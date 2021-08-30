Local News
The Salvation Army of Front Royal welcomes new officer
The Salvation Army in Front Royal is pleased to welcome new Corps Officer (church leader), Captain Ann Hawk. She has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the work of The Salvation Army. She is responsible for all church programs, social services, and the Family Store at The Salvation Army.
“It has been exciting to meet the people of Front Royal and discover the opportunities for ministry here,” said Captain Ann. “I look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army. Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church and we invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 11:00 AM, at The Salvation Army, located at 357 Cloud St, here in Front Royal. I look forward to meeting you soon!”
For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, please call 540-635-4020, or go to our website. You can also follow us on Facebook.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmypotomac.org.
Grandson who reported unresponsive Grandmother charged with her murder
On the morning of August 28th, 2021, at approximately 10:48 A.M., Frederick County Communications Center received a call, in reference to a female who was unresponsive.
The caller, David Austin Rowe, advised that his grandmother (Dianna Lynne Swaner, age 63) was laying on the floor and appeared to be deceased. Rowe advised the location of the incident was in the 1300 block Quail Run Lane, in the County of Frederick.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the scene and secured the residence. The Patrol division requested the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division.
Through the investigation, it was determined the deceased female’s death was suspicious.
Search warrants were obtained, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Through the investigation, it was determined the death was not an accident, but the victim had been murdered.
David Austin Rowe, age 18, the grandson to the victim, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.
What’s happening at the Warren Heritage Society – Warren Heritage Day September 25th
Located in the Front Royal Historic District, Balthis House is a vernacular Federal-style townhouse of the late 18th/early 19th century and a rare surviving example of its type in Front Royal.
Local history holds that the Balthis House is the oldest surviving structure on Chester Street, the oldest street in Front Royal. The kitchen dependency is reported to be the only surviving example of a detached kitchen in the town. The original frame section of house dates to 1787-1802 and was owned or built on property owned by two of the Trustees named in the 1788 charter incorporating the Town of Front Royal. Previous owners of the property also include a revolutionary war hero, a famed local educator, a family of blacksmiths and a family of plumbers.
By 1838, when the Balthis family bought the property, Front Royal was a prospering center for wagon manufacture serving the Southern and Western States. The property served dual purposes as the family’s residence and place of business. As a successful family of blacksmiths, the Balthis family was part of the emerging middle-class in the mid 19th century and it was during their ownership that the two surviving additions were made to the house.
Come enjoy Front Royal at its best. Arts and crafts abound in the heart of our historic district. Come enjoy Heritage Square on the grounds of the Warren Heritage Society at 101 Chester Street where you will find museums, tours of our historic homes – Belle Boyd Cottage (Front Royal home of Confederate spy Belle Boyd) and 18th-century Balthis House – and their outbuildings, re-enactors, living history demonstrations, craftspeople, and apple butter making, to name a few. A day of fun for all ages, Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you at Heritage Day!
County Emergency SITREP: Ida coming, COVID numbers continue to track upwards
On Monday morning, August 30, Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Farrall released an updated Situation Report (SITREP) regarding the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ida forecast to reach us Wednesday with possible flash-flooding implications, and a report on the latest COVID-19 overview for the County, which continue to track upward at a higher rate than the state average.
Below is his report in full, beginning with Ida which left a path of devastation behind in Louisiana and Mississippi where it made an August 29th landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of hurricane Katrina’s 2005 devastation of the same area in and around New Orleans:
- Tropical Storm Ida. This storm is expected to turn northeast this morning and is forecast to track across the Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday, producing the following rainfall totals:
- Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central/Southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic: 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts, Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Considerable flash flooding is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central/Southern Appalachians, and into the Mid-Atlantic. Widespread minor to isolated major riverine flooding is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley into far western Alabama through Wednesday.
- Current NWS modeling forecasts the impacts of Ida will reach our area/region beginning this Wednesday (9/1) afternoon; there is a 10% (slight) flash flood risk over the next three (3) days. As such, it is recommended that everyone take the appropriate precautions regarding the possibility of localized flooding. We are under a Flash Flood Watch from 9/1 02:00 am to 9/2 02:00 am, see below.
- VDEM anticipates NWS Sterling will conduct a regional weather briefing sometime tomorrow morning. I will forward additional information regarding Ida, as appropriate.
- Hazardous Weather (as of 08:43 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021).
- DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated instance of flooding is also possible.
- DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Tuesday through Sunday). An isolated instance of flooding is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly across central Virginia. (1) A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most locations west of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin mountains from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central Maryland and northern Virginia from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Heavy tropical rainfall could result in considerable flash flooding. River flooding is also possible, which could continue into Thursday and Friday. (2) A few severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado are the main threats.
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT… (1) From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. (2) The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday evening. Rainfall amount of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. (3) This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks and small streams, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
- COVID-19.
- As of today (data from 8/22-8/28), the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 333.6, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 250.9, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 11.5% (by comparison, the State rate is 9.6%). Note this is an increase from what was reported last week.
- Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/community-transmission/
- Bentonville Road RR Crossing work is Delayed.
- According to Norfolk Southern, the planned improvements to the RR crossing site on US 340 / Bentonville Road (vicinity of the Bentonville Post Office) is delayed.
- Norfolk Southern plans to schedule the work on a Thursday/Friday to minimize disruption to local and emergency traffic.
- The work/improvements at the US 340 / Buck Mountain Road crossing is complete.
- Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
- The next scheduled LEPC meeting is to be determined.
Statement of Senate Intel Chair Mark R. Warner on unclassified summary of assessment on COVID-19 origins
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the statement below, following the release of an unclassified report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19:
“This report underscores the need for China to stop stonewalling international investigations into a global pandemic that has cost so many lives and livelihoods around the world. It is disheartening that the Chinese Communist Party remains unwilling to cooperate with an investigation of this magnitude, even as the world mourns the deaths of 4.5 million people and counting. At the same time, I would urge Americans around the country to denounce hateful rhetoric and discrimination against our AAPI (Asia/Asian Pacific Islands) friends and neighbors, many of whom have suffered racist attacks throughout the period of this crisis.”
UNCLASSIFIED REPORT – from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Key Takeaways
The IC assesses that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019. In addition, the IC was able to reach broad agreement on several other key issues. We judge the virus was not developed as a biological weapon. Most agencies also assess with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 probably was not genetically engineered; however, two agencies believe there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way. Finally, the IC assesses China’s officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged.
After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19. All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident.
• Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus—a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2. These analysts give weight to China’s officials’ lack of foreknowledge, the numerous vectors for natural exposure, and other factors.
• One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses.
• Analysts at three IC elements remain unable to coalesce around either explanation without additional information, with some analysts favoring natural origin, others a laboratory origin, and some seeing the hypotheses as equally likely.
• Variations in analytic views largely stem from differences in how agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications, and intelligence and scientific gaps.
The IC judges they will be unable to provide a more definitive explanation for the origin of COVID-19 unless new information allows them to determine the specific pathway for initial natural contact with an animal or to determine that a laboratory in Wuhan was handling SARS CoV-2 or a close progenitor virus before COVID-19 emerged.
• The IC—and the global scientific community—lacks clinical samples or a complete understanding of epidemiological data from the earliest COVID-19 cases. If we obtain information on the earliest cases that identified a location of interest or occupational exposure, it may alter our evaluation of hypotheses.
China’s cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19. Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States. These actions reflect, in part, China’s government’s own uncertainty about where an investigation could lead as well as its frustration the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 30 – September 3, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 624, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Virginia launches 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI Enforcement and public education campaign
On August 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam kicked off the Commonwealth’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI enforcement and public education campaign. The enforcement aspect of the traffic safety campaign will take place from August 20 through Labor Day weekend and resume throughout the 2021 winter holiday season.
“It is great news that restaurants are open again and everyone is eager to celebrate, but let’s all remember to do so safely and take care of each other,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The tireless efforts of Checkpoint Strikeforce over the past 20 years have been critical in reminding Virginians of the importance of getting a safe ride after drinking. This year, as they have for the last two decades, Checkpoint Strikeforce will help keep drunk drivers off the road and save the lives of countless Virginians.”
Last year in Virginia, nearly a third (32 percent) of all traffic fatalities in Virginia were due to alcohol-related crashes. 14,105 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth in 2020. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia State troopers arrested 55 drunk drivers, averaging a DUI arrest every 104 minutes. Checkpoint Strikeforce is a crucial joint effort between public and private partners that works to stop these fatalities through surround-sound persuasion campaigning and high-visibility enforcement that reminds Virginians to get a safe ride after drinking or face arrest.
Virginia State Police will work through Labor Day as part of Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police will participate in this program starting on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., and continue through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
“As a trauma surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand the destruction that impaired driving causes for families and communities,” said medical director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center and VCU’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program Michel B. Aboutanos, M.D., “Drunk driving-related injuries can be devastating for not just the driver but innocent people on the roadways. Treating injuries begins by preventing them from happening in the first place, and we need everyone in the community to play a role in preventing impaired driving.”
“The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program is proud to partner with Virginia for the 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign—marking two decades of saving the lives of Virginians from alcohol-related driving fatalities,” said President and CEO of the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Since Checkpoint Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2%, fatalities have decreased by 24%, and injuries have been halved.”
The campaign launch is supported by new research from local partner Lake Research Partners, who conducted a survey that found 21 to 35-year-old males are most likely to drive after drinking. The research also showed that in the last year, 90 percent of men surveyed admitted to having driven after having a few drinks or being driven by someone who had a few drinks. However, 93 percent of young men indicated that they believe it is important to make a plan to get home safely after a night of drinking. Of the men surveyed, 61 percent expect to need a safe ride after drinking.
128 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the first wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. Law enforcement officers will conduct 559 individual saturation patrols and 74 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is continuing its advertising campaign called “Act Like It.” The 30-second ad is an updated version of the spot which debuted in 2018. To address the changing environment in 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants open, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character returns to the bar, considering dangerous choices after drinking. The spot was built on public opinion research that shows the campaign’s primary audience strongly agrees that “people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults.” The advertisements remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible—if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. The latest ad can be viewed here: http://actlikeit.org/.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using sobriety checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
