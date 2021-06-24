The top 3 dog breeds for farms

Dogs make a great addition to any farm. They can help with herding cattle, guarding livestock, and chasing away pesky rodents. If you’re thinking about adding a new member to your family, consider one of these three breeds.

1. Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees are guard dogs through and through. Since they were bred to watch over the livestock and live with them year-round, these canines are incredibly loyal yet independent protectors. They also have a thick coat, which makes it easy for them to live outdoors in all types of weather. The Great Pyrenees is an extremely friendly and laid-back dog that can be a great companion for the entire family.

2. Border collie

Border collies are one of the dogs most suited for farms because they’re extremely smart, hard-working, and aim to please. They’re energetic and need daily activity and exercise, making them well-suited to the physical demands of working on a farm. Border collies are also notoriously easy to train and great around children.

3. Australian cattle dog

Because of their small and compact size, Australian cattle dogs make great herding dogs or ratters. They have boundless energy and thrive in an environment where they have a job. They’re eager to be involved in just about any farm activity and form a deep bond with their owners.

Besides being great companions, dogs can make your daily tasks and chores on the farm easier and more enjoyable.