The Wildlife Center of Virginia shared backyard birding, citizen science events

All of Warren County is invited to the Warren Coalition’s “Love Our Community” event on February 15th from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. This free event is a celebration of the Warren County community as part of the “We See You, Warren County” program. Attendees will enjoy free hot cocoa, a fun, engaging photo booth, music, and a valentine craft. They will also have the opportunity to write a “love” note to their community and pin it to the “LOVE” sign that will be at the event.

“Love Our Community” is the culmination of the “We See You, Warren County” membership drive that is currently ongoing. The highlight of the event will be the “Polar Pitch Burst,” in which brave volunteers will sit in a chair and wait for an ice-cold water balloon to drop on their heads. (Think of a dunking booth, but instead of the volunteer being dropped into a tank of water, water is dropped on the volunteer.) And the more WeCUWC registrations received between now and February 15th, the more volunteers will get doused! It will take five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get one volunteer into the chair, another five to get the next volunteer in, another five for the third volunteer, etc. The volunteers’ names will be released on the Warren Coalition social media pages next week. (Hint: there are a couple of Coalition staff members, a couple of realtors, and a couple of police officers on the list!)

The We See You, Warren County campaign is about intentionally greeting others with a monthly theme, to help build a more connected community and provide each person with a sense of belonging. To learn more, or to register for the We See You, Warren County campaign and help put someone in the “cold seat,” visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.