The pros and cons of small talk in a job interview
Typically, job interviews begin with a bit of small talk on a casual topic such as traffic, the weather or current events before progressing into a more professional discussion between the candidate and hiring manager. In some cases, this informal conversation leads to talk about something other than the job. Here’s what you should know about chatting during an interview.
The pros
Casual conversation, especially at the beginning of an interview, can help break the ice and make both parties feel more comfortable. It can also provide an opportunity for you to find common ground with the interviewer. Having shared interests or knowing some of the same people as the recruiter can make you more memorable and increase your chances of being hired.
Chatting casually also allows you to show your interpersonal skills, which are important in most professional scenarios.
The cons
Small talk can lead to misunderstandings and disagreements, even if the topic seems benign. For example, plans for an upcoming holiday can lead to discomfort when it becomes clear that you have different religious beliefs. Or, a seemingly harmless joke could be problematic if it concerns a topic that the interviewer takes seriously.
Depending on the circumstances, chatting during a job interview can either help or hinder your chances of getting hired. Be sure to stick to safe topics and always try to steer the conversation back to more professional matters.
Roaring U.S. markets hit by virus fears
The major stock market indexes all dropped on news of the coronavirus. One reason is the effect on the GDP in China. In 2003, the SARS virus outbreak kicked down China’s GDP from 11.1 percent in the first quarter to 9.1 percent by the second quarter.
Compared to death rates from the flu that routinely total in the tens of thousands, the SARS outbreak in 2003 caused 774 deaths. But the SARS outbreak removed billions of dollars from the world economy, some say up to $100 billion.
The coronavirus hit China hard right at Lunar New Year, a time of travel and spending.
Stocks that took the greatest hits had a lot to do with travel: Cruise lines, airlines, hotels, travel planning and restaurants.
Leaders: Formed by the crucible
The late scholar Warren Bennis, who pioneered leadership studies, believed that leaders were formed through transformative experiences — crucibles — during which an individual comes to a new identity, of sorts.
In his many books on leadership, Bennis describes people who are faced with circumstances in which, to overcome, they had to adapt and engage others. Some transformative experiences are tragic, some joyous, Bennis and co-author Robert Thomas write in their 2002 book Geeks and Geezers.
The lessons are, perhaps, instructive today, nearly 20 years later, in an era where people tend to seek out their tribes and stay put. But, Bennis writes, it is the moment when you don’t have your tribe that leadership is forged.
Jack Kahl, the late founder of Manco, maker of Duck brand duct tape, was 7-years-old when his father died, leaving his mother and six children. His mother made the family into a team, with Jack getting a newspaper route and the other children getting jobs, too. Each put their earnings in a savings account and each was responsible for putting their earnings toward a single goal. It was the model on which Kahl built his business.
In 2002, Bennis and Thomas wrote in the Harvard Business Review about Sidney Harman, CEO of an audio components company, who had an epiphany one day courtesy of a laborer. Laborers in a particularly exhausting department had started a rebellion in the plant because of an arbitrary management decision that delayed their break time. The buzzer that was supposed to signal their 10 p.m. break was on the fritz. Management decided they should work until the buzzer was fixed. One employee refused saying he did not work for the buzzer, the buzzer worked for him. That one experience led Harman to completely revamp the company.
5 great reasons to become a plumber
Plumbing may not seem like a glamorous job, but it’s one that offers many advantages. Here are five great reasons you may want to become a plumber.
1. You’ll always have work. No matter how the local economy fares, plumbers will always be needed. Job security is exceedingly high for these professionals.
2. You’ll get paid while you learn. Attending trade school is shorter and less expensive than getting a university degree. Plus, part of your training will include completing a paid apprenticeship.
3. You’ll have lots of opportunities. There’s more to plumbing than fixing toilets. Plumbers are needed every day to work in residential, commercial and industrial settings. They do everything from designing and installing new plumbing systems to laying pipes and fixing gas lines.
4. You’ll make good money. Like many tradespeople, plumbers are well paid. You won’t make a fortune as an apprentice, but you can expect your salary to increase every year, especially if you become a master plumber.
5. You can work for yourself. Do you find the idea of working for someone else disagreeable? Many plumbers decide to become contractors or to start their own business.
If you love to work with your hands and don’t want to be stuck behind a desk all day, plumbing may be the perfect career for you.
Essential qualities every plumber needs
Are you looking for an interesting career that doesn’t involve sitting behind a desk? If so, plumbing may be right for you. This trade provides job security and the opportunity to do something different every day. However, not everyone can become a plumber. Here are a few qualities needed to successfully practice this profession.
Strength
Plumbers need to be able to access awkward spaces, lift heavy objects and spend many consecutive hours on their feet. You don’t need to be a pro athlete to be a plumber, but you do need to be reasonably strong and fit.
Intelligence
Plumbers must be able to read, analyze and create plans quickly. They also need the ability to think critically and solve problems in order to efficiently complete each job. Furthermore, the best plumbers are interested in the newest plumbing technologies and products. These tradespeople should be curious and willing to continue learning over the course of their whole career.
People skills
Plumbing requires you to be around people all day. Whether you’re working on a job site with other tradespeople or in someone’s home, you need to be able to get along well with people and work as part of a team. And if you decide to start your own business, you’ll also need to be able to manage your employees.
If you think you have what it takes to become a plumber, contact your local trade school and find out how to start a new career in this field.
The “irreplaceable” employee
“No one is irreplaceable” is a common phrase in business, especially in large corporations.
While everyone can be replaced, some employees would be painful to replace. Why? They’ve earned it.
According to Forbes.com, nearly-irreplaceable employees exceed what’s required of them. They know how to address an issue without long explanations. They respect the time of others and practice effective communication.
They listen, observe, understand relevant content, and act upon it. They anticipate the situation and know what to do about it.
They are trustworthy, accountable, and reliable. When his or her manager is out of the office, the irreplaceable employee not hesitant to take on significant responsibilities. They’re loyal.
They initiate new and better solutions. They make recommendations, ask questions, and are willing to help others. They’re upbeat, friendly, outgoing, and optimistic in hard-working, tense hours.
They quickly adapt to change. They don’t resist it and know there must be a good reason for it. They are problem solvers, not complainers. When they come with a problem, they bring their proposed solution.
They don’t need constant attention and motivation. They know what they do and how and why they do it. They know how to motivate their colleagues.
They embrace the big picture without specifically-detailed guidance. They don’t shy away from a new challenge. They’re fast learners and thinkers.
They have in-depth knowledge of the company, its products, processes, clients, and culture. When something new arrives, they can efficiently process it, apply the latest knowledge, and put it into effect.
They’re organized and efficient. They come to work because they want to, not because they have to. They’re the people who invest their time and potential each day to make the company successful.
That’s why they’re “irreplaceable.” Or nearly so.
Truck industry always needs drivers
Trucks transport about 70 percent of all of the freight in the U.S., a $670 billion business and there is plenty of room for help.
Opportunities for drivers are everywhere, including at jobs with top companies, offering excellent money and sterling insurance and retirement benefits.
But, it is also a career that requires both skill and sacrifice.
In terms of skill, it’s not easy to become an expert in navigating a massive rig with an engine six times larger than a car and built for more than a million miles of nonstop running.
Both companies and private schools teach people how to handle rigs, but the demands of the road require experience and even knowledge of the trucks themselves.
To become a driver, you must be 18 years old to drive truck intrastate, 21 across state lines. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is required to drive any vehicle carrying more than 26,000 pounds, hazardous materials, or oversized loads. To earn a CDL, you must produce a clean driving record, pass a written test, and a Department of Transportation physical.
You also must have good eyesight, hearing, regular use of arms and legs, and normal blood pressure. You can’t use medications affecting your ability to operate the vehicle safely, and employers are required to check their drivers for drug and alcohol use.
For all this, good drivers can earn well over $45,000 in their first year. With some companies, drivers earn over $70,000, according to Truck Driver Salary.
But, as with everything, there is sacrifice.
One of them is the driver’s work schedule. Drivers earning the highest salaries can be gone from 2 to 5 weeks at a time, a schedule that can strain home life, especially for families. Some companies offer guaranteed weekends off, although they probably don’t pay the kind of salary that over-the-road drivers make.
Not every driver is required to shower and sleep at truck stops, though many do. Some companies may offer hotel rooms to drivers.
There is a certain mystique to truck driving. It’s a hard life, but an interesting one that takes a driver to many unique places. Even with the advent of some driverless trucks, there are still plenty of openings in this industry.
