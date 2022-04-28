This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 29th

On April 23, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in a ceremony in Middleburg, VA to honor the eight patriots who lost there lives on the green in Lexington, Massachusetts to start the fighting in the Revolutionary War. The Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter of the SAR sponsored the event held at the Sgt Maj John Champe Memorial in Middleburg, to commemorate Patriots Day. This is in remembrance of what is considered the first day of the fight for independence. The ceremony was emceed by SMJC Chapter President Ken Bonner. Rt Reverend Larry Johnson performed chaplain duties with Dr Eugene Thomas, Virginia Society Chaplain giving a presentation on the Battle of Lexington and commemorated those who gave their lives at the start of the Revolutionary War.

On April 18, 1775, Dr Joseph Warren found out the British were planning on marching to Concord from Boston to seize weapons and ammunition stockpiled there by American colonists. They were to stop in Lexington and capture Samuel Adams and John Hancock, leaders of the uprising. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn the men and communities. On the night of April 18th, over 700 British troops left Boston, arriving April 19th in Lexington. By the time they arrived, Adams and Hancock had left for Philadelphia. After receiving the alarm approximately 70 minutemen gathered on the village green. The militia were led by Captain John Parker who assembled his men in parade ground formation. The intention was to make a show of political and military determination but not to meddle or start a shooting war. Parker’s orders were “Stand your ground; don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.” The British troops who marched to the green were led by Major John Pitcairn and Lieutenant William Sutherland and began an effort to surround and disarm the colonists. One of these leaders ordered them to lay down there arms and surrender. With this action, Parker ordered the militia to disperse and not to fire. The men began to leave, when a shot was fired. No one is sure who fired that shot, but it started an attack by the British. When it ended, eight Americans lay dead with an equal amount injured. Only one British soldier was wounded. The British then reformed and marched to Concord where they found the arms and ammunition had been safely removed. The British started fires which led to minuteman units from throughout the area to gather and protect the town. British troops were ordered to the Concord North Bridge where they began to tear up the blanks on the bridge. Over 400 colonial militia arrived and shots were fired. Additional militia began arrive and the British being outnumbered, began a retreat to Boston. Minutemen from the surrounding areas began arriving and fired from behind rocks, tree, fences and buildings as the Kings men were marching the 18 miles to Boston. The Revolutionary War had begun with the ragtag colonial army defeating what was considered the best army in the world. The eight men who sacrificed their lives that day were John Brown, Samuel Hadley, Caleb Harrington, Johnathan Harrington Jr., Robert Munroe, Isaac Muzzy, Jonas Parker and Asahel Porter.

Junior members Jacob Schwoerer and Christian Powers of the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter, rang a bell for each of the names to honor their memory. Wreaths were placed by Ernest Coggins, Virginia Society 1st Vice President; Dr Michael Weyler, Virginia Governor of the Founders and Patriots of America; Sgt Maj John Champe, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and George Washington chapter of the SAR, Ketoctin, Lane’s Mill, Stone Bridge and Elizabeth McIntosh Hamilton DAR chapters and Colonel William Grayson and Reverend John Marks C.A.R. Societies. The Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, led by SMJC Vice President Barry Schwoerer fired a salute to commemorate this most important date in American History. Other members of the John Champe Chapter included Sean Schwoerer, Steven Powers, Richard Ryan and Rhett Wade. Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Larry Johnson, Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson.