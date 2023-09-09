Interesting Things to Know
The Renaissance of the Beard: More Than Just a Fashion Statement
Unpacking the Surprising Health Benefits and Daily Care Essentials for Your Facial Hair.
Beards have been making a comeback, and they’re not just for lumberjacks or hipsters anymore. The beard boom is real, and it’s not just about aesthetics or making a fashion statement. A closer look reveals that beards are a multi-faceted accessory, offering benefits that range from health and well-being to self-expression. Whether you’re looking to change up your style or pondering on the advantages that come along with letting your facial hair grow, read on to discover why beards are having their moment in the spotlight.
If you think beards are simply about hopping on the trend wagon, you might want to reconsider. Apart from adding character and virility to a man’s face, they serve a more practical purpose as well. Surprisingly, a well-grown beard acts as a natural barrier against harmful UV rays. Dermatologists have pointed out that a beard can provide a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of up to 21. Coupled with sunblock, this makes for an effective shield against the risk of skin cancer.
Living in urban settings exposes us to a cocktail of pollutants every day, which can trigger allergies and exacerbate conditions like asthma. A beard acts as a natural filter, trapping dust and pollen before they make it into your respiratory system. For those with sensitive skin, the absence of the daily shaving ritual can also mean saying goodbye to common irritations, such as ingrown hairs and razor burns.
Maintaining a beard requires more than just letting it grow wild. Leading grooming experts recommend washing your facial hair with products specifically formulated for beards rather than using generic shampoos. Brands like Honest Amish and Zeus have received high praise for their all-natural, beard-friendly formulations. Beard oils are also essential for hydration and health; consider choosing locally-made products that contain nourishing oils like argan or jojoba. Daily brushing not only keeps the beard looking well-groomed but also activates blood circulation, promoting healthier growth.
Regular trimming is key to maintaining a refined look. While DIY beard maintenance has its place, nothing beats the precision and expertise offered at a specialized barbershop. Men are increasingly turning to establishments like Art of Shaving or Barber Surgeons Guild for their intricate cuts and personalized service. Once you experience the skillful touch of a professional, you may find it hard to go back to your bathroom grooming routine.
Beards are in, and they offer a plethora of benefits that go far beyond a trendy look. From serving as a natural shield against environmental hazards to providing a form of self-expression, the advantages of growing a beard are manifold. With the right products and regular professional care, you can keep your facial hair in top-notch condition. So, if you’re on the fence about growing a beard, maybe it’s time to put down the razor and embrace the possibilities that come with facial hair.
Navigating Peril: The Five Silent Hazards Faced by America’s Truck Drivers
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sheds Light on the Daily Risks and Challenges of the Industry’s Unsung Heroes.
As we roll into National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, taking place this year from September 10 to 16, it’s high time we took a closer look at the challenges faced by America’s 3.5 million truck drivers. Tasked with the immense responsibility of delivering goods that power our economy, truckers often put their well-being on the line, facing hazards that range from road accidents to physical violence. So, what exactly are these hazards, and how do they impact the lives of those who spend their days on the road?
Truck drivers spend a large portion of their lives on highways, a reality that exposes them to a high risk of accidents. Collisions involving transport trucks often result in severe injuries or even fatalities, primarily when other drivers act recklessly. Tailgating, speeding, or cutting off a truck can lead to disastrous consequences, given the size and weight of these vehicles.
“It’s not just the truckers who need to be cautious. Car drivers often underestimate the stopping distance of a truck or make sudden moves that can be extremely dangerous,” says Mike Anderson, a veteran trucker with 20 years of experience.
Exhaustion is a silent but deadly factor impacting many truck drivers. Long hours, tight schedules, and looming deadlines often lead drivers to skimp on rest, which can significantly impair judgment and slow reaction times. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, driver fatigue is a contributing factor in nearly 13% of all truck-related accidents.
Dr. Stephanie Clark, a sleep specialist, warns, “Drivers underestimate the devastating impact fatigue can have on their cognitive functions. This neglect increases the risk of serious accidents.”
The job of a truck driver isn’t confined to sitting behind the wheel. Loading and unloading cargo can involve significant physical labor, including heavy lifting and operating machinery, often in constrained spaces. These tasks elevate the risk of musculoskeletal strains and injuries, affecting the driver’s long-term physical health.
Some truckers are responsible for transporting hazardous materials like chemicals, flammable substances, or even radioactive elements. Exposure to such materials can have dire health consequences, requiring extensive training and safety measures to mitigate risks adequately.
One aspect that often goes unnoticed is the risk of theft and violence that truck drivers face, especially those transporting valuable goods. Interactions at rest stops or in unfamiliar areas can lead to confrontations that jeopardize personal safety.
As we observe National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, let’s extend our heartfelt gratitude to these unsung heroes who face manifold risks to keep the wheels of our economy turning. While regulatory bodies and transport companies work to mitigate these hazards, it’s crucial for the general public to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by truck drivers every single day.
So this September, take a moment to thank a trucker. Your acknowledgment might make their challenging job a little easier to bear.
Unlocking The Joy of Shared Reading: A Guide to Starting a Tailored Book Club
The Five-Step Guide to Starting a Book Club That Resonates with Your Tastes.
In an increasingly digital world, the value of face-to-face interaction around something as timeless as a good book can’t be overstated. Recent press releases suggest that personalized book clubs are fast becoming a means for like-minded individuals to bond over shared literary tastes, fostering a community that goes beyond mere social networking. Let’s delve into how to tailor a book club to your interests, a journey that promises to be as rewarding as it is enriching.
Step 1: Defining Your Reading Interests
A book club without a focus is like a ship without a compass. The first pivotal decision you’ll need to make is about the genres or themes that will anchor your club. Will it be a single-genre club focusing on mysteries, classics, or maybe memoirs? Or are you envisioning a more eclectic mix? This sets the stage for the kinds of discussions you’ll have and the community you’ll build.
Step 2: Structure Matters
While spontaneity has its own charm, a book club needs some form of structure to keep it sailing smoothly. Deciding the frequency of the meetings—whether monthly or bi-weekly—helps members manage their reading schedules. Rotating the hosting duties also injects a sense of newness into each meeting.
Step 3: Curating the Reading List
A well-curated reading list can make or break your club. By blending classics with bestsellers and throwing in a few lesser-known gems, you’re not just broadening horizons but ensuring there’s something for everyone. Books from various cultural perspectives add an extra layer of richness to the discussions.
Step 4: Building the Membership
Once you have the building blocks in place, it’s time to invite members. Despite the abundance of digital tools, word of mouth still has immense value. Bulletin boards in community centers or local bookstores are also great places to recruit. Social media should not be overlooked as it can be a powerful tool to draw in people with shared interests.
Step 5: Energizing Meetings with Varied Formats
A successful book club doesn’t only involve talking about the book; it offers a rounded experience. The incorporation of book-themed trivia, author interviews, and even book-to-movie nights can add a delightful variety to the traditional book discussion.
Starting a book club is not just about the books—it’s a gateway to meaningful relationships, intellectual stimulation, and, yes, a lot of fun. Whether you are connecting with seniors in your community or reaching out to fellow fans of a niche genre, a book club can be a satisfying chapter in your life story.
Discord Bolsters Parental Controls, But Stops Short of Time Limits
Responding to Parental Pressure, Discord Offers a Mix of Surveillance and Privacy.
Discord, the popular voice and video social platform boasting approximately 150 million monthly users, has finally answered the call from concerned parents for more oversight. With competitors like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram having already incorporated robust parental controls, Discord is now rolling out its own features to protect its youthful user base. But how far will these controls go, and are they enough?
Discord began its journey into safeguarding minors by blocking pornography sites and monitoring for child predators. The new parental control features take this a step further by enabling parents to monitor the communities their children join, the people they connect with, and the timing of messages they send. However, the company has opted not to include time limits on usage or to disclose the content of messages sent.
The decision to not provide message content monitoring reflects a complicated balancing act for Discord, which states it aims to “give teens agency over their experience.” It’s a concern that echoes through the chat app industry. Most other platforms offering parental oversight also keep messages confidential, acknowledging that the teen years are also a time when the privacy of social interaction is an important developmental milestone.
While Discord takes steps to enhance parental controls, they stop short of limiting the time kids spend on the platform. According to 2021 statistics, teens aged between 13 and 18 spent an average of nearly nine hours a day in front of screens, a dramatic increase from 6.6 hours in 2015.
This growing screen time has raised red flags among childhood development experts and parents alike. Studies have linked excessive screen time to a decline in academic performance in subjects like math and literacy. There are also proven correlations with physical health issues such as obesity.
Competing platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram have already set precedents in this space, offering time limits, among other parental control features. The pressure is on for Discord to catch up, not just to pacify concerned parents but to align with industry norms. Their tardiness in this space may point to a conflict between business interests and user safety.
Discord’s new parental control features mark a significant step in acknowledging the challenges that come with being a key player in teenage digital socialization. However, by stopping short of offering time limits, the company leaves open questions about how far tech companies are willing to go to ensure not just the digital but the holistic well-being of their young users. It reflects an industry-wide struggle to find the right balance between user freedom and responsible oversight.
Beyond the Basket: The Unsung Ways to Bolster Your Local Economy
Not Just Local Produce, Local Businesses Need Your Love Too.
When we think of “buying local,” the mind often drifts to colorful farmers’ markets, quaint boutiques, and handcrafted wares. But what about the other small businesses and institutions that don’t quite fit into the “consumer goods” basket? Is “local” merely the sum of the things we put in our shopping carts, whether online or offline? As it turns out, nourishing your local economy goes beyond those baskets brimming with farm-fresh produce and artisanal knick-knacks. A recent press release issued by community economic advocates suggests that the realm of local impact extends to service providers, investment opportunities, and cultural establishments.
The barbershop down the street, your friendly neighborhood insurance broker, or even the shoe repair shop that’s been around for decades—they all form part of an ecosystem that thrives on local engagement. Every dollar spent on a haircut, insurance premium, or shoe repair circulates back into the community, supporting other local businesses and reinforcing employment. It’s like the circle of life, but for money and community well-being.
Local cinemas, museums, and performance venues often exist in the shadows of Netflix subscriptions and Amazon Prime memberships. However, patronizing these institutions is not just an exercise in nostalgia or community spirit—it’s a vote with your wallet for cultural sustainability. The charm and diversity of local festivals, art exhibitions, and theater shows offer a rich counter-narrative to the increasingly homogenized global entertainment industry.
Advertising in the Royal Examiner instead of allocating all your budget to Google or Facebook Ads can provide multiple benefits. Not only does it help a struggling but vital industry, but it also ensures that your message reaches a highly targeted audience genuinely interested in local happenings. It’s a win-win for business owners and community news organizations alike, fostering an information ecosystem that’s resilient against the tsunami of internet misinformation.
If you’re fortunate enough to have a bit of extra money, consider investing in local start-ups or small businesses. It might not give you the rapid returns of a Tesla stock, but it provides something perhaps more valuable: a stake in the tangible development of your own community. In a world where Wall Street often feels disassociated from Main Street, investing locally bridges that gap, providing a unique way to engage in the welfare and future of your neighborhood.
The idea of “buying local” doesn’t have to be confined to picking up a handmade soap or a loaf of sourdough from your local farmer’s market—although those are fantastic ways to contribute. It can include sitting in the local cinema, scrolling the Royal Examiner, or discussing your insurance needs with someone whose kids go to the same school as yours. The tapestry of local engagement is complex and colorful, encompassing a myriad of ways to funnel resources and attention back to where you live. So the next time you think of supporting your local economy, remember it’s not just what you can place in your basket that counts.
The “Rabbit Rabbit” Enigma: How a Simple Phrase Beckons Good Fortune
From WW2 Pilots to Presidents: The Universal Charm of Chanting Bunnies.
Every culture has its fair share of superstitions, but how many can boast a charm as endearing and simple as saying “Rabbit Rabbit” or “Bunny Bunny” at the dawn of a new month? This age-old tradition promises good luck to those who utter it before any other word, and it seems that the universe isn’t too fussy about which variant one chooses.
Hopping Through History
While the precise origins of the “Rabbit Rabbit” tradition remain shrouded in mystery, there’s no denying its widespread influence, especially in the early to mid-20th century. According to historical references, this superstition wasn’t just limited to the common folk; it found favor among British pilots who fiercely defended their skies against the Luftwaffe during World War II. These brave hearts believed that invoking the rabbit at the month’s commencement would offer them protection and luck in the deadly battles that awaited.
But the tradition wasn’t confined to the battlefront. One of America’s most notable presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, reportedly chanted the phrase, seeking a touch of serendipity during tumultuous times. Even in popular culture, the rabbit’s charm didn’t go unnoticed. Gilda Radner, the iconic comedian of Saturday Night Live, was among the modern claimants of the phrase.
The earliest documented evidence of this peculiar practice dates back to an English periodical from 1909, as cited by the Farmers’ Almanac. Though it gives a timeframe, the exact roots and rationale remain speculative.
Superstitions, more often than not, offer a window into the collective psyche of an era, reflecting deep-seated beliefs, fears, and hopes. The “Rabbit Rabbit” charm, with its cute and innocuous nature, is a testament to humanity’s eternal quest for luck, hope, and a touch of magic. Whether it’s the first of January or June, as the sun rises and a new day beckons, don’t be surprised if you find yourself whispering “Rabbit Rabbit” and awaiting the good fortunes it might bring.
September Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Zendaya, 26, actress (Euphoria) born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Oakland, California, 1997
2 – Keanu Reeves, 59, actor (The Matrix), Beirut, Lebanon, 1964
3 – Charlie Sheen, 58, actor (Hot Shots) born Carlos Irwin Estevez, New York City, New York, 1965
4 – Beyonce, 41, singer, born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles, Houston, Texas, 1982
5 – Michael Keaton, 71, actor (Batman) born Michael John Douglas, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, 1951
6 – Idris Elba, 50, actor (Luther), musician, London, England, 1973
7 – Evan Rachel Wood, 36, actress (Westworld), Raleigh, North Carolina, 1987
8 – Pink, 44, singer, born Alecia Beth Moore, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 1979
9 – Adam Sandler, 56, comedian and actor (The Wedding Singer), New York City, NY, 1967
10 – Colin Firth, 63, actor (The King’s Speech), Grayshott, Hampshire, England, 1960
11 – Taraji P. Henson, 52, actress (Hidden Figures), Washington, D.C., 1971
12 – Emmy Rossum, 37, actress (Shameless), New York City, New York, 1986
13 – Niall Horan, 29, singer, Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland, 1994
14 – Andrew Lincoln, 50, actor (The Walking Dead), born Andrew James Clutterbuck, London, England, 1973
15 – Tommy Lee Jones, 77, actor (Men in Black), San Saba, Texas, 1946
16 – Amy Poehler, 52, actress (Parks & Rec), Newton, Massachusetts, 1971
17 – Elvira, 71, television personality, born Cassandra Peterson, Manhattan, Kansas, 1951
18 – Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, actress (Girls Trip) Baltimore, Maryland, 1971
19 – Jimmy Fallon, 49, TV host, Brooklyn, New York, 1974
20 – Jon Bernthal, 47, actor (The Punisher), Washington, D.C., 1976
21 – Maggie Grace, 39, actress (Lost), born Margaret Grace Denig, Worthington, Ohio, 1983
22 – Tatiana Maslany, 38, actress (Orphan Black), Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, 1985
23 – Jason Alexander, 64, actor (Seinfeld), born Jay Scott Greenspan, Newark, New Jersey, 1959
24 – Nia Vardalos, 61, actress (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, 1962
25 – Will Smith, 54, rapper and actor (Ali), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1969
26 – Olivia Newton-John, 74, singer, actress (Grease), Cambridge, England, 1948
27 – Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, actress (Shakespeare in Love), Los Angeles, California, 1973
28 – Naomi Watts, 54, actress (21 Grams), Shoreham, Kent, England, 1968
29 – Zachary Levi, 42, actor (Chuck) born Zachary Levi Pugh, Lake Charles, Louisiana, 1981
30 – Fran Drescher, 65, actress (The Nanny), Flushing, New York, 1957
