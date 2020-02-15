Things to consider before building a garage

If you don’t have a garage, but are thinking about building one, here are some things to consider.

Zoning laws

Before you begin your project, check with your municipality. Many towns and cities have regulations concerning the size and placement of garages.

Attached vs. detached

Some homeowners appreciate parking in an attached garage that leads directly into their house, especially in inclement weather. Others, however, prefer not to distract from the look of their home and opt instead for a detached garage.

Function

Are you planning on simply parking in the garage, or will it also be used as storage? Or, perhaps you want to use the space as a workshop, gym or office? Regardless, make sure to plan accordingly in terms of insulation, lighting and other features.

Ventilation

If you’re planning on parking your car or storing paint and other toxic substances in your garage, a proper ventilation system ensures that the air remains safe to breathe.

No matter what type of garage you build, be sure to hire reputable contractors. In particular, garage door installation can be dangerous and should be done by an expert.