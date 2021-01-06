Things to try this winter

New Year’s resolution: Don’t be a bump on the log this winter.

Ha. Easy to say.

But let’s suppose we get the spirit, just when the knees cooperate and the stars are aligned. What to do?

Here are some ideas to stay active, physically, and mentally, during these peak winter months:

* Chair yoga classes, tai chi, or resistance band exercises. Lots of options out there and all free if you use YouTube.

* Try Kahoot! This game-based learning platform is used in classrooms, offices, and at home. Families and friends can play together via video conferencing. A basic plan is free while a Family plan is about $7.50 a month.

* Join an online book club. Any number of book clubs are open, from Oprah’s Book Club to one hosted by NFL quarterback Andrew Luck (appropriately named “Andrew Luck Book Club”) and one from the AARP called The Girlfriend Book Club, with more than 14,000 members. Search “online book club” to find more.

* Join a real-life book club. One trend is a conversation club in which everyone gets a chance to tell something about the book they read, the movie they saw, or the television show they watched during the month. It can have a theme, such as self-help books, politics, or even romance books. Or it can have no fixed subject.

* Learn a language. Or at least learn to say hello in a bunch of languages! Try duolingo.com for free language lessons.