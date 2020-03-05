Home
The pros and cons of sharing a bed with your dog
There’s no consensus about whether or not it’s safe or healthy to share a bed with your dog. Some animal behaviorists claim it isn’t a good idea, while others say there’s no problem with the practice.
Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine if you’re comfortable sleeping with Fido. Here are some pros and cons that may help you decide.
Pros
Cons
While it’s rare, dogs can transmit certain diseases to humans. Unfortunately, sharing a bed makes it more likely that you’ll get sick from your canine companion. In addition, sleeping next to your pooch can exacerbate allergy symptoms because allergens tend to stick to their paws and fur. Finally, dogs that have a tendency to be dominant may become even more so when sleeping in bed with their owner.
If you do decide to allow your dog to sleep in your bed, take some steps to safeguard your health. Bathe your dog at least once a week and schedule regular visits with the veterinarian to ensure that your pet is healthy and up to date on its vaccinations.
Home
Do older animals need special care?
Just like humans, animals, as they age, are more prone to suffer from such conditions as arthritis, deafness, heart problems, tumors, cataracts and diseases of the kidneys or liver. So, when your cat or dog reaches old age (which varies depending on the breed), it’s a good idea to establish its geriatric profile.
What is a geriatric profile? It’s a clinical assessment that includes an examination (weighing, palpation of the thyroid gland, listening to the lungs, etc.), a complete blood test, an analysis of the urine and feces and other tests that can detect the presence of cataracts, arthritis or hypertension. Your veterinarian will also ask you about your pet’s diet, lifestyle, activities and previous illnesses. Once all the information is gathered, your veterinarian may suggest treatments to improve the health, well-being and longevity of your pet. Ask your veterinarian for more information.
Home
Why guinea pigs make great pets
Are you thinking about adopting a pet? If so, consider the guinea pig. These cuddly rodents make great companions. Here’s why.
• They’re great with kids. Guinea pigs aren’t as fragile as rabbits or as skittish as hamsters or gerbils. Children should still be supervised when interacting with them, but they’re calm creatures who rarely bite or scratch.
• They’re easy to care for. Fresh water, hay, pellets and crunchy veggies are all that guinea pigs need to thrive. Their only other requirement is that you change their bedding and clean their cage every three to four days.
• They’re clean. Guinea pigs frequently groom themselves and are generally tidy creatures. As long as you regularly clean their cage, they won’t produce any foul smells. They can also be trained to use a litter box.
• They have a long lifespan for a rodent. A healthy guinea pig will live for five to seven years.
If you’re thinking about adding a guinea pig to your home, consider getting two. Guinea pigs are social creatures and prefer to live with another of their kind.
Home
Meet Perry and Holly Leach from A&P Builders
Mike McCool, our publisher, stopped by the offices of Perry and Holly Leach on Friday, February 28th, to thank them for their support and to get a sneak peek at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company.
A & P Builders, LLC is a diversified Class A remodeling company and was established in March of 2000, serving the Shenandoah Valley.
Perry and Holly are committed to providing you with the highest level of service, so you’ll always choose them for your remodeling needs. Remodeling can be intrusive and inconvenient in your daily life, so they want to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your project and your experience, and it shows.
Watch this short video with Perry and Holly; find out about their company A&P Builders and what they do:
Home
Basement insulation 101
Insulation keeps your basement warm in the winter, cool in the summer and dry all year long. But because it’s underground, you can’t approach insulating this area the same way you would the rest of the house. Here’s what you should know.
Exterior or interior?
If you’re building a new home, insulating the exterior of the basement walls is preferable. Exterior insulation prevents heat loss, inhibits moisture infiltration and takes up less space inside the house.
On an existing home, however, insulating the foundation is impractical and very expensive. Insulating behind the drywall provides similar heat retention and moisture inhibition. However, it does take up more room, which may be a consideration for people with smaller basements.
Types
The most commonly used types of insulation in basements are foam board, fiberglass and spray foam. Fiberglass is inexpensive but can settle and doesn’t protect from moisture. Spray foam is the most expensive type but can be used almost anywhere and, if properly installed, is water and air proof. Foam board is the easiest to install.
An uninsulated basement can be overly cold in the winter, too hot in the summer and uncomfortably damp year-round. By insulating the space, you’ll lower your energy bills and make it a more comfortable part of your home.
Home
How to keep your appliances running like new
If you’ve recently purchased new appliances, you may be wondering how to make sure they continue to run. Here’s what you need to know.
Refrigerator
Don’t pack your fridge too full, as this can block airflow and make the components work harder than necessary. You should also vacuum the compressor and wipe the door gasket with soapy water at least twice a year.
Stove and oven
Keep the oven clear of food buildup by periodically running the self-clean feature or manually scrubbing it down. Keep electric coils or gas elements clean and avoid dragging your pots and pans over glass-ceramic cooktops. Wash the surface regularly with warm, soapy water or a special cleaner.
Dishwasher
Always rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. If there’s a filter, make sure to clean it regularly so it doesn’t get clogged with food particles. Once a month, run it on empty with vinegar to keep it clean.
Washer
Never overload your washing machine and make sure to empty clothing pockets so the drum doesn’t get damaged. Run a monthly cleaning cycle with hot water and vinegar. Always keep the door open after a wash to allow the interior to completely dry.
Dryer
Clean the lint trap after every cycle and wash it monthly to make certain the filter doesn’t get clogged. At least once a year, get your dryer ducts professionally cleaned. This will ensure that your machine runs smoothly and decrease the risk for house fires.
To find out more about how to take care of your specific appliance, be sure to consult your owner’s manual. Though these tips are a great start, they shouldn’t replace the care instructions provided by the manufacturer.
Home
Identity theft: prevention and intervention
How many times over the past year have you entered your name, address, phone number, email address, birthdate and other sensitive information into a sign-up form?
Unfortunately, this information can be used by fraudsters to usurp your identity, allowing them to obtain credit in your name or perform other criminal acts. Here’s how you can reduce the risk of identity theft, and what you should do if it happens to you.
Prevention
• Always check your bank and credit card statements for suspicious activity.
• Only use trusted and protected websites to make payment transactions.
• Don’t use password auto-fill features, as these store all your passwords in one place, which could be disastrous if someone gains access to it.
• Shred documents containing sensitive information when you don’t need them anymore.
• Never give sensitive information (like your credit card or social security number) over the phone or by email.
• Leave your passport and social security number at home unless you absolutely need them.
• Consult your credit report once a year.
Intervention
If you think you’re the victim of identity theft, contact the police immediately and then notify the relevant governmental authorities, your financial institution, the credit companies you have accounts with and any other organization who could be affected by the incident.
Additionally, you should ask for your credit report and close any fraudulent accounts. You’ll also need to cancel all unauthorized transactions individually by contacting the affiliated creditors directly.
Rebuilding your credit after someone steals your identity may be challenging. Some experts recommend investing in identity theft and fraud insurance, which is sometimes offered by financial institutions.
To report a fraud to the Federal Trade Commission or to receive further prevention tips, visit identitytheft.gov.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph ESE
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 4
50/36°F
51/28°F