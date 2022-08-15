Connect with us

Agriculture

The table is set for the harvest season!

It goes without saying; that summer – an extremely abundant time – gives agrotourism enormous pride. Colors and flavors bear eloquent witness to the traditions perpetuated by local artisans who, year after year, cultivate with almost jealous care the treasures of the earth which, to the delight of our taste buds, lend themselves wonderfully to a multitude of combinations.

Conducive to an explosion of flavor, summer is when the countryside’s riches blossom under the warm summer sun and then blend and transform themselves to garnish our plates or create a symphony of co­lour and taste for exquisite country dining. Main courses involve fragrant dishes imbued with delicate nectars, which seduce gourmets and all lovers of good food alike.

Orchards, blueberry farms, cider-houses, vineyards, apiaries (or honey farms), fruit and garden market stalls… How can anyone resist the temptation when faced with such profusion and variety? While you’re there, why not stock up with these delights in order to make preserves as so many of us still do, just like our intrepid grandmothers before us?

Locally produced foods, gastronomic ex­periences, great gifts that are as unique as they are tasty… in short, a wide open door to the wonders of nature, allowing us the opportunity to taste the flavors of summer and to appreciate its wonderful variety.

What could be better than savoring tasty little treats concocted from the very best products cultivated by the artisans of the land?

5 myths about GMOs

August 2, 2022

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have been the topic of many animated discussions. To help you keep things in perspective, here are five myths debunked.

1. “GMOs are harmful to your health.”
Many activists decry the genetic manipulation of foods. However, very little data supports their concerns, as many studies confirm they’re safe. However, the long-term effects of the process remain uncertain. Therefore, it’s reasona¬ble to take a cautious approach.

2. “GMOs are comparable to natural selection.”
Genetic manipulation is sometimes compared to the evolution organisms undergo in nature. This comparison is dubious because humans force and prolong the cohabitation of genes in laboratories in the case of GMOs. The genes undergoing modification wouldn’t necessarily have crossed paths under natural conditions.

3. “GMOs alter human DNA.”
Whether modified in a laboratory or not, the genetic material in foods ends up in the blood plasma during digestion and not in the DNA. Cells have a protective system that prevents genes from interfering with their own genetic material.

4. “Studies supporting GMOs are biased.”
Even though studies may be subsidized by corporations that benefit from pro-GMO findings, that isn’t enough to discredit them. From a purely scientific perspective, the value of a study rests on the methodology employed and the credibility of the deductive process. That said, the funding sources for a study do require additional attention since they may affect the objectivity of the results.

5. “The GMO debate is over.”
Although most scientific data regarding GMO safety is positive, it’s nonetheless essential to maintain intellectual curiosity and de¬bate around the subject.

Lastly, genetic modification is a relatively new process and still requires vigilance.

3 tips for improving pastureland

July 28, 2022

Properly managed pastureland produces high-quality forage and lengthens the grazing season, ultimately reducing feed costs. Here are three tips for improving the quality of your pastureland.

1. Rotate
To prevent overgrazing, create a rotational grazing scheme. For example, subdivide large pastures into smaller ones and rotate your animals through these fields. Ideally, you should let the grass reach six to eight inches high before putting your animals out to graze. Remove them from the field when the grass gets down to three or four inches.

2. Mow and harrow
It’s a good idea to mow your pasture after your animals have grazed. Mowing helps even out the grass height and encourages the plants to produce more leaves and fewer stems, resulting in a more palatable and hardy grass. It also helps control aggressive weeds like thistle.

You may want to consider harrowing your pasture after your animals have finished grazing. This helps break up manure piles and evenly distribute nutrients throughout the soil. Dispersing manure piles also helps control parasites and insects.

3. Fertilize
Like all plants, grass requires nutrients to grow. Therefore, it’s essential to take regular soil samples and follow fertilizer recommendations.

Think of pasture management as grass farming: the grass is the crop, and the animals harvest it.

5 of the best draft horse breeds

July 20, 2022

People have relied on draft horses for hundreds of years to do hard labor, like plowing fields and hauling large loads. Here are five of the best draft horse breeds for your farm.

1. Shires are one of the largest breeds of draft horses. They’re native to England and can reach up to six feet from the ground to their shoulders. They’re known for being calm and laid back but extremely hard working.

2. Clydesdales are one of the most well-known species of draft horses. They’re native to Scotland and are intelligent and eager to please. Despite their large size, they can easily be handled by young children.

3. Percherons come from southeast Normandy in France. They’re prized for their elegant carriage and their robust, muscled bodies. In fact, Percherons are still widely used by farmers and loggers.

4. Belgians originated in the Brabant region of Belgium. They’re attentive horses and are easy to train. Their gentle disposition makes them great family pets.

5. Haflingers hail from Austria and are extremely mild-mannered horses. They’re smaller than most draft horses but are outgoing and cooperative.

Although draft horses are commonly known for strength, they’re also great for riding.

How will climate change impact agriculture?

July 18, 2022

Harvest quality has always been closely linked to climate conditions. Therefore, there’s no doubt that global climate change will significantly affect agricultural production in the coming decades. Here are a few things to watch for.

Crop movement
It’s predicted that warm regions will face increasing incidences of drought and heatwaves that will ruin crops. Conversely, cold areas are expected to benefit from increased productivity by introducing new crops that were previously impossible to grow. This will result in a migration of crop production. Rising sea levels may also contribute to this movement, as flooding will increasingly affect coastal areas, causing crop destruction and soil deterioration.

Indirect effects on population
A shift in agricultural opportunities may cause people to move to more productive areas. For instance, less prosperous regions on the planet are most vulnerable to climate change. This is because they rely heavily on agriculture and often don’t have the technical or financial means to adapt their practices to changing natural conditions.

Good and bad surprises
Although some effects of climate change are already visible, the many variables at play make it difficult to predict the future. The success of crop production depends on moisture and precipitation, sunshine, the condition of the earth’s atmosphere, the severity of winters, and the proliferation of pests and diseases. The fate of agricultural activities will also be influenced by the capacity of human beings to respond appropriately to the disruptions to come.

While it’s nearly impossible to predict which scenario will come next, it’s important to implement sustainable land stewardship practices to preserve the environment for future generations.

How cricket farming works

July 14, 2022

Did you know that crickets are a more sustainable source of protein than traditional livestock? Although popular in other parts of the world, cricket farming has recently taken off in North America. Here’s how cricket farming works.

Setup
All you need to start a cricket farm is a small space, a starter stock of about 500 crickets, and some basic equipment. Collect a couple of 20-gallon plastic totes, water dispensers, mosquito netting, perlite and potting soil, sponges, a misting bottle, a heat lamp, and a few empty cardboard egg cartons.

Feed
Crickets eat a wide variety of foods, including commercial cricket feed, fruit and vegetable scraps, as well as grains and nuts. Crickets also require a constant supply of water.

Environment
Crickets thrive in warm, moist environments. Therefore, if you can keep the temperature in the tote between 60 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, you can raise crickets pretty much anywhere, including a barn, shed, or backyard patio. Crickets must also be kept out of the wind and direct sun to prevent them from drying out.

Harvest
Crickets mature in about two months. Once they reach this age, transfer them to a freezer before selling them. After each harvest, simply disinfect the tote and start the cycle again.

Market
The most common use for farmed crickets is bird, fish, and reptile feed. However, crickets can also be turned into human food like cricket chips, flour, and protein powder.

Crickets are packed with amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids.

 

