This sneak thief can be arrested

This sneak thief doesn’t lift your wallet or abscond with the silverware. Instead, it can steal your vision.

More than 3 million Americans aged 40 and older have glaucoma. There are no early symptoms, and about half of people who have it don’t know it.

Primary open-angle glaucoma progresses without a clue until the condition reaches an advanced stage. As increased eye pressure damages the optic nerve, the patient begins to lose peripheral vision. If left untreated, tunnel vision develops, and eventually, all sight is lost.

Optic nerve damage occurs with high intraocular pressure but can also occur with normal or even below-normal eye pressure. Glaucoma can’t be cured, and damage caused by the disease can’t be reversed. But with treatment, glaucoma can be controlled. Eyedrops, oral medications, and surgical procedures can prevent or slow the damage. An annual test is recommended.

People can avoid vision loss by maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood pressure, staying physically active, and not smoking.

Glaucoma can be diagnosed with an instant, painless test done by your eye doctor or optician.

Ophthalmologists have more sophisticated testing methods, which are usually used when the results of the first tests are questionable.