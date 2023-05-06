Theodore “Ted” Junior Minnick (1945 – 2023)

Theodore “Ted” Junior Minnick, 78 years young, of Front Royal, Virginia, peacefully passed on May 5th, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Ted loved hunting and fishing and always brought a chuckle to everyone’s day. He is survived by his loving wife, Betsy, daughter Cheryl Smedley and husband, Wayne, son-in-law Kahle Magalis and grandchildren, Whitney, Brooke, Robin, and Lane. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Monica, Cassandra, Nicole, and Samantha, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, along with brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

We will continue to honor Ted’s wishes, and there will not be any funeral or memorial services.

We invite you to make a donation in his honor to the Gentiva Hospice, 420 Neff Ave #110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.