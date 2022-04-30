Home
Think before using ladders
Talk about a useful tool. Ladders get you up to the task so easy.
And because they are necessary and common, they can be taken for granted. That’s a problem, because close to 25,000 workers were injured in falls from ladders in one recent year, and more than 100 died due to falls from ladders. In fact, ladder-related injuries cost about $24 billion a year.
Your safety begins before you climb, says the National Safety Council. Here are some important things to consider first:
Is this the right ladder? Consider your weight and the weight of the load. Different types have load capacities of 200 to 375 pounds.
Because aluminum and metal conduct electricity, they shouldn’t be used near power lines or live electrical wires. Use a dry wood or fiberglass ladder instead.
Is the ladder in good condition? Check it out to make sure all parts are in good working order. Do it every time you use the ladder. Be sure it can be locked in place, rungs and steps are intact and clean, and that nuts and bolts are tight. The most common mistake is not keeping the ladder in repair.
Is the setup right? The feet should be on firm, even ground. The bottom of the ladder should be 1 foot away from the wall for every 4 feet to the top. Example: If it touches the wall 16 feet above the ground, it should be 4 feet from the wall. When climbing on a roof, the ladder should extend 3 feet higher than the roof.
Is my climbing technique safe?
- Always face the ladder when climbing and stay in the center of the rails.
- Maintain three points of contact with the ladder: two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot. Carry tools in a tool belt and if the material must be handled, raise or lower it with a rope.
- Never climb higher than the third rung from the top of an extension ladder or the second step from the top of a stepladder.
- Never try to “walk” a ladder while standing on it. Climb down and reposition it.
- Carry it parallel to the ground and hold it in the middle so you can balance the load. Always carry stepladders in the closed position.
Home
3 considerations for your custom staircase
Custom staircases can be much more than a means of getting from one floor to the next. When designed well, they combine style with function. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to update or install one.
1. Shape
Depending on how much space you have in your home, you may want to install a straight staircase with storage underneath or a winding staircase with decorative landings. If space is limited, a spiral staircase is your best bet.
2. Type
If you want to impress your guests, do away with traditional blocky steps and risers. Instead, suspend your staircase from rods in the ceiling or attach floating steps to the wall. Alternatively, staircases with blocky stringers and offset steps are trending.
3. Materials
Make sure you choose staircase materials that match the style of your home. If you want your house to feel warm and inviting, wood and stone are great options. However, if you have a modern or contemporary home, metal, glass, and concrete may be more suitable.
To bring your staircase project to life, contact a professional contractor.
Home
Martial arts and combat sports: 3 tips to prevent muscle injuries
Martial arts and combat sports like karate, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, judo, boxing, and wrestling put a lot of stress on your body. Here are some tips that can help you avoid muscle strains, pulls, and tears.
1. Warm up first
It’s important to warm up your muscles before engaging in any type of sport or exercise. In particular, it’s essential to stretch your knees, ankles, and elbows to prevent muscle tears.
2. Know your limits
If you train beyond your limits, you’re far more likely to get injured. It’s best to avoid overexerting yourself with training sessions that are too long or close together. Your body needs time to rest and recover.
3. Follow a realistic program
Your training program should match your fitness level and experience. It’s also important to choose a sparring partner that’s at your level.
If you need help creating a safe and effective training program, be sure to work with a professional coach or fitness instructor.
Home
3 advantages of growing fruits and vegetables in greenhouses
Interest among consumers and producers for greenhouse fruits and vegetables has been steadily growing in North America. Here are three advantages of greenhouse farming.
1. It protects crops from bad weather
Greenhouses protect crops from storms and cold temperatures. This makes them especially practical in northern communities that have short growing seasons. Greenhouses make it possible to grow to produce year-round.
2. It allows for high-quality produce
Generally, greenhouses produce higher yields and better-quality fruits and vegetables than fields. This is because greenhouses are equipped with irrigation, ventilation, and heating systems. This controlled environment provides optimal growing conditions.
3. It facilitates organic farming
Greenhouses are closed environments. This makes them well suited to organic farming because producers can control pest populations without using pesticides. For example, they can introduce beneficial insects like ladybugs to help control pests that might otherwise damage crops.
The next time you’re at the grocery store, keep an eye out for greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, raspberries, and strawberries.
Home
5 things to consider before buying a wall bed
Do you want to buy a foldaway bed to save space or create a multi-purpose guest room? If so, here are five things to consider.
1. Available space
The dimensions of the room will help you decide whether you should choose a bed that folds horizontally or vertically. Make certain to measure both the floor and wall space to ensure you can easily move around the entire room with the bed open.
2. Storage
Some wall beds fold into a single cabinet, while others have various storage compartments or a built-in desk. Look for a model with the storage features you need.
3. Mechanism
Make sure the bed is sturdy, safe, and easy to fold. This is especially important if your child will be using it.
4. Mattress
Foldaway beds require special mat¬tres¬ses that are thin and flexible. Consequently, you should do your research to find one that’s both comfortable and durable.
5. Installation
Wall beds have specific installation requirements to ensure they’re safe. Therefore, you may want to hire a professional to set it up.
To compare wall beds, visit the stores in your area.
Home
4 criteria for choosing a tree
If you want to plant one or more trees on your property, you may be wondering what species to select. Here are four criteria to consider before you decide.
1. Function
Do you want the tree you choose to shelter your property from the sun or keep noise, wind, and prying eyes at bay? Do you want it to increase your property’s curb appeal? Whatever your needs, it’s important to consider how the tree will affect your outdoor space.
2. Size
Find out how big your tree will be once it matures. This will partially depend on where you choose to plant it. Additionally, if the tree has an aggressive root system, it may require more space.
3. Care
Determine how much water and sunlight the tree needs to stay healthy. You should also investigate potential pests and diseases that could affect the tree’s growth.
4. Maintenance
Some trees require frequent pruning to stay healthy and continue to grow. You may also need to regularly trim the tree to keep it away from electrical lines and other nearby obstacles.
Don’t hesitate to contact your local nursery for suggestions and advice.
Home
How to soundproof your home
Are you tired of hearing your neighbors? Do you need a quiet place to work? If so, here are a few tips for soundproofing your home.
• Install drywall or acoustic panels. You can soundproof the noisiest rooms in your home by installing high-quality drywall, acoustic plasterboard, or acoustic panels. These materials effectively reduce noise transmission through walls and doors. Use an acoustic sealant to achieve optimal results.
• Upgrade the windows and doors. Windows and doors made of low-quality, lightweight materials don’t effectively block out noise. Replace your old doors with ones made of heavy wood, steel, composite, fiberglass, or particleboard to reduce sound infiltration. Make sure your windows are airtight and consider opting for triple-glazed or specially designed glass to maximize soundproofing.
• Add furniture and accessories. Thick curtains, plush carpets, chairs, sofas, and cushioned rugs can effectively dampen sound. Though these items aren’t specifically designed to reduce noise, they can help muffle sounds.
• Find the source of the problem. Do your floors creak? Do you hear running water when someone flushes the toilet? If so, try to find out where these sounds are coming from to correct the problem at the source.
If you need help soundproofing your home, contact a professional contractor in your area.
