Interesting Things to Know
The top 3 dog breeds for farms
Dogs make a great addition to any farm. They can help with herding cattle, guarding livestock, and chasing away pesky rodents. If you’re thinking about adding a new member to your family, consider one of these three breeds.
1. Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are guard dogs through and through. Since they were bred to watch over the livestock and live with them year-round, these canines are incredibly loyal yet independent protectors. They also have a thick coat, which makes it easy for them to live outdoors in all types of weather. The Great Pyrenees is an extremely friendly and laid-back dog that can be a great companion for the entire family.
2. Border collie
Border collies are one of the dogs most suited for farms because they’re extremely smart, hard-working, and aim to please. They’re energetic and need daily activity and exercise, making them well-suited to the physical demands of working on a farm. Border collies are also notoriously easy to train and great around children.
3. Australian cattle dog
Because of their small and compact size, Australian cattle dogs make great herding dogs or ratters. They have boundless energy and thrive in an environment where they have a job. They’re eager to be involved in just about any farm activity and form a deep bond with their owners.
Besides being great companions, dogs can make your daily tasks and chores on the farm easier and more enjoyable.
How to choose a kayak
If you want to purchase a kayak to paddle along lakes, rivers, or the ocean, here are some things to consider.
Use
There are different types of kayaks available, and each is designed with a specific environment in mind. For this reason, you should first determine where and how you plan to use your boat. Will you be taking long trips on the ocean or short excursions on small lakes and rivers? If you plan on fishing, some kayaks come equipped with additional features such as rod holders and accessory mounts. If you’ll be kayaking with a partner, a tandem model could be a good choice.
Seat
There are sit-in and sit-on-top kayaks. The sit-in ones have an open cockpit inside the hull, and once you get in, you have to slide your legs under the deck. This helps keep cold breezes and water out of the boat. Conversely, sit-on-top kayaks have an open cockpit which makes them more stable. This also makes getting on and off them easier.
Dimensions
The kayak’s length, width, and depth will affect its speed and maneuverability. Shorter models are easier to carry, but longer ones are faster and have more storage space. The depth and weight of the kayak should suit your build and accommodate the equipment you want to carry.
Transportation
It’s important to remember that you’ll have to transport your kayak to the water. Rigid kayaks are heaviest but more durable, folding kayaks are lighter but lack speed, and inflatable kayaks are great for casual use but take more time to set up.
Once you’ve narrowed down your options, take the time to sit in a few different kayaks. This way you’ll ensure the one you choose is comfortable.
Kids’ Corner: How well do you know the world’s famous monuments?
The world is filled with amazing monuments. Find out how well you know some of the most famous structures by taking this short quiz.
1. How tall is the Eiffel Tower in Paris?
a. 708 feet
b. 1,063 feet
c. 1,322 feet
2. What’s the name of the Greek citadel where the Parthenon is located?
a. The Acropolis
b. The Coliseum
c. The Red Square
3. Which country do you have to visit to admire the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
a. Italy
b. Spain
c. Morocco
4. What color is the Taj Mahal, the famous mausoleum in India?
a. Pink
b. Gold
c. White
5. Which country gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a gift?
a. Canada
b. France
c. Germany
6. When did Emperor Qin Shi Huang order the construction of the Great Wall of China?
a. In 1,000 BC
b. In the third century BC
c. In the sixth century AD
7. What is La Sagrada Familia, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Spain?
a. A basilica
b. A clock tower
c. A giant archway
No cheating. How did you do?
Answers: 1-b), 2-a), 3-a), 4-c), 5-b), 6-b), 7-a).
4 summer date night tips
Summer is a great time to spice up your usual routine. Here are a few tips for creating a memorable date night with your partner.
1. Check the forecast. Whether you want to take advantage of a sunny day or dress up for a night on the town, make sure to check what Mother Nature has in store.
2. Improvise. Having a plan is great, but being spontaneous can lead to a memorable experience. Let yourself go with the flow.
3. Try something new. Shake things up by going to a restaurant you’ve never been to before or trying a new activity that piques your interest.
4. Take your time. Give yourself the opportunity to truly relax and unwind together by planning an overnight stay at a hotel or campground.
Don’t worry if everything isn’t perfect. Spending quality time together is what’s most important.
5 summer activities to enjoy solo
Being alone doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Here are five solo activities you may want to try this summer.
1. Visit a museum. You can choose which exhibits you want to explore and not worry about being rushed or taking too long.
2. Go to a movie. You can visit either a theater or drive-in. Once the movie starts, it won’t matter if you’re there alone. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
3. Relax at the park. Take some time to read, do yoga, or picnic at a nearby park.
4. Attend an outdoor show. Once you’re there, you’ll be swept up in the festive atmosphere and probably won’t need anyone to talk to.
5. Eat at a restaurant. Take the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal without having to worry about making conversation.
This summer, don’t deprive yourself of doing things you like just because you’re alone. Instead, make the most of the season and be open to trying new things.
The advantages of zero-till farming
Zero-till farming has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Here are some of its main advantages.
It can save you time and money
Not tilling every year saves money in labor and fuel. It also reduces the amount of wear and tear on your equipment.
It promotes healthier soil
Zero-till farming leaves soil organisms that are essential for growth undisturbed, which helps the soil retain vital nutrients.
It causes less soil compaction
Tilling requires heavy equipment to repeatedly drive over the soil, causing it to compact. This can increase flooding and prevent roots from getting nutrients, water, and air. With zero-till farming, this isn’t an issue.
It reduces soil erosion
Zero-till farming involves leaving unharvested crops on the field at the end of the season instead of working them into the soil, which helps reduce soil erosion.
Though it takes at least three years to see the results of zero-till farming, its benefits shouldn’t be ignored.
Zero-till farming and herbicides
Tilling is often used as weed control. Therefore, zero-till farmers typically have to increase their use of herbicides to eliminate them.
Fall in love with trail running
Trail running can be demanding, but many people enjoy it. Here are a few reasons this activity is becoming increasingly popular.
Physical health
On top of the usual benefits of running, trail running challenges your balance, coordination, and agility. Running up and down hills, along winding trails, and over uneven ground, forces you to adjust your pace and stride to suit the terrain. Not only is it more challenging, but the movements are less repetitive, reducing the risk of injury. In addition, the ground is softer than asphalt, which limits the impact on your joints.
Mental health
Running over uneven terrain requires intense concentration. This increased focus helps you stay present instead of thinking about your worries and concerns. Plus, the benefits of spending time in nature and breathing in the fresh air are well known. For these reasons, running outdoors can help relieve stress and keep your mind sharp.
What’s more, the beautiful scenery helps you focus less on your performance and more on enjoying yourself. In particular, it encourages you to slow down and admire your surroundings. There’s nothing like reaching your destination and being rewarded with a stunning view and a sense of accomplishment.
Lastly, trail running is simply fun. It can be freeing to let yourself trample through dust, mud, and puddles. If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, head out and explore the trails in your area this summer.
