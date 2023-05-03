Therman Cornelius Sutphin (1938 – 2023)

Therman Cornelius Sutphin, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held for Therman at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church at 1200 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Hollis Hillman officiating. The burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy, Manassas, Virginia 20109, following all services. The family invites all guests to visit with them one hour prior to the service.

Therman was born on July 24, 1938, in Herndon, Virginia, to the late Lonnie and Alma Sutphin. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Sutphin; his brother, Homer Lee Sutphin; and his sister, Marie Rector.

Surviving Therman are his children, Barbara Hall of Madison, Virginia, Linda Burgess of Front Royal, and Therman “Louie” Sutphin (Anthony Koch) of Stanardsville, Virginia; his brother, James Sutphin (Francis) of Front Royal; his grandchildren, Heather Burgess, Dillon Burgess, Crystal Kidwell, Maggie Sutphin, Devin Sutphin, Liam Sutphin, Colin Sutphin, Eian Sutphin, Karie McCoy, and Cassie Breeden; his great-grandchildren, Justin Warner, and Willow Arbore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Therman was a veteran and served with the United States Navy in 1955. He then owned and operated Manafax Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. He also had his own baseball team in the Manassas area and loved to go fishing in his spare time.

Pallbearers will be Therman Sutphin, Anthony Koch, Dillon Burgess, and Jon Kidwell.

An honorary pallbearer is James “Duke” Sutphin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/ or to assist the family with services c/o Maddox Funeral Home Inc.