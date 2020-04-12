The story of Tnorf Layor and the almighty Councilors

Once upon a time, there was a village called Tnorf Layor, (Norf Leir). This was an unfortunate village made up of many discouraged and cheated citizens. The leaders of the village of Tnorf Layor were the almighty Councilors. The Councilors looked down from their high-back thrones onto the lowly citizens who came before them.

The Councilors looked on as each citizen stood at the speaking box, pleading for the Councilors to listen. The Councilors looked at the citizens but did not hear a word that was being spoken, except for one. He would listen very intently while writing down all he heard. After the last citizen spoke, he would begin criticizing and laughing at all that was important to the citizens. He could do this criticizing and laughing, for he was the right hand to the almighty tyrant, Lord Ludicrous Cornchip, (LLC).

Lord Ludicrous was an evil ruler, even though he was not the true ruler of Tnorf Layor. He was put into power by the Councilors, under false and illegal means done behind the Great and Closed Door, where the citizens had not even a say. Day by day, Lord Ludicrous and the Councilors wreaked havoc and chaos on the citizens of Tnorf Layor by their lavish spending of taxes. For years, the Councilors let the village go to waste, always complaining about how the buildings in the village were falling apart, this needing to be done, that needs to be done, yet nothing was ever done.

Then one day, Lord Ludicrous went to the Councilors and said, “our village is falling apart, we need to spend a vast amount of taxes, even taxes we do not have and start rebuilding our village.” The Councilors were so impressed by this, they all wondered why no one had thought of this before. In front of all the citizens of Tnorf Layor, the Councilors congratulated Lord Ludicrous on his wondrous and insightful vision. The Councilors all exclaimed, “no one but Lord Ludicrous could ever have thought of this, all hail the great Lord Ludicrous.”

For this brave and insightful thinking, the Councilors bestowed upon Lord Ludicrous more and more titles for him to be known by. The villagers cried out, “how can one person have so many titles and devote the time to each one? This is not possible.” The Councilors, one by one said to the citizens, “this is the great Lord Ludicrous you speak of, these words are an act of treason. For this, we will spend all of your taxes and more. We praise Lord Ludicrous for all he has done and all he will do.”

And so the citizens of Tnorf Layor go on being ridiculed and laughed upon by Lord Ludicrous and the Councilors, who are themselves the biggest joke of all in the village of Tnorf Layor.

This story is fictional and depicts no one living or deceased.

Paul Gabbert

Front Royal, Virginia