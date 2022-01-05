Local Government
This time County Board Chair Cullers cuts Tederick short in attack on member
During the “Public Comments” portion of the Tuesday (January 4) Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting “private citizen” and recent 2-1/2-year Town of Front Royal appointed interim mayor, interim town manager, and “transition team/manager of business development” Matt Tederick rose to continue his allegations against Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe begun in the midst of his three-day “cabal theory” tour of December 13 to 15. However, this time things went a little different than Tederick’s initial uninterrupted, lengthy and thus-far unsubstantiated accusations involving Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe in an early leak of the Town Planning Commission-initiated report on the initial approval process of Mayor Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting process.
After being cautioned that he would be limited to the three-minute speaker time limit, Tederick began: “Several weeks ago I came and quoted a newspaper article” at which time the just re-appointed Chairman Cheryl Cullers interrupted to tell Tederick, “If this is going to be another personal attack, I won’t allow it” to which Tederick replied, “I respect that, Ms. Cullers,” adding, “I’m afforded public comment, correct?”
“If it turns to personal attacks I will ask you to be seated,” Cullers responded, leading Tederick to counter, “You listen to my comments and then determine if they’re personal attacks.” For the second time, Tederick requested and was granted a re-starting of the three-minute clock manned by Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, at which point he restarted his remarks.
“Three weeks ago I came and quoted a newspaper article in the Warren Report (Tederick did not mention the author’s name, Tom Sayre, the incumbent whom Mabe defeated for the Shenandoah District board seat a bit over two years ago). I asked you to look into the clandestine operations of Supervisor Mabe. Based on the agenda today I don’t see any action items. Perhaps during the board reports, someone will have the courage to do the right thing and call for an investigation” at which point Cullers again interrupted.
“Sir, I’m going to stop you. This is turning into a personal attack. If you feel” at which point Tederick interrupted to ask, “Is that where you’re going with this? Let me know today if you’re going to stop me.”
“Yes, sir,” the board chair replied, leading Tederick to leave the podium, but not before adding, “You’ll be hearing from someone.” Whoever it is the board will be hearing from, unlike the December 15 Town Planning Commission meeting following his departure after being challenged on accusations thereby presiding Commission Vice-Chair Connie Marshner, it was not prior to this meeting’s end some five hours later.
Tederick then returned to his seat under the watchful eye of a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy on security detail. Tederick remained at the meeting for several minutes into a VDOT report and perhaps a portion of the County Public Schools operational update before exiting as the board waded into a lengthy meeting agenda, closed session, and work session that sent the 10 a.m. meeting beyond 3 p.m.
Tederick responds to Cullers call for unsigned-up Public Comments speakers, beginning at the 8:40 to 8:55 mark of the linked County video.
Watch the Board of Supervisors meeting of January 4, 2022, click here.
Local Government
Commentary: A response to ‘private citizen’ Tederick’s ‘cabal’ allegations, with an eye to the future – and recent past
As Royal Examiner readers are aware, now self-identified “private citizen” Matt Tederick, fresh off a high-paying approximately 2-1/2-year stint as Front Royal’s appointed “Interim and Transition Man” has accused this reporter, this paper and publisher Mike McCool, the latter a former mayoral election opponent of Mayor Chris Holloway, of being part of a behind-the-scenes political “cabal” with others named and perhaps unnamed out to discredit Mayor Holloway in front of the 2022 Front Royal mayoral election.
At the center of “Mad Matt’s” cabal theory was this reporter and the Examiner’s non-reporting of a story shopped by former Front Royal Unites official Stevi Hubbard. That story concerned an alleged early leak of the Front Royal Planning Commission-initiated and Town Attorney-accomplished investigative report into the initial approval process of Mayor Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting through the planning department.
Readers may recall it was a department still in flux and transition at the time after its director was one of five Town department heads axed during the downsizing (or so-called “rightsizing”) of the town government initiated during Interim Town Manager Tederick’s tenure. I guess it could be termed “rightsizing” if one shares a belief in eliminating in-house governmental staff and operations in favor of outsourced private-sector contractors it seems were often brought to the Town’s attention by its “interim man” Mr. Tederick.
It may be worth noting here that at the adjournment of the December 13 town council meeting at which his first “cabal” theory attack was voiced, this reporter told Tederick to his face why:
First, the invisible “leak” story wasn’t reported by Royal Examiner – a lack of requested first-hand verification of the leak, such as a copy of it, which Ms. Hubbard never produced.
And second, why this reporter cautioned Hubbard about identifying Town Planning Commissioner Darryl Merchant or anyone as a source of a leak she had no first-hand knowledge or proof of. In fact, Hubbard told this reporter she only had portions of the supposedly leaked 20-page report read to her over the phone by an unnamed source that appeared to clear Mayor Holloway of any wrongdoing in the permitting process.
As noted in Royal Examiner’s story accompanying the official November 17 release and subsequent final draft release of the report and accompanying press releases, the ethics of the described “fast-tracking” of the permit approval by Town Manager Steven Hicks, sometimes in the presence of applicant/Mayor Holloway through planning staff, are certainly debatable.
Regardless of this information given to him the evening of December 13, the following two days in front of the county supervisors and town planning commission, as well as cameras filming those meetings, Tederick repeated the exact same allegations of a Royal Examiner “cover-up” of the supposed leak. To our knowledge into the new year, no first-hand evidence of an early leak of the report has ever been publicly produced.
And remind us, Mr. Tederick, what were the consequences of that non-reporting by all but one local paper (Warren/Frederick Report) of that allegedly leaked report that was never made public prior to its first official release on November 17? Oh, that’s right – there were none.
Unless you consider “a consequence” a few weeks delay in the chance to put what appears, in retrospect, to be managed quotes read over the phone to Ms. Hubbard out into the public sphere. For Mr. Tederick seems particularly perturbed that selected quotes Ms. Hubbard heard over the phone supposedly clearing Holloway of any wrongdoing in his non-conforming subdivision permitting approval process were not reported, along with the allegation of a Merchant-to-Mabe passing of that phantom copy of the 20-page document that was never made public.
Sure, as was noted prominently in the Town’s new Richmond-based public relations/information firm’s one-page press release accompanying the report’s official releases, on one of the investigative report’s 20 pages it was stated that Holloway didn’t do anything “illegal” that could have landed him in court or jail; or anything there is a specific town code forbidding, such as elected officials seeking the town manager’s assistance in “fast-tracking” the permitting process. But again, was the town manager-facilitated “fast-tracking” through planning staff, sometimes in the mayor/applicant’s presence that is described in Town Attorney Doug Napier’s report, ethical?
Opinions could well vary on that, particularly for a non-conforming subdivision it has been reported the roads would be so narrow to facilitate the desired six units that the subdivision will not be able to have Town garbage pickup service. Or perhaps I am the only town citizen who thinks there should be a town code forbidding elected officials, with town management staff cooperation, from bringing what the report describes as perceived your-signature-now outside the normal permitting processes pressure to bear on planning department staff.
Despite Mr. Tederick’s attempt to put Royal Examiner in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” box where if the newspaper reports anything negative about the mayor, he can say, “See, I told you so” – we will not be cornered into not continuing to perform due diligence in bringing the public “The News Behind the News” as we promised at the time of our inception in the fall of 2016, perhaps now adding for the non-journalists out there, The “Verifiable” News Behind the News.
Ultimately, tracing motives behind public statements of unelected public figures like Mr. Tederick, as well as municipal policy and personnel decisions forwarded by elected officials appearing to be political allies of those unelected public figures, are important aspects of the job of a free and functioning press.
If anything, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal of 2014-2018 – aspects of which Royal Examiner first raised questions about among our earliest stories published September-October of 2016 – should have taught us that lesson.
So, Mr. Holloway’s behavior as mayor in seeking favorable in-town developmental permitting as a private citizen is a matter of public concern, as is the behavior of all public officials in similar regards, election season on the horizon or not.
What comes next?
Sure, there is likely to be additional criticism aimed our way. In fact, Mayor Holloway ended the year with a Royal Examiner Facebook page reaction to Norma Jean Shaw’s story on his receiving a court summons due to repeated complaints about his dogs running at large. In light of the mayor, perhaps coincidentally identifying himself as “a private citizen” in essentially promising to try and destroy the Royal Examiner in the coming year in another “pot calling the kettle black” tirade, there will be more on his post later.
But beyond Town of Front Royal political figures, elected or unelected, picking fights with a media source they can’t “manage” to their desired ends, we suggest keeping a close eye on Town Hall in coming days, weeks, even months – perhaps even a backward look toward the unexpected December 13th announcement of the retirement of Town Attorney Doug Napier. For if those willing to pose the hard questions to those with the power to fire or dismiss them; or those commissioned and willing to find and report the truth about those questions; not to mention those willing to stand up to those hurling unsubstantiated accusations at their members and others, go missing in action then we may have a clue as to what “cabal” might really exist in Front Royal and Warren County politics and what its end-game might be.
A best-guess from this perspective on the receiving end of Tederick’s accusations and Holloway’s threats, as to such ends would be a slavish acceptance of the manipulation and re-tooling of the town governmental apparatus to facilitate personal financial and/or partisan political gain – without media questions being asked or in-house investigative reports being commissioned that tell the truth despite any managed quotes or spin-doctoring of that truth. Achievement of such a goal by a political force from either side of the political aisle, nationally, statewide, or locally, is a step away from a democratically based rule of law applied equally to all citizens.
So, why did one “private citizen” with a long history as a local partisan political party operative take the opportunity to point what some might consider “a pot calling the kettle black” accusatory finger at Royal Examiner, its staff, and publisher as 2021 drew to a close? A logical guess would be to head off anticipated negative reporting as election season approaches of things like the above-referenced and supposedly leaked Town Planning Commission investigative report on Mayor Holloway and Town Manager Hicks “fast-tracking” of a permitting approval process – approval that has since been reversed as the Planning Commission has recommended denial of the Holloway Construction non-conforming subdivision permit.
But despite his three-day “name-calling tour” of locally broadcast meetings to berate just one of four local papers that did not report the phantom leak story, is that the only story about Mayor Holloway that the man-who-would-be king, or rather mayor-maker is concerned about surfacing? Judging from Mr. Tederick’s threat of January revelations about another supposed potential opponent of Holloway, perhaps not.
But what story could that planned offensive threatened by Mr. Tederick, who declined to identify his rank to us when he worked in military counterintelligence, a job in which the dissemination of “disinformation” to confuse an “enemy” is business as usual, be designed to head off?
Stay tuned for Part 2 of Royal Examiner’s exploration of the public attacks aimed its way by “private citizens” Tederick and Holloway.
Local Government
Front Royal prepared for winter snow storm
Front Royal Public Works road crews are on standby and prepared to begin salting and treating Town streets based on the National Weather Services’ prediction of a winter storm that could bring more than 4 inches of snow and ice to the region beginning late tonight and continuing Monday morning. Bridges and primary roads will be treated first. Road crews will remain on the job until the storm passes.
Public Works is asking citizens to stay off the roads during the storm if possible. The forecast is for temperatures to rapidly drop as a strong burst of Arctic air with high winds move across the region. Road crews are better able to cover streets with less traffic. The Town is asking residents to use off-street parking tonight and tomorrow morning if available.
Any power outages after work hours should be reported to Front Royal Police at (540) 635-2111. If you have internet connectivity during working hours, please report outages at https://www.frontroyalva.com/FormCenter/Energy-Services-6/Report-Electric-Problem-46.
As always in an emergency call 911.
Front Royal will post updated information on the Town website (www.frontroyalva.com) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/frontroyalva) as necessary.
(from Town of Front Royal press release)
Local Government
Front Royal Launches new department for code compliance and building-related inspections
The Front Royal Building Department will begin issuing building permits and conducting required inspections for structures and development in the Town on January 3, 2022.
“By having the authority to enforce building-related codes and ordinances, the Town can better protect the safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Steven Hicks, Town Manager. “This department will enable the Town to efficiently address on-going development as part of Council’s goal of being business-friendly and customer orientated.”
Building Department Responsibilities include:
- Review and issuance of building permits
- Conducting required building inspections for final occupancy or use
- Maintaining the safety and appearance of the Town’s existing structures and properties through routine inspections and code compliance activities
- Issuance of applicable land-disturbing activity permits
- Enforcement of the Virginia Maintenance Code
- Fire Protection plan review
Land Disturbance permits will continue to be issued by the Warren County Building Department on behalf of Front Royal until the Town is certified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Certification is expected in the 2nd quarter of 2022.
The Front Royal Building Department was created by the Town Council in June 2021. For more information, visit www.frontroyalva.com/694/Building-Permits-Inspections.
(from Town of Front Royal press release)
Local Government
Town Manager asserts December 1 Closed Session motion was altered to specify ‘actual’ litigation – but would that alone make it FOIA compliant?
Queried about the omission of a December 1 Closed Session motion “subject” or case reference if actual litigation was to be discussed, in an emailed response Town Manager Steven Hicks asserted that the closed meeting motion wording had been altered from what had been circulated, to indicate that the closed session discussion WOULD be about actual, filed litigation.
“I have consulted with legal counsel who was present at the open meeting on December 1, 2021, and who provided legal counsel during the closed session which followed. Heather Bardot and I concur that the motion which preceded the closed session was made properly in accordance with Virginia Code. As stated during the motion, the closed session was for purposes of discussing and obtaining legal counsel regarding actual, ongoing litigation (emphasis added),” Hicks responded by email at 11:53 a.m. December 13th.
However, the minutes of the December 1 Special Council meeting approved by council about seven hours after receipt of the above email on December 13th indicates the original unspecified motion into closed that was circulated with the agenda prior to the meeting was what was read into the meeting record of December 1.
So, did the entire Front Royal Town Council, mayor, and staff present December 13th forget what motion Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell read into the record just under two weeks earlier, or could the town manager be mistaken about an altered motion being offered? Regardless of the answer to that question, it appears whichever motion was read and approved still does not identify which former town employee and which filed litigation was discussed behind closed doors. And THAT degree of specificity to “subject” and “purpose”, as elaborated on in some detail in our related, story “Did Town Council’s December 1 ‘Special Closed Meeting’ violate multiple FOIA laws?”, is what we believe Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) law requires of any elected municipal or state body in order to legally go behind doors closed to the public who elected them and media that reports on their actions to that public.
And despite what we believe is substantial evidence for that degree of specificity offered in the above-referenced story, much of it ascertained from the executive director of the Virginia FOIA Advisory Council, obviously, there is disagreement on the Town of Front Royal side, including by its outside contracted law firm representative Heather Bardot, referenced in Town Manager Hicks email. Perhaps a clue to the still undisclosed “subject” of that closed session discussion might be offered by Bardot’s presence for it. We verified with former Front Royal Town Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s attorney’s office that Bardot is the Town’s legal counsel in the federal sexual harassment litigation filed by the former council clerk referenced in our above FOIA compliance story.
Why not specify?
This reporter remains at a loss to explain the Town’s digging in of its collective “heel”, through its town manager, on this simple question about what “actual, ongoing litigation” was discussed on December 1? What would be lost if like the county government and the County EDA, the Town simply named the litigation to be discussed behind closed doors? No legal strategies or evidentiary assertions would be revealed, just a case name and vague reference to the behind-closed-door meeting’s “purpose” as in a need for legal counsel input or approaching filing deadlines. We cite that latter “purpose” because of the FOIA compliance issue raised about the December 1 meeting, not only being an unscheduled special one, but apparently also an “emergency” one in the bypassing of the FOIA three-day public notice requirement for coming meetings not called on an emergency time-frame basis.
In his December 13 email referenced above, Hicks went on to address that question about the “emergency” meeting requirement, again without any specificity, adding: “There was a time-sensitive need to convene this special meeting on December 1, 2021 …” But again, what the emergency was and in relation to which actual litigation with what former employee, remains a mystery: “TRUST us, it WAS an emergency – whatever it was in whatever case it was!!! Why do you care so much about what cases we’re using Town taxpayer money to pay outside attorneys to represent us on?” seems to be the logic at play here.
But as stated above, one can only wonder at what town officials, elected or appointed, fear is to be lost by going by what appears to be FOIA law on disclosure of the “subject” of actual litigation to be discussed behind doors closed to the public and media under strict legal guidelines.
Perhaps it is time to bring those elected officials into the conversation, rather than rely on staff intermediaries hired to manage the day-to-day business of town government.
Maybe we’ll correct that contact omission in a nice Christmas story and follow up email that could be printed out and placed under their trees by Santa. So, council members, you’ve had FOIA law compliance sessions, right? What’s your opinion on the level of “subject” and “purpose” specificity required to go behind closed doors to discuss “actual ongoing litigation”?
OH, and by the way, which motion was read into the open session record on December 1 to allow convening of the special, emergency meeting closed session, the one presented as part of the December 1st minutes that you approved December 13th that was circulated to the media prior to the meeting, or the one quoted by Mr. Hicks above that added: “actual ongoing” to describe the litigation to be discussed? – Not, as we noted above it seems to make much difference as to FOIA compliance.
And one more thing – hush up, Santa, I know it’s Christmas Eve, I’m almost finished – any chance of finding out what the emergency (as it might apply to “purpose” by FOIA standards) was that allowed Mayor Holloway to call that special meeting under the minimum three-day public notice requirement for non-emergency matters?
Thank you for your time and attention – and a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
(Norma Jean Shaw contributed to this story.)
EDA in Focus
Did Town Council’s December 1 ‘Special Closed Meeting’ violate multiple FOIA laws?
Royal Examiner editorial department staff have occasionally pondered the often overly vague language of motions used to adjourn to Executive/Closed Sessions, particularly on the Town side of local municipal government. Those motions and the information in them are guided by Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) standards on a variety of levels. Royal Examiner recently contacted Virginia FOIA Advisory Council Executive Director Alan Gernhardt about those standards, particularly as they applied to a December 1 “Special Closed Meeting” of the Front Royal Town Council called by Mayor Chris Holloway.
Gernhardt’s response referenced a history of Virginia FOIA Advisory Council opinions on the state standards for balancing the public’s right to know how they are being governed by their elected officials and those officials’ occasional need for some degree of secrecy, generally in competitive bidding, property transactional, legal, and personnel matters. How the wording of motions to adjourn to Closed/Executive Session must balance these sometimes-conflicting standards in a democratically based but also economically competitive and sometimes legally contentious society, revolve around three elements. Those are (1) the subject of the closed meeting; (2) the purpose of the closed meeting; and (3) reference to the applicable FOIA law section exempting the meeting from the public view.
“The law clearly states, and this office has previously opined, that a motion that lacks any of these three elements would be insufficient under the law,” one example of an earlier state FOIA Advisory Council opinion Gernhardt provided to Royal Examiner states. However, it adds that: “… when identifying the subject of a closed meeting, the subject need not be so specific as to defeat the reason for going into the closed session but should at least provide the public with general information as to why the closed meeting will be held.”
This information takes us to the motion used to convene the December 1 Special Meeting closed session announced the previous day. That motion circulated with the “Town Council Special Closed Meeting” agenda prior to the meeting, reads in its entirety: “I move that Town Council go into Closed Meeting pursuant to Section 2.2-3711.A.7 of the Code of Virginia for consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation involving a former employee of the Town, where such consultation or briefing in Open Meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body.”
For starters, the passage “pertaining to actual or probable litigation involving a former employee” seems far too vague to comply with state FOIA statutes since the discussion seemingly involves only one former employee, hence one litigation – So, which is it, actual or probable litigation?
The question is an important one because whether the litigation has been filed and has appeared on a court docket impacts the degree of specificity or vagueness with which the “subject” or “purpose” of the meeting may be described. For unfiled litigation, Gernhardt told us such descriptions as “litigation with a former employee” are sufficient to meet FOIA requirements because “it says more than just ‘litigation matters’ while not disclosing the actual nature or details” of a case yet to be filed on a court docket.
Regarding legal cases that have been filed with detail of an alleged cause made by a specific party made public through the court system, Gernhardt said somewhat more specificity is required. “For litigation matters, I generally would recommend using the style of the case if it has already been filed and appears on a public docket,” he said. “Style” in this case appearing to reference at base minimum, whom the litigation is with. That is the policy that Warren County and its post-financial scandal, re-tooled Economic Development Authority (EDA) have taken with all motions on existing litigation.
Just two days after town council’s vaguely adjourned to Special Closed Meeting of December 1, the County EDA adjourned to a 12-item Closed Meeting that included six real estate, four legal, one bank re-financing/legal, and one personnel matter. ALL 12 matters were identified as to “subject” by name with some degree of purpose though not to a degree to defeat the purpose of having the discussion behind closed doors by FOIA requirements. Ironically, three of the four legal matters related to litigation between the County EDA and the Town of Front Royal municipal government. We will include that litigation portion of the EDA motion to illustrate what we believe is a FOIA-compliant motion into closed on existing legal matters, now being used by both the County and its EDA:
“4. CLOSED MEETING Dec. 3, 2021, motion into: … · 4 matters – Consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members pertaining to actual or probable litigation, where such consultation or briefing in open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body, EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al., EDA v. Town of Front Royal, Town of Front Royal v. EDA, and legal advice related thereto and regarding other matters relating to claims of the Town of Front Royal pursuant to Va. Code §§ 2.2-3711.A.7 and 8.”
To contrast, let’s revisit the Town motion in question as presented and approved in that meeting’s minutes as having been read into the record by Vice-Mayor Lorie Cockrell, seconded by Letasha Thompson: “I move that Town Council go into Closed Meeting pursuant to Section 2.2-3711.A.7 of the Code of Virginia for consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation involving a former employee of the Town, where such consultation or briefing in Open Meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body.”
On the Town side it appears one of the three elements required by FOIA law – “subject” is missing in that whether it is an unfiled “probable” litigation or an “actual” litigation that has been filed, say for example former Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s federal sexual harassment suit, at the time scheduled for trial in February 2022, is not specified.
And were it to be filed litigation that was discussed behind closed doors December 1, is it possible a second key element, “purpose”, is missing? For the only purpose cited in the motion is “consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants”. Could that be enough “purpose” to satisfy FOIA law regarding “actual” litigation in what was called as an “emergency meeting” as will be discussed in more detail here later; or would additional detail such as “discussion of approaching filing deadlines” be required?
Royal Examiner spoke to Jennifer Berry’s attorney, Tim Cupp, in her suit against the Town on December 1st looking for clues the closed session might have been called regarding his client’s case. While declining to speculate why the mayor had called that special closed meeting, Cupp did note that December 1 was the final day for Discovery motions filings in the Berry case on the Harrisonburg federal Western District of Virginia docket slated for trial in February. Could it be a coincidence that within days of the Front Royal Town Council’s “Special Closed Meeting” of December 1, the Berry vs. Town of Front Royal federal sexual harassment trial in which Mayor Holloway has been named as a figure in alleged attempts to have Berry withdraw a related internal complaint involving former vice mayor and councilman William Sealock, was rescheduled to May 2022?
Ultimately, as Gernhardt pointed out to Royal Examiner, a determination on meeting FOIA law compliance would be determined by a judge were a complaint to be filed that it had not been in a particular case. Gernhardt also provided Royal Examiner with a Virginia Supreme Court ruling, BEVERLY COLE, INDIVIDUALLY, ET AL. v. SMYTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, ET AL. (No. 17120 May 28, 2020), which overturned a lower court decision, and mandates the above-referenced “subject” and “purpose” standards.
In that case, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Smyth County Board of Supervisors used an improper motion to go into closed session and talked about matters beyond the scope of the claimed exemption.
While exploring FOIA law regarding the above issues of adequate “subject” and “purpose” standards being met in convening the December 1 “Special Closed Meeting” two other factors attracted Royal Examiner editorial staff’s attention. Those were, first, the short turnaround on notice of the meeting being circulated, approximately 27 hours, as opposed to the three-day minimum public notice for non-emergency special meetings; and second, the fact that both access doors to the section of the Front Royal Town Hall where the special meeting was taking place were locked while the meeting was still in progress.
Locked Out or Not Locked Out?
Notice of the council special meeting emailed to the media at 3:22 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, by Town Administrative Assistant and Council Clerk Tina Presley read: “The mayor has called a special closed meeting for Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.”
With a Town Planning Commission work session on a new short-term tourist rental ordinance under development scheduled for 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room town council normally uses for meetings at Town Hall, it was unclear exactly where that council special meeting would be held. In response to inquiries, it was eventually determined to be somewhere in the Finance Department section of Town Hall. That section is on the Crescent Street/Afton Inn side of the first floor of Town Hall to the left as you enter the primary, East Main Street entrance.
We note this because when the December 1st planning commission meeting ended around 7 p.m., the two media present, this reporter and Alex Bridges of the Northern Virginia Daily, attempted to enter the Finance Department section of town hall to ascertain if the council special meeting was still in progress and await its adjournment for any announcement or action. Finding the access door locked, we sought the assistance of Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, mingling with planning commission members on their way out of town hall. Surprisingly, Kopishke found that her access code credential was somehow disabled, preventing her assisting media access to the area of the council special meeting.
Press also established that the rear parking lot outside access door, the only other entrance to that section of the building, was also locked between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. Town Manager Steven Hicks later informed the press that once out of closed, the open meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m. without any announcement or action.
So, in addition to questions about FOIA public disclosure standards being met, the additional question of public/press access to the open portions of the special meeting were raised. Questioned about this, Hicks told Royal Examiner that the doors in question had been unlocked at the meeting’s convening and adjournment, so that any public or press present could have accessed the open portions of the meeting. Unfortunately, no member of the press or public, to our knowledge, was present at those specific times of 6:30 and 7:46 p.m. to test that timely locking and unlocking scenario.
Special or Emergency Meeting?
Council Clerk and Administrative Assistant Tina Presley sent media an e-mailed notice of the meeting at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, some 27 hours prior to the meeting’s announced 6:30 p.m. open session starting time the following evening. In a Dec. 2nd telephone conversation regarding the special meeting’s announcement, Ms. Presley relayed to Royal Examiner’s Norma Jean Shaw, “I just did what the mayor asked me to do.” When asked why she didn’t post the meeting notice on social media or the Town’s website Presley stated, “I guess I could have, but I only sent it to the three local reporters who normally cover the council meetings.”
The fact the meeting was bypassing the normal three-day minimum public notice of municipal government meetings indicated that it was not only a “special meeting,” but an “emergency” one requiring immediate attention for one reason or another.
Was there sufficient reason, as the town manager contends there was, to designate an “emergency” meeting that allowed less than three-days’ public notice? Because of the ongoing refusal of the town administrative or contracted legal staff to elaborate on the subject or purpose of what is now admitted to have been closed session discussion of existing litigation, your guess is as good as ours. But is the fact we are still guessing at answers to numerous questions about that behind-closed-doors meeting an indication that the Front Royal Town government is in ongoing violation of Virginia Freedom of Information Act standards?
Perhaps a judge will tell us.
Local Government
Supervisors get a holiday serenade, a report on state redistricting problems – and an unsubstantiated personal attack on member
At its meeting Tuesday morning, December 14, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got an array of outside agency and county departmental reports – the most interesting perhaps on the confusing state of statewide electoral redistricting from acting County Attorney Jason Ham – was holiday serenaded by the E. Wilson Morrison 5th Grade Chorus, dealt with just two action items and a 21-point Consent Agenda before adjourning to Closed Session to discuss its three-pronged EDA civil litigation involving asset recovery from former EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald and countersuits with the Town of Front Royal over what is owed to who by whom.
But that’s not all folks – the board also got an encore performance of Matt Tederick’s cabal conspiracy theory speech (beginning at 33:15 of LINKED County video), with the addition of a call for the removal of Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe. That call was made due to a thus-far unsubstantiated allegation that Mabe received an early leaked copy of the Front Royal Planning Commission Investigative Report on the approval process involving Tederick’s fellow county Republican Committee member, Mayor Chris Holloway’s construction company’s application for a non-conforming subdivision permit.
As noted in our lead story on Tederick’s Public Comments first delivered the previous evening to the Front Royal Town Council, in a story written for the Warren-Frederick County Report by Tom Sayre, the man Mabe unseated as Shenandoah District supervisor two years ago, it is alleged that Mabe received that leaked report copy from town planning commission member Darryl Merchant. However, as also previously reported the lead of two women making that allegation, Stevi Hubbard, told this reporter at the time she was shopping the story, that she never saw the alleged leaked copy, which was never publicly circulated prior to the Front Royal Town Council’s official release of it on November 17. To this reporter’s knowledge, the WC-FC Report is the only one of five local papers that published a story about Hubbard’s somewhat vague allegations about the leak that included its being left for Mabe under a newspaper in The Daily Grind by someone, allegedly Merchant, who had left the area prior to Mabe’s arrival.
But not to belabor Tederick’s “cabal” leak conspiracy theory – which this reporter, Royal Examiner, and Publisher Mike McCool also continue to be at the center of – any further, we’ll move on to action items and discussion at the county supervisors December 14 meeting. (writer’s note: See The Examiner’s Stephen Sill’s linked story “Town Planning Commission Meeting Explodes Into Third-Hand Allegations of Skullduggery” on Wednesday’s Front Royal Planning Commission meeting where “Mad Matt” made it a Trifecta of public allegations of a nefarious alliance targeting Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway, and apparently all things good in the universe.)
Back to the agenda
As to the state of state-mandated electoral redistricting based on changing population trends ascertained from a decade of census numbers, the supervisors were briefed by Acting County Attorney Jason Ham on hang-ups at the state, and apparently national, level. County Planning Director Joe Petty then briefed the board on two proposed options for Warren County redistricting based on available census information.
Of delays in finalizing a county plan with an initial State deadline of December 31st, Ham told the supervisors, “We are still needing to monitor whatever the state does because if we do ours and theirs results in us having a split precinct we’ll have to re-do ours. So, it’s kind of a mess, a statewide mess. It’s not a mess of our creation – it’s COVID and delays caused by the census and more delays compounded by the delays down the line at the state and federal levels.”
In introducing County Planning Director Petty’s summary of two redistricting options under consideration and responding to North River Supervisor Delores Oates question of whether it was “futile” to proceed at this point, Ham observed, “I don’t know if I’d go that far. I think it’s worth your all-seeing what he’s come up with – it might end up being okay. We were working on this because it is supposed to be done by the end of the year … but the Virginia Redistricting Commission failed to do their job and now it’s at the desk of the Virginia Supreme Court.
“And that seems very strange to me, but that’s what’s happening. And the Virginia Supreme Court is busy with lots of other things to do, and this is not normally what they do, but it’s important. So, I hope it will be done quickly and that it will be compatible with one of these plans,” Ham said in handing off to County Planning Director Petty.
In the full County video, the redistricting discussion begins at the 57:20 mark, with Petty handing off to legal counsel 15 seconds later, and legal counsel and the board handing the discussion back to the planning director for his PowerPoint presentation on redistricting options at 1:02:57. The discussion wraps up at 1:19:15.
Board reports followed the 1:32:07 video mark, with the County Administrator’s and County Attorney’s reports following at 1:32:05 and 1:36:20, respectively. A comment highlight was Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s observation at the 1:36:00 mark that the December 20th swearing-in of new members Vicky Cook and Jay Butler at the county courthouse would be the beginning of their continued “swearing” in their new electoral roles replacing Archie Fox and Carter respectively, neither of whom ran for re-election.
During his report, Ham noted six contracts being approved as part of the aforementioned 21-item Consent Agenda. He explained minor wording changes that would allow the county administrator “to execute all the referenced agreements” with any changes necessary to the drafts. After Supervisor Delores Oates noted the board’s authority to authorize any expenditures over a certain amount and added discussion about communications between Daley and Ham on contractual adjustments, on a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe, the board approved the Consent Agenda with two items removed for discussion.
Mabe removed item 7, a request by Warren County Public Schools to transfer $63,650 from Contingency Reserves to the Instructional Budget for Fiscal Year-2021-22; and Oates removed item 5, approval of the purchase of UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) as a “Total Human Resources Information System (HRIS)”. Due to the absence of Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger or anyone else from the school board administrative office to address the need for the transfer, at the county administrator’s suggestion item 7 was moved to the January 4 meeting for consideration. And following staff explanation that the UKG-HRIS Human Resources system was a stand-alone system that wouldn’t interface with financial or other systems, item 5 was approved on a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe.
Moving to its action items, on a motion by Oates, seconded by Fox, the board approved first, an Incentive Grant Agreement with Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods for its location to the Inland Port area announced by the governor on site recently. As explained by County Administrator Daley, the agreement is typical of those offered to businesses over the years for major investments in locating operations in the county.
After some discussion on the necessity to coordinate with the “Discover Front Royal” tourism initiative to jointly apply for a $170,000 made available by the state governor’s office for tourism promotion through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to aid in re-establishing the community’s tourism potential post-COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on travel and related activities, the board, again unanimously as all votes of approval were, approved authorization to move forward on the ARPA money application.
Following the closed session related to EDA litigations, there were no announcements or actions taken and the open meeting was adjourned with a round of “Merry Christmases” and holiday wishes.
