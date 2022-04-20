Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Community Events
Free family bingo & dinner with Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is offering a free night of bingo and a spaghetti dinner to Warren County Middle School and Skyline Middle School students and their families on Monday, May 2nd, at Skyline Middle School.
May 1-7, 2022 is the third annual Resilience Week Virginia, a time when organizations throughout the Commonwealth are encouraged to celebrate resilience and explore what it means to be a resilient community. Resilience—that inner strength, the ability to “bounce back” from difficulties and overcome challenges—is something that is taught and developed in children. The more resilience is built into a child and a community, the less likely the child is to turn to drugs and alcohol when faced with life’s challenges.
The goal of Warren Coalition for this dinner and bingo night is to provide a fun environment for families to enjoy together as they learn about building resilience in children and teens, to help them live their healthiest lives.
A warm-up game of bingo will be held at 5:30 pm, and dinner will be served at 6:00 pm. Additional games will be held after dinner, with progressively larger prizes. The evening will conclude by 7:30 pm. Tickets are limited to 150 seats from each school. Pre-registration is required online at https://bit.ly/bingodinner.
For more information, email ryan@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Wakefield Country Day School’s 50th-anniversary celebration kicks off on Founders Weekend
Such a historic occasion calls for a momentous celebration! Wakefield Country Day School(WCDS) invites the entire community to join in on a jam-packed weekend celebration from April 22-24. Several events are lined up for the weekend beginning with a Founders Day Feast on Friday night, and Saturday matinee Picollo Zoppé Circus showtimes, Gala & Auction, Fodderstack 10K, Sunday Seminars, and an Alumni VS Student Soccer Match! Purchase tickets at wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.
FOUNDERS WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, April 22
- Founders Day Feast, Oak Crest, Woodville, Virginia: Please join us in toasting WCDS, a half-century-old Rappahannock County institution, and pay tribute to co-founder, Pamela Lynn-Tucker. Hear former Head’s tales of ghosts, and times dear and austere, while feasting on the County’s spring bounty from the grand lawn at Oak Crest. Music, merriment, and champagne to follow! Beginning at 7 PM, few seats remain.
- The Piccolo Zoppé Circus, Friday night and Saturday showtimes! The esteemed Piccolo Zoppé Circus will grace the WCDS Campus for a Friday evening show at 7 PM and a Saturday matinee at 1 PM. Piccolo Zoppé is known for promoting the preservation of classical circus and equestrian arts. For 180 years, the Piccolo Zoppé Circus has been bringing smiles to faces around the world, and we don’t want you to miss out on the chance to see them while they’re close by in Virginia! “The Flying Wallenda Family” will also be joining the show bringing High-wire, trapeze acrobatics, and world-class juggling! Cotton candy, popcorn, sausages, beer, and more will be available to purchase at each showtime.
Saturday, April 23
- Fodderstack 10K Race – Go Team WCDS! Love to run the Fodderstack and love WCDS too? Join our team! Sign up on our website for a 50th t-shirt.
- 50th Anniversary Gala: Fundraiser, Dinner, and Auction: Get your bidder paddles ready! The Annual Auction is Wakefield’s biggest annual fundraising event for the school. The evening begins at 5:30 pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items, followed by a seated dinner and live auction with auctioneer Cathy MacPherson. The Gala will take place at WCDS in the Leonard Cowherd Auditorium, and for those interested in continuing the celebration after the auction, ticket holders have free entry to the WCDS Community Dance Party taking place beginning at 9 PM.
Sunday, April 24
- Super Seminar Sunday: It wouldn’t be a Wakefield celebration without a Wakefield education! Industry leaders in tech and finance join us on Sunday at 11 AM to share their secrets to success. Featuring WCDS Alumnus Paul Lackman ’85 of Google and Finance Guru Chuck Akre, interviewed by Head of School Paul Larner and Chris Cerrone, Partner at Akre Capital Management. Gain valuable insights and have the opportunity to ask questions, right here at Wakefield Country Day. All are welcome to attend these complimentary seminars. Please register if you plan to attend.
- Alumni vs. Student Soccer Game: At 1 PM Students and Alumni will face off in a soccer match. All are welcome to attend and cheer for their favorite team of Owls vs. Owls!
Wakefield Country Day School would like to thank the greater community for supporting our school over the last 50 years. We hope you will come to one of the events over the weekend and celebrate the big 50 with us. To purchase tickets or register for any of the above events, please visit: wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.
Community Events
Browntown Redbud Festival to be held Saturday, April 23rd
Come enjoy the day at our Browntown Redbud Festival in scenic downtown Browntown. The Festival benefits the Browntown Community Center, (Old Browntown Schoolhouse). Shop for Crafts, bid at the Silent Auction, buy some plants and Redbud Tree Seedlings, listen to music, watch the ducks race down the Gooney Creek and enjoy the wonderful food and great entertainment. A great time for all!
Highlights
- Redbud Seedling Sale
- Silent Auction—ends at 2:30 pm
- Craft Sales at two locations: Browntown Community Center and Browntown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- Antique Car Show Baptist Church Parking Lot
- Gooney Creek Duck Race 1:00 – 1:45
- Full Kitchen Menu!
- Hot dogs and Pop Corn sold outside
- Famous Browntown Bake Table
- Browntown hats, shirts, calendars, note cards and cook books.
- Browntown Calendar Photo Contest
- Browntown’s Dr. Updike Museum
- Live Outdoor music from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Humane Society Pet Adoptions
There is going to be great music:
- 9:00 – 9:45 Kurt Schlesinger
- 10:00 – 10:45 Isaac Stroupe
- 11:00 – 11:45 Rich Follett
- 12:00 – 12:45 Passage Creek Rising
- 1:00 – 3:00 Gary Slavinsky & Kurt Schlesinger
Gooney Creek Duck Race
- 1:00 Race Time!
- $5 per ticket
- Available at: O.J. Rudacille General Store in Browntown 636-2149 – or – Browntown Community Center on the day of the festival.
Browntown Calendar Photo Contest
Vote for your favorite “Browntown Scenic Views” photo. Winner receives $100 and the cover of the Browntown Calendar. The top 12 will be featured pictures in the months of the calendar. Entry deadline April 11th.
For information and entry form contact: Joanne Koszyk 540- 551-3815 and Stacy Mikel 703-507-9973, or on the BCCA webpage: www.browntowncommunity.com
Directions:
- From Front Royal take Rt. 340 South
- 1/2 mile and turn left onto Browntown Road
- Go 8 miles to the Village of Browntown
- 96 Browntown Rd, Browntown, VA
Free Admission and Free Parking!
Find us at: www.browntowncommunity.com and on Facebook at Browntown Community Center Association, Inc.
Community Events
Warren Heritage Society and SAR commemorate Patriots Day
On April 16, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society and Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored a Colonial Patriot Day at the Balthis House, the oldest house on the oldest street in Front Royal. Also participating was the French and Indian War Foundation and a vintage blacksmith, covering the early part of history in what is now Warren County.
Melanie Gregory of WHS coordinated the events throughout the day and Waltraud Hornick and Vernee Peterson of the WHS prepared a meal of pork stew and corn fritters on the fireplace in the outdoor kitchen. They used the same techniques as the colonists in the backcountry of the Virginia Frontier. At this time, cooking was done exclusively on wood-burning stoves and fireplace hearths, both of which radiated intense heat. An outdoor kitchen, kept the heat, the smoky smells and the risk of fire out of the main house. The hearth was level with the floor to allow for cooking ease. Dutch ovens with a grooved lid were the main cooking vessel. These pots were placed on the hearth floor on top of a bed of hot coals. The same glowing coals were then spread evenly onto the pot lids. Game, beef and pork were often cooked on a spit over the open fire. Kettles were suspended over the fire from a metal swinging arm.
There were several presentations given by the members of both groups on the Balthis House, colonial equipment, blacksmithing, cooking demonstrations, muskets and safe firing procedures. The house is a rare surviving example of a two-story wood frame Federal-style townhouse. The house has many architectural elements salvaged from other houses of the same era that were demolished, and includes appointments of furnishings of the period. The original section is three bay and the house was expanded to its present size in the mid-19th century. Also on the property are the outdoor kitchen, playhouse, general store, smoke house, Ivy Lodge, Belle Boyd Cottage and WHS Archives.
Front Royal was a prosperous center of wagon manufacturing, serving the westward expansion of the US. The Balthis family were successful blacksmiths and in mid-19th century, had additions built on the original house. A small blacksmith’s shop has been built as a recreation of the time. Jay Hatfield, worked hard in the blacksmith shop forging and shaping metal. He gave several presentations on the different kinds of equipment that he made.
All of the buildings were open with demonstrations and presentations at all locations. At the end of the day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter provided a musket salute, firing three rounds in honor of all patriots. Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson. In addition, French and Indian War Foundation members Dale Corey, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson provided demonstrations and incite into the French and Indian War era on the Virginia Frontier. Jan Long and Elizabeth Cagle dressed in colonial attire, adding to the atmosphere with Jim Heflin, (retired archivist) and SAR compatriot adding insight and information about the history of the county.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 15th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 15:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Bad Guy’s”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Community Events
Living Water Christian Church seeking vendors for upcoming Craft Bazaar
The Living Water Christian Church is having a Craft Bazaar/Silent Auction on May 7, 2022. We are looking for vendors wanting to participate!
We are located at 72 North Lake Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. If interested, you may contact Judy Gribble at judy.gribble@comcast.net to register.
Table fee is $15 per table. Breakfast and lunch will be served — Cost: free will offering.
All money goes toward missions to help our community and support our missionary!
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 28%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 6
72/46°F
75/50°F