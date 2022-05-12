Community Events
The show must go on: Postponed Terms of Endearment will go on in May
Lord Fairfax Community College will host Selah Theatre Project’s production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, adapted by Dan Gordon, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Larry McMurtry and the Oscar-winning screenplay by James L. Brooks, and directed by LaTasha Do’zia. Originally scheduled to be performed in March due to technical issues, this postponed production is finally going to see the lights up on May 20-22 & 27-29.
The play follows Emma whose often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora. They talk every day about their problems, f &-rom Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma’s struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends. TERMS OFENDEARMENT, is a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT stars Paige Ulevich (Glory Bea, Barefoot in the Park, To Wake the Dead) as Aurora Greenway and Beau Bostock (in her Selah Theatre Project stage debut) as her daughter Emma. This production also features: Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed(Twelve Angry Jurors, The Diviners, Kindergarten) as Flap, Corinna Taylor (The Diviners, The Vagina Monologues) as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse, Paul Martin as Doctor Maise, and Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven, Fences) as an understudy for Dr. Maise.
“It is a privilege for me to work for the first time with Selah Theatre onstage”, says Richard Clem. “The cast has a tremendous command of the stage that engages the audience from lights up to curtain,” says director, LaTasha Do’zia, “The power of how relationships affect every aspect of our lives is ever present in this show”.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, May 20 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, May 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Humane Society of Warren County to host their second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser
Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot more!
To join in on the Canoe Race, register here: hswcevents.org/rough-tough-scruffy-team-registration
To stay updated on the event, join the Facebook Event Page.
- Canoe Race begins at 10am
- Festivities begin at 12pm
- Bring lawn chairs
- Lots of games: cornhole, ladder golf, yard Jenga and so much more!
Enjoy some photos from our past Rough, Tough and Scruffy event:
Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association offers “‘Fiery Trials’ of Bel Air During the Civil War”
The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association (VPHA) is pleased to offer an inside look at historic Bel Air, home of Civil War diarist Lucy Buck. Coming of age during the American Civil War, Front Royal resident Lucy Buck kept a diary which preserved her thoughts and opinions of a southern planter family on the front lines of war at Bel Air. Such experiences include Confederate General Robert E. Lee stopping at the home with the Army of Northern Virginia on their way to Gettysburg.
On Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, attendees will hear from Dr. Elizabeth R. Baer, editor of Shadows on My Heart: The Civil War Diary of Lucy Rebecca Buck of Virginia, who will discuss Lucy’s life at Bel Air, opinions on southern society, and the war waged on her doorstep. We will also be joined by Architectural Historian Maral S. Kalbian, who will discuss the history of the preserved house and property, and its significance in Front Royal.
The event will take place at Bel Air in Front Royal, Virginia. The discussions will take place outside (weather permitting), signed copies of Shadows on My Heart will be available for purchase, and afterwards there will be an open house with a beer and wine reception. Tickets are $65 for VPHA members $75 for nonmembers.
Parking will be available onsite.
The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Area Association is Preservation through Education—to educate about the history and advocate for the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape, culture, and scenery in the Northern Virginia Piedmont for future generations to enjoy. For more information, visit www.piedmontheritage.org
Warren County Volunteer Fair to be held on Saturday, May 14th
For people looking for a valuable way to spend their spare time, the Warren County Volunteer Fair will present a variety of opportunities. Volunteering is an avenue to enrich your own life, create a positive impact in the lives of others, and strengthen your community.
“Volunteer – it’s good for the soul,” says Fern Vazquez, Volunteer Fair participant and coordinator of Warren County’s Community Garden.
“It is more than giving of self, it is giving to our community or County. Volunteer, let your actions speak louder,” adds Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Shenandoah District Representative.
The fair – hosted by The Wednesday Group, C-CAP, and Samuels Public Library – will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 14 at Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, VA.
The purpose of the event is to connect willing volunteers to non-profit organizations in need of help. With nearly 20 organizations currently registered, civic-minded people are sure to find an opportunity that suits their skills and talents. The event is free to the nonprofit organizations and would-be volunteers.
Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be furnished by The Wednesday Group.
“Bring the family and learn about many of the volunteer organizations that bring Front Royal and Warren County to life. It’s a wonderful way to get involved in your community while helping others,” exclaims Jeff Browne, member of The Wednesday Group.
Representatives of local nonprofits can register for the event by calling Samuels Public Library at 540-635-3153 or emailing Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net.
Middleburg, Virginia to hold Town-wide career fair
Middleburg is a small, charming and historic town approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport. It’s in the heart of Virginia horse country and annually welcomes a number of celebrities, famous athletes, celebrity chefs and a host of other VIPs including U.S. Presidents.
With businesses from the world-renowned Salamander Resort & Spa and other inns and hotels to boutique retail, popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, art galleries, financial services and more, the town employs a wide array of people in a variety of sectors who either live nearby or enjoy the reverse commute from the Washington, D.C. region.
On Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Town will host a career fair at the Middleburg Community Center (300 W. Washington St., Middleburg 20117.) Those interested in attending should sign up online.
The event is in partnership with Visit Middleburg, Loudoun Workforce Resource Center and Loudoun County Economic Development.
Participants include Salamander Resort & Spa, Boxwood Estate Winery, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Old Ox Brewery, Goodstone Inn & Restaurant Atlantic Union Bank, The Byrne Gallery, Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, The Middleburg Museum, Middleburg Common Grounds, Crème de la Crème, Brick and Mortar Mercantile, lou lou boutiques, Zest Clothing & Co., Market Salamander, King St. Oyster Bar. Job openings are full time, part time and a few volunteer opportunities.
Please contact Ali MacIntyre, director of business development and community partnerships with the Town of Middleburg at amacintyre@middleburgva.gov.
For more information on Middleburg, visit www.middleburgva.gov.
Get outdoors at the Izaak Walton League Youth Day
The Warren County Izaak Walton League is pleased to announce Youth Day 2022, an opportunity for families to come, play, learn, and discover the outdoors. This free public event is on Sunday, May 15, from 1-5pm at the Warren County Izaak Walton League park (3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville VA 22610).
With assistance from a local girl scout troop and student volunteers from Randolph Macon Academy, the Warren County Izaak Walton League is excited to offer a range of fun activities for the whole family:
- Learn to fish in our pond
- Go for a nature hike
- Play in our huge beautiful park
- Participate in structured outdoors activities
- Discover what lives in our waters with science demonstrations
- Get introduced to our shooting range and archery
- Learn about how we can tell if our water is polluted
- Face painting
- And more
Hotdogs will be served.
For decades, the Warren County Izaak Walton League has promoted conservation, stewardship, and outdoor recreation in our area. Our chapter is located at a privately owned 19th-century homestead in Browntown that we use as a park and open to the public for Youth Day once a year. The Izaak Walton League of America is one of America’s oldest conservation organizations, founded in 1922. Over the past 100 years, the Izaak Walton League of America has been a champion and defender of the nation’s soil, air, wood, waters, and wildlife.
Those who are able to donate to support our programs and activities are encouraged to do so.
- What: Warren County Izaak Walton League Annual Youth Day
- Where: Warren County Izaak Walton League Park , 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610
- When: Sunday, May 15 from 1-5pm
- Cost: By donation.
