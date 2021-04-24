Local News
‘This training is priceless’ – FRPD Chief cites inter-agency relationships, fine tuning of methods in active shooter exercise
Before departing the Thursday, April 22nd Active Violent/Mass Casualty Incident Training Exercise (aka active shooter training), Royal Examiner tried to get a feel for the scope and potential impact of the three days on participants from area law enforcement, medical, and emergency services. During our Emergency Room visit, we spoke with one Valley Health observer about those impacts. In addition to Warren Memorial Hospital staff on training day three, personnel involved over the first two days included staff from all of Valley Health’s hospitals – Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial, and Page County in addition to WMH, as well as the Critical Access and Acute Care Departments. Valley Health staff alone accounted for 95 people present on day one, about 80 on day two, with Thursday’s count not yet tabulated while we were there.
“By the time it’s all said and done, we’ll have 300 people trained in these different areas,” ER Clinical Manager Delores Gehr said of medical, law enforcement, and emergency services participants, as well as Air Care and some community participants like HAM radio operators who asked to be involved. “So, it’s been an incredible opportunity to, not only help our entire team out but to really make sure we’re here to serve the community in the most efficient way that we can.”
Multi-agency response is illustrated in this parking area of some of the involved vehicles. Below, when a medical transport helicopter is needed at the new Warren Memorial Hospital, it won’t have to land in a parking lot – this heliport is next to the ER parking area toward Leach Run Parkway, just out of frame to left in next photo of hospital. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini
Then on our stop at the Unified Incident Command Post, we took the opportunity to speak with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis on the process and benefits of three days of intensive training in a life and death context. In addition to Front Royal Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, County Fire & Rescue, and the Valley Health personnel named above, Magalis acknowledged participants from related agencies Air Care, Valley Medical Transport, and regional hospital coalition RHCC.
“This training is priceless – and we’ve gotten a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, even though we’re kind of modifying how the exercise is, to be able to work in the new building and have all the personnel that would be involved in something like this have intimate knowledge of the layout of the building to more appropriately respond in the event anything should ever happen here, but also if something happens somewhere else a lot of it’s going to end up here. And they’ll have to manage things even if the event’s not here at the hospital. So, we’ve been able to build some really good relationships with Valley Health, which we’ve had in the past, but we’ve further solidified some of those relationships.
“So, to start from day one to day three, we’ve started to try to modernize some new techniques and protocols for dealing with these types of things. Actually, we began working on some of these operations last year,” the FRPD chief observed. “This is kind of the next phase. We’ve still got work to do. But the nice thing about going from where we started with the basic concepts training our folks up and actually be able to put it into play, is we’ve been able to identify the things that we are doing well and identify situations where we need improvement, especially with patients,” the chief acknowledged of this specific training site.
“It’s never going to go perfect – something like this is always chaos. So, the goal is to try to prepare to be able to control as much of that chaos as we can. I think it’s been a fantastic opportunity to find out where some of those gaps are, so we can fill them. And we’ve already just over the course of the past few days we’ve been able to find spots where we can fix things pretty quickly and identify, work on and adjust.”
Among those adjustments are modifying concepts developed in larger population areas where more response resources are available, the chief pointed out. “And we’ve been able to identify, here’s how we’ll have to scale things in order to actually be able to make our smaller organizations operate effectively.”
We asked Chief Magalis if departmental radio communications upgrades sought by county agencies in recent years had impacted the multi-agency response exercise. “The County’s (sheriff’s office) got their radio system pretty well squared away. We’ve got our new radio system – we both have gotten new radio systems within the past two years. Fire & Rescue is in the process now of upgrading its radio systems. And once they get their system finalized, then the hope is we’ll be able to create between the three of us, have at least one unified channel that we can all go to, and talk to each other. That’s kind of been the over-arching goal of all this since we started,” the chief said of facilitating direct inter-departmental radio communications both in the field and from command centers to all field units.
Sounds like a good idea and Town and County tax revenue put to good use, as was this week’s three-day training exercise – though the universal hope is that the mission those 300 or so participants trained for is never needed to be put into action in this community.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 26 – 30, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 637 (Riverton Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Law enforcement, medical personnel prepare for worst case in order to minimize impacts if that day comes
Local law enforcement and emergency services in partnership with Valley Health and Warren Memorial Hospital staff engaged in three days of what was officially termed an “Active Violence/Mass Casualty Incident Exercise” or as described unofficially in dispatching this reporter to cover the event, an “active shooter” training exercise at the new, nearly completed Warren Memorial Hospital site, April 20 thru 22. The multi-day exercise allowed new teams each day to practice multi-jurisdictional and agency, potentially lethal first responder coordination.
Following completion of the exercise, all participants, along with “Exercise Control” personnel gathered near the entrance to the hospital Emergency Room used as a remote treatment location for the exercise. There, an “After Action Review” was utilized to critique the day’s exercise with the goal of establishing maximum team efficiency in any future real-life scenarios.
Invited as a media observer, I was outfitted with a reflective, day-glow green vest indicating a non-participant observer upon arrival. As the final day’s exercise was beginning around 8:30 a.m., I was led into the hospital, past vested construction workers aiming for the hospital’s targeted June opening date. After proceeding up a stairwell to the hospital’s third-floor, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall handed me off to Front Royal Police Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline. Things seemed fairly normal as we encountered several other vested people, including Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
Normal, that is until several LOUD gunshots rang out, and I mean get-your-attention-and-hit-the-deck LOUD. I then saw, separately, two non-vested, non-uniformed individuals, first a woman, then a man, both with what appeared to be long barrel shotguns. Glancing down the hallway to where I had roamed slightly away from my escort and other vested non-participants, each gaze sent a momentary chill down my spine – a what if I didn’t have this vest on and what if this wasn’t an exercise – CHILL?!?
But the vest did its job. Armed with blanks, as were all participants, the shooters made their way down hallways and out of sight. Before long, uniformed law enforcement without vests entered the third-floor hallway, weapons drawn, in search of the now-vanished targets of the exercise. As I followed at some distance, I saw spent shells on the floor, as it appeared that one of the targets may have been cornered in a nearby room.
Shouted commands, more shots, more commands – “Put the weapon down” and shortly the male suspect was in custody, but not until according to earlier radio transmissions two officers had designated themselves as wounded and seeking extraction from the scene.
As I was escorted by FRPD Captain Cline off the third floor for a tour of outside exercise sites, including a Command Post and Staging Area, the law enforcement search on the third floor was proceeding, with the female suspect still being sought – wait, as we hit the stairway there was an internal radio transmission that she was “down”. However, with no count of the number of involved suspects yet established the exercise was not over.
A quick stop in the first-floor Emergency Room found staff readying for casualties. In an actual incident, the wounded would likely be taken to another medical location than one at which an unresolved situation with armed suspects was occurring. Some momentary confusion over this reporter’s role as observer versus participant media led to a stern admonishment from a nursing supervisor participant to put his interview recorder away and leave the ER as the incident was progressing. That led to a quick “Yes, ma’am” and some laughter upon the explanation that I wasn’t really there – I was just a ghostly non-participant observer who, had he been participating would have been as far away from the incident site as hospital and law enforcement personnel wanted him to be – especially after those earlier glances from the armed suspects on the 3rd floor.
A trip uphill from the Emergency Room parking lot to the Command Post found personnel from all involved agencies, FRPD, WCSO, County Fire & Rescue, Valley Health mapping out the target area with the latest information from participants inside the building, who were, in turn, receiving information on the target area layout from Command staff. We were able to talk with FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis about the dynamics and value of the “Active Violence Incident Exercise”, in this case involving multiple armed shooters. See that interview in the related Royal Examiner story that will be coming on Saturday.
Front Royal and Warren County first responders conduct mass casualty incident training at new hospital
This week, first responders from the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Office of Emergency Management, Warren County Department of Fire & Rescue Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Air Care, and Valley Health Systems came together for Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training at the newly built Warren Memorial Hospital located off Leach Run Parkway.
Over the course of three days, there was over 250 personnel from these emergency service providers participated. Each day consisted of an active shooter scenario that simulated patients with multiple injuries. First responders specifically train on these types of incidents because it is crucial to ensure that all responding agencies can work harmoniously together to stop the threat and save as many lives as possible.
This is the second multi-agency training that has been conducted within the past year. During the first training event in August 2020 at Christendom College, it was discovered that there were some items that needed to be addressed to have a better operational response to a major incident within the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Given an increase in active attacker-related incidents across the Country, Front Royal and Warren County first responders along with Valley Health personnel partnered together to facilitate this recent training exercise. Valley Health was gracious enough to allow the use of its new hospital to not only train the community’s first responders but also test the hospital’s emergency response plans during a major incident.
Chief Kahle Magalis of the Front Royal Police Department said, “We are pleased to see the forward momentum in this multi-agency initiative. Through these exercises, we are seeing improved response capabilities in Mass Casualty Incidents, specifically those involving acts of violence. We still have a lot of work to do and training to conduct, but the gaps close a little more with each evolution of training. I’d like to thank our partner agencies and organizations for all of their efforts in making this event successful.”
Regarding this County-wide training, Fire Chief James Bonzano stated, “We appreciate all the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement and Valley Health partners in making this training event possible. The threats of violence against our community are ever-changing. A fast, effective and coordinated response effort is vital in improving the safety of our community that can only be achieved by actively working and training together.”
Carolyn Trent, an Aire Care Flight Nurse, said, “We really appreciate Rick [Farrall] in including us in this training because in real life we would most likely be involved in these types of incidents. It’s helpful for our crews to experience how we would be integrated into handling a large incident.”
Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic expands with 5 new bays
The Auto Care Clinic at 6768 Winchester Rd, Front Royal held the ribbon cutting of its new 5-bay garage on April 22, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Supervisor Delores Oates congratulated Bill and Sandy Long on their expansion.
The Auto Care Clinic is an independently owned and operated repair and service center based in Front Royal, Virginia. They service all automobiles up to one ton and specialize in Lexus, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Toyota, and Subaru. The team consists of ASE Master Technicians that can do everything from oil changes to VA safety inspections. The Auto Care Clinic offers something different: car maintenance and mechanical repair center that is focused on customer service and repeat business.
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24th
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office along with Valley Health will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 24th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Valley Health Complex located at 120 N. Commerce Ave. in Front Royal.
Drug Take-Back Day is usually held in the spring and autumn each year for those municipalities who wish to participate in providing a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs.
This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the U.S. When you have unused or expired medications lying around, they could fall into the wrong hands and be abused. Flushing medications down the toilet is dangerous to public health.
Dropping your medications off at a collection site is a quick and safe way to make sure they are disposed of properly. Drop off is free and anonymous.
Should you have any questions, contact Lt. Robbie Seal at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.
School Board updated on required student vaccinations; OKs specific salary increases, van purchases, CTE funding uses
Requests by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to increase hourly pay rates for extended school year positions, purchase two vehicles, and approve the 2021-2022 local Perkins Career and Technical Education Plan received approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, April 21 meeting, and received a state update on required immunizations during the work session portion of its meeting.
The first action agenda item for the School Board was a request by WCPS to increase the hourly pay rates for extended school year (ESY) positions, which provide services to qualified WCPS students throughout the county, most often held during summer school, but also during evening classes or courses held during school breaks, said WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch.
This year’s short summer break has accented the need to recruit qualified staff, Hirsch said, and it has been increasingly difficult to secure staff. He recommended that the board increase the hourly pay rates for the ESY administrator from $35 per hour to $45 per hour; the speech pathologist and physical and occupational specialists from $35 to $45 per hour; the ESY teachers from $25 an hour to $35 per hour; the Summer School and the ESY school nurse from $25 to $35 per hour; and the ESY instructional assistants from $10 to $15 per hour.
Such increases, he said, would keep WCPS competitive with surrounding school districts, other service providers in the area, and with the school division’s own summer school program.
Following a motion by School Board member James Wells and a second by board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, members voted to approve the request with School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr. and board members Bower, Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Kristen Pence voting yea.
The second action agenda item considered by the School Board was the 2021-2022 Local Plan for Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education (CTE) Funds, which allow WCPS to support CTE programs. WCPS Career and Technical Education Principal Jane Baker presented the board with a draft of what WCPS would use the federal funds for because the exact funding amount to be allotted hasn’t yet been released. “What you see is written with the $96,000 plus amount that came to Warren County for the 2021 school year,” Baker explained.
Some of the CTE funding uses for WCPS include professional development for CTE teachers; activities for special populations, such as program visits; and regional program participation, including 50 percent of the salary for a Career Coach to provide information on post-secondary education and career options, as well as lease fees for welding tanks, and increasing student awareness of post-secondary opportunities through participation in a regional consortium partnership, among others, according to the draft plan.
Baker also drew the board’s attention to the plan’s performance assessment, which she said are the standards by which all school districts are judged and include required CTE programming benchmarks. WCPS has met these standards, she said.
Following a motion by Wells that the School Board accept the plan as presented, with the knowledge that amendments will occur as information becomes available, and a second by Pence, the request was unanimously approved.
The last action agenda item receiving unanimous School Board approval was a WCPS request to purchase two used Dodge Caravans from G&M Auto Sales in Front Royal, Va., that will be used primarily for student transport in and out of Warren County.
WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell said that WCPS seeks to maintain a quality vehicle fleet that is safe. WCPS plans to trade in four vehicles for the two Caravans, he said.
Work session highlights
During the work session portion of the School Board’s Wednesday night meeting, Hirsch provided an update on the state’s required immunizations for students based on changes approved earlier this month by the Virginia General Assembly, which amended the minimum vaccination requirements for all public and private elementary, middle, and secondary school students in the state. This also includes childcare centers, nursery schools, family-home daycare sites, and developmental centers, said Hirsch.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hirsch said that it’s more important than ever to be immunizing children for different illnesses. “Immunizations are required for enrollment in school, regardless of whether classes are in-person or virtual,” he said.
For example, in highlighting the immunization changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year that go into effect on July 1, Hirsch said all incoming kindergarteners must receive two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. A meningococcal vaccine is now also required for rising 7th-grade and 12th-grade students.
Additionally, there is a new optional Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine listed for rising 7th graders that parents may decline.
Hirsch said WCPS is working with the health department and local clinics to set up vaccination sites in the schools sometime this spring and summer.
Board vice-chair Bower said she thinks students are required to get too many vaccines already, “but that’s just my personal opinion,” she said.
Hirsch noted that if a vaccine goes against the religious convictions of a person or family, then they may receive a vaccine exemption.
In other work session business, WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Melody Sheppard provided a second reading and further discussion on the Virginia School Board Association’s School Board Policy updates. The first reading of the proposed changes was during the board’s April 7 meeting. Final approval of the changes is scheduled for the School Board’s May 5 meeting.
For example, regarding secondary class schedules, Ballenger and Sheppard reported that a recently conducted survey of 90 teachers concluded that 36.7 percent think a 4×4 block schedule would be most beneficial for WCPS students; 33.3 percent opted for an A/B alternating block schedule; 16.7 percent chose a modified 4×4 block schedule with designated blocks split into year-long classes, and 13.3 percent think a 7-period day would be most beneficial for students.
Conversely, a survey of 290 students, representing about 20 percent of all WCPS high schoolers, found that 44.8 percent of them opted for a 4×4 block; 23 percent of students chose a modified 4×4 block; about 18 percent are interested in a 7-period day, and nearly 14 percent chose an A/B alternating block schedule.
Sheppard said WCPS central office staff plans to meet soon with administrative staff at the schools to work out the high school scheduling plan as soon as possible.
Watch the Royal Examiner video of the entire School Board meeting below.
