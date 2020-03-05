The pros and cons of small talk in a job interview

Typically, job interviews begin with a bit of small talk on a casual topic such as traffic, the weather or current events before progressing into a more professional discussion between the candidate and hiring manager. In some cases, this informal conversation leads to talk about something other than the job. Here’s what you should know about chatting during an interview.

The pros

Casual conversation, especially at the beginning of an interview, can help break the ice and make both parties feel more comfortable. It can also provide an opportunity for you to find common ground with the interviewer. Having shared interests or knowing some of the same people as the recruiter can make you more memorable and increase your chances of being hired.

Chatting casually also allows you to show your interpersonal skills, which are important in most professional scenarios.

The cons

Small talk can lead to misunderstandings and disagreements, even if the topic seems benign. For example, plans for an upcoming holiday can lead to discomfort when it becomes clear that you have different religious beliefs. Or, a seemingly harmless joke could be problematic if it concerns a topic that the interviewer takes seriously.

Depending on the circumstances, chatting during a job interview can either help or hinder your chances of getting hired. Be sure to stick to safe topics and always try to steer the conversation back to more professional matters.