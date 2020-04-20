Opinion
The “shot heard round the world”
245 years ago, on April 19, 1775, the “shot heard round the world” was fired at the battle of Lexington and Concord.
A handful of American farmers and storekeepers, patriots engaged a British Army, who were to take and/or destroy our powder and weapons. Eight of our men were killed right away guarding our powder.
Our American patriots decided they would no longer be molested, abused, brutalized, restricted to their homes, robbed of their weapons, their voices outlawed, unallowed to speak freely, unallowed to elect their own government leaders, have no representation to determine their taxes, nor would they continue to have a standing Army rule their communities and live in their homes, taken by force! THEY RESISTED and confronted their oppressors.
There were over 1,500 British soldiers that they faced this day! A handful of men faced the British at dawn. By the end of the battle, nearly 4,000 civilians, patriots had joined the fight! The enemy retreated. 49 Patriots were killed, 39 wounded; and 73 British Redcoats killed, 174 wounded.
Among our leaders was a young doctor, Dr. Joseph Warren, the man for whom our County is named. Here in Warren County, his picture and history now hangs in every school and government building, and I am honored to have had a small part in having him seen and remembered in our County.
Two months later, on June 17, Joseph Warren, age 34, would die a martyr’s death fighting at Bunker Hill, so that you and I could live free under a Constitution… a FREE people… not ruled by a tyrant king! We live free because our forefathers shed their blood for us.
PLEASE, NEVER ALLOW WHAT THEY GAVE US BE LOST!
The Rev. Larry W. Johnson
Front Royal, Virginia
Coronavirus quarantine fights not a first for U.S.
Theodore Roosevelt’s 1904 presidential address to Congress is famous for bringing us the Roosevelt Corollary, which warned European nations from involving themselves in the affairs of Latin America. What is not as well-known is a small paragraph sandwiched between two other issues. In the address Roosevelt said: “It is desirable to enact a proper national quarantine law. It is most undesirable that a state should, on its own initiative, enforce quarantine regulations which are in effect a restriction upon interstate and international commerce. The question should properly be assumed by the government alone. The Surgeon-General of the National Public Health and Marine-Hospital Service has repeatedly and convincingly set forth the need for such legislation.” As early as 1905, years before the now famous Spanish Flu, and over a century before our current crisis, the government and the states already were arguing over jurisdiction and legality for public health.
Before the Spanish Flu or COVID-19, southern Americans feared Yellow Fever epidemics that sprung up every couple of years. States like Louisiana suffered many of the same calamities we have today as people became so sick that businesses began to fail and their lives were turned upside down. It was estimated that the Louisiana economy suffered the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in those years.
Believing the fever was spread by germs, the state and towns’ boards of health did all they could to prevent the spread by ordering quarantines of towns and homes where the disease was, making it difficult to conduct business in such towns. As the numbers of dead reached into the thousands, contagious cities could not even hold funerals as the dead were rushed away too quickly for burial before the contagion could spread. Another way to stop the spread was to order every ship entering the state to be checked and cleared by medical personal. Ships suspected of fever were quarantined for 10 days before they could continue up river.
During this time, the federal government, under the Marine Hospital Service instituted in the John Adams’ administration, tried to coordinate with the Louisiana state health boards. The problem was the national health boards were being blocked by similar state health boards. Not far removed from the Civil War, the gulf coast states did all they could to boost their own quarantine laws so as to reject national help and push out any federal oversight.
The year 1897 was a particularly bad year for Yellow Fever and New Orleans solution was basically a shelter in place order and quarantine for anyone suspected of infection. They even put guards at homes containing Yellow Fever. The city split in two over the decision. Some, including prominent doctors, argued that keeping people in their homes surmounted to imprisonment without trial. They wanted quarantines limited to those who showed symptoms only. The state board disagreed. The board argued Yellow Fever was simply too dangerous to allow people to congregate. The board recognized the injury to workers and business, but insisted credit was made available to assist them.
In 1898, just a year after the deadly epidemic, a French ship, the SS Britannia, carrying mainly Italian passengers arrived in Louisiana. That arrival led to an important legal precedent for quarantines. All 408 passengers cleared the state-run quarantine center and made their way up river. However, when they reached New Orleans they were informed of a new decree meant to stop the spread of Yellow Fever. The decree forbade the passengers entry into the city or any other city in the quarantine area. The ship’s owners tried to get a judge to block the decree, but were denied. The ship ended up taking their passengers to Florida. The ship’s owners, trying to sue for redress, took their case to the Supreme Court in what became known as the 1902 Compagnie Francaise de Navigation a Vapeur v. Louisiana Board of Health Case. The high court sided in favor of the Louisiana Board of Health and ruled quarantines fell under the authority of state’s police power to protect their state. The judges used as part of their argument the 1824 Gibbons v. Ogden Supreme Court case. That case not only helped define quarantine laws in Louisiana, but effects the federal government today when dealing with COVID-19.
This was a commerce case dealing with interstate shipping. Chief Justice John Marshal said that the Commerce Clause in the Constitution gave the federal government power over shipping on rivers that were interstate. However, he also said the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limited police powers to the states, including quarantine powers. If Congress or the Trump administration attempts a national quarantine, they would run into issues with the courts because of Gibbons v. Ogden. However, the Gibbons ruling, combined with the Louisiana Board of Health decision, gives the states’ power to do so.
What we saw in the beginning of this article was, however, a push for a national quarantine law in 1905. The idea for federal quarantines started becoming popular in the 1880s with the progressive movement and a large influx of immigrants. Knowing the government could not replace state quarantine laws, they focused on quarantine of immigrants. Laws passed in 1891 and several later years even put a 40-day quarantine of ships knowing the price it would cost the shipping companies. Most states supported this decision; one that did not was Louisiana. The Federal government by 1906, using the Commerce Clause, had established a federal quarantine for international and interstate travel. Yet, the role of local quarantines still resided with the states, and the laws differed state by state.
This was the situation in 1918 when the devastating Spanish Flu ravaged the world. The federal government could control entrance into the U.S., but it was up to the states to contain the virus within their borders. The Spanish Flu took the lives of around 675,000 Americans and created a situation not unlike ours today. It was during this time towns and states took unprecedented steps to stop the spread of the flu. To try to curb the spread, or as we say today flatten the curve, they not only issued quarantine orders, but mandated stay at home orders. In my own state of Oklahoma, local principalities like Sapulpa, OK began to mandate stay at home orders. However, like today, eventually the State got involved with its own orders, to the ire of Sapulpa. On October 18, 1918 Dr. John M. Duke, the state health officer, ordered all schools, theaters, and other places of gathering closed. He went on to say, “All gatherings of more than 12 persons must be avoided. People do not seem to realize that the influenza is extremely infectious and is an extremely dangerous disease.”
“This is a great mistake and has done much harm to speak of this disease as the “Spanish Flu” because it is not a disease to be taken lightly. The present epidemic is the worst that has been known for a century, with the possible exception of the epidemic of 1889-90, and it must be remembered that the present epidemic is still at its height.”
“It must be borne in mind that in a considerable portion of cases the influenza tends to turn into pneumonia. When pneumonia developed form influenza the death rate is about 45 percent. By comparison with almost any other disease, this death rate is extremely heavy.” A similar statement was reported in another paper. This time Duke said, “Had not the statewide quarantine been imposed, the epidemic would have been deadlier. This is not theory, but amply proven by comparing the experiences of localities which were quarantined and those which were not”
The Sapulpa Herald called the state action drastic. The town had planned to reopen schools and churches the next day believing the spread of the disease had been curbed. They did not like the fact that the state government overstepped their bounds.
They did not have to wait long for redress. About three weeks after the state quarantine was issued it was retracted on November 9. The Norman Transcript newspaper in Norman, OK opened their story with one that would probably sound familiar today: “Much to the displeasure of the school children, possibly, but to the extreme satisfaction of almost everyone else in the state, the influenza quarantine order…will be lifted…There has been a great deal of inconvenience caused by this quarantine, at least until we became accustomed to it. We have now been quarantined longer than three weeks, I wonder if any of us feel accustomed yet?” Now, it’s 2020. Just like in Roosevelt’s day, there are those calling for national quarantine laws to fix our current situation.
I am far from a constitutional lawyer, but from what I can tell any federal national quarantine effort will never get past the courts. There is too much precedent leaving that remedy to state policing power. The federal government can make laws such as they did when banning Chinese travel to the US, which by the way the U.S. has done plenty in past epidemics.
A real question for today, however, is can state governments shut down healthy businesses during a pandemic? Clearly, they can quarantine those sick or suspected of being sick. The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of that.
What is not clear is can they stop all businesses and churches from functioning and force social distancing? It is alluded to in Louisiana and was clearly done for about three weeks in 1918, but there is no evidence of the rule ever being challenged. There is a case in California where the First Church of Christ Scientists sued for the right to practice. Four members of the church board were arrested with hopes of getting a court decision in their favor. It is difficult to find more information on the case, but from newspaper accounts the charges were dropped on the groups because closing their church was unconstitutional. Yet the order to close churches continued to be enforced.
I am not saying there were not more challenges; I just found no evidence of it. There are possible issues with the First Amendment rights of religion and assembling. So, historically speaking, this controversy is, once again, really nothing that we have not seen before. The biggest difference may end up being in scope and, if this goes on much longer, there could possibly be legal challenges to the states’ authority to keep everyone in their homes.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
A new idea for local promotion – Why the stoney silence?
What if the Town of Front Royal designed a smart-growth opportunity and gained some income while doing it? What about developing another type of signature event, similar but different to the ones now staged annually?
Thinking of the Village Green with its Gazebo? Not me. That would start small without room to grow the event. Surely some of our civic groups and businesses or business organizations have noticed this. Granted there are many types of events held there and some would be better placed out of the historic East Main Street area, too. Consider the parking problems when the events are held at the Gazebo area.
Think about the town owning the site or maybe cooperating with the county who might share some of their space, preferably along Commerce Avenue where the visibility is high and where some areas have more parking space available. Income to Town and County. Why not?
The space that may be utilized on weekends would be available during the weekdays. Family reunions? Community events of other kinds? Church events? Demonstration type events for youth sports, various offerings in town – health and wellness with all the options such as yoga and Tai Chi thrown in. What about dance events or showcasing dances in historical periods? Some want gospel music, others want bluegrass, some for the blues, and others for classical. I’d even line up to watch mud wrestling. It is a dream scheme to showcase human talent and creativity day after day. Farmers Market anyone? Get healthy and come to the other events, too.
Stone cold faces have greeted this suggestion, which is not new for me to say. I persist to the next question with hope at heart. Where and how could there be a site larger which would permit expansion? What if we asked about Town-County cooperation because the visibility of event and the parking are better in a county park on Commerce Avenue or close into that area? What about private property being purchased along Commerce if possible?
Yes, it would or could be quite an investment. With a plan and a sense of commitment, possible. Wonder if anyone from Tourism is reading this? A new position for an Event Coordinator? Oh wait, current elected and appointed town officials in their infinite interim LLC and ideological wisdom are downsizing and/or outsourcing Tourism.
But in the best of all possible worlds: cost of using the site? Reasonable. Site specs: wired for performance possibilities.
Local experts to help design because music has its needs and drama does, too. All these little details are within control.
Are there really stone cold faces about this?
How could you not have fun and draw people to our community week after week for an economic recovery aid; to learn more and appreciate the human talent here is never boring, and always alluring. Why people might even say this is one clever, smart town and wander downtown and around the county to visit stores and opportunities for fun enough to spend the weekend for which we have good hotel space and lovely Bed and Breakfast places.
Linda Allen
Front Royal, Virginia
Why, World Health Org Director
Why would the Director-General of the World Health Organization pay heed to the geo-political interests of China – one nation –more so than he does to “world” health interests? Why, indeed?
I will answer that question and do so with irrefutable evidence. Our trail of evidence will take us to Ethiopia’s Omo River and to a multi-billion-dollar hydroelectric dam funded in large part by China.
We’ll notice along the way that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom was for eleven years a cabinet-level officer of the Ethiopian government. As Ethiopia’s foreign minister he had frequent and extensive contact with the Chinese government right up to one year prior to his appointment at the World Health Organization.
But first let’s expand our “why” list.
Why would Director-General Tedros consistently back China on the coronavirus topic “despite evidence that the government was slow to react, silenced scientists at home, and resisted cooperation with international disease-trackers”?
Why has Tedros repeatedly praised China’s response to the coronavirus?
Why, after objections from China, has Tedros excluded Taiwan from the WHO pandemic investigation?
Why did Bruce Aylward – Tedros’ COVID-19 team leader – at a February 25 press conference in Geneva give not so much as a response to a question about Taiwan?
Why did Tedros and the WHO delay in declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern, a pandemic?
Why did Tedros praise China for its containment measures, describing them as a “new standard for outbreak control”?
Why did a Tedros WHO team member in a January 25 interview argue against travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, stating, “The risk is extraordinarily low for people in the United States”?
Why, indeed! It almost appears as if Tedros has some sort of political-economic connection with China’s President Xi Jinping.
I promised I would answer that first question: Why would the Director-General of the World Health Organization pay heed to the geo-political interests of China – one nation –more so than he does to “world” health interests?
Allow me now to deliver on that promise.
This demands that we look back to the time before Tedros – whose full name is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – was Director-General of the World Health Organization.
It turns out that prior to his WHO post Tedros was Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (2012 to 2016). It also happens that China’s President Xi Jinping was in office at that time, as he is today.
First, we should notice that today “China remains Ethiopia’s largest source of foreign investment with more than 1,360 current projects.” One of those 1,360 Chinese investment projects was the Omo River hydroelectric dam.
Ethiopia had experienced difficulty in securing funding for its Gibe III Dam project. This massive dam on the country’s Omo River was controversial on many levels, not the least of which was Egypt’s concerns given the impact the dam would have on the Nile River. Today this “tallest dam in Africa” is operational.
China’s largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), came to the rescue. After investment refusals by JP Morgan Chase and the Italian export credit agency, China’s bank became the “premier project backer” by underwriting a $500 million contract for the electro- and hydro-mechanical works.
This contract was awarded to Chinese state-owned company Dongfang Electric Corporation.
Earlier, in July 2009, a $34 million sub-contract had been awarded to Chinese company TBEA for the project’s transmission line.
So, while today’s WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, was a cabinet-level officer of the Ethiopia government (first as Minister of Health and later as Minister of Foreign Affairs) he was intimately familiar with and already subservient to China. One does not receive such massive financial gratuity without both familiarity and subservience.
We should not overlook other political-economic similarities between the two countries. Ethiopia is ruled by a hardline dictatorship. Labels such as Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia cannot disguise the fact that the country is a de facto one-party state. After the 2015 elections, Ethiopia lost its single remaining opposition party. There are now no opposition members in the Ethiopian parliament.
Observers from the European Union and elsewhere stated that the country’s vote did not meet international standards for fair and free elections. Nor does the country’s press operate with freedom. Citizens have little access to media other than the state-owned networks.
It should not, as a result, surprise us that WHO Director-General Tedros feels politically “at home” with China while being willing to sacrifice the hard truth of China’s COVID-19 behaviors.
This cozy relationship between WHO Director-General Tedros and China is the “why” – I argue – of these World Health Organization missteps, more clearly false statements, recorded by Epoch Times:
“WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions on China.”
“There is no significant human-to-human transmission.”
“WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers.”
“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.”
“On Jan. 23, the day the CCP put Wuhan on lockdown, the WHO announced that, despite some internal disagreements, it wouldn’t declare the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
We have now answered our opening question: Why would the Director-General of the World Health Organization pay heed to the geo-political interests of China – one nation –more so than he does to the “world” health interests?
A sincere “thank you” to the newly elected members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors
For so long, our County has dealt with confusion, corruption and deceit. I saw our County Board of Supervisors at odds with the citizens and felt the anger fill the room at the BOS meetings. There were lawsuits (some still on-going) and arrest. It was a bittersweet day when the entire Board of Supervisors were arrested, and it was like something out of a movie to see them walking into the jail house to be booked. The citizens banned together to sign a recall petition for the entire Board (which is still in the court) and the signatures needed were collected in less than three weeks. To say that the citizens were unhappy would be a severe understatement. I, and probably many others, felt betrayed and let down by our elected officials.
Fortunately there was a light at the end of the tunnel. That light was the elections. It seems that the publicity enraged citizens, and the petition at least made everyone aware of what was happening to our community. Voter turn out was better than ever, and the citizens spoke. Three new Board Members were voted into office.
I cannot express how relieved I and many other citizens are to see the results of the new Board of Supervisors. They seem to not only listen to the citizens, but they actually hear. From putting an additional meeting time on the agenda for citizen input, to addressing County paid automobiles for employee use, the new BOS continues to show us they are committed to the citizens and community. I know this has not been an easy job for any of them, but they seem to be very dedicated to bringing this community together again and hopefully heal the wounds that were gaping open.
I would like to say “thank you” to Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates for all that you do for the community, for showing you care and for being available to the citizens. Keep up the good work!
Bonnie Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
Equal Rights Amendment
If you are watching more TV than normal, then you may be seeing ads for FX’s upcoming miniseries called “Mrs. America.” The show is about Phyllis Schlafly’s successful lobbying against the Equal Rights Amendment. Knowing that Hollywood struggles with showing the truth and also believing that women’s history is often one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented, I thought I would give a bit about the history before the show airs.
The ERA as we know it today was put forward in 1971. It reads as follows: Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article. Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.
One large misunderstanding comes from who did and who did not vote for the ERA. There is often the misconception that the old men sitting in Congress were against women’s equality, especially conservative men. However, there was overwhelming support for women by both parties in Congress. The House voted in favor 354 to 24, while the Senate voted yea 84 to 8. The President has no role in the amendment process, but Nixon put his support behind the measure anyway. What tripped up the ERA was the next part of the process: three-fourths of the states must also ratify the new amendment.
So if the old men of Congress approved of the ERA, who fought against it? The answer was women. It was women who were part of the silent majority that suddenly became vocal. Advocates for the ERA were suddenly put into a bind – how to fight against the very people they were claiming to support. One of the failures of the ERA came from the feminist movement itself, as seen from a line in The Feminist Mystique: “It was a strange stirring, a sense of dissatisfaction, a yearning that women suffered in the middle of the 20th century in the United States. Each suburban housewife struggled with it alone. As she made the beds, shopped for groceries, matched slipcover material, ate peanut butter sandwiches with her children, chauffeured Cub Scouts and Brownies, lay beside her husband at night, she was afraid to ask even of herself the silent question: ‘Is this all?'”
Clearly the author, Betty Friedan, struck a chord with many American women who were looking for more in their lives. The problem was not all women agreed. This is still an issue that women’s groups face today, the idea that women are a single constituency. You hear statements like women vote this way or that. However, these beliefs seem to deny any diversity in women’s thought. Clearly that was a problem in the 1970s, when women led the charge against the ERA.
The split in women’s support of the ERA goes all the way back to its original 1923 introduction. There is not enough room here to tell this story, but Alice Paul, the ERA’s original author, led the minority of women in the fight for suffrage. Paul, a much better known activist today because she lines up more with modern feminists, was not as important for the fight for suffrage as Carrie Chapman Catt. Catt wanted the vote but not complete equality. Most women of the time were more in line with Catt. They liked that women were given certain rights in the work place like better hours, lifting requirements and wanting recognition for their needs as wives and mothers. Government regulations had been quicker to pass labor laws affecting women and children, with the idea that they needed more assistance. Paternalistic yes, but there were laws in their favor.
Finally, enter Phyllis Schlafly. She represented a segment of women who saw the ERA as taking away what made them women and some of the special rights they did have. Some women were scared, maybe not justifiably, but scared nonetheless of things like being included in the draft, losing preferential treatment by the courts for custody issues, and alimony. One of the arguments that really scared some was that, if the law did not see the difference between men and women, that would lead to unisex bathrooms and locker rooms. Mostly, Schlafly, who held a law degree, promoted the important role of motherhood, which she demonstrated brilliantly to legislators by having her supporters show up in their offices with baked goods.
In the end, only 35 of the required 38 states ratified the amendment. Later, five retracted their vote. Once again there are those today who hope to pass the ERA. However, there are currently many constitutional issues at stake. Can states retract their votes? They have gone past the time permitted to pass the amendment, so even if three more states agree to the ERA, will it count? Historically speaking, most are focusing on those questions because if the ERA has to be resubmitted to Congress, its chance of passing is worse now than in 1972, and possibly even more states may reject it.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Time is for us, not against us
“I don’t have time.” It’s a familiar lie that seemingly freed us from introspection and personal accountability. In a time when routine soothed us with the balm of predictability and saying no to opportunity (challenge) became old hat, we believed it.
Hurriedly preparing the household to get out of the door to race for the day, parents splitting their time between the kids’ vying sports schedules, fitting in dinner with friends, and spending hours commuting for work and networking meetings. We believed we didn’t have time for anything “extra.” That dream, time spent with loved ones, that vacation, the book meant to be written, the “right time” to start a hobby or business…would all have to wait, for our eyes were heavy and the morning’s unwelcome alarm would come far too soon.
We found absolution in the “truth” that we just didn’t have time.
Until we did.
For many of us, this new normal has introduced us to the abundance of time, to the truth that time has always been replete with opportunities. Time is begging us not to misunderstand it, to stop taking it for granted, to stop dashing in waves of distraction and to open ourselves to its inherent abundance.
Time is for us. Not against us.
Time has gifted the same amount to every living soul: 24 hours each day, 168 hours every week. No more, no less.
Time itself is not abundant. Indeed, it is scarce. This truth has never been more evident.
If we haven’t yet been shaken by the shoulders hard enough, we may need to spend more time in anxiety and desperation before we will break the chains of “getting back to how things were.”
Time, in its abundance, will not let us go back.
Time implores us to look within ourselves. To be thoughtful, thankful, and creative. To stop waiting and start living.
To confront ourselves with squandered time when we thought we had the least. To adoringly value its scarcity when we believe there’s too much.
I’m answering time’s call.
I’m watching less TV.
I’m creating more.
I’m serving more.
I’m connecting more, on purpose.
I’m seeking more.
And I’m certainly praying more.
Time, even in its phantom state of plenty, has never been in such short supply. And there is now a high demand to seize each moment. May we all.
Dr. Sherri Yoder
Front Royal, Virginia