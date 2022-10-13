The pros and cons of heated driveways

Are you tired of cleaning the snow off your driveway every winter? If so, you may want to consider investing in a heated driveway. Here are a few pros and cons to help you make your decision.

Advantages

The best thing about heated driveways is you can quickly melt all the snow and ice in front of your home with the push of a button. You don’t have to worry about injuring yourself, shoveling, or paying someone to plow your driveway.

Additionally, you don’t have to use de-icing salts. These salts contain sodium chloride, which can deteriorate concrete, damage your vehicle’s undercarriage and kill the landscaping near the driveway’s edge.

Disadvantages

One of the only drawbacks of heated driveways is that they can be expensive to install and use. For instance, installation can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Moreover, running a heated driveway over the winter can add a couple of hundred dollars to your monthly heating bill.

If you’re interested in taking the plunge and installing a heated driveway on your property, have it professionally installed to ensure years of worry-free operation.