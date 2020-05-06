Opinion
The Town’s money shell game and a suggestion on one COVID money saver
It never ends with the incompetence of our Town Council and Interim Town Manager. I will exclude Councilman Thompson on the waterline issue as she voted against this.
At Monday’s Town council meeting, the council made an amendment to the 2020 budget to take $2.3 million dollars from the Enterprise Fund Reserves: $1.31 million dollars from the Water Utility Reserve fund will be used to cover the cost for the engineering drawings for the Rt. 340 corridor redundant water line; $990,674 from the Sewer Utility Fund for closed circuit television investigation of sewer lines.
To start with, before retiring I worked in the Commercial Property Management field. This included high-rise office buildings/complexes, retail and shopping centers. I know this business very well. At Monday’s (April 27) Council meeting, Council members justified the redundant waterline to the corridor for the following reason: possible liability litigation from Dominion Power and businesses in the corridor if the water were to be shut off for waterline repairs. If this liability issue was not written into the contract between the town/county or town/businesses, there is no liability issue. If a liability issue was written into either of these and not written in the town’s favor, this was plain stupidity and incompetence.
As I have said before at council meetings and a previous letter to the editor, there is not one shopping center in the country that has a redundant waterline. Could you imagine the cost? Having a waterline break to a shopping center, office complex, etc., is nothing new or out of the ordinary. It happens every day. Water loss and power loss is a situation that cannot be controlled. There can be no guarantee for continuous, uninterrupted water and power flow. Does Fairfax Water Authority get sued when a waterline breaks? – No.
It is inconceivable that Dominion Power, who relies on the flow of water to create the electricity they sell did not have this line installed at the same time of construction to prevent a shutdown. Dominion had the money then and has the money now for this entire project. But our Town Council wants to put some of the cost on the back of the citizens. Councilman Gillespie, at a council meeting earlier this year made this comment, “I can’t sleep at nights thinking about what it would do to the businesses in the corridor if the existing waterline breaks.”
Here is my comment, “Thank you Councilman Gillespie for thinking about Dominion Power, who has billions in yearly revenue, and the businesses in the corridor over the taxpayers of the town”.
But then again, the taxpayers have always come last with this council and past councils. Seems to be the normal for Front Royal.
The town will take out a bond to cover their share of this waterline. Council states Dominion’s future water rate increases will cover the payments on this bond, which in their eyes means the taxpayers would be paying nothing toward the bond. I say, Dominion should cover the entire cost of the waterline. Then there would be no bond to make payments on. Dominion’s water rate increases could then be used for water plant upgrades and sewer plant upgrades which are D.E.Q. required. Isn’t this part of what water rate increases are to be used for? So the taxpayers will end up paying for all of these required upgrades.
Again, thank you again Town Council for helping the gigantic power conglomerate over the lowly taxpayer.
Also another $1.657 million dollars was recommended to be cut from the General Non-Utility fund reserves to provide contingency funding to cover shortfalls in the water, sewer, solid waste and general street fund balances related to the COVID-19 economic impact.
So, we take money from here, put it over there. Take money from over there and put it back to here. Then when all of that here, there and everywhere moving of dollars is done, who still gets shafted in the end?
I’ll leave that answer to you.
On a personal note to our Interim Town Manager (Matt Tederick): Instead of having closed door meetings to discuss possible employee terminations due to COVID-19 economic losses, why not cut your overly paid salary by half or go salary free before terminating another town employee?
A leader inspires confidence in other people through examples of integrity and inspiration, not by fear. A leader is driven by the right motivation and makes a positive impact on the people around them. With these examples of a leader, you sir, are no leader.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
More Town terminations, or cut interim manager’s salary first?
The Town Council and the Interim Town Manager once again went behind closed doors (at Monday’s Council meeting of April 27) to discuss personnel issues. This included employee layoffs in response to the COVID-19 economic instability.
We all know what happened the last time they went behind closed doors to discuss personnel issues: Four people lost their jobs.
Also let me remind you, our Interim Town Manager laughed at a poster with these terminated employees’ names on it at a Council meeting after saying terminating them was one of the hardest things he has ever done.
So with that being said, please join me in emailing our Town Council members and our Interim Town Manager requesting the Interim Town Manager’s salary to be cut in half before another town employee is terminated. All email addresses are on the Town of Front Royal web page.
Thank you.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Digital Currency, Some Strings Attached
Some may see this as “men who had the mark of the beast and those who worshiped his image.” (Rev 16:2)
Others may view it as technology benefiting the life of man.
A newly published international patent owned by Microsoft reveals a technology capable of being used to modify human behavior. Three inventors at Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC, have developed what is called a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data.
Here’s how it works. A ”task” is given to a human. The human is monitored by a sensor. When the task has been successfully completed and verified, cryptocurrency is awarded to the human.
This cryptocurrency can then be used to satisfy debt (or spent) in the same fashion as existing currency. This is classic behavior modification.
Not specified in the patent is who decides which task to assign or to which humans.
According to the international patent application released March 26, this ‘system’ may award cryptocurrency to humans who are coupled to a computer server via a communications network.
These humans are connected to a server by means of sensors and user devices.
Imagine, for example, your neighbor Jack. He has a sensor either implanted within his body or worn externally. Jack has been given a task. This task arrives via his user device. As Jack performs the task, his sensor measures his body activity. This activity verifies that he has satisfactorily completed the task. His user device reports the completed task. Jack’s cryptocurrency account receives a deposit.
Digital currency itself is not new. The well-known Bitcoin has been around for more than 10-years. This newly patented Microsoft application, however, stretches the imagination. It combines human body sensors and human monitored actions with financial transactions.
The Microsoft patent speaks of using “human body activity associated with a task provided to a user.” But not specified is who specifically decides upon the task. Who is it that essentially says, “You do what we want, we pay you in the form of digital cash.”
Neither does the Microsoft patent discuss limits –not to mention accountability. In fact, the patent declares that its summary “is not intended to be used to limit the scope of the claimed subject matter.” Not limit the scope?
That’s worth keeping in mind while we take a closer look at sensors which might be within a human body or external.
The Microsoft patent refers to sensors including electroencephalogram (EEG) to detect electrical activity in the brain, ambulatory MRI, and near infrared spectroscopy to detect changes in oxygen levels of blood. These as well as heart rate, thermal, optical, and radio-frequency sensors report the human activity.
This may sound a bit like science-fiction. But it is certainly not. This is not a leap of science. It is an application of today’s science.
This is likewise true with respect to the human’s user device. Our neighbor Jack may be using as his ‘device’ one or a combination of such things as personal computer, server, cell phone, tablets, laptops, smart watches, and smart televisions. And all of this may be using a plurality of processors and memory-storing units.
All of this technology functions in such a way that neighbor Jack, or we ourselves, might be convinced to perform tasks in order to reap digital currency.
That’s behavior modification.
But don’t take my word for it. Read what Microsoft inventors Dustin Abramson, Derrick Fu, and Joseph Edwin Johnson, Jr. have to say about all this in the patent application better known as International Publication Number WO 2020/060606 of the World Intellectual Property Organization.
This might be a good time to consider which of our human behaviors we want to have modified.
We might likewise give thought to who it is that we trust to modify our behaviors.
Now, as an addendum read this:
(By Staff, Biohackinfo News, March 19, 2020)
Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced on March 18, 2020 during a “Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session” that he is working on a new, invisible “quantum dot tattoo” implant that will track who has been tested for COVID-19 and who has been vaccinated against it.
According to BioHackInfo.Com: “The quantum-dot tattoos involve applying dissolvable sugar-based microneedles that contain a vaccine and fluorescent copper-based ‘quantum dots’ embedded inside biocompatible, micron-scale capsules. After the microneedles dissolve under the skin, they leave the encapsulated quantum dots whose patterns can be read to identify the vaccine that was administered.”
The Covid-19 vaccine is already under research and development and experts say it will likely be available in about 18 months. Will this mean forced vaccinations or perpetually “sheltering in place” for those who refuse the coronavirus vaccine?
Gates is simultaneously working on the ID2020 Certification Mark, which according to pymnts.com utilizes “immunization to serve as a platform for digital identity.”
The Gates Foundation has also formed an alliance with Accenture, IDEO.org, Gavi, and the Rockefeller Foundation to make ID2020 a reality.
Opinion
Warren County Middle School student shares her current events poem
When I wake up I can’t help but not feel fresh
Got a bad taste in my breath
Because it was not supposed to turn out this way
I look outside and it looks gray
No one outside saying, hey!!
When did it all come to this?
Toilet Paper and Groceries are gone
No sports games are on
Stocks are red
Many people are dead
and I can’t help but think looking at this scene
When will it be the end of quarantine?
Will anybody live to say,
I survived it all, hooray!
Or is this the way it will end?
Millions of people are dying
Debt rates are flying
Jobs are being lost
All at a bad cost
Hundreds of thousands have died
No one is willing to abide
By the stay at home order
Our country has shut down its border
Everyone has been seeing cases in trend
When will this virus end?
Will we be okay?
Will everybody live to see another day?
This virus is a crying shame
and something is for sure
Life will never be the same again
Even if we find a cure
Ayaana Vasishta
Warren County Middle School, 7th Grade
Opinion
The Town and Tourism – Question from before and for after COVID-19
In the Town Council session, April 20, 2020, the Interim Town Manager described options to aid business recovery. The money, $1.5 million, is not likely enough help for the large number of town businesses. Federal options and local banks may work better and our merchants seem educated on those options. The Interim’s ‘plan’ raises questions, and missed the most important ‘ingredient’ for economic recovery: marketing the town to gain customers.
Since the Tourism and Community Development Director and Director of Planning were fired, no plan has emerged. The departments were also jammed together – indicating a failure to understand the nature of each job and how busy each staffer was.
Granted we all are delayed in having businesses open, the fact of tourism season held no urgency to the powers that be even before COVID-19. Instead the notion advanced was that money was saved, while the immediate loss of functionality in the two departments means losing money from tourism. The public has not said much to Town Council, which should be in control of how funds are spent. However, it often seems the interim manager “tail” is wagging the council “dog” – though that dog appears very content with that status quo.
In fairness to individuals on Council, Mrs. Thompson did mention tourism and Mr. Meza felt there was an impetus toward success on East Main Street he had not wanted lost and did not want to see tax increases to cover lost revenue.
Yet when Council, Town Manager, and Mayor do not know the right questions to ask, or understand that customers are the focus, we need better informed members of the public to speak up. Talent abounds here; and it is my hope that talent will offer suggestions to Council that will be heard and as appropriate, acted upon.
In the meantime, my questions are:
- Could staff or Joint Tourism Board advertise for a marketing specialist?
- Use “the ladies” of the Visitor Center as staff?
- Open the Center when deemed safe?
- Put the two planned marketing blitzes out to D. C. and Pennsylvania?
- Create advertising in stages of its re-opening, i.e., if the outdoor activities are the first open, that is the focus of the advertising?
- Plan a series of itineraries?
- Can the town be the fiscal agent and the Small Business Development Center at LFCC consulted for a Business Plan for tourism destination marketing?
Linda Allen
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Pandemics
It is interesting that, with all the advancements today in weaponry and defense, the thing that kills the most people is natural and too small to see with the naked eye. When we put so much emphasis on terrorism and weapons of mass destruction, a virus that we should have prepared for is the thing that most endangers us. The emergence of COVID-19 reminds us again that, if you take on nature, you might end up on the wrong side. Humans certainly are capable of mass destruction; however, historically speaking, we are nothing when compared to disease.
Think of some of the largest events in history. World War II killed around 70 million, the Holocaust around 6 million, and the communists are estimated to have killed around 100 million. Yet, HIV/Aids has killed over 36 million, 1968’s Hong Kong flu 1 million, the Asian flu in 1956-1958 2 million, and finally the Black Plague somewhere between 75-200 million.
In most American wars the total number of deaths is larger from disease than from battlefield wounds, at least before modern medicine. The Mexican American War had 1,733 battlefield deaths and more than 11,000 from disease. The Civil War had more than 140,000 battlefield deaths but more than 224,000 from disease. The Spanish American War only saw 385 battlefield deaths but an additional 2,000 from disease.
The last of the wars where disease claimed more lives than guns is World War I. We lost more than 53,000 men in the trenches of Europe, but another 63,000 men died from disease. However, this did not include the Spanish Flu, one of the worst pandemics in world history that came right on the heels of WWI. The Spanish Flu killed 50-100 million people worldwide and at least 675,000 Americans.
The problem was that we were still a rural society. Most of our men in these wars lived on farms and in isolated communities. You put all these men together from around the country and they bring their diseases with them. For many of these early wars, it was childhood diseases like measles, chicken pox, small pox, and mumps that killed off many. Then of course a bunch of young men came together without mothers and wives and they lived in filth which brought about the greatest killer, dysentery. Finally, there was lack of any knowledge, until after the Civil War, of germs. In that bloodiest war, we could have cut the deaths in half if soldiers had followed the most basic of instructions that is currently being hammered into our heads – wash your hands.
Diseases have always been part of the American story. With first contact, Europeans brought diseases to America that obliterated the native population. Historian Jared Diamond explains in his ground- breaking work, Guns, Germs, and Steel, how this happened. As most of us know by now, diseases come from animals. Swine flu, bird flu, and our current COVID-19 are believed to have come from bats. At the time, Middle Ages Europeans and Native Americans had a very different relationship with animals. Native Americans had only domesticated the dog, whereas Europeans not only had domesticated all of our current barnyard animals but were partially living with them. This close relationship not only spread more diseases to Europeans but eventually made them immune to diseases. However, when they brought these diseases to America, the Natives had no such immunity built up and their populations were devastated.
Europeans also brought over a device of sorts to help new diseases spread. Historian Elliot West in his work, The Last Indian War, demonstrates that it was the horse that helped diseases spread. Without Europeans introducing the horse, in our current language, it would have been easier to flatten the curve. Natives were dying faster than the disease could spread. Yet Natives became such excellent horsemen that they could cover much more ground before they knew they were infected. West shows that the Nez Perce of the Northwest were affected from disease long before they made contact with white men. It is estimated that at least 20 million Natives died from European diseases.
Historically speaking, what we are learning again is that nature is powerful. All of our modern technology can slow down nature, but we have yet to able to conquer it. COVID-19 is not our first pandemic. We know there have been many in history, but what we have learned is that these types of pandemics are not just a thing in our history. We need to study how we got through in the past and find new ways in the future to obliterate them.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Opinion
The “shot heard round the world”
245 years ago, on April 19, 1775, the “shot heard round the world” was fired at the battle of Lexington and Concord.
A handful of American farmers and storekeepers, patriots engaged a British Army, who were to take and/or destroy our powder and weapons. Eight of our men were killed right away guarding our powder.
Our American patriots decided they would no longer be molested, abused, brutalized, restricted to their homes, robbed of their weapons, their voices outlawed, unallowed to speak freely, unallowed to elect their own government leaders, have no representation to determine their taxes, nor would they continue to have a standing Army rule their communities and live in their homes, taken by force! THEY RESISTED and confronted their oppressors.
There were over 1,500 British soldiers that they faced this day! A handful of men faced the British at dawn. By the end of the battle, nearly 4,000 civilians, patriots had joined the fight! The enemy retreated. 49 Patriots were killed, 39 wounded; and 73 British Redcoats killed, 174 wounded.
Among our leaders was a young doctor, Dr. Joseph Warren, the man for whom our County is named. Here in Warren County, his picture and history now hangs in every school and government building, and I am honored to have had a small part in having him seen and remembered in our County.
Two months later, on June 17, Joseph Warren, age 34, would die a martyr’s death fighting at Bunker Hill, so that you and I could live free under a Constitution… a FREE people… not ruled by a tyrant king! We live free because our forefathers shed their blood for us.
PLEASE, NEVER ALLOW WHAT THEY GAVE US BE LOST!
The Rev. Larry W. Johnson
Front Royal, Virginia