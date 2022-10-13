Connect with us

Home

The pros and cons of heated driveways

Published

5 hours ago

on

Are you tired of cleaning the snow off your driveway every winter? If so, you may want to consider investing in a heated driveway. Here are a few pros and cons to help you make your decision.

Advantages
The best thing about heated driveways is you can quickly melt all the snow and ice in front of your home with the push of a button. You don’t have to worry about injuring yourself, shoveling, or paying someone to plow your driveway.

Additionally, you don’t have to use de-icing salts. These salts contain sodium chloride, which can deteriorate concrete, damage your vehicle’s undercarriage and kill the landscaping near the driveway’s edge.

Disadvantages
One of the only drawbacks of heated driveways is that they can be expensive to install and use. For instance, installation can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Moreover, running a heated driveway over the winter can add a couple of hundred dollars to your monthly heating bill.


If you’re interested in taking the plunge and installing a heated driveway on your property, have it professionally installed to ensure years of worry-free operation.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

How to create a multifunctional room

Published

1 day ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Many people live in their homes and work, play, and entertain there too. Consequently, rooms have become increasingly common for several different purposes. Here are some ideas for creating a multifunctional room in your home.

Assess the space
The first step is to evaluate the room’s characteristics. You must consider elements like ceiling height and the number of doors and windows. These factors will help you decide what’s possible and how to achieve the best results.

Determine the function
Next, consider what purposes you want the room to serve. If a living-guest room is what you’re after, you must determine what kind of bed it will have. If space is limited, a daybed or Murphy bed would be best. However, consider a sofa bed or futon if you have more space.

Furthermore, working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years. Therefore, many people want to create home offices. If you want to create a functional workspace, you can easily purchase sliding panels to partition off just about any size room.


Moreover, other hybrid room possibilities include a living room-gym or a laundry room that doubles as an office. Use your imagination to come up with what would work for you.

Visit your local hardware store to find unique ways to convert your space.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Pet-friendly décor ideas

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2022

By

Home décor can be challenging if you don’t want to compromise your pet’s happiness and comfort. Here are a few ways to let your furry housemate live their best life while creating a space that’s easy on the eyes.

Custom-built pet spaces
Build pet spaces into your home to replace unattractive, utilitarian store-bought pieces. For example, you can build a sleeping nook for your dog and keep the crate for car journeys. You could also take the unsightly cat tree out of your front window and build a window seat or a series of cute climbing shelves instead.

Feeding drawers
Keep your pet’s feeding area tidy and clean by installing a sideboard with a floor-level food drawer. The drawer can be designed with cut-outs to help hold bowls in place and easily remove them for cleaning. Accompanying cupboards will allow you to keep food, extra dishes, and other pet accessories within reach.

Pet-loving fabrics
Look for fabrics that are durable and easy to clean. Don’t be afraid to use attractive outdoor upholstery in your living room. Additionally, performance fabrics are available in various colors and textures. Consider taking a design cue from your pet and choosing a color scheme that complements its fur.


An interior designer can help you strike the perfect balance between beauty and comfort in your home.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Home

Garden cleanup time: Do it now

Published

3 days ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Warm fall weather encourages many of us to delay putting our gardens to bed, but late September and all of October are the best times to do it.

Some tomato lovers leave their plants in the ground, hoping their green tomatoes will ripen. It’s time to give it up. The same is true for peppers and cucumbers, and other garden favorites.

Pull the spent vegetables and annuals and put them in the composter. Take good-sized green tomatoes off the branches. Put them in brown paper bags or a box. Check regularly for mold or rot.

Over days or weeks, they will ripen.


You can leave healthy perennials standing. They can trap insulating snow and provide a bit of winter interest. But if any plants show signs of disease, pull them now.

Water everything. Trees, shrubs, and perennials could use a good soak. The same is true of grass if you’re allowed to water it right now in your community. Most plants survive winter better if they go into the season with well-watered roots. Water them again in October or November.

Empty your containers. Ceramic, terra cotta, concrete, and clay containers can shatter if left outside during the winter. Clean them and stack them in the garage.

You’ll breathe a sigh of relief in spring if you clean up your yard tools now. Wash dirt off the hoe, shovel, cultivator, and tiller blades. Put a film of oil on them to prevent rust.

Spread fertilizer on your grass in September or October.

Rake your lawn as needed. If you have a thin layer of leaves, simply chop them up with your lawn mower. But if you have lots of leaves, rake, bag, and save the leaves to use as mulch once the soil freezes.

A thick layer of leaves can cause snow mold, damaging grass if left on the grass. So keep up with your raking, experts advise.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 9 – 15: Save your home and pet with stove safety knobs

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

A dog that is big enough to steal the last piece of pizza off a counter is also big enough to turn on a stove.

Touch controls and knobs can inadvertently be activated by curious pets. That’s exactly what happened recently in Kansas City, Missouri. According to DogTime.com, the homeowners left a pan with grease in it on the stove the night before. Their two dogs stood on their back legs to take a look. One of the dog’s paws activated a touchscreen button for the stove. In short order, the kitchen filled with smoke, and a full fire began. Both pets and humans got out safely.

It isn’t as rare as it may seem. According to the National Fire Protection Association, pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires yearly.

There are several safety devices for pet and child-proofing stoves, including stove knob covers and clips. You can also buy knobs that must be squeezed from both sides to turn on. Touchscreen devices have lockouts that can prevent accidental activation.


Cats are also to blame for incidents of house fires. In Seoul, South Korea, fire officials report that cats alone were responsible for 107 fires from January 2019 to November 2021. The culprit again was paws on the stove or hot plate controls.

Sadly, every year 40,000 pets die in home fires. To save your pet and home, install safety knobs and keep flammable papers and substances away from the stove.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

4 household items you didn’t know were fire hazards

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

House fires affect thousands of families every year. Therefore, it’s essential to eliminate potential hazards in your home to keep you and your family safe. This year, Fire Prevention Week takes place from October 9 to 15, and the occasion is an ideal time to brush up on your fire safety knowledge. Here are four things in your home you might not know are flammable.

1. Oranges contain a naturally occurring and a flammable chemical called limonene. This substance is present in many cleaning products because it has a fresh scent and potent degreasing properties. Consequently, you should avoid spritzing limonene-based cleaning products near fire sources like your stovetop.

2. Hand sanitizer has become a household staple in recent years. However, it contains ethanol, which is a flammable ingredient. Although small amounts of hand sanitizer don’t pose a fire hazard, it’s important to store and use it safely to minimize the risk.

3. Nail polish remover is made with flammable chemicals like acetone and nitrocellulose. Therefore, you should always thoroughly wash your hands after using nail polish remover. Ensure the container is tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dry place when you put it away.


4. 9-Volt batteries have the potential to start a fire. If these types of batteries touch metal, they can spark and ignite. It’s best to store batteries in their original packaging or keep the tips covered with tape.

Fire safety starts with knowing the facts. Protect your family by learning about common hazards and taking steps to minimize them.

100 years of fire prevention
This year marks the centennial anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. A campaign teaching children and adults how to avoid fires and stay safe if one occurs was first launched by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Are solar-powered homes cost-effective?

Published

1 week ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Are you concerned about your carbon footprint and considering solar panels to power your property? Are you wondering if this environmentally friendly solution is cost-effective? Here are some things to consider.

Payback period
In recent years, photovoltaic panels have become increasingly affordable. However, depending on how much you spend upfront, it can take 15, 20, or even 30 years of reduced energy bills to make back your initial investment.

Profitability
The profitability of your solar panel setup depends on several factors, including where they’re installed and how they’re positioned. Solar panels can turn one kilowatt of power into approximately 1,200 kilowatt-hours of electricity in ideal conditions. You can use an online calculator to estimate how long it would take to get your money’s worth.

Additional benefits
On top of saving money over several years, using solar panels helps offset the demand for energy during winter. It also ensures you have power even if there’s an outage.


If you want to find out if solar panels are right for you, contact an engineer or solar energy supplier in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Partly Cloudy
7:20 am6:37 pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.73"Hg
UV index: 5
FriSatSun
68/45°F
75/50°F
70/50°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
13
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 13 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
On October 13th, the Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will host the monthly luncheon at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Cost is $16.00 Feature: the Joys of Quilting Music: provided[...]
Oct
15
Sat
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton Church Fellowship Hall
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton Church Fellowship Hall
Oct 15 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton Church Fellowship Hall
FREE EVENT! Offerings will be accepted. Join us for pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, juice and coffee! All invited to attend.
8:00 am Fall Craft Bazaar @ Living Water Christian Church
Fall Craft Bazaar @ Living Water Christian Church
Oct 15 @ 8:00 am – 3:30 pm
Fall Craft Bazaar @ Living Water Christian Church
 
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 15 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days’ Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind and rejuvenate through recreation. Try your hand at[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 15 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
16
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 16 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days’ Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind and rejuvenate through recreation. Try your hand at[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 16 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
20
Thu
5:00 pm 7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Oct 20 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Phoenix Project is excited to announce their Annual Wine Pull fundraising event once again this year. Come on out and socialize, have a glass of wine, enjoy good food and support a worthy cause. Tickets[...]
Oct
21
Fri
4:00 pm One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
Oct 21 @ 4:00 pm – Oct 22 @ 8:00 am
One Night Without A Home - Fundraiser @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
 