The pros and cons of sharing a bed with your dog

There’s no consensus about whether or not it’s safe or healthy to share a bed with your dog. Some animal behaviorists claim it isn’t a good idea, while others say there’s no problem with the practice.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine if you’re comfortable sleeping with Fido. Here are some pros and cons that may help you decide.

Pros



Being close to their pets makes people happier and calmer, which can translate to better sleep. Furthermore, you may feel safer knowing that your dog is right by your side if there’s a middle-of-the-night emergency. And if you tend to get cold, dogs make great bed warmers.

Cons

While it’s rare, dogs can transmit certain diseases to humans. Unfortunately, sharing a bed makes it more likely that you’ll get sick from your canine companion. In addition, sleeping next to your pooch can exacerbate allergy symptoms because allergens tend to stick to their paws and fur. Finally, dogs that have a tendency to be dominant may become even more so when sleeping in bed with their owner.

If you do decide to allow your dog to sleep in your bed, take some steps to safeguard your health. Bathe your dog at least once a week and schedule regular visits with the veterinarian to ensure that your pet is healthy and up to date on its vaccinations.