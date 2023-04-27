Real Estate
The pros and cons of having an open house
Are you selling your home and wondering if an open house is the best move? Here are a few pros and cons.
Pros
First and foremost, an open house will give your home a lot of exposure through online and newspaper ads. Street signs can also attract spontaneous and curious buyers.
Open houses often attract first-time buyers who may not know how to start home-buying. These laid-back events allow your real estate agent to establish relationships with these prospects and convert them into buyers.
Cons
On the other hand, an open house allows people to walk around your home with little to no supervision. Opening your home to strangers can make your property vulnerable to theft, vandalism, and unintentional damage.
Additionally, although open houses attract many people, you’ll likely end up with unqualified buyers or inquisitive neighbors who are curious to look at your home but have no capacity or intention to purchase. It can potentially waste your time and that of your real estate agent.
Speak with your real estate agent to determine if an open house makes sense for your sale.
The dos and don’ts of taking listing photos
If you’re selling your home and want to save a bit of money, you may want to consider taking the listing photos yourself. Here are some dos and don’ts on how to make your abode look its best in photos.
• Do get rid of clutter. Tidy up your home and remove personal belongings like knick-knacks, fridge magnets, family pictures, and children’s toys. Display only essential pieces of furniture so people can picture themselves in your home.
• Do pick the right time of day. Take pictures in the morning or early afternoon when the sun is shining into your home. This way, everything is brightly lit and visible.
• Do choose the right angle. Keep your photos straight and at eye level to avoid any distortion. When people look at the pictures, they should feel like they’re standing or sitting in your home.
• Don’t overedit the images. You can minimally retouch your photos to adjust aspects like lighting and clarity. However, the pictures should accurately depict what your home looks like.
• Don’t take too many photos. Avoid overwhelming potential buyers with hundreds of pictures of every single room in your home. Pick general shots that capture the best angles of your house, including critical spa¬ces like the kitchen and bathrooms.
Finally, poor-quality photos can make or break a potential buyer’s perception of your home. Therefore, if you aren’t confident in your abilities, contact your real estate agent for help. They’ll put you in touch with a professional photographer.
Virginia’s median home sales price dips, first time in seven years
According to the March 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the median sales price in Virginia in March was $370,000, inching down 1.3% from last March, a $5,000 decrease. This is the first time in seven years that a year-over-year decline in the median sales price has occurred in Virginia.
While the statewide median home price has moderated, many local markets continue to experience price growth. “Virginia’s spring housing market is off to a slow start, resulting in some downward pressure on price levels; however, the state’s tight level of inventory is keeping prices somewhat insulated in many markets,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price.
In total, there were 8,709 homes sold in Virginia in March, a drop of nearly 24% from last year, 2,737 fewer sales. The last time March sales totals were below 9,000 statewide was in 2016. In March 2023, new sales contracts were at the lowest level Virginia has seen in more than a decade.
On average, homes are staying on the market longer in Virginia. The statewide average days on market in March was 35 days, 11 days longer than a year ago. As the market has cooled, it’s been taking longer to sell homes, on average, for the last eight months.
Even as sales activity has slowed, low inventory and pent-up demand have kept the market competitive for buyers. This is reflected in Virginia’s average sold-to-list price ratio, which in March climbed above 100% for the first time in six months, indicating sellers are getting more than their asking price, on average.
“Virginia is seeing some mixed signals in our spring market data,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “The median home price has fallen slightly, but buyer demand has somewhat shielded prices. Active listings are staying on the market longer, but fewer new listings are coming available. This data signals a slower spring market that is likely to remain competitive for Virginia’s buyers.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®.
Click here to view the full March 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report.
3 questions to ask yourself before buying a vacation home
Are you considering buying a vacation home to spend your summers or weekends? Whether you want to buy a cabin a few hours away or a villa in the south of Spain, here are a few questions to ask yourself before taking the plunge.
1. How much will it cost?
On top of the mortgage and down payment, you must factor in expenses like property taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance fees. You should also budget for future renovations and upgrades.
2. Can you afford it?
As a rule of thumb, your mortgage payments and other forms of debt should account for less than 36 percent of your monthly gross income. If you think buying a vacation home will put you over this threshold, it may not be the right time to invest.
3. How will you use it?
Deciding whether the property will be used exclusively as a second home or a rental property is essential. This will determine, among other things, where the house is located and how big it needs to be.
Contact a real estate agent in your area to start house hunting today.
4 signs tiny home living is right for you
Tiny home living is becoming increasingly popular across North America. As real estate prices continue to rise, people are turning to creative solutions to live debt free. Here are four signs that downsizing your living space may be right.
1. You want to live a minimalist lifestyle. Storage space is at a premium in tiny homes. Therefore, you’ll be forced to get rid of things you don’t need.
2. You can’t see yourself settling in one place. Many tiny homes are built on trailers with wheels. This allows you to take off whenever you want and drive to a new destination.
3. You don’t want to be stuck paying a large mortgage. Although a tiny home requires an upfront investment, it costs much less than a conventional home. Utilities, maintenance, and repair costs are also considerably more affordable.
4. You care about the environment. Tiny homes are much more energy efficient and environmentally friendly than full-size houses. For example, living small uses less fuel, electricity, and water.
If you’re ready to downsize, contact a contractor or real estate agent in your area.
3 benefits of co-buying a home
Are you ready to buy your first home but don’t have enough savings? You may want to consider co-buying. Co-buying is when two or more people purchase a property and agree to share ownership. This can be a partnership between a couple, relatives, or close friends. Here are a few benefits.
1. It’s more affordable. Splitting down payment and mortgage payments makes owning a home more affordable. This can help you purchase a nicer home in a better neighborhood. You can also save on utilities and other household expenses.
2. It helps you build equity. Co-buying can help you start building equity in a home earlier in life. Building equity helps build wealth, and wealth can give you financial stability.
3. It can give you a second income. If you co-buy an investment property with a friend, you’ll each benefit from the ability to use the rent to pay off the mortgage and ultimately gain passive income.
Finally, keep in mind that co-buying doesn’t come without risks. It’s best to speak with a real estate agent and financial professional to determine if co-buying is your best decision.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (March 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Barks & Bags Extravaganza 2023:
- April 14 – Get ready for a HOT event to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Last year was record breaking with a FULL house. We anticipate the same if not better this year. So many purses, clutches, handbags, and more have been donated for this 2023 extravaganza!
Shenandoah River Clean Up with Rotary Club of Warren County:
- Event link
- April 15 – The Rotary Club of Warren County along with Front Royal Outdoors will be hosting a river clean up on Saturday! The community is invited to help with these efforts too. If you are interested please text Michael Williams at 540.336.3127 to notify him for our headcount. We will be launching by 9am to begin the clean up efforts. Waivers will be available day of the event, just please arrive early to allow time to organize.
Randolph-Macon Academy 5K Run/Walk:
- NEW DATE April 15 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are considering opening the event to the community next year, so keep an eye out! But for now, we want to thank our COMMUNITY SPONSORS who helped support the event this year! We appreciate you so much!!
Special thanks to our GOLD sponsors: The Apple House, Beth Waller, Associate Broker – KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty, Junk Luggers (Winchester), Hadeed Carpet, Marlow Motors, C & C Frozen Treats, Battlegrounds Fitness, Front Royal Dental Care, Mission Analytics, LLC.
Ride with Rotary (Rotary Club of Warren County):
- April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 9am
- The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
- There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
- This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
- See routes and more details on our eventbrite site.
- All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration. See copy of waiver in discussion post.
- REGISTER NOW! First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
- Watch this event video for details.
Community Prayer Garden Dedication Ceremony at Rockland Community Church:
- Event link
- April 29 – At 10am on Saturday morning there will be a dedication ceremony for the new Community Prayer Garden at Rockland Community Church! This event is going to be outstanding! Guest speakers, music, R-MA and more.
Nacho Average Party – Cinco De Mayo:
- Event link
- May 5 – Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses.
Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses. Stay tuned for additional information!
Safe At Home – The Un4gettable Series:
- Event link
- May 27 – Community Day will be held on May 27th, 2022 at Bing Crosby Stadium from 1PM – 5PM. The event will feature three timed exhibition baseball games featuring various athletes from our Warren County baseball community, along with games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event assisting with stands and entry. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults and children 13 and under are free.
* Game 1 – Front Royal Little League
* Game 2 – Athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs
* Game 3 – WCHS Alumni vs SHS Alumni
- This year’s event will be held in memory of Skyline High School students, Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, with proceeds going toward scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and the House of Hope. House of Hope is a program, based in Front Royal, for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. They offer shelter, food and guidance developing a proactive plan with each client to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing.
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for March 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2023.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -41.8%
- New Pending DOWN -27.6%
- Closed sales are UP 3.6%
- Average Median Sold $341,500
- Average Days on Market 39
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: March 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated April 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
