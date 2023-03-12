Interesting Things to Know
The well-traveled ketchup
That divine sauce required for french fries and barbecues has a long and exotic history that doesn’t involve tomatoes.
The first documented ketchup recipe came from southern China in 300 B.C., where salty sauces made from fermented fish were called, roughly, koe-cheup or ge-thcup in the Southern Min Dialect.
Westerners didn’t get to sample the sauce until about 1600, when sailors and British traders who traveled along the Silk Road took samples back home, according to History.com. The sauces lasted a long time and were easy to transport.
The problem with the Chinese version of ketchup is that the required ingredients weren’t always found in the West. So they improvised. By the 18th century, cookbooks offered recipes with oysters, mushrooms, walnuts, celery, and fruits. But not tomatoes, which were thought to be poisonous for some time, and later considered an aphrodisiac.
It wasn’t until 1812 that tomato-based ketchup debuted. In 1876, the Heinz company produced tomato ketchup that contained vinegar to prevent spoiling. The company still sells 650 million bottles a year.
Is it ketchup or catsup?
Either is correct — both are a corrupted version of the name of the Chinese sauce. You can blame the Heinz company for any confusion. They started out calling their sauce catsup and later changed it to ketchup.
3.3 million Virginians are self-described ‘survivalists’, reveals survey
Hollywood has long captivated audiences with blockbuster movies centered around apocalyptic events such as Armageddon, Deep Impact, The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day, and Mad Max. However, it seems that the possibility of such catastrophic events happening in real life has prompted millions of people to actively plan and prepare for them. These preparations are no longer confined to the realm of fiction, but rather a response to the very real threats facing our world today.
A survey of 3,000 respondents by Primal Survivor (a website dedicated to providing practical prepping advice), has revealed that almost 150 million Americans (57%) now consider themselves to be ‘survivalists’. That’s right – almost half of the US population is preparing for the worst. But who can blame them? Between Chinese spy balloons, extreme weather, a global pandemic, and a war in Ukraine, it’s no wonder people are starting to get a little anxious.
When it comes to Old Dominion, 50% of Virginians consider themselves as survivalists, which equates to a sizeable 3,337,336 people!
Interestingly, Hawaii has the highest proportion of survivalists, with 80% of the population (or 892,000 people) having already prepared for an extreme event. One possible explanation is the state’s geographic isolation and vulnerability to natural disasters such as hurricanes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. These events could potentially cut off the state’s access to supplies and resources, making it more important for residents to be prepared for emergencies. Additionally, Hawaii’s large military presence, which includes several bases and installations, may have led to a culture of preparedness and readiness in the state.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island seems to be taking a more laid-back approach, with only 17% of the population having taken steps to prepare for disaster.
Created by Primal Survivor • Viewlarger version
And what exactly are survivalists preparing for? Well, it turns out that extreme natural weather events are what keep them up at night. 54% of respondents said that this is the main reason they’re prepping, followed by economic uncertainty (16%) and an international conflict (14%). The survey revealed that recent news about Chinese spy balloons incursions into US airspace has prompted 34% to become more engaged in prepping. Another 13% are most concerned about another pandemic. Indeed, of those who did not consider themself a ’survivalist’ before the pandemic, 54% say they are more likely to join the movement now. Finally, 3% prepare for domestic political uncertainty.
But despite the growing number of survivalists, it seems that most Americans aren’t actually that well-prepared for an extreme event. When asked how long they could survive without help from authorities if the power were to go out, the average response was just one week. And 17% of respondents said they wouldn’t even make it past day two.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends having a basic Disaster Supplies kit ready, which includes items such as three days’ worth of bottled water and non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, a whistle, and warm clothing.
It appears that that prepping has become a way of life for many Virginians. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said they now consider prepping to be a mainstream movement.
“The stats don’t lie – two in three Americans have been affected to some degree by an extreme weather event. Even if the worst-case scenario doesn’t ever transpire, preparing thoroughly will give you peace of mind on a day-today-basis” says Paul Simpson from Primal Survivor.
Don’t rely on luck, designate a sober drive this St. Patricks Day
Even though it feels like spring sprung a couple of weeks ago, St. Patrick’s Day is often looked at as the unofficial start of spring and a time to celebrate with friends at pubs, parties, and festivals.
Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. During the week of St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, five traffic fatalities and 72 individuals were injured in alcohol-related crashes on Virginia roadways.*
“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, there will be even more opportunities for Virginians to celebrate the beginning of the warmer seasons,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration of the season be your last. St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time to have a pint with a pal but remember, getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is no way to celebrate. Driving drunk is a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and every other motorist sharing the road with you. Never drive drunk or under the influence of drugs.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:
- Ensure you have a designated sober driver and a plan to use public transportation or a ride-share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
- Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
- Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly. Being under the influence can cause a lack of attention to their surroundings and put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
- If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
- If you are driving, keep an eye out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users on the roadways.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day and during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 11, 2023, and concludes at midnight on March 19, 2023.
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road, and drive drug and alcohol-free.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
How the Irish saved the War of American Independence
Did you know that during the War, St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated on the orders of General George Washington? Washington also forbade the celebration of Guy Fawkes’ Day among his troops. At the time in England, that was celebrated throughout the country with anti-Catholic demonstrations – but it never became an American custom, thanks to Washington’s sympathy with his Irish troops.
The American War of Independence could not have been won if it were not for the Irish. It is certain that Irish soldiers constituted two-fifths of the Continental Army by the time Washington reached Valley Forge in 1778. That proportion grew as time went on.
Washington’s step-grandson, George Washington Parke Custis, wrote: “Ireland furnished one hundred men to any single man furnished by any other foreign nation.”
At that time, “Irish” meant anybody who sailed from a port in Ireland. According to historians, overall total Irish immigration might have been as high as 500,000 – or roughly one-quarter of the estimated two million population in America at the time of the American War of Independence.
Irish immigration to America reached its peak during the first half of the decade of the 1770s. By 1776, one-quarter of the entire population of North America was Scots or Scots-Irish.
Actually, probably 300,000 of those “Irish” were what today would be called “Scots-Irish,” namely descendants of mostly Presbyterian settlers from Scotland living in Ireland’s northern province of Ulster. Catholics from Ireland had come over earlier because, by 1770 in Ireland, only 5% of the land was owned by Catholics – who were 90% of the population.
The imported Scots had a difficult time in Ireland. First, they were caught in the middle of the Irish wars against England and then the English Civil War. It’s estimated that 100,000 Scots settlers died in the English Civil War – along with more than 500,000 Irish Catholics.
But it didn’t get better. In 1703, Queen Anne signed the Test Act. This decreed that Presbyterian ministers could not legally marry, baptize, or bury anybody. Presbyterians who did not marry in Anglican churches were legally considered fornicators and their children bastards! Presbyterians were not allowed to teach school or serve as officers in the militia – religious restrictions similar to those against Catholics.
In 1718, the first ships of Scots-Irish arrived in Boston to a chilly welcome. One group was led by the Rev. James McGregor, who delivered a farewell sermon before departure. They were fleeing Ireland, he said, “to avoid oppression and to have an opportunity of worshipping God according to the dictates of conscience and the rules of His Inspired Word.” But Boston didn’t want them. Only two years later, Boston passed an ordinance ordering “families arriving from Ireland” to move on. And move on, they did.
Scots and Irish, like the Welsh and Cornish, are Celts – not Anglo-Saxons, like the English. They were not tame city dwellers; they were (and still are!) known as intensely loyal to their clan and more obedient to their chief than to any written law. They are fierce fighters who would die rather than surrender. They became the quintessential American frontiersmen.
William Penn was a Quaker, a man of peace. He didn’t want the fractious fighting Irish in his City of Brotherly Love – but he knew they might be useful elsewhere. There were Indians west of Philadelphia, and Penn thought the Irish would be a good buffer between him and the Indians – so he allowed them to settle west of Philadelphia.
If you drive along the I-81 in Pennsylvania, you will see exits named Letterkenny and Antrim – both towns in Ulster, relics of those first settlements. And if you head south, where do you get? The Shenandoah Valley.
The Western frontier of Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania contained the largest Irish populations.
This did not bode well for England — because the Irish and Scots, Catholic and Presbyterian, arrived on these shores with a deep hatred of England and the crown. They didn’t need to be persuaded by Tom Paine and Patrick Henry that the King didn’t have their best interest at heart – they knew it firsthand!
Those stirring tracts were written to convince the original settlers, who considered themselves loyal sons of England, not to trust the King or Parliament. Remember: most of the first English settlers in America thought of themselves as loyal subjects of a benevolent king who ruled by the Divine Right of Kings; those English settlers had to be convinced to break away from England.
The Scots-Irish Presbyterians were ferocious advocates of Independence: King George III, based on information he received from his military reports, denounced the conflict in America as that “Damned Presbyterian War.” He referred to “Those pestiferous Presbyterians [who] are always in unrest and will be until they are wiped out.” Presbyterian ministers were known as the “Black Regiment” because of the black robes they wore when they preached – not only the word of God but also rebellion against the King.
The War of Independence got off to a rocky start. When the first enlistments were up, those New England boys, aka summer soldiers and sunshine patriots, headed back to the farm. The Continental Congress was not very happy with the Scots-Irish army: as English gentlemen, they had inherited contempt for the Scots and the Irish and didn’t think they would be able to fight. So they took their time to send funds.
Early on in the war, George Washington knew he was in trouble – and good leader that he was, he made plans for what if the worst came to the worst.
In November 1776, after the loss of New York and Long Island, he confided to his aide-de-camp Col. Joseph Reed that he might have to withdraw his reeling army first to the Shenandoah Valley, then farther west beyond the Allegheny Mountains to keep the ‘flames of revolution’ alive. He knew the Scots-Irish western frontier would provide “an asylum” for his rebel army.
Washington never needed to escape to our Valley, but it’s good to know that he thought so highly of our loyalty!
But the Irish re-enlisted, and more enlisted. When General Charles Lee was captured in 1778, he told the British that Washington’s army was half-Irish. Joseph Galloway, a member of the Continental Congress who defected to the British, later reported to the House of Commons that the Continental Army was ¼ native-born Americans, ½ Irish, and ¼ English and Scots.
In any case, the Irish were there in time to fight in the war’s major turning points: Trenton in December 1776, Princeton in January 1777, Saratoga in October 1777, Kings Mountain in October 1780, and Cowpens in January 1781.
When the British took Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, SC, 5,500 Continental soldiers surrendered in Charleston on May 12, 1780. English general Henry Clinton announced that “the most violent Rebels are candid enough to allow the game is up” and sailed back to New York to rest on his supposed laurels, leaving his second-in-command Lord Cornwallis in charge.
What Clinton didn’t know was that the Americans had only begun to fight. The great majority of the population of the Carolinas was in the mountains – and they were Scots-Irish, whose fighting skills had only improved with a generation or two of dealing with Indians.
The British thought they would advance on three fronts: the coast, the center, and the mountains. British Major Patrick Ferguson sent a captured prisoner back home across the Blue Ridge Mountains with the message to “desist from their opposition to British arms, or he would “march his army over the mountains, hang their leaders, and lay waste their country with fire and sword.”
Guess again, Major! Those were fighting words to the Celts – and rather than being intimidated, their resolve grew stronger. In the words of one British officer, the Scots-Irish mountain men were “more savage than the Indians.” The Kings Mountain battle in North Carolina defeated the British – Americans annihilated 1,100 Redcoats with only 28 killed and 62 wounded Americans.
That success solidified resistance to the British throughout the South. Six months later, in January 1781, came the Battle of Cowpens in South Carolina. The British saw nine-tenths of their force killed or captured there, while the Americans had 12 killed and 60 wounded. In Col. William Thompson’s South Carolina Rangers, the Irish immigrants outnumbered the South Carolina-born men.
On October 19, 1781, Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown.
Washington could not have won the war without his foot soldiers. At least two-thirds and possibly three-fifths or more of them were Irish. So indeed, the Irish saved the American War of Independence.
In the words of George Washington Parke Custis: “Who felt the privations of the camp, the fate of the battle, or the horrors of the prison ship more keenly than the Irish? Washington loved them, for they were the companions of his toils, his perils, his glories, in the deliverance of his country.”
So this year, on Saint Patrick’s Day, celebrate not only Ireland – but also Ireland’s first gift to America: victory in the War of Independence.
Oh deer! Beware the hazards of deer collisions
Deer collisions are dangerous and can sometimes be deadly.
The annual insured losses of deer-vehicle collisions in the United States are more than $1 billion. About 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year. West Virginia has the highest risk, where one in 37 drivers will have a deer collision. Missouri is next, with a risk of one in 47. Pennsylvania has a risk of one in 51.
According to State Farm, deer-car accidents cause about 175 to 200 fatalities and 10,000 injuries yearly.
Though the mating season from October to December brings the most crashes, deer are crossing the roads throughout the year, and as spring ramps up, beware of does traveling with their young.
Deer crossing signs seem a bit amusing, but drivers should believe them. Deer generally use the same routes each day to find water, food, and resting places. If you are driving when deer are most active — at dawn and dusk, especially from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — keep an eye out. Remember that deer travel in groups. When you see one deer, several others could be coming behind it.
Some drivers avoid roads through forests and areas of heavy brush, where deer can appear suddenly.
Others drive at reduced speed to give them more time to stop and the deer more time to cross.
Using high-beam headlights allows the driver more time to spot a deer at night.
Brake — don’t swerve. Swerving to avoid a deer can cause a more serious crash, such as into an oncoming car in another lane or swerving off the roadway and into a tree or a utility pole. In addition, the animal might turn into your swerve, so you’ll still hit it but have less control of the vehicle.
Tips for your child’s first fishing trip
Are you ready to introduce your child to the joys of fishing? Remember these tips to ensure your first fishing trip together gets them hooked.
Safety first
Before you make the trip, educate your child about safety. Practicing in your backyard will help familiarize them with safe behaviors and help you prepare for having your child come along with you. Safety education doesn’t have to scare your child. Showing them the right way to handle a hook and cast a line will empower them, foster a sense of pride and build their anticipation.
Keep it simple
When it comes to fishing spots, focus on quantity over quality. You may love long quiet hours waiting for “the big one,” but your child may not fare well without frequent stimulation. Scout out a place where you’re likely to get lots of nibbles, even if the quality of catch isn’t up to your usual standard.
Rather than overwhelm your child with a display of all your favorite flies and lures, it’s best to stick to simple equipment. Your local outfitter can advise you on a good starter rod and tackle.
Create a happy memory
Quality time with your child is your goal. If you’re a highly focused angler, you may need to remind yourself that your child’s first fishing trip isn’t the time to set challenging goals. You may have to sacrifice peace and quiet for more childlike fun. Bring along snacks to keep them occupied. Be willing to take a break from fishing to do other activities, like swimming or exploring.
Don’t forget to stress the importance of cleaning up your litter, including broken tackle and other trash. Fishing is a wonderful opportunity to help your child learn to value and care for the natural surroundings.
The best and worst options if you owe the IRS
Tax deadlines are fast approaching. Unfortunately, some people will find that they don’t have enough cash to pay Uncle Sam. That could lead to problems, including interest charges, penalty fees, bank account seizures, and liens on the property.
Fortunately, the IRS offers both short-term and long-term payment plans. Keep in mind that you could still get hit with penalties and interest, raising your overall bill. It’s always best to pay on time if you can.
First, if you’re a bit short on money, the IRS can grant a 180-day extension to pay down your debt. There will be an approved deadline up to 180 days out, and you’ll have to pay in full by then. To qualify for this, you must owe less than $100,000 (including fees and penalties). Can’t pay in that time frame? The IRS offers long-term payment plans if you owe less than $50,000. These plans come with filing fees (totaling less than $200), so keep that in mind.
It’s possible, in some cases, to lower how much you owe. This is achieved through an Offer-In-Compromise (OIC). To qualify, you’ll need to owe more than $10,000. You must also be up to date on your current estimated tax payments. This isn’t a get-out-of-debt-free card, and the IRS will closely evaluate your income and assets, such as property. Generally speaking, the IRS wants to get as much as possible, and that might mean putting a lien on your properties.
How about jail? You can’t be locked up for lacking the funds to pay your taxes. However, if you try to hide money from the IRS, including income, that could lead to court cases and even jail sentences. Simply not filing your taxes is considered a misdemeanor, so make sure you always file even if you can’t pay. Not filing is the worst choice.
