Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in soil blessing to commemorate a battle during the Revolutionary War
On April 17, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, based in Winchester, participated in a soil blessing sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. Soil was collected to be blessed and sent to the Waxhaws Battlefield in South Carolina to commemorate the battle during the Revolutionary War, which saw a massacre of Virginia Continental troops by a mostly loyalist British force led by Banastre Tarleton.
Colonel Abraham Buford led a force of about 380 Virginians composed of the 7th Virginia Regiment, two companies of the 2nd Virginia Regiment, and an artillery detachment. He was originally sent to assist with the defense of Charleston, but could not reach there prior to the British takeover of the city. He was then sent to Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Lord Cornwallis sent Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton in pursuit with the British Legion. After the British caught up with the colonials, Buford was asked to surrender. He initially refused. After aligning his men in a single row, Buford had told his men not to fire until the British were close. This allowed the British to breech the American lines after only one round had been fired. Many of the Virginia force threw down their weapons to surrender. During the initial firing, Tarleton’s horse had been shot and he was pinned under the animal. His men were outraged and proceeded to massacre the men who had laid down their weapons. 113 of the men were killed with sabers, 150 so badly injured they could not be moved, and 53 prisoners were taken by the British. “Tarleton’s quarter” thereafter became an expression to refuse the taking of prisoners. This became a propaganda campaign by the Continental Army to increase recruitment.
Although the battle gave the British temporary control over South Carolina, the massacre inspired colonists to join the militia. Many of these men became the Overmountain Men who went into action against British Loyalists, at the Battle of Musgrove Mill in August, and the decisive defeat of British Major Patrick Ferguson’s command on October 7, 1780, at Kings Mountain.
Every year, the Virginia Society sponsors an urn full of Virginia dirt to be taken and spread at the site of a mass grave containing 84 men and horses of the Virginia troops who lost their lives during the battle.
Culpeper Minuteman President Charles Jameson emceed the commemoration and assisted Compatriot Bill Schwetke in filling an urn with Virginia dirt. An invocation and benediction was provided by Chaplain Len Cowherd. The soil was blessed by Father Henry Minich and presented to Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas, who will present the urn at the Waxhaws Monument in South Carolina.
A multi chapter color guard consisting of Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner and Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Bill Schwetke and Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen Chapter), Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Ken Morris (George Mason Chapter), Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson Chapter and Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots) and Paula Schwoerer (Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill Chapter DAR) had presented the colors.
A musket salute was fired with the singing of a patriotic song to honor the fallen patriots.
Community Events
The Golden Throne: Fundraiser for Warren County Habitat for Humanity
You might see a golden toilet making its way around Front Royal through the end of April. This is a fundraiser for Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH). If you are lucky enough to find the Golden Throne in your yard, you can pay $10 to have it removed or $20 to have it removed and taken to a friend. To ensure that the toilet won’t return to your yard, you can purchase “Plumbing Insurance” for just $30. You may pre-purchase Plumbing Insurance if you’d like to support WCHFH, but would rather not have the honor of showing off the Golden Throne at your home or business.
You can “follow” the Golden Throne as it travels around our community. Follow WCHFH on Facebook.
For questions, removal, or to request toilet placement or insurance, contact Amanda Slate, WCHFH Board President, at Amanda.slate@greenfieldandbehr.com or (540) 974-1827. For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity programs, contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540) 551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable home ownership. To learn more visit warrencountyhabitat.org.
Community Events
Local educator, mentor & coach to speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Retired teacher and decorated coach, Tommy Dixon, will join pro football legends Joe Theismann and Santana Moss as sports guests at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, from 8 – 10 am, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Born in Winchester, VA, Tommy is the second youngest of seven children to Rachel and Clark Dixon. Dixon attended first through seventh grades at Douglas School. After integration, Tommy attended Handley High School from eighth through twelfth grades. While at Handley, Tommy was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track and field. He was voted 2nd team All-State in football and basketball. Coach Dixon credits three great coaches to his success-James Omps, Ron Rice and Don Welch. After high school, Dixon studied health and physical education at Potomac State College in Keyser, WV and Berea College in Berea, KY.
After college, Dixon returned to Winchester seeking a job. Mr. Clarence Hunter helped Tommy land a substitute teacher job which later turned into a full-time position with Winchester Public Schools. Tommy taught and coached in the city school system for over 39 years.
During Tommy’s tenure, he coached football, track and field, and basketball. Tommy coached football at Daniel Morgan Middle School for nine years where his team only lost two games and had one tie; the rest were wins. Dixon was an assistant track and field coach when Handley won several state championships. Tommy coached basketball for 36 years and compiled a record of 403-228. Tommy coached his teams to nine regular season championships, 10 regional appearances, 3 regional championships, and 6 state tournament berths. Coach Dixon was also recognized several times as Coach of the Year at the District and Regional level. Tommy also was selected to coach in the state all-star game in 2000.
In 2001, Coach Dixon was inducted into Handley’s Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame and the Potomac State College Hall of Fame in 2010. On Saturday evening, December 17, 2016, during a boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball game inside Handley’s Maddex-Omps Gymnasium, the school announced that the basketball court would forever be known as the Coach Tommy Dixon Basketball Court.
Tommy is married to Sharon Wilson Dixon and they have been together for 42 years. They have a daughter Kara, who is a proud Handley and University of Maryland graduate.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in multi-event commemoration ceremony
On April 17, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a multi-event commemoration ceremony. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter sponsored a Patriots Day event, coupled with a grave marking, for Brigadier General Edward Stevens at the Masonic Cemetery in Culpeper. We gathered, in part, to honor Patriots Day.
After the French and Indian War, Great Britain enacted a series of measures to raise revenue from the American colonies. This included the Sugar Act, Stamp Act and Townshend Acts, which created a great deal of tension in the Colonies. Resistance was exceptionally strong in Boston, resulting in the 1770 Boston Massacre and the 1773 Boston Tea Party. On March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry had warned, “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” Less than a month later, that clash of arms occurred on April 19th at Lexington, Concord and the Battle at Menotomy.
On April 18, 1775, Dr Joseph Warren (namesake of Warren County) learned the British were marching that night on Concord to search for arms. Warren dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to alert residents of the news. At dawn on April 19th, several hundred British troops arrived in Lexington and met 77 militiamen on the town green. A shot was fired, resulting in several British volleys. Eight militiamen were killed with nine wounded. The British continued into Concord and not finding the arms they anticipated began burning the town. Hundreds of militiamen met a contingent of British soldiers at Concord’s North Bridge. The British fired in what became known as the “shot heard ’round the world”.
As the British set out to return to Boston, almost 2,000 militiamen began attacking the retreating column. The fighting continued as the British reached Lexington and met reinforcements, and the battle continued into the town of Menotomy, which became the bloodiest half-mile of the British retreat. With this battle, the Revolutionary War began. The colonists had proved they could stand up to one of the most powerful armies in the world at that time. This day became known as Patriots Day to honor the beginning of American independence.
Immediately after this ceremony, General Edward Stevens was honored with a grave marking ceremony. General Stevens had joined the Culpeper Minutemen in 1775 and commanded a battalion at the Battle of Great Bridge. He would serve as Colonel of the 10th Virginia Regiment, gaining honor for himself at the Battles of Brandywine and Germantown. Less than two years later, he resigned. In 1779, he became Brigadier General in the Virginia Militia, taking 700 men to join General Horatio Gates’ Army in the south. They fought at Camden, South Carolina, and at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, where he was wounded in the leg. He later led a brigade at the Siege of Yorktown.
Emceeing the ceremony was Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) Chapter President and Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) dual member Charles Jameson.
Participating in the event from CJWII were Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer and Sean Schwoerer. Dual members included Bill Schwekte (CMM), Mike Dennis (CMM), Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves) and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson and Order of Founders and Patriots of America (OFPA)).
A musket salute was fired by Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook and Barry Schwoerer.
Presenting wreaths were Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Charles Jameson (CMM), Mike Weyler (Governor, OFPA), Dale Corey (CJWII), Barry Schwoerer (Colonel William Grayson), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Ken Morris (George Mason), Paula Schwoerer (Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill, DAR) and Jacob Schwoerer (Colonel William Grayson Society, Children of the American Revolution).
Community Events
Empty Bowl Supper “To Go” on Main Street – April 24, 2021
Come out to enjoy our favorite fundraiser to benefit the House of Hope! The Empty Bowl Supper “TO GO” will be held on Saturday, April 24th, in historic downtown Front Royal, Virginia from 12pm-3pm, with extended entertainment and Main Street enjoyment until 6pm. The Empty Bowl Supper has been a well attended fun community event for several years. This year it is taking on a new “look” as we change the event to a “TO GO” style due to some of the restrictions the pandemic has put on events. Never fear, these changes have created exciting new growth for the event.
Registration will begin at 12noon on Saturday in front of the Visitor’s Center. Check in with the House of Hope volunteers at the event table and receive your soup tickets, “TO GO” bag, and learn about an exciting “Stay-Cation” raffle prize donated by Warren County Tourism!
Tickets are sold online or at Explore Art & Clay (100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630). With every ticket purchase you receive one hand painted ceramic bowl and two “TO GO” pre packaged soups.
Have you been on Main Street lately? If so, you may have noticed bowl displays in some storefront windows! Local potter Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay has been extremely busy throwing and preparing about 200 bowls for the event. Community groups and individuals have been painting the bowls to be ready for selection on the day of the supper. After registration, you will set off on the hunt to find your perfect bowl to go with your soup!
The Soup Station will be inside Downtown Market. Not only will you be stepping inside to select your two soups, you will be stepping into a wonderful business that is the home of approximately 78 local vendors! Perhaps you will depart Downtown Market with more than just your soup!
Soups you can look forward to and the establishments who are donating:
- Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash
- Vinova Tapas and Wine Bar – Gumbo
- PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse- Chicken Dumpling Soup
- Soul Mountain Restaurant – Tomato Basil
- The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chili, Loaded Potato, and White Bean Chicken
- The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato
- Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup
- Manor Line Market – TBD
- Paladin Bar & Grill – Brunswick Stew
- The Blue Door Kitchen & Inn – Ribolitta (sausage, beans, vegetables)
- The Front Royal Brewery – New England Clam Chowder
- Downtown Catering – TBD
- Daily Grind – White Bean Chili
- Royal Spice – TBD
- House of Hope – www.warrencountyhomeless.org
- El Maguey – TBD
- Try Thai – TBD
Although some things are changing, some things remain the same when it comes to the music in the air. Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo for the first half of the event. Once Passage Creek wraps up we can expect JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience. Be sure to pack your lawn chair and your dancing shoes.
Proceeds of the Empty Bowl Supper will go to the House of Hope. The House of Hope is a local program in Warren County to help homeless men who are ready to make a permanent change in their life. At the House, men are given life skills training, career counseling, and moral support. Providing a roof and a safe place to live, the men are able to maintain a steady paying job and save money. The goal is about 6-9 months of residency before graduating the program into independent living.
Main Street will be closed from: 10:30am until 7pm. The Town has partnered to help launch this wonderful event at it’s new location on Main Street. If you have questions, please contact Jennifer Avery, House of Hope board member at 540 683 0790 or jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Wind: 9mph SW
Humidity: 31%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 7
52/37°F
64/41°F