The soft skills employers are looking for in today’s job market

When you apply for a job, your personal qualities are usually what set you apart from other candidates who have the same technical skills and industry experience. Here are the top characteristics that employers are looking for.

• Emotional intelligence. You’re self-aware. Your empathy makes you good at resolving conflicts, and you remain calm in high-pressure situations.

• Creativity. You’re an avid problem-solver. You question assumptions, think outside the box, and strive to find innovative solutions.

• Growth mindset. You’re naturally curious. You embrace new challenges, welcome feedback, and view setbacks as opportunities to learn.

• Adaptability. You face uncertainty head-on. You’re resourceful, willing to experiment, and open-minded about change.

• Cultural intelligence. You treat everyone with respect. You understand that your perspective is different from others, and you welcome diverse points of view.

• Collaboration. You’re a team player. You like working with others toward a common goal, and you offer support and encouragement to those around you.

