The table is set for the harvest season!

It goes without saying; that summer – an extremely abundant time – gives agrotourism enormous pride. Colors and flavors bear eloquent witness to the traditions perpetuated by local artisans who, year after year, cultivate with almost jealous care the treasures of the earth which, to the delight of our taste buds, lend themselves wonderfully to a multitude of combinations.

Conducive to an explosion of flavor, summer is when the countryside’s riches blossom under the warm summer sun and then blend and transform themselves to garnish our plates or create a symphony of co­lour and taste for exquisite country dining. Main courses involve fragrant dishes imbued with delicate nectars, which seduce gourmets and all lovers of good food alike.

Orchards, blueberry farms, cider-houses, vineyards, apiaries (or honey farms), fruit and garden market stalls… How can anyone resist the temptation when faced with such profusion and variety? While you’re there, why not stock up with these delights in order to make preserves as so many of us still do, just like our intrepid grandmothers before us?

Locally produced foods, gastronomic ex­periences, great gifts that are as unique as they are tasty… in short, a wide open door to the wonders of nature, allowing us the opportunity to taste the flavors of summer and to appreciate its wonderful variety.

What could be better than savoring tasty little treats concocted from the very best products cultivated by the artisans of the land?