There is still time to register your team for this year’s Waggin’ for Dragons
United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is excited to be partnering with the Humane Society and Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Waggin’ for Dragons event, which raises funds to support our local community. This event is an annual favorite, and helps us to raise money for homeless animals and the community that we serve.
What is Waggin’ for Dragons?
“Waggin’ for Dragons is a boat race along the beautiful Shenandoah River, done in traditional “dragon boats” with teams of 21 people made up of community and business groups. This is a wonderful team building activity with a tail-gate atmosphere, live music, food, drinks and so much fun. We hope you’ll join us by forming a team and raising money, volunteering or coming to root for your favorite group! 2021 is going to be especially fun as we are partnering up with some other great non-profits — Think of it as TRIPLE the fun!” (hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons)
How Can You Become Involved?
To register a team for this event, use the following link: hswcevents.org/registration
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Wayne’s Crossing Commemoration
On June 5, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with several SAR Chapters, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) in commemorating Brigadier General Anthony Wayne’s crossing of the Potomac River in 1781 to support Lafayette’s Army in opposing the British.
At that time, Wayne was the commander of the Pennsylvania Line. Major General Lafayette had come to Virginia with 1,200 troops to help defend against the British. Benedict Arnold had captured Richmond with a force of 1,600 British and was reinforced with 2,000 additional troops under Major General William Phillips. Lafayette stopped Phillip’s Army at Richmond. However, by mid-May, Major General Cornwallis arrived from the Carolinas in command of 7,000 well trained and battle tested British regulars. With Lafayette having only 3,000 men, he was no match for Cornwallis and retreated to Fredericksburg.
In May 1781, Wayne was directed to immediately join the Marquis de Lafayette against British forces operating in Virginia. They departed York, Pennsylvania, on May 26th. The decision was made to cross the Potomac River at Noland’s Ferry rather than further downstream due to warnings the British were headed to Alexandria. They covered the 80 mile march in five days, marching through warm, humid weather and drenching spring rains, arriving May 31st with a full complement of troops, artillery and baggage. Upon arrival, steps were taken to cross the river that evening. As a result of heavy rains, the crossing was difficult in the swollen, turbulent river. They had four boats, causing the loss of a cannon, ammunition and a number of men. After crossing, they proceeded to Leesburg, arriving June 3rd. They marched from there to join Lafayette, covering 200 miles in just over two weeks.
With the arrival of Wayne’s troops, Cornwallis turned towards the coast with Lafayette in pursuit. They were able to catch and attack the British rear guard on July 6th at the Battle of Green Spring. When the entire British Army advanced from the woods, Wayne ordered artillery fire and then charged the British forces with bayonets fixed. This charge stopped the advance and Wayne was able to conduct an orderly retreat. His crossing of the Potomac and reinforcement of Lafayette’s Army turned the tide of war in Virginia. This was a hybrid event that allowed virtual presentation for those who could not attend on site.
Participation in the ceremony included 18 SAR chapters, 8 DAR chapters and 2 C.A.R. Societies from Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. David Huxsoll, First Vice President of Fairfax Resolves Chapter emcee’d with Virginia State President Jeff Thomas providing a presentation on events leading up to the crossing and the impact on the outcome of the Revolutionary War. 18 wreaths were presented to honor the men who made the arduous trek to Virginia.
Ken Bonner, Virginia State Color Guard Commander led a combined color guard in presenting colors. The guard included Lou Raborg, National Society SAR Color Guard Commander, with Colonel Aquila Hall, Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, Sgt Lawrence Everhart and Williamsburg Chapters represented. Members of the CJWII included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Nathan Poe with dual members Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.
Spring Fling Yard Sale to be held this Saturday, June 5th
Don’t miss this year’s Spring Fling Yard Sale! The event will be held at Grace Fellowship Church of God, located at 55 Westminster, Front Royal, VA 22630. Join us from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021. No early birds, please!
Hot dogs, chips, popcorn and bottled water will be available, along with a goodies Bake Sale and a $50 gas gift card Raffle. There is sure to be something for everyone at this multi-family yard sale, so be sure to swing by for this community event!
Samuels Public Library launches Tales and Tails 2021 Summer Reading Clubs for children and adults
Samuels Library joins libraries across the nation to bring this year’s Collaborative Summer Library Program, Tales and Tails™ to Front Royal and Warren County. Running June 7th through August 14th, the Samuels Library 2021 fun-filled Summer Reading Club explores the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games and more. Pre-readers earn reading prizes by listening to five books each week while school-age readers and teens earn prizes by reading one book each week. Adults can also participate in the fun, connecting with other book lovers and earning great prizes for their reading accomplishments.
“The Summer Reading Club is all about fun and encouraging reading throughout the summer months with great reading material, special programs and cool prizes,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “As with all our reading programs, our goal of the Summer Reading Club is to help improve reading skills and also develop a lifelong love of reading.”
In 2019 and 2020 combined, nearly 1,600 local children and youth participated in this seasonal program reading almost 38,000 books. Over the same period, 389 adults read 2,381 books.
“The summer reading program is not just for children,” reminds Erin Rooney, Adult Services Supervisor. “Adults also enjoy the reading incentives and a little bit of competition.” This year’s reading incentives for the adult program include a weekly give-away of one dozen Apple House Apple Cider Donuts and grand prizes of a Kindle Fire Tablet with a book themed case and annual passes to the National and State parks.
The Summer Reading Club will open with a special Tales and Tails™ Story Time on June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Garden and will also be offered LIVE on Facebook. Registration for in-person participation is preferred.
“We encourage our whole community to add reading to their summer fun,” Ashby adds. “Read some great tales, log your books and plan a visit to Samuels Library to pick up your prizes!”
Register for the Tales and Tails™ Summer Reading Club in-person or online beginning June 7, 2021.
Samuels Library’s special summer programming will take place mainly outside, and will offer virtual participation alternatives as well. The Library is fully open to browse books and resources, use computers and reserve meeting rooms. Curbside pick-up is still available.
The 2021 Summer Reading Club is made possible with support from our community sponsors including the Rotary Club of Warren County, Elks Lodge #2382 and Friends of Samuels Library.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Humane Society’s ‘Barks and Bags’ back for 10th year in a row
For the last decade, the Humane Society of Warren County has hosted the annual Barks and Bags Ladies’ Luncheon and Handbag auction to raise money for the shelter. This year, June 23-25, the tradition continues as the shelter continues to work on improving the lives of animals and the people who love them.
Barks and Bags 2021 is sponsored by longstanding shelter supporters Ellen Aders of State Farm Insurance, and Jean Plauger of Jean’s Jewelers. Element Risk Management and Blake and Company Hair Spa return again as co-hosts.
Despite the pandemic, Barks and Bags have continued to be an important source of funding for the shelter, raising over $20,000 in 2020.
The event will be held this year at the Blue Ridge Arts Council on Main Street in Front Royal. Semi-private groups of 20-30 will enjoy wine and food while they view and bid on the designer handbags, including Coach, Valentino, Kate Spade, and more.
Tickets are now on sale at the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Drive in Front Royal, Virginia. Tickets range from $80-100, and 100% of proceeds from this event directly benefit the homeless dogs and cats at the shelter.
For more information on this event or the Humane Society of Warren County, please call Meghan at 540-635-4734.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in two Memorial Day commemorations
On May 31, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in two Memorial Day Commemorations. Memorial Day is a celebrated as a remembrance to honor those who died while in the service of the United States. The practice of decorating the graves of soldiers is a very old custom that evolved into todays commemorative holiday. Southern women decorated the graves of soldiers before the Civil War’s end. Most of these celebrations were simple, somber occasions.
On June 1, 1861, John Quincy Marr was killed at the battle of Fairfax Courthouse. On June 3, in Warrenton, Virginia, his grave was decorated with flowers, which continued on an annual basis for several years after. Throughout the war, several States saw the decoration of graves. It was on May 5, 1868, when a day of remembrance was officially proclaimed. May 30th was designated for the purpose of strewing flowers or other decorations on the graves of comrades who died in defense of the country during the late rebellion. The date was chosen because it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and was designated Decoration Day.
At the commemoration of the first Decoration Day in 1868, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1873, New York became the first state to officially recognize the holiday. By 1890, all of the northern states officially celebrated May 30th as Decoration Day. After World War I, the purpose of the day was changed to honor all Americans who died fighting in any war. All of the states then celebrated the holiday. It was in 1967 that the name was officially changed to Memorial Day. In June 1968, the Uniform Holiday Act was passed by Congress decreeing four holidays to be recognized on a specific Monday. Memorial Day was to be celebrated on the last Monday in May with the law taking effect in 1971.
The first event took place at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. The CJWII Chapter cosponsored the event with the American Red Cross, the VFW Post 2123 and AmVets to honor all those buried at that cemetery. The CJWII color guard presented colors and led a procession of wreaths prior to firing a musket salute. Leslie Caliva of the ARC emceed the program with chaplain services provided by Rev Jim Simmons. Guest speaker was Anthony Barnes, Veterans and Military Affairs Manager from the Office of Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.
The second event was held at Middletown Veterans Memorial Park. This event was emcee’d by Ray Steele with chaplain duties performed by Rev Clay Knick. The CJWII color guard presented the colors. The National Anthem was sung by Geovanni Rodriguez and remarks presented by Winsome Earle-Sears. Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Winsome presented a wreath to honor those who gave their lives in duty to the country. The VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute with Taps played by Andrew Paul. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson. Dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter included Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.
Family Movie Night at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Station to be held Saturday, June 5
Join us this Saturday, June 5, 2021, for a family movie night at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Station! Admission is FREE, and tailgating activities will begin at 6:00 pm. Some of the activities to expect:
- DIY Guitar Craft for Kids
- Trolls Necklace/Bracelet Activity
- Cornhole
- Music
- And More!
The movie “Trolls World Tour” will begin at dusk, so be sure to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue is located at 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627. Be sure to bring the family out for this exciting event!
