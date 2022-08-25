Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford (1939 – 2022)

Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A memorial service will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Guessford was born on May 10, 1939, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to the late Francis and Rosanna Gueyer Webb. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Nathaniel Webb. She was a very hard worker her entire life, working to be able to support her children. She was a talented crafter with exceptional detailed painting skills. Her gift for joke telling and making people laugh will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her son, Nathaniel Guessford; two daughters, Tina McFarland and Kandi Dove; sister, Sarah Shrader; seven grandchildren, Justin Guessford, Amanda Peters, Robert Perkins, Miranda Kerns, Savannah Dove, Chase Dove, and Skyeann Dove; three great-grandchildren, Colton Guessford, Josie Peters and Atiana Kerns; one great-grandchild expected in September, Colt Peters and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Virginia 22116, in honor of Theresa “Terri” Marie Guessford.