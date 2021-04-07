Thelma Davis Wines (1930 -2021)

Thelma Davis Wines, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by The Rev. Mark Johnson. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Wines was born January 27, 1930, in Rio, West Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence A. and Mary Edna Frye Davis. She was married to the late Jerry Allen Wines, Sr.

Earlier in life, she was a physician’s assistant. She was a lifelong member of Buckton Presbyterian Church in Buckton. She loved to grow flowers. She especially enjoyed oil painting, quilting, and traveling.

Surviving are a son Bruce S. Wines of Front Royal and his wife Rae; a sister Naomi Eaton of Front Royal and her husband Gary; two brothers-in-law Kenneth Wines of Falls Church and his wife Shirley and Wayne Wines of Winchester and his wife Joan; two grandsons Shane and his son Remi and Ryan; and two granddaughters Chante and her husband Kyle and their children Jade, Sariah, and Aldon and Blair and her husband Lee and their children Sylas and Greyson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son Jerry Allen Wines, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Wines, Keith Wines, Kevin Wines, Shane Wines, Ryan Wines, and Ben Miracle.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckton Presbyterian Church, 2315 Strasburg Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Thanks to the caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living for the exceptional care Mom received while living there. They were all so good to her and our family.