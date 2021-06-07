There is still time to register your team for this year’s Waggin’ for Dragons

On May 31, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in two Memorial Day Commemorations. Memorial Day is a celebrated as a remembrance to honor those who died while in the service of the United States. The practice of decorating the graves of soldiers is a very old custom that evolved into todays commemorative holiday. Southern women decorated the graves of soldiers before the Civil War’s end. Most of these celebrations were simple, somber occasions.

On June 1, 1861, John Quincy Marr was killed at the battle of Fairfax Courthouse. On June 3, in Warrenton, Virginia, his grave was decorated with flowers, which continued on an annual basis for several years after. Throughout the war, several States saw the decoration of graves. It was on May 5, 1868, when a day of remembrance was officially proclaimed. May 30th was designated for the purpose of strewing flowers or other decorations on the graves of comrades who died in defense of the country during the late rebellion. The date was chosen because it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and was designated Decoration Day.

At the commemoration of the first Decoration Day in 1868, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1873, New York became the first state to officially recognize the holiday. By 1890, all of the northern states officially celebrated May 30th as Decoration Day. After World War I, the purpose of the day was changed to honor all Americans who died fighting in any war. All of the states then celebrated the holiday. It was in 1967 that the name was officially changed to Memorial Day. In June 1968, the Uniform Holiday Act was passed by Congress decreeing four holidays to be recognized on a specific Monday. Memorial Day was to be celebrated on the last Monday in May with the law taking effect in 1971.

The first event took place at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. The CJWII Chapter cosponsored the event with the American Red Cross, the VFW Post 2123 and AmVets to honor all those buried at that cemetery. The CJWII color guard presented colors and led a procession of wreaths prior to firing a musket salute. Leslie Caliva of the ARC emceed the program with chaplain services provided by Rev Jim Simmons. Guest speaker was Anthony Barnes, Veterans and Military Affairs Manager from the Office of Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

The second event was held at Middletown Veterans Memorial Park. This event was emcee’d by Ray Steele with chaplain duties performed by Rev Clay Knick. The CJWII color guard presented the colors. The National Anthem was sung by Geovanni Rodriguez and remarks presented by Winsome Earle-Sears. Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Winsome presented a wreath to honor those who gave their lives in duty to the country. The VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute with Taps played by Andrew Paul. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson. Dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter included Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.