains a “moral issue,” irrespective of the concerted efforts of perhaps less than 1 % of our county citizens to reframe it as an entitlement, equity, or fairness issue… Our local library has the responsibility to choose books and other reading/viewing materials that reflect the community’s moral standards. Pornography and age-inappropriate materials do not reflect our community standards and should not be placed on the library shelves any more than should books about manufacturing homemade bombs and like destructive efforts.
The issue, problem, or situation (however it is characterized) has been presented to the WCBOS for resolution. It is my hope (and the hope of all library supporters who are seeking the same safe environment and healthy activities and reading materials that our predecessors have enjoyed over many years) that the WCBOS will respond appropriately and decisively and make the Samuels “Public” Library a truly public library, will direct the removal of the pornographic and age-inappropriate materials and disassociate the library from the American Library Association that is led by a self-described “Marxist Lesbian.”
This is not a time for the WCBOS to be timid or complicit or acquiesce to the rantings of a handful of vocal but “morally confused” individuals.
The WCBOS deserves the visual and verbal public support of the county residents who agree, and I urge them to show up at the Tuesday WCBOS meeting (7:00 PM, Sep 5, 2023) and make their wishes known.
Dale Carpenter
Front Royal
Opinion
Object to Censorship
As a long-time resident of Warren County, I strongly object to any type of censorship of the Samuels Public Library.
The definition of a “public library,” per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is “a nonprofit library maintained for public use and usually supported in whole or in part by local taxation.” In the case of the Samuels Public Library, the public includes all the citizens of Warren County, not just the members of the Clean Up Samuels group.
Throughout human history, there have been individuals who were arrogant enough to believe that they had a right to force their personal convictions on society at large. The members of the Clean Up Samuels movement claim they are “protecting” the “innocence” of their fellow citizens when, in fact, they are arrogantly trying to parent other people’s children. I helped raise three children without needing the members of the Clean Up Samuels movement to decide which books they should read or what ideas they should be exposed to, and I’m sure the other parents in Warren County are doing the same.
Over 40,000 people live in Warren County; the 53 vocal members of the “Clean Up” movement are approximately 0.13% of that total. If the Board of Supervisors allows themselves to be bullied into censoring ideas by a tiny minority, they are not worthy of our respect or our support to lead our community.
Laura Grover
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.