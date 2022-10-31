Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

The voyage that fed the world

Published

6 hours ago

on

More than 500 years after Christopher Columbus landed in the Bahamas, his legacy is … complicated. But whether you revere or revile him, chances are very good that he shows up at your dinner table every night through the modern descendants of New World crops that Columbus and his contemporaries spread across the world.

Peru’s Inca people cultivated the first potatoes about 8,000 years before Spanish explorers took them to Europe. Hardy, nutritious, and easy to grow underground, potatoes fed Europe’s expanding population and traveled with the British into Asia, where they became a ubiquitous presence in the varied cuisines of India. Today. it’s one of the biggest crops in the world, with more than 4,000 varieties.

The Olmec and Maya people of southern Mexico started cultivating the earliest varieties of maize about 10,000 years ago, and experimentation continued throughout the Americas for thousands of years. Columbus himself brought a Caribbean variety back to Europe, and Portuguese colonists later brought it to Africa, where it quickly became a staple crop. Today, it’s the most-produced crop in America and the world.

The first wild tomatoes appeared in Ecuador about 80,000 years ago, but tomatoes, as we might recognize them, were cultivated about 7,000 years ago by the Maya and Aztec peoples. Tomatoes hit Italy in 1548, but Italians regarded the fruit with extreme suspicion for centuries. They finally hit their stride in the 17th century in Italy’s southern region and spread north through the Italian peninsula. But even today, northern Italian cuisine uses less tomato than southern dishes.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

November Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

 

Matthew McConaughey, 53, actor (Dallas Buyer’s Club) Uvalde, TX, 1969. Photo by David Torcivia, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

1 – Penn Badgley, 36, actor (Gossip Girl), Baltimore, MD, 1986.

2 – Karamo Brown, 42, television personality (Queer Eye), Houston, TX, 1980.


3 – Roseanne, 69, actress (Roseanne), Roseanne Barr, Salt Lake City, UT, 1953.

4 – Matthew McConaughey, 53, actor (Dallas Buyer’s Club) Uvalde, TX, 1969.

5 – Arthur (Art) Garfunkel, 81, singer, Forest Hills, NY, 1941.

6 – Emma Stone, 34, TV and movie actress (The Favorite), Scottsdale, AZ, 1988.

7 – Lorde, 26, Grammy-winning singer, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, Takapuna, New Zealand, 1996.

8 – Mary Hart, 71, television personality (Entertainment Tonight), Madison, SD, 1950.

9 – Eric Dane, 50, actor (Grey’s Anatomy), San Francisco, CA, 1972.

10 – Hugh Bonneville, 59, actor (Downton Abbey), England, 1963.

11 – Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, actor (The Departed), Los Angeles, CA, 1974.

12 – Neil Young, 77, musician (Buffalo Springfield; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1945.

13 – Steve Zahn, 54, actor (Rescue Dawn), Marshall, MN, 1968.

14 – Joseph “Run” Simmons, 58, rapper (Run DMC), Queens, NY, 1964.

15 – Jonny Lee Miller, 50, actor (Elementary), Surrey, England, 1972.

16 – Diana Krall, 58, jazz singer, Nanaimo, BC, Canada, 1964.

17 – Danny DeVito, 78, actor (Taxi), director (Matilda), Neptune, NJ, 1944.

18 -Susan Sullivan, 78, actress (Falcon Crest), New York, NY, 1944.

19 – Adam Driver, 39, actor (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), San Diego, CA, 1983.

20 – Dick Smothers, 83, comedian, folk singer, New York, NY, 1939.

21 – Lorna Luft, 70, singer, actress (Grease 2), Los Angeles, CA, Nov 21, 1952.

22 – Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 26, model, television personality (Drop the Mic), Tucson, AZ, 1996.

23 – Steve Harvey, 66, television personality (Celebrity Family Feud), Welch, WV, 1956.

24 – Brad Sherwood, 58, comedian (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Chicago, IL, 1964.

25 – Joel Kinnaman, 43, actor (For All Mankind), Stockholm, Sweden, 1979.

26 – Tina Turner, 84, singer, born Anna Mae Bullock, Nutbush, TN, 1938.

27 – Jaleel White, 46, actor (Family Matters), Los Angeles, CA, 1976.

28 – Ed Harris, 72, actor (Westworld), Englewood, NJ, 1950.

29 – Kim Delaney, 61, actress (NYPD Blue), Philadelphia, PA, 1961.

30 – Allison Williams, 35, actress (Get Out), New Canaan, CT, 1987.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Could Jupiter lose its spot?

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

Talk about bad weather. The forecast for Jupiter is a massive storm. That’s the same storm that has been hammering the planet for at least 350 years, as far as we know.

The storm is Jupiter’s famous red spot, an area of high pressure in the South Equatorial Belt that has produced the largest anticyclonic (counter-clockwise) storm in the solar system, with wind speeds up to 268 mph. Inside the spot are extreme acoustic waves that travel upwards for about 500 miles above the storm. In the upper atmosphere, energy from the wave is converted to heat, and temperatures reach 2,420 degrees.

The storm persists because, unlike Earth, Jupiter has no hard surface to slow it down. While it might have a rocky core, it is mainly gases, surrounded by at least 80 moons.

But what if the storm ends? It might happen in the next 20 years. In fact, scientists say the storm that creates Jupiter’s iconic red spot seems to have been getting smaller for a long time. The storm on the giant planet is larger than Earth — about 10,000 miles long — but in the 19th century, it might have been 30,000 miles long. If the storm has been subsiding, that means Jupiter’s iconic spot — that big red blotch — might actually disappear. As you might expect, scientists disagree on that.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Main street frets recession; bankers fret Fed

Published

1 day ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

The economy gives, and the economy takes. During economic expansions, many businesses and individuals thrive. However, once the economy starts to contract, it often means hard times all around. And right now, Main Street business owners are worrying that a recession may loom on the horizon.

A CNBC SurveyMonkey Small Business survey covering the second quarter (2022) found that roughly eight in 10 small business owners believe the economy will enter a recession this year. Inflation has been the biggest concern on Main Street as labor and product costs continue to rise. The survey found, however, that small business owners were reluctant to raise prices since doing might drive away customers.

Still, 36 percent of small business owners reported that business was good as of the second quarter. Another 46 percent said that current conditions were “middling,” while just 18 percent reported that business was “bad.” Over 40 percent of business owners also think their business will enjoy growing revenues over the next 12 months, while 35 percent expect to hold steady.

The survey also found that over 60 percent of businesses planned to keep staffing levels the same, while only 14 percent expected to cut workers. If the economy starts to contract, however, more businesses will struggle through hard times and may cut payrolls.


It’s not just Main Street that’s worried about a contraction, either. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, and others warn that a recession is likely. Goldman Sachs is slightly more optimistic, arguing that a recession might be avoided. Regardless, the bank notes that these are very challenging times. Many bankers have cited interest rate hikes as a major contributor to rising recession risks.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Predator thrives in Florida, ravages environment

Published

4 days ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Right now, an apex predator glides through the weeds in the Florida Everglades. It strikes from the shadows. One moment, a bird is singing and flitting across a branch. The next? Gone, only a few stray feathers drifting to the ground.

If our spooky language conjures up snakes in your mind’s eye, bullseye. Yet we’re not talking about just any snake — this is the Burmese python. The name implies Asia, but the pythons are now shockingly common in the Everglades.

The beautifully marked, non-venomous snakes were first discovered in the Everglades in 1979, and since then, explosive breeding and a lack of natural checks and balances have led to a surge in the Burmese python population. Some estimate that 300,000 or more of these pythons are already present in Florida.

Experts believe that the snakes first arrived in the Everglades as discarded pets. Even snake collectors can underestimate how big these pythons grow. In captivity, they quickly to grow to as long as six feet, and in zoos, some have reached 18 feet.


Unfortunately, the Everglades make too perfect of a home. In southeast Asia, where Burmese pythons are a native species, the wildlife has adapted to their presence. Rodents, birds, and other potential prey know to watch out while predators higher up the food chain will happily eat them. In the Everglades, the pythons took the unprepared wildlife by storm. Sometimes, native alligators eat pythons. But other times, pythons eat alligators.

Pythons are suspected culprits in the dramatic decline of raccoon, opossum, bobcat, rabbit, and fox populations.

The Florida government and various organizations are working to eliminate the Burmese python. Some organizations capture and rehome them, while others support hunters who can find and eliminate them. But the local python population continues to swell.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

The ultimate haunted house?

Published

5 days ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

If you love haunted houses at Halloween, here’s a haunt that may be the genuine article.

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif., regularly features a haunted house in September and October for spooky season lovers who want to enjoy Halloween in an elaborate Victorian house with a creepy background. The story: A fabulously wealthy widow gone mad with grief who communed with the dead. They say she was a recluse, acting on the predictions of a psychic who told her she must never stop adding on to her house because the moment construction ceased, she would die.

Sarah Winchester moved to California after the death of her husband, William Wirt Winchester, in 1881. With an inheritance of the modern-day equivalent of half a billion dollars and a monthly income of nearly $1 million in today’s money, she bought an 8-room farmhouse on 142 acres and started building. She built day and night for 38 years. Construction only stopped when she took her last breath in 1922.

She didn’t have a building plan. She didn’t have an architect. But she did have a small army of craftsmen to build anything she wanted. At her direction, they created an enormous, eccentric house that at one time was seven stories high.


In the house are mysteries: Staircases end at the ceiling — was it an attempt to fool the spirits? Are doors open to solid walls — was she trapping ghosts? Stained glass windows hang where no light can shine through. Windows were installed inside the house. Despite the massive 24,000 square foot construction, there was only one indoor toilet in the whole house during her lifetime.

You can hear the whole story and take a virtual tour at winchestermysteryhouse.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

A look at the modern marvel of wireless charging

Published

1 week ago

on

October 24, 2022

By

Will plugs someday soon go the way of the dinosaur? Probably not, but wireless charging increasingly makes plugging into outlets unnecessary. Many phones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and other gadgets can now be charged wirelessly. Yet while wireless charging has become one of the latest tech crazes, it’s been around for over a century.

You may have heard of the Tesla coil. Invented by the brilliant Nikola Tesla, the coil allowed for the transfer of electricity without the need for wires. However, the coil could only transfer energy over short distances, and the powerful open charges could kill or seriously maim people.

These days, wireless charging isn’t so deadly. Currently, “Qi” is the most popular wireless charging standard, using inductive and resonant charging. With inductive wireless charging, a sending coil will send out a signal, which is then received by another coil, generating an electromagnetic field. This gets the electrons in the receiving coil to move, thus creating electricity.

For inductive charging to work, the sending coils must be aligned and touch one other. A newer method, called resonant charging, was invented at MIT in 2006. Resonant charging uses two coils operating on the same resonant frequencies, facilitating energy transfer over short distances, meaning devices don’t need to touch.


Inductive charging is more efficient than resonant charging. As a result, you can charge devices more quickly while using less electricity. Meanwhile, resonant charging offers convenience.

However, even inductive charging isn’t particularly efficient compared to the traditional plug.

Still, no matter how you cut it, wireless charging is far more efficient and practical today than the infamous Tesla coil. And with scientists continuing to tinker with charging solutions, the future is bright and wireless indeed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
59°
Cloudy
7:39 am6:13 pm EST
Feels like: 59°F
Wind: 1mph WSW
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
72/46°F
70/43°F
68/41°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
5
Sat
12:00 pm Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Feed the Hungry meal at Fantasy Land park, at the big pavilion. We will be serving the hungry, not only homeless, until[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
4:00 pm WCHS Reunion – Class of 1987
WCHS Reunion – Class of 1987
Nov 5 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
WCHS Reunion - Class of 1987
Warren County High School Class of 1987 is looking forward to holding a Class Reunion on November 5, 2022. For further information or to help, please contact Melissa DeDomenico-Payne at 540-841-2218 (call or text). We[...]
6:00 pm Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Nov 5 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are[...]
Nov
6
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
Nov
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
10
Thu
12:00 pm Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Nov 10 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on November 10th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Silent, Chinese and Live Auction w/ Tom Eshelman Auctioneer Speaker is[...]
6:00 pm Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Nov 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
 