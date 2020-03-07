Interesting Things You Need to Know
The science behind Mercury retrograde
In July 2019, interest in the term “Mercury retrograde” reached a peak, according to data from Google trends. Yet, despite the many memes and even products made in response to the term, few people seem to know what Mercury retrograde actually means.
If you’re reading this, you’ve nearly survived the first Mercury retrograde of this year. The planetary transit began on Feb. 16 and will end on March 9. According to astrologers, this time period should be marked by issues regarding communication, technology, and travel. Did you feel the difference?
Here are some symptoms you may have experienced, according to astrology website theastrocodex.com:
“As Mercury rules the intellect, communication and many other issues and situations linked to these matters, they are functioning differently than usual with Mercury retrograde. Information, even if sent correctly, is misinterpreted or does not arrive. Perception changes and mistakes concerning data are more frequently done. This affects speaking, sales, contract signing, negotiating, traveling and everything connected to transfers, primarily of data.”
If you’re more curious about the science behind this transit than its supposed mystical qualities, there’s also a practical, astronomical explanation.
Though the internet has a keen focus on the topic of Mercury’s retrograde period, all planets experience retrograde motion. When a planet passes Earth in orbit, an optical illusion is created. From the Earth’s line of sight, the planet will momentarily appear to move backward in the sky.
It’s not unlike an illusion you might experience in day-to-day life. For example, if you’re sitting in a parked car and the car next to you begins to back out, you may momentarily think you’re rolling forward.
This occurrence is not particularly important in astronomy, Professor Melissa Hayes-Gehrke, a specialist in observational astronomy at the University of Maryland’s Department of Astronomy explained. “It was something that mystified ancient astronomers, but once they realized that all planets orbited the Sun, they could explain it.”
And though we can clearly see the transit happening, there is no scientific evidence to support that we should feel it, too. “There’s really a huge amount of space between all of the planets and so they can’t really affect each other in terms of going forward or back, it’s not like there’s air resistance or wind,” said Hayes-Gehrke.
There will be two more Mercury retrogrades this year, from June 18 to July 12 and Oct. 13 to Nov. 3. But don’t take these planetary passings too seriously. According to the University of Maryland astronomer, “If people like astrology for fun, who cares, but I hope no one is making serious decisions from it.”
*Thanks to Vox.com for inspiration on this story and motion graphic.
Taylor Roar – Capital News Service
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Know NOTHING about investing? Try these three platforms to learn and grow money
You might have heard about the big stock market gains during the last two years. You might have seen folks gossiping about their fabulous 401(k) accounts.
But maybe you just don’t have much to spend and don’t know anything about investing in the first place.
First, if you have a 401(k) stop reading and put everything you can into it every single month, and never take it out.
Ok, great. Now here is a way to use spare change; try these apps.
Acorns: $5 minimum deposit. This platform invests your small change. Acorns is kind of like a change jar, but it just takes the change from debit card transactions, the ones you would have put in the jar. It does this by rounding up totals to the next dollar. So, $15.50, gets you a half buck in an investment account of Vanguard ETFs. Great for beginners because it automatically gives you some investments and gives you a chance to throw in $5 automatically each month. The company will automatically give you little pinches of companies like Apple.
Stash: $5 minimum deposit. Gives you the option of choosing portfolios of sectors you think will make money (Internet Titans!) or causes (Combat Carbon!), according to medium.com. Beware! Medium writer Alex White, in 2018, invested in his favorite causes and lost 5.5%. But he did make 1900% on the next platform.
Robinhood: No minimum investment and it advertises that you get a free stock. Maybe like Facebook, which hovers around $200, or Apple, around $300. There is a chance of that, but there is more of a chance you get a $3 stock you never heard of. Hey, it is still a stock and it will be fun to follow it.
Look up your free stock. Note the price, what exchange it is on (like the Dow), read about the company, and already you are a stock trader. You can watch the stock, buy more, if you want, and you might enjoy owning your slice of that company. Sell (but not at a loss!) as soon as you want to invest that $3 somewhere else.
You can fund your Robinhood account with whatever you can afford. It’s not like you are risking your retirement at $3 a pop, but win or lose, you learn something and maybe make money.
Robinhood gives you lots of tips on buying stocks. You can learn a lot and use their tools to study up on the subject while following your stocks – even if they aren’t big ones.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
FIRE movement promotes extreme savings, early retirement
A relatively new financial movement aims at financial independence and early retirement, sometimes extremely early retirement.
And that’s the name of the movement: Financial Independence; Retire Early.
Adherents say people can retire in their 40s or even 30s if they practice extreme saving and investing.
The key idea is to enlarge the gap between necessary expenses and income. The money in the gap is what you invest.
As a practical matter that means closely tracking expenses, eliminating anything that isn’t necessary. Make sure your living arrangements are as inexpensive as possible. Eliminate all debt.
Cut expenses to the extreme. Then, enlarge the gap by side jobs or part-time jobs to create a big monthly investment number.
FIRE people try to make sure they max out 401K and retirement programs, while saving extra on the side. They intend to retire before they can withdraw funds at age 59 and a half. They also have to make enough money to buy private health insurance.
FIRE retirees actually don’t think of retirement as a way to stop work. They think of it as a way to work the way they want, without worrying about money.
Semi-anonymous blogger Roman, founder of TenFactorialRocks.com, says this can even be done with children. While the USDA says it costs $11,000 to $12,000 per year to raise a child, Roman says it costs more like $4,200 to $7,000 a year, depending on day care costs. Roman writes, “Kids want your time and attention more than expensive gifts, lavish vacations, overpriced tutors and royal treatment summer camps.”
On the other hand, Lisa Harrison of the Mad Money Monster blog, rejected the FIRE movement in favor of simple living. When trying FIRE, she and her husband cut out every single extra expense, from coffee dates to dinners, and they found that, after two years, their savings were up but their happiness was down. They decided to simply live in a frugal manner, saving money regularly, keeping expenses down, but going on dates and buying pizza. “A feeling of relief washed over me,” she writes.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
March celebrity birthdays!
Do you share a March birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Belafonte, 93, singer, New York, NY, 1927.
2 – Jon Bon Jovi, 58, singer, songwriter, actor, born John Bongiovi, Sayreville, NJ, 1962.
3 – Herschel Walker, 58, former football player, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, Wrightsville, GA, 1962.
4 – Patricia Heaton, 61, actress, Bay Village, OH, Mar 4, 1959.
5 – Kevin Connolly, 46, actor, New York, NY, 1974.
6 – Ryan Nyquist, 41, BMX bike racer, Los Gatos, CA, 1979.
7 – Nick Searcy, 61, actor, Cullowhee, NC, 1959.
8 – Micky Dolenz, 75, singer, actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1945.
9 – Oscar Isaac, 41, actor, born Oscar Isaac Hernandez, Guatemala, 1979 (some sources say 1980).
10 – Carrie Underwood, 37, singer, Muskogee, OK, 1983.
11 – Jodie Comer, 27, actress, Liverpool, England, 1993.
12 – Andrew Young, 88, civil rights leader, New Orleans, LA, 1932.
13 – Neil Sedaka, 81, singer, songwriter, Brooklyn, NY, 1939.
14 – Ansel Elgort, 26, actor, singer, New York, NY, 1994.
15 – Kellan Lutz, 35, actor, Dickinson, ND, 1985.
16 – Blake Griffin, 31, basketball player, Oklahoma City, OK, 1989.
17 – John Boyega, 28, actor, London, England, 1992.
18 – Lily Collins, 31, actress, Guildford, England, 1989.
19 – Brent Scowcroft, 95, business executive, consultant, Ogden, UT, 1925.
20 – Louis (Louie) Vito, 32, Olympic snowboarder, Columbus, OH, 1988.
21 – Rosie O’Donnell, 58, actress, Commack, NY, 1962.
22 – Constance Wu, 38, actress, Richmond, VA, 1982.
23 – Richard Grieco, 55, actor, Watertown, NY, 1965.
24 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, 101, Beat poet, Yonkers, NY, Mar 24, 1919.
25 – Ryan Lewis, 32, music producer, DJ, musician, Puyallup, WA, 1988.
26 – Keira Knightley, 35, actress, Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.
27 – Kimbra, 30, musician, born Kimbra Johnson, Hamilton, New Zealand, 1990.
28 – Vince Vaughn, 50, actor, Minneapolis, MN, 1970.
29 – Megan Hilty, 39, actress, Bellevue, WA, 1981.
30 – Jason Dohring, 38, actor, Dayton, OH, 1982.
31 – Ewan McGregor, 49, actor, Crieff, Scotland, 1971.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Discover the benefits of skiing
Winter’s here, and that means it’s time to head for the hills and do some skiing. Whether you’re a new skier or an old pro, there’s no better time to take advantage of the many benefits of this exhilarating sport.
It’s great for your body
Not only does skiing strengthen your leg muscles, but your core gets a workout too. Skiing also burns more calories than you think because the cold weather means your body has to work harder to keep its temperature up.
It’s great for your brain
A day on the slopes can enhance your mood and general sense of well-being. And, spending a day in the sun can increase your intake of vitamin D, a nutrient that many people are low on due to the lack of time spent outdoors in the winter. This vitamin, combined with the energy boost of spending time outside, means you’ll have less of a chance of being affected by seasonal affective disorder.
The best part about skiing is that it’s a sport that the whole family can enjoy. From tiny kids to grandparents, there’s no age limit when it comes to the benefits that skiing has to offer.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
A survival guide for Valentine’s Day
How will I survive Valentine’s Day? It’s a question that many people ask themselves when the red hearts start to appear in stores at the beginning of February. For some of us, it can be hard to stop this Valentine’s Day anxiety from building up to alarming levels. If that’s how you feel, here are some tips to help you make the best of the festival of love and avoid all of Cupid’s traps.
Couples
Does your loved one claim that Valentine’s Day is not really all that important to her? Don’t fall into the trap of not doing anything for her on this special day! It’s quite possible that she’s calling your bluff. Despite her apparent indifference, she expects to receive a little something, even if it’s only a card. Yes, it’s a contradiction, but that’s the way it goes.
Do you have kids? It’s important to depart from your usual family routine for the day or at least plan a romantic evening together. Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to renew the ties that bind you, to spend some quality time together. Reserve a table at your favorite restaurant well in advance, and don’t forget to organize a babysitter.
Singles
Are you single? For you, Valentine’s Day can be a heart-breaking day, especially if you’ve just broken up. But isolating yourself at home and succumbing to the dangerous trio of romantic movies, pajamas, and chocolate certainly won’t help you in any healthy way. All it does is guarantee depression.
Distract yourself instead. Plan a night out with friends, go out for a drink in a bar, or participate in a singles’ activity. Who knows, your new soul mate may be there as well. Remember that Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms. Take the opportunity to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you; that includes your parents, siblings, children, and friends.
Do you dread Valentine’s Day? Follow the survival guide!
Interesting Things You Need to Know
How to use the language of flowers in your Valentine’s day bouquet
Flowers are ubiquitous on Valentine’s day, but few people realize that the various blooms in their bouquets are imbued with symbolic meaning. This year, consider using the language of flowers to let your sweetheart know you care.
Roses
A classic choice for Valentine’s Day, roses can express different things depending on their color.
* Red symbolizes a deep, passionate love, which is why they’re ideal for a romantic partner.
* Pink roses symbolize appreciation and make for a milder gesture than red ones. They’re a nice choice if you don’t want to overwhelm a new love interest.
* White roses stand for purity and innocence, making them a great choice for a friend, daughter or other relative.
Tulips
Beautiful but understated, tulips are a wonderful alternative to roses and also hold various meanings depending on their color. In particular, red tulips are a symbol of passion and love. And because they last longer than other cut flowers, tulips also represent the longevity of your relationship.
Lilies
These flowers, specifically the white ones, are associated with royalty and will express to your loved one that they’re a king or queen in your eyes.
These are just a few of the many flowers that you can include in your Valentine’s Day bouquet. If you’re still not sure what blooms to choose, your local florist will be happy to help.
