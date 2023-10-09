The Road Ahead: Robin Cooke on Frederick County’s Growing Pains and Promises

Balancing Growth with Infrastructure: A Priority for Frederick County.

Frederick County, recognized as the fastest-growing county in the state, teeters on the edge of rapid expansion. But is it prepared for the challenges that come with this accelerated growth? Robin Cooke, a Republican candidate for the Board of Supervisors representing the Opequon District, has set her sights on the pressing concerns and developmental trajectory of the county.

The surging population, particularly in areas like Stephens City and Lake Frederick, inevitably places a strain on the local infrastructure. Stephens City alone will soon see the rise of 690 homes as a part of the D.R. Horton development. With Lake Frederick planning for 2,200 homes, the concern about the district’s roads—particularly Route 11, 277 (Frederick Pike), and I-81—becomes paramount.

Cooke, reflecting on her personal experiences in education, highlights another troubling area—schooling. Sherando, an already overcrowded school, faces logistical issues for expansion. Students, even at the university level, appear to be struggling more than ever before. Cook’s professional background offers unique insights into the depth of the issue. As a former university professor in North Carolina, she noted a concerning lack of basic math skills among students, indicative of a more significant educational lapse.

Despite these challenges, Cooke’s optimism remains unshaken. One of her top priorities is improving the emergency response times in Lake Frederick. The approval of a much-needed fire station, which has been on the docket since 2006, is a step in the right direction. Still, with years passing before any action, there’s a sense of urgency to finalize the plans.

As the district experiences unprecedented growth, the collaboration between small towns along Route 11 is crucial. These towns, integral to the county’s fabric, add layers of complexity to the governance and development processes.

Yet, it’s not just about addressing the problems. Cooke believes there’s immense potential for small businesses to thrive, especially along the Fairfax Pike Corridor. With an increasing population and residents expressing a desire to support local enterprises rather than venturing into Northern Virginia or neighboring towns, the potential for economic growth and community bonding is ripe.

In addition to these, Cooke emphasizes the importance of schools, even for communities predominantly consisting of older adults. After all, many move closer to family, and ensuring a good education for their grandchildren becomes a shared ambition.

With candidates like Robin Cooke taking the helm, it’s evident that while the road to managing growth has its challenges, the journey is filled with opportunities.

For more information about Robin Cooke – click here to visit her website.