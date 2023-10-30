Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey (1939 – 2023)

Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey died on October 21, 2023 at age 83. She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Elizabeth Rebecca Peachey, Jennifer Peachey Schaefer and husband James Michael Schaefer, and Susan Rose Marks Peachey and husband Ryan David Kenney; her grandchildren: Jill Peachey Schaefer and Thomas David Kenney; her brothers and sister: Peter Marks and wife Carol Marks, Michael Marks, Margaret Vari and husband Thomas Vari, and sister-in-law Dorothy Marks-Goldberg; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving husband, Thomas Jonas Peachey, and her brothers, James and Albert Marks, pre-deceased her.

Terry was born to Stella and James Marks on November 24, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the oldest of six children. Terry served six years at Saint Francis Convent in Mishawaka, Indiana, as a nun under a period of temporary vows. During this time, Terry attended Saint Francis College while working as an elementary school teacher. She ultimately decided she wanted to begin a family and received a dispensation from her vows. Terry met Tom Peachey in 1966 during a chance stop at Charlie’s Pizzeria while on a trip through Front Royal.

The two were married on Dec 27th, 1966, after a whirlwind courtship and spent 40 amazing years together prior to Tom’s death in 2006. Terry worked in various positions to help Tom through college before they started a family and raised their three daughters. The family lived across the Southeast before finally settling back in the Shenandoah Valley in 1980. Terry spent many happy years as a homemaker (her preferred term for her profession), and she supported Tom through his battle with cancer. In her later years, being a grandmother to Jill and Thomas brought her much joy.

Terry was a Renaissance woman; she loved reading, cooking, fishing, bowling, sewing, gardening, and listening to music. She was also excellent with numbers and a meticulous bookkeeper for the Peachey household. Terry loved McDonalds and a good milkshake.

Terry spent the last four years of her life living at The Willows at Meadow Branch in Winchester, Virginia. She was blessed with amazing care and community during her time at The Willows.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4th, from 3 – 4 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 4 pm. A private interment will take place earlier that day at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry’s name to The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging and Samuel’s Public Library.