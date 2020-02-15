Home
Things to consider before building a garage
If you don’t have a garage, but are thinking about building one, here are some things to consider.
Zoning laws
Before you begin your project, check with your municipality. Many towns and cities have regulations concerning the size and placement of garages.
Attached vs. detached
Some homeowners appreciate parking in an attached garage that leads directly into their house, especially in inclement weather. Others, however, prefer not to distract from the look of their home and opt instead for a detached garage.
Function
Are you planning on simply parking in the garage, or will it also be used as storage? Or, perhaps you want to use the space as a workshop, gym or office? Regardless, make sure to plan accordingly in terms of insulation, lighting and other features.
Ventilation
If you’re planning on parking your car or storing paint and other toxic substances in your garage, a proper ventilation system ensures that the air remains safe to breathe.
No matter what type of garage you build, be sure to hire reputable contractors. In particular, garage door installation can be dangerous and should be done by an expert.
Two common kitchen problems and how to solve them
In many homes, the kitchen gets the most traffic. Consequently, an issue in this room is likely to be acutely felt. Here are two common kitchen problems and some tips on how you can solve them.
1. Not enough storage
The ideal way to approach this issue is to entirely remodel your kitchen and thereby create the space and storage you need. However, if this isn’t currently feasible, you should consider implementing one or more workarounds.
For example, you can add hooks under the cabinets to store mugs and thereby free some precious cabinet space. Or, you might want to invest in a professional storage system with racks and drawer dividers to make the most out of the space you’ve got.
2. Not enough counter space
Not having enough counter space makes it hard to prepare meals and keep the room tidy. One solution to this problem, if you have the space for it, is to install an island. Alternatively, you can buy a small cart that will give you more surface area to work with.
Freeing up the counter space you have is also essential. Be sure to stow your toaster, coffee maker and other appliances in your cabinets when they’re not in use.
Once your kitchen problems are solved, you’ll be surprised just how much better the whole house will run.
How to ace your wedding day makeup
All eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, and all cameras are too. Here are some makeup tips to ensure you look your best.
Be yourself
Your wedding isn’t the right time to try out a new look. Instead, strive for a slightly enhanced version of the makeup you normally wear. For some, this may be dark eyeliner and a bold lip and for others, it may be a natural but radiant look.
Do a test run
Try out your wedding day makeup in advance. If you’re doing it yourself, run through applying it a few times. If you’re hiring a makeup artist, schedule an appointment a few weeks before the big day. Doing a test run will ensure you’re happy with the results.
Use the right products
Even if you’re not usually the emotional type, plan for tears on your wedding day. Opt for waterproof mascara, high quality liquid foundation and lipstick that won’t smudge.
Don’t forget to pack a kit that includes concealer, blotting papers and your lipstick for touch ups throughout the day.
How to apply the principles of sustainable design to your home renovation projects
Adopting sustainable design practices is a key component in fighting climate change. Here’s how the average home¬owner can make their renovation projects greener.
What is sustainable design?
The guiding principle behind sustainable design is that the negative environmental impacts of erecting and maintaining modern buildings can be minimized by implementing certain practices. These include curtailing waste, reducing the consumption of non-renewable resources, conserving water and creating healthy, functional spaces.
Building an energy efficient home with recycled materials is a prime example of how sustainable design methods can be used to construct residential buildings.
How can I apply these principles?
Homeowners who are renovating can implement sustainable design practices in a number of ways. Here are some ideas:
• Flooring options. Reclaimed wood, such as from scaffolds, is a great way to revamp your floors. Plus, they’re pre-seasoned and won’t warp once installed.
• Paint options. Eco-friendly paints, which contain no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are a good option. For an even greener choice, seek out retailers who sell recycled paint.
• Surface options. Countertops made from recycled materials are increasingly popular and vastly more sustainable than those made from man-made materials such as engineered stone. Some companies also offer ceramic tiles made from recycled television screens.
• Plumbing options. If updating a bathroom, opt for low-flow toilets, faucets and showers.
• Furniture options. Consider looking for reclaimed furniture, or furniture built from recycled and upcycled materials.
Where can I find sustainable materials?
Most hardware stores carry at least some of these materials. Low-flow fixtures, for instance, are readily available. In addition, there are suppliers and artisans who specialize in offering sustainable and recycled products.
Did you know?
North America produces nearly 600 million tons of construction waste per year, most of which ends up in landfills.
A wedding dress you can dance in
They may look striking, but many wedding gown styles restrict your movements, making it hard to dance. Here are some things to consider if you’re shopping for a wedding dress you can move freely in.
• Light fabric. A flowy dress made of a lightweight fabric is sure to be comfortable enough to dance in.
• Separates. Choose an elegant halter top or corset and select two different bottoms. Wear a long tulle skirt to imitate the look of a ball gown for the ceremony and swap it out for a shorter style for the reception.
• Tea length. There’s no rule that says a wedding gown must be long. Choose one that ends just below your knees for a vintage style you can move in.
• Reception dress. Choose a second dress that’s easier to dance in for the reception. This is a great option for brides who don’t want to have to choose between two looks.
If you must wear a ballgown or a mermaid-style dress, choose one that can be modified throughout the day. Bustling a long train or removing a layer of tulle may be all you need to dance the night away.
There’s still time for your childhood dreams
You’re never too old to dream. In fact it’s just the opposite. Retirement is the perfect opportunity to achieve your wildest dreams, your youthful dreams, or to pursue new ones that are more in line with your latest interests. While some people dream of climbing in the Himalayas, others prefer something a little more relaxing; the constraints of your physical abilities are the only limitation. Whatever your dreams, it’s time to believe in yourself and give yourself the means to achieve them.
You could embark on a major project that is close to your heart, such as going back to school or training for a new job; you could start a small business, go abroad for a year, make the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, or write a novel.
Living out your dreams also means doing some simple things that you just never had time to do before: learn to play an instrument, see all your favorite director’s movies, read the great literary classics, or learn to make wedding cakes. It also means spoiling yourself by doing a few of the once-in-a-lifetime-things that you always promised yourself, such as going on an Alaskan cruise, a ride in a hot air balloon, or a trip to Las Vegas to see a show.
Dreams can be satisfying without having to be grandiose or out of your comfort zone. Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, the important thing is not to have regrets, to not say later that you should have done this or that when the opportunity presented itself. So, what are you waiting for?
Make the most of your retirement to live out some of your youthful dreams.
5 common skin issues in cats
Skin issues are common in cats. If your own feline is scratching, compulsively grooming or continuously shaking his or her head from side to side, one of the following problems may be to blame.
1. Allergies. Much like humans, cats can suffer from both environmental and food allergies. These can manifest as skin lesions, the treatment for which involves frequent bathing and the application of topical creams.
2. Parasites. Cats are susceptible to fleas, ear mites and cat lice. If left untreated, the resulting constant scratching can damage their skin and cause further problems.
3. Ringworms. This highly contagious fungal infection causes scaly round patches to form on the skin and may make fur fall out in the affected areas. It can impact both animals and humans and must be treated with an antifungal medication.
4. Bacterial infections. This is a common secondary condition that can stem from parasites, funguses and allergies. Overzealous scratching or grooming may cause trauma to the skin and thereby allow bacteria to get in and infect the area.
5. Abscesses. This type of infection is most common in felines who’ve been in a fight. The associated painful collection of pus is likely to occur at the sites of a scratch or bite from another animal. Keep the wound clean until it can be treated by a veterinarian.
If you suspect your cat has any of these skin problems, bring them to the veterinarian as soon as possible. In most cases, medication or special soaps and creams are all that’s needed to clear up the issue.
