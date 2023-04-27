The pros and cons of having an open house

Are you selling your home and wondering if an open house is the best move? Here are a few pros and cons.

Pros

First and foremost, an open house will give your home a lot of exposure through online and newspaper ads. Street signs can also attract spontaneous and curious buyers.

Open houses often attract first-time buyers who may not know how to start home-buying. These laid-back events allow your real estate agent to establish relationships with these prospects and convert them into buyers.

Cons

On the other hand, an open house allows people to walk around your home with little to no supervision. Opening your home to strangers can make your property vulnerable to theft, vandalism, and unintentional damage.

Additionally, although open houses attract many people, you’ll likely end up with unqualified buyers or inquisitive neighbors who are curious to look at your home but have no capacity or intention to purchase. It can potentially waste your time and that of your real estate agent.

Speak with your real estate agent to determine if an open house makes sense for your sale.