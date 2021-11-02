Business
The quirky history of mascots and their impact on marketing
Many companies use mascots to engage with their audience and promote their brands. Turns out that lovable, quirky mascots are an effective marketing tool. Researchers have found that mascots can influence purchasing decisions and consumer intent.
Indeed, research suggests that brands with mascots are 37 percent more likely to increase market share than brands without and are also 30 percent more likely to increase profits.
Researchers at Cornell further found that consumers were 16 percent more likely to trust a cereal brand if on-box characters made direct eye contact. For this reason, the characters on kids’ cereal are often angled downward, while characters on adult cereal boxes stare straight ahead.
Mascots are especially effective with children. Mascots increase brand recognition and children prefer brands with mascots to brand without mascots. Children are also more likely to eat food, including fruit, if it’s endorsed by a mascot.
Quaker Oats Quaker Man is among the oldest mascots and has been around since 1877. Many early mascots were people, perhaps because it’s easy to dress someone up in a Quaker outfit.
Research has found that to this day, 21 percent of mascots are based on humans.
Animals are popular as well, with birds accounting for 19 percent and domesticated animals, including cows and cats, making up 16 percent. Vegetables make up just 2 percent. Still, by 1916, Mr. Peanut was repping Planters Peanuts. The part-human, part-vegetable Green Giant appeared in 1928, encouraging kids to eat their greens.
Ronald McDonald, perhaps the poster child for company mascots, first hit the stage in 1963. Then there’s McDonald’s purple Grimace. Some folks theorize that the giant purple blob is actually a walking, talking taste bud. McDonald’s, however, claims that “the best part about Grimace is that he means different things to different people.”
Businesses facing deluge of resignations
People with jobs want new jobs, and why not? They are lured by better positions, big sign-on bonuses, and higher salaries in the very loose job market.
But while companies are trading employees, applicants who aren’t in the job market are still scarce.
April saw a record-breaking 3.99 million people quit, followed by another 3.88 resignations in June and 3.98 million more in July.
Millions more may follow suit, primarily motivated by pay and benefits, according to one survey. The survey, conducted by ResumeBuilder.com, found that 40 percent of tech workers and 24 percent of employees at financial firms have either already quit or are planning to do so by 2022. About 18 percent of healthcare workers and 16 percent of employees in food and hospitality are also plotting their exits.
As one person posted on social media, “My hourly wage is the same but new employees are getting big sign-on bonuses.”
About 73 percent of business owners believe the labor market will tighten as extra unemployment benefits end.
But in the meantime, business is turning to automation, which suggests the open job market will collapse and jobs will be permanently lost. Roughly 75 percent of business owners are either investing in or considering automation, according to a survey by Pollfish. Of the business owners who have already automated, about 55 percent believe the shift will be permanent.
Of those business owners who can offshore their work, 71 percent have already done so.
Marketing sorcery: Candy makers use clever strategies to sweeten sales
If you go trick-or-treating this year, there’s a good chance that Skittles will end up in your bag. According to CandyStore.com, Skittles are the most popular Halloween candy. Skittles, like other candies, are sold through style as much as taste, and the marketing maneuvers can be startling.
In 2019, Skittles did something no other candy or even any other product has ever done. It charged people $200 to see them make an advertisement.
Skittles could have poured millions into Superbowl ads in 2019, but instead, it staged a full-blown Broadway musical, generating tens of millions in free media and snubbing the Superbowl altogether. Skittles staged the “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical” during the Superbowl itself. Like a Russian nesting doll, the musical follows the main character’s efforts to put together a musical Skittles advertisement.
And rather than shelling out millions for air time, Skittles charged patrons $200 per ticket. Talk about cost-effective marketing.
Skittles did put together an ad for the 2018 Superbowl. But they live-streamed it exclusively to Skittles superfan Marcos Menendez. The general audience could only tune in to watch his reaction. This campaign led to 1.25 billion integrated impressions as folks tried to get in on the secret.
Butterfinger is another popular Halloween candy brand that leveraged clever marketing. Back in 2012, the brand launched BARmageddon, claiming that Butterfingers were inexplicably disappearing from store shelves. Meanwhile, a mysterious QR code popped up in a cornfield in Kansas.
In 2020, Butterfinger deployed “detectives” to hunt down Butterfingers that were, once again, going missing. Knowing that some adults steal their kid’s Halloween candy, Butterfinger encouraged them to make digital confessions for a chance to win $25,000.
Kit Kat candy bars are said to have become one of the world’s favorite treats by mere word of mouth. Nestle says that 650 bars of Kit Kat are consumed every second around the globe. The Nestle brand engages in what they call moment marketing. When a social media user tweeted her love for Kit Kat and Oreo, Kit Kat posted an image calling for Tic Tac Toe game with Oreo. They put their X made of chocolate wafer bars into the middle square, of course, pretty much guaranteeing a win over the Oreo O.
Meanwhile, in 2013, Kit Kat made a legendary business deal with fans at Google. Seems Google engineers love Kit Kat and they proposed to name their Android 4.4 operating system Kit Kat. A simple handshake did the deal and no money changed hands, but Kit Kat did make 50 million special bars branded with the Android logo.
IRS faces huge backlog of business returns
The Internal Revenue Service is facing a massive backlog of 8 million paper business tax returns. That’s an increase of more than 3,000 percent compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic threw the world into disarray. Some cash-strapped companies rely on tax refunds to stay afloat. Given the IRS backlog, such companies may not get the needed funds in time.
Like many other organizations, the IRS took steps to protect employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This slowed down tax return processing, especially for paper returns. While the IRS has tried to add staff, a tight labor market has impeded efforts.
Have problems? Need to talk with the IRS? In years past, contacting the IRS was relatively straightforward. The IRS provides help for people struggling to fill out their returns, and also contact points to settle issues. You could typically call and talk with a live representative.
Right now, however, the phones are ringing but are seldom answered. Compared to 2019, the IRS received four times as many calls from taxpayers looking for assistance in 2021. At one point, the IRS was receiving 1,500 calls per second. While statistics for business taxpayers aren’t readily available, just 3 percent of calls to the IRS’s 1040 line were answered.
Businesses and individuals that need to resolve issues with past tax returns are also struggling to contact the IRS. While they wait, interest may continue to accrue on past-due balances.
Besides processing taxes, the IRS has to remain on top of tax law changes, stimulus programs, and other measures. The government agency processed roughly 475 million Economic Impact Payments worth about $800 million during the pandemic. These stimulus payments likely propped up consumer spending. However, if consumers can’t get stimulus payments and refunds quickly, it may put a crimp on consumer spending, some observers say.
Credit card processing costs set to rise
Do you handle a lot of credit card transactions at your business? If so, you may pay more in processing fees in the not-so-distant future.
Visa and Mastercard planned to raise processing fees last April, but the hikes were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, fee hikes are back on schedule, set to rise in April 2022.
Visa and Mastercard merchant fees totaled $67.6 billion in 2019. With new increases, Visa and Mastercard are expected to take in an additional $1.2 billion.
Businesses will pass on these increased costs by raising prices in products and services. Some may raise prices across the board. Some may pass on credit cards and only accept debit cards. Others may add surcharges for credit cards.
The Strawhecker Group estimates that less than 5 percent of eight million card-accepting small businesses levy credit-card surcharges. While this may not seem like much, it’s up from less than 2 percent five years ago.
Declining card payments altogether is a risky decision. More than 40 percent of people prefer paying with debit cards and 33 percent favor credit cards. Just 18 percent prefer cash.
It should come as no surprise that cash accounted for only 19 percent of transactions in 2020. Meanwhile, debit cards accounted for 28 percent of transactions, while credit cards were used in 27 percent.
Those companies that don’t accept cards may do so to their detriment. Finder.com, a website that helps people find credit cards, estimates that businesses (in total) could be missing out on 11.8 million customers by not setting up a card transaction facility.
Book review: Create new markets in a blue ocean
Blue Ocean Strategy has emerged as one of the more popular business strategies in recent memory. Why? The strategy aims to not just improve your competitiveness but to instead make your competition irrelevant.
Rather than beating competitors in markets already gripped in a death struggle, Blue Ocean Strategy suggests that companies create uncontested market space and new industries, or blue oceans.
Those who uncover blue oceans first may enjoy strong growth and minimal competition. They might also define the rules for the new industry.
Sound like pie in the sky? Throughout the essays found in the book “Blue Ocean Strategy Reader,” authors W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne recount past examples of blue ocean success while also offering insights for those looking to uncover the next uncontested markets.
One frequently cited example is the entertainment company Cirque du Soleil, which created a blue ocean in what seemed like a declining red market. Traditional circuses were already going out of style in 1984 when Cirque du Soleil launched a new circus experience that appealed to upmarket patrons who traditionally enjoyed orchestras, ballet, and opera. Kim and Mauborgne argue that by doing so, Cirque du Soleil created a blue ocean.
Facing minimal competition in their blue ocean, Cirque du Soleil has grown from one show in one city to 19 shows spread over 300 cities and is closing in on $1 billion in annual revenues. Meanwhile, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey both shut down in 2017 after offering traditional circus experiences for nearly 150 years.
The essays in “Blue Ocean Strategy Reader” cover a range of topics and offer actionable insights.
Goblins and candy bars: Retailers could be in for a treat in 2021
‘Tis the season for candy, costumes, and scary movies. As Halloween approaches, expect retailers and analysts to closely monitor consumer spending and other trends.
Halloween is the second biggest spending holiday in the United States, trumping Thanksgiving, Easter, the Fourth of July, and all the rest.
And Halloween spending has grown considerably over the years. Back in 2006, Americans spent “just” $4.96 billion. In 2017, spending peaked at $9.1 billion before cooling to $8.8 billion in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a bit of a damper on the 2020 Halloween season, with some families skipping or cutting back on trick-or-treating, parties, and other celebrations. The National Retail Federation estimates that spending dropped to $8.05 billion.
What about the 2021 Halloween season? Candy giant Hershey conducted a survey and found that 54 percent of consumers were likely to buy more candy this year, and trick-or-treating could be up by as much as 45 percent.
If so, that could bode well for retailers and trick-or-treaters alike.
The COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, impacted consumer expenditures across the board in 2020 with annual Real Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) falling by 3.9 percent. Now, accounting giant Deloitte projects PCE to rise by roughly 7.6 percent in 2021 compared to a year prior.
Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation regularly conducts spending surveys and so far has found that back-to-college/school and Mother’s/Father’s Day spending has likely increased in 2021.
