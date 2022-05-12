Connect with us

Community Events

The show must go on: Postponed Terms of Endearment will go on in May

Published

4 hours ago

on

Lord Fairfax Community College will host Selah Theatre Project’s production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, adapted by Dan Gordon, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Larry McMurtry and the Oscar-winning screenplay by James L. Brooks, and directed by LaTasha Do’zia. Originally scheduled to be performed in March due to technical issues, this postponed production is finally going to see the lights up on May 20-22 & 27-29.

The cast of Terms of Endearment. Photos courtesy of Selah Theatre Project

The play follows Emma whose often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora. They talk every day about their problems, f &-rom Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma’s struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends. TERMS OFENDEARMENT, is a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new.

Paige Ulevich and Beau Bostock


TERMS OF ENDEARMENT stars Paige Ulevich (Glory Bea, Barefoot in the Park, To Wake the Dead) as Aurora Greenway and Beau Bostock (in her Selah Theatre Project stage debut) as her daughter Emma. This production also features: Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed(Twelve Angry Jurors, The Diviners, Kindergarten) as Flap, Corinna Taylor (The Diviners, The Vagina Monologues) as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse, Paul Martin as Doctor Maise, and Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven, Fences) as an understudy for Dr. Maise.

“It is a privilege for me to work for the first time with Selah Theatre onstage”, says Richard Clem. “The cast has a tremendous command of the stage that engages the audience from lights up to curtain,” says director, LaTasha Do’zia, “The power of how relationships affect every aspect of our lives is ever present in this show”.

Jacob Reed and Beau Bostock

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, May 20 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance.

For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.

Paul Martin, Paige Ulevich, and Richard Clem

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 13th

Published

1 day ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, May 13:

• Friday: 8:45
• Sat & Sun: 3:25, 6:10 & 8:45
• Mon & Tues: 6:10 & 8:45
Rated R  |  2 Hours 04 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:50
• Sat & Sun: 3:10, 6:00 & 8:50
• Mon & Tues: 6:00 & 8:50
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 06 Minutes


• Friday: 6:15
• Sat & Sun: 6:20
• Mon & Tues: 6:20
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 40 Minutes

• Friday: 6:10 & 8:55
• Sat & Sun: 3:15 & 8:55
• Mon & Tues: 8:55
Rated PG  |  2 Hours 02 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Humane Society of Warren County to host their second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser

Published

1 day ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot more!

To join in on the Canoe Race, register here: hswcevents.org/rough-tough-scruffy-team-registration

To stay updated on the event, join the Facebook Event Page.

  • Canoe Race begins at 10am
  • Festivities begin at 12pm
  • Bring lawn chairs
  • Lots of games: cornhole, ladder golf, yard Jenga and so much more!

Enjoy some photos from our past Rough, Tough and Scruffy event:

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association offers “‘Fiery Trials’ of Bel Air During the Civil War”

Published

3 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association (VPHA) is pleased to offer an inside look at historic Bel Air, home of Civil War diarist Lucy Buck. Coming of age during the American Civil War, Front Royal resident Lucy Buck kept a diary which preserved her thoughts and opinions of a southern planter family on the front lines of war at Bel Air. Such experiences include Confederate General Robert E. Lee stopping at the home with the Army of Northern Virginia on their way to Gettysburg.

Bel Air, the historic home of Civil War diarist Lucy Buck in Front Royal, Virginia

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, attendees will hear from Dr. Elizabeth R. Baer, editor of Shadows on My Heart: The Civil War Diary of Lucy Rebecca Buck of Virginia, who will discuss Lucy’s life at Bel Air, opinions on southern society, and the war waged on her doorstep. We will also be joined by Architectural Historian Maral S. Kalbian, who will discuss the history of the preserved house and property, and its significance in Front Royal.

The event will take place at Bel Air in Front Royal, Virginia. The discussions will take place outside (weather permitting), signed copies of Shadows on My Heart will be available for purchase, and afterwards there will be an open house with a beer and wine reception. Tickets are $65 for VPHA members $75 for nonmembers.


Parking will be available onsite.

The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Area Association is Preservation through Education—to educate about the history and advocate for the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape, culture, and scenery in the Northern Virginia Piedmont for future generations to enjoy. For more information, visit www.piedmontheritage.org

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Warren County Volunteer Fair to be held on Saturday, May 14th

Published

3 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

For people looking for a valuable way to spend their spare time, the Warren County Volunteer Fair will present a variety of opportunities. Volunteering is an avenue to enrich your own life, create a positive impact in the lives of others, and strengthen your community.

“Volunteer – it’s good for the soul,” says Fern Vazquez, Volunteer Fair participant and coordinator of Warren County’s Community Garden.

“It is more than giving of self, it is giving to our community or County. Volunteer, let your actions speak louder,” adds Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Shenandoah District Representative.

The fair – hosted by The Wednesday Group, C-CAP, and Samuels Public Library – will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 14 at Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, VA.


The purpose of the event is to connect willing volunteers to non-profit organizations in need of help. With nearly 20 organizations currently registered, civic-minded people are sure to find an opportunity that suits their skills and talents. The event is free to the nonprofit organizations and would-be volunteers.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be furnished by The Wednesday Group.

“Bring the family and learn about many of the volunteer organizations that bring Front Royal and Warren County to life. It’s a wonderful way to get involved in your community while helping others,” exclaims Jeff Browne, member of The Wednesday Group.

Representatives of local nonprofits can register for the event by calling Samuels Public Library at 540-635-3153 or emailing Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Middleburg, Virginia to hold Town-wide career fair

Published

3 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

Middleburg is a small, charming and historic town approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport.  It’s in the heart of Virginia horse country and annually welcomes a number of celebrities, famous athletes, celebrity chefs and a host of other VIPs including U.S. Presidents.

With businesses from the world-renowned Salamander Resort & Spa and other inns and hotels to boutique retail, popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, art galleries, financial services and more, the town employs a wide array of people in a variety of sectors who either live nearby or enjoy the reverse commute from the Washington, D.C. region.

On Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Town will host a career fair at the Middleburg Community Center (300 W. Washington St., Middleburg 20117.)  Those interested in attending should sign up online.

The event is in partnership with Visit Middleburg, Loudoun Workforce Resource Center and Loudoun County Economic Development.


Participants include Salamander Resort & Spa, Boxwood Estate Winery, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Old Ox Brewery, Goodstone Inn & Restaurant Atlantic Union Bank, The Byrne Gallery, Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, The Middleburg Museum, Middleburg Common Grounds, Crème de la Crème, Brick and Mortar Mercantile, lou lou boutiques, Zest Clothing & Co., Market Salamander, King St. Oyster Bar. Job openings are full time, part time and a few volunteer opportunities.

Please contact Ali MacIntyre, director of business development and community partnerships with the Town of Middleburg at amacintyre@middleburgva.gov.

For more information on Middleburg, visit www.middleburgva.gov.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Get outdoors at the Izaak Walton League Youth Day

Published

4 days ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

The Warren County Izaak Walton League is pleased to announce Youth Day 2022, an opportunity for families to come, play, learn, and discover the outdoors. This free public event is on Sunday, May 15, from 1-5pm at the Warren County Izaak Walton League park (3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville VA 22610).

With assistance from a local girl scout troop and student volunteers from Randolph Macon Academy, the Warren County Izaak Walton League is excited to offer a range of fun activities for the whole family:

  • Learn to fish in our pond
  • Go for a nature hike
  • Play in our huge beautiful park
  • Participate in structured outdoors activities
  • Discover what lives in our waters with science demonstrations
  • Get introduced to our shooting range and archery
  • Learn about how we can tell if our water is polluted
  • Face painting
  • And more

Hotdogs will be served.

For decades, the Warren County Izaak Walton League has promoted conservation, stewardship, and outdoor recreation in our area. Our chapter is located at a privately owned 19th-century homestead  in Browntown that we use as a park and open to the public for Youth Day once a year. The Izaak Walton League of America is one of America’s oldest conservation organizations, founded in 1922. Over the past 100 years, the Izaak Walton League of America has been a champion and defender of the nation’s soil, air, wood, waters, and wildlife.


Those who are able to donate to support our programs and activities are encouraged to do so.

  • What: Warren County Izaak Walton League Annual Youth Day
  • Where: Warren County Izaak Walton League Park , 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610
  • When: Sunday, May 15 from 1-5pm
  • Cost: By donation.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Cloudy
6:01am8:16pm EDT
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 4mph ENE
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
63/45°F
68/45°F
72/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
12
Thu
6:00 pm Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
May
14
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 14 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14th, 2022,  10am to 4pm The French & Indian War Foundation and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite you to the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Fort[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Join us for an outdoor, live music and river fun day – all while supporting the Humane Society of Warren County! WHERE: Join us in beautiful Bentonville – 1481 Hazard Mill Road. Activities start at[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot[...]
6:00 pm Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
May 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church, located at 72 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630, will be hosting a Paint Party this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6 pm. This is a free event, and[...]
May
15
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 15 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
May
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
21
Sat
9:00 am Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
 
9:00 am Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kids' Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Held in the picnic area by the river. 2 prize categories: biggest catch and most unique catch Children ages 15 years and younger are eligible to compete Check in with the ranger at Shelter 1[...]