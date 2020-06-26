Local News
They’re back – Virginia Golf LLC offers to pay County to run municipal course
Just three days after having their $25,000 annual County municipal golf course management proposal rejected by a four-person majority of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Virginia Golf LLC management group has submitted a second proposal to the County.
In a letter dated Friday, June 26, Virginia Golf LLC principals Louis Nicholls and Ray Nash have offered to pay the County $2,000 a month or $24,000 in the first year of a proposed five-year lease arrangement. That payment would go to $1,000 a month in the second year, with the management group adding 5% of any profits it makes paid to the County in that second year.
“As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a ‘labor of love’ and our way of giving back to the community,” Nicholls and Nash wrote county officials, adding, “We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.”
Contacted by phone, Nicholls elaborated on the financial opportunity his group is offering the County to maintain golf operations at a historical site as was envisioned by William Carson Sr. in memory of his deceased son, 82 years ago.
“Clearly the County has no appetite for entering into a partnership agreement that would have any outlay of funds on their part. Therefore, we have recrafted an offer that overcomes the objections they voiced and creates a revenue stream of $24,000 and $12,000 in the first two years.”
Nicholls said in the appendix to their letter, they notified county officials that second-year arrangement would extend through the final three years of the proposed lease agreement. As noted in their letter, time is of the essence as July 1 approaches when the county board plans to shut down the golf course and clubhouse operations.
Below is the full text of the Virginia Golf LLC letter delivered to all five of the county’s elected officials, County Administrator Doug Stanley, Parks & Rec Superintendent Dan Lenz and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi by email mid-afternoon Friday:
Greetings Members of the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
Once again, thank you for hosting us on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to present our proposal to lease and manage the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course.
We at Va. Golf, LLC came away from that meeting with many learnings including:
1. The County of Warren does not want to set up a dynamic of perceived unfair competition by subsidizing a golf course.
2. Fiscal Responsibility is of tantamount importance to the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren.
3. The County of Warren’s Board of Supervisors feels that Va. Golf, LLC needs to have “more skin in the game”.
Therefore, we at Va. Golf, LLC has revised our offer as follows:
1. Va. Golf, LLC will take over the Front Royal Golf course on July 1, 2020.
(Please note, this time of year, the course cannot sit, unattended, even for a couple of days or, otherwise, the estimated $300,000 the County has already spent over the last year and a half to bring the golf course “back up to speed” will go to waste.)
2. County of Warren will enter into a 5-year lease with Va. Golf, LLC., per the RFP, with renewable lease term extensions, also per the RFP.
The terms of the lease will be as follows:
a. County of Warren will turn over the equipment and course in good order per the County of Warren’s original RFP stipulations.
b. Virginia Golf, LLC will pay the County of Warren $2,000 a month to lease the course for the first year of the lease. (This will take care of the $20,000 liability that the County of Warren already has incurred with the Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), as well also give the County of Warren a $4,000 budgetary surplus from the course.)
c. For the second year of the lease, Va. Golf LLC will pay the County of Warren $1,000 a month and, additionally, Va. Golf, LLC will give the County of Warren 5% of its profits.
3. County of Warren may feel free to make arrangements with Horizon Golf, (Capitol Carts), to retrieve their golf carts, or just leave them in place, at the discretion of the County of Warren.
We at Va. Golf, LLC do hope that the Board of Supervisors for the County of Warren will now see fit, in the spirit of fiscal responsibility, to approve this highly enriched offer from Virginia Golf, LLC.
As we expressed to the Board members on Tuesday night, this project is a passion for us and a “labor of love” and our way of giving back to the community.
We do hope we have finally helped resolve the County’s dilemma as it relates to the Historic Recreational Center of Front Royal and the Front Royal Golf Course. It is our goal to help the County of Warren preserve History while also achieving their goal of being good stewards of the County’s assets.
Many thanks for your consideration.
Sincerely,
Louis and Ray
Louis Nicholls, Co-Owner
Ray Nash, Co-Owner
Va. Golf, LLC
It would appear the proverbial “ball” is back in the county supervisors court. At issue is whether those elected officials will respond with a yell of “Fore” or “Forget It”.
EDA’s June 26 meeting action agenda
The Front Royal/Warren County EDA Board of Directors held their regular monthly board meeting today:
Finance Committee
Finance Chair Jorie Martin reported that the EDA will end the fiscal year with a positive bank balance. Additionally, the FY 2018 and FY 2019 audits and solar panel removal are all proceeding on schedule.
EDA Chair Ed Daley took the opportunity to point out that the EDA has reduced its total loan balance during FY2020 by approximately $2,000,000. Factors that contributed to this success included the EDA completing the sale of three properties-two to a private developer in the town and one to a small business in the county.
Proceeds then went toward other loans which reduced principal amounts. Additionally, the EDA negotiated an interest rate reduction on a line of credit. These decisions translate into savings to the taxpayers.
Small Business Loan program-Mrs. Martin reported considerable improvement in payments and collections in the Rural Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) program during FY20. In May 2019, only 56% of loan clients were up-to-date on their payments. As of June 2020, 70% of clients were on time. Additionally, as Executive Director Doug Parsons reported, the USDA Small Business Loan committee is currently reviewing applications from two new borrowers. They are vetting these applicants and look forward to supporting these small businesses in the Front Royal and Warren County areas. Finally, the board approved a Pay Agreement with Steve Ontiveros, of Fireball Arcade, for repayment of his RBEL loan.
Other Actions from Finance-The board approved Mrs. Martin’s motion to cancel the EDA insurance policy covering the Avtex property and EDA office building at 400 Kendrick Lane currently held by Stoneburner-Carter Insurance. The motion also approved the EDA to enter into a policy with Grange offered through McGreevy Insurance. The new annual policy provides more in-depth coverage at a lower cost, saving taxpayers approximately $1,000.
Finally, the board approved a motion for Phil Rexrode to complete electrical work on the solar panel removal. He will disconnect the solar panels from the current electrical system and connect the EDA office building back to Town electric.
Asset Management Committee
Chair Greg Harold shared an overview of the committee’s activities and accomplishments during FY20. Highlights included:
Afton Inn-The negotiations and sales agreement of the Afton Inn will be the fourth property sale by the EDA and the third in the Town of Front Royal. Seeing this property in the hands of private development is a real win for the community and will contribute in a major way to the revitalization of East Main St., Front Royal.
The EDA is looking forward to 2 E. Main, LLC realizing their vision for the property.
Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” property-Mr. Harold completed considerable research on this parcel, also located in the Town. The Board of Directors approved his motion to sell the property through a Request for Development Proposal (RFDP) process. That proposal is under attorney review and is projected to be published by mid-July. This is an opportunity to bring to Front Royal the first multi-tenant housing development in 22 years.
Communications Committee
Litigation Update-EDA Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chair Jeff Browne gave an update on the civil suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. and the Town v. EDA suit. The board approved a resolution appointing Mr. Browne as Designated Representative of the EDA for interrogatories and depositions in the suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. Mr. Browne will work with EDA counsel from Sands Anderson as the civil case continues through the judicial process.
Existing Business Listening Groups-Mr. Browne is working with the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce on creating business listening groups. Any business leaders, finance professionals, and anyone interested in the local tourism industry is encouraged to participate.
Other EDA Business
Annual Report-EDA Staff and the Board of Directors are preparing an annual report for presentation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in July. Dr. Daley expressed an interest in presenting this report to the Front Royal Town Council as well.
Annual Officer Elections
The board approved each of the current officers-Chair, Vice-Chair, Treasurer and Secretary-to serve another one-year term.
As of May 2020, the Town of Front Royal owes the EDA $8,444,797.16 for the construction of the Front Royal Police Department headquarters. This loan costs Town taxpayers $703.39 per day in interest expense. In April 2019, the Town Council approved a resolution to issue a bond for permanent financing of the project but has not followed through on its commitment. The EDA welcomes community support in encouraging the Town Council to follow through and secure permanent financing in order to retire the EDA construction debt.
Town Talk: A conversation with the Front Royal Christian School
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lorraine Hewitt and Mary Anna Ouakil from the Front Royal Christian School. Lorraine Hewitt, M.Ed., PCET, is the school superintendent and Mary Anna Ouakil, M.Ed., Ed.S., is the Vice-Principal and Director of Communications.
When Governor Northam closed all the schools in Virginia, the Front Royal Christian School (FRCS) moved the entire K3-12th grade school to a virtual platform on April 17, 2020. FRCS students received the same quality Christian education as they were in the classroom, along with social, emotional, and spiritual support.
The goal at FRCS is education and formation. They feel both are important in creating lifelong learners destined to make a difference in their personal lives and the world around them. Through their mission and vision, they work in partnership with parents to meet the individual needs of each child, while at the same time helping each to build their strengths, explore their interests, and develop into the person God has called them to be.
About the Front Royal Christian School – FRCS is a PreK through 12th grade non-denominational, independent, private school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters student’s innate learning potential. Front Royal Christian School is the model school for the Center for Cognitive Formation, focusing its philosophy of education on cognitive modifiability and social-emotional learning. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students.
FRCS is currently accepting inquiries for the 2020-2021 school year, offering virtual tours, virtual classroom visits, and an online application process. Contact them to learn more about the current and upcoming school year.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Front Royal Christian School names Deans of Education and Students
In preparation for the 2020-2021 school year, Front Royal Christian School is pleased to announce the promotion of Detra Tutton, M. Ed. to Dean of Instruction, and Peter Richardson to Dean of Students.
“FRCS always has the students’ best interest in mind, and infrastructure must meet the needs of both staff and students,” said FRCS Superintendent Lorraine R. Hewitt, M.Ed. “This change in infrastructure allows us to intentionally address the many needs of its students and better support the partnership that we have with the parents of our students.”
Tutton, a native of Front Royal, comes to the position of Dean of Instruction with more than 18 years of PreK through 12th-grade teaching experience. She holds a Master’s of Education in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis on Teacher Leadership from Regent University. She also holds a Bachelors’s in English and Education, with a minor in Theater and Speech from Bridgewater College.
“As I step into my new role as Dean of Instruction, I am excited to bring my years of educational experience to help Front Royal Christian School continue to meet the best interests of our students,” Tutton shared. “While we meet the unique demands of education in 2020, we will always seek to build this school to be a light on the hill where all of Front Royal can benefit from it being a part of the community. Having worked many years with the brilliant and caring staff and faculty of Front Royal Christian School, I am confident we can forge new paths using the best practices and innovative techniques that will help us educate every child so that they can discover the plans God has for their lives.”
Richardson enters his third year at FRCS. He holds a Bachelors from Central Bible College, with a dual major in Bible/Pastoral Ministries. In addition to his years of experience as a middle/high school teacher, Richardson has more than 15 years serving as a youth/assistant pastor in rural, suburban, and urban areas.
“I have a tremendous passion for mediating students to the very best version of themselves. I want to not only prepare students for the next steps in life as far as education and occupation, but their life calling as well” Richardson explained. “I believe every student has a unique calling and purpose from God. Our students have such great potential. I love the privilege that I have of being a part of the process of them becoming the people who God has designed them to be.”
In addition to their educational background and classroom experience, both Tutton and Richardson are certified in the Feuerstein Method, as well as all FRCS faculty, which is based on Feuerstein’s theory of structural cognitive modifiability and supports social-emotional learning. This unique approach to the classroom meets the student’s individual needs and mediates students towards understanding how they learn and how they belong. Front Royal Christian School congratulates Tutton and Richardson on their promotions.
“We anticipate an exciting year ahead and look forward to meeting the students’ needs and encouraging them to be the best version of themselves,” Hewitt said. “At the same time, we are excited to support our faculty with the guidance and direction that helps them to be the best teachers they can be as well.”
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. FRCS has enrollment openings. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st-century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit http://www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
Horse racing programs re-open to fans at Charles Town Thursday, June 25
Our friend and Royal Examiner contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr., a racehorse owner and breeder for more than 20 years, informed us that the Charles Town track will be open to fans this Thursday evening, June 25, for the first time since March.
Our horse racing consultant explained that racing at the “West Virginia oval” as he calls it, has been taking place for the past several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic response; however, without live fans in attendance. Viewing and betting were all done remotely during this period of racing without a live audience. But with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s recent announcement that allows patrons, under certain conditions, to attend all state sporting events starting this week, it looks like Malcolm’s Thursday ventures to Charles Town are back on track (excuse the word-play horsing around).
Under normal circumstances at Charles Town, live racing is scheduled every Thursday through Saturday, year-round. Barr said he was informed of the Charles Town Races reopening announcement by a fellow local racing enthusiast he often makes the Thursday evening trips north to the track with.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and the track is encouraging spectators to wear masks; which are required for staff and racing participants – grooms, trainers, among others – though “not the horses” Malcolm observed, as they are likely to need unimpeded breathing at whatever distance around the track they are traveling.
About the Hampshire Partnership
But before he takes off for his first Charles Town visit in three months or longer, we urged Malcolm to use the Charles Town reopening to live audiences as an excuse to revisit his foray into the horse racing business. This reporter will note meeting Barr, who has become a close friend since, around 2007 prepping for a Valley Today promotional interview for his book “1000 to 1” during a stint as host of WZRV’s News at Noon/Valley Today midday hour show.
Barr, retired to the Rockland area of Warren County with wife Carol, was president and co-founder of the Hampshire Alliance Inc., or Hampshire Racing Partnership, from 1989 to 2010. During that stint, the Hampshire Racing Partnership won 130 of around 600 races, some of them at Charles Town, others at tracks in neighboring states including New York, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. And he published the aforementioned book “1,000 to 1!” and retired from the track at the age of 77.
His syndicate won a National Claiming Crown race with a horse named Landler at Canterbury Park, Minnesota, July 19, 2003; raced a horse at the famed Saratoga, NY, track; and took horses to Gulfstream Park, FL, during several winters. The syndicate, over the years, competed 156 horses, averaging about 21% in the winner’s circle, and more than 65% in-the-money, all of which sounds pretty good to this racing novice.
The Hampshire Alliance bred one $100,000-plus winner, Probably the One, whose progeny – four foals – each won multiple races at several northeast tracks, Barr added of the partnership’s accomplishments.
“We launched what we called ‘affordable’ partnerships that attracted several hundred fans of moderate means who’d never dreamed of getting into the thrills of racehorse ownership. We made those dreams possible,” Barr said of the Hampshire Alliance.
In England, Barr and one of his American co-owners ventured into high-end racing and, dressed in morning suits and top hats, watched their horse, Brancaster, run – unfortunately out of the money – in the famed Epsom Derby.
“That, in the UK, is the equivalent of running in the Kentucky Derby,” Barr noted.
During the past few years, Barr and Gary Buckley, a Front Royal co-owner with Barr and others of the Canadian-bred horse Landler, have made a weekly pilgrimage each Thursday evening to Charles Town and plan to re-commence the 30-mile trip this Thursday for the 7 p.m. post time.
“It’ll be great to be back trackside to watch live racing,” Barr enthused of the coming venture. “Gary and I share many good memories from our ownership days and I guess our interest in the sport will continue until – enough said,” the 87-year-old Barr said of what has become a life-long sporting passion.
Fauquier Health: Making Communities Healthier – A Year in Review
A message from Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer, Fauquier Health:
Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls – and are committed to our region’s overall well-being. That’s why our mission is Making Communities Healthier.
Given the current landscape and challenges we are facing, our mission is more critical than ever. It is a mission, however, that would not be possible if it weren’t for the dedication and hard work of our physicians, employees, volunteers, and board members. Over the last several months, we have witnessed our communities coming together to do everything within their power to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have never been more proud to be a part of this community. It is more important now than ever, that we continue to take the important steps necessary to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible
By supporting and partnering with us, we are able to make a significantly positive impact on our community in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high-quality care close to home. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting top-notch care providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s healthcare needs effectively. That is why, today, we are excited to share the highlights from our 2019 Community Benefits Report.
In 2019:
• We added 44 affiliated providers (including specialty focuses in bariatrics, cardiology, general and vascular surgery, radiology, internal medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics, and more).
• We made more than $11.6 million in capital improvements (including completion of our Cancer Center, the opening of a new cardiac catheterization lab, and the addition of a LifeNET STEMI Alert System).
• We distributed a payroll of $66,398,211 to more than 960 employees.
• We donated more than $14.6 million in services to those in need.
• We paid $10,671,175 in taxes.
Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Fauquier Health is proud to be recognized with the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for our continued commitment to high-quality outcomes and patient safety and satisfaction.
Supporting local organizations and being a fiscally responsible member of the community are both critical extensions of our mission beyond our hospital walls. This year, we have been proud to be a part of the Fauquier and Culpeper Chambers of Commerce while sponsoring multiple events in our communities including Relay for Life, Warrenton Town Limits, Culpeper Fest, Family Fun Day at Vint Hill and the upcoming Christmas parade and Lights for Life.
We are incredibly thankful that you trust Fauquier Health with the healthcare needs of you and your family. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to the best care possible, sustain local employment, enhance economic development and foster the overall well-being of the place we call home.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 23, 2020; Phase 3 starts July 1st
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Numbers show a downward trend in patients on ventilators and in the ICU
- State is averaging 8,000 to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day
- Virginia will move into Phase 3 next Wednesday, July 1
- Social gatherings capacity will be raised to 250
- Public pools and gyms can open up to 75% capacity
- Announcements on economic recovery will be released Thursday
- Face coverings will still be required in indoor public spaces.
