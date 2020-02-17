The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) Blood Drive

All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, February 19th, from 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info.

While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

WHY give blood?

You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.

Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.

Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.

Some believe it is the right thing to do.

Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.

But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!

WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).

Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.

Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.

Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!

THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!

If you can’t make it, the next local community drives are being held at:

Macedonia United Methodist Church

1941 Macedonia Church Rd. | White Post, VA 22663

February 21st

1:30 PM – 7:00 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

7145 Browntown Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630

March 14th

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM