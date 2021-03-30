Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 2nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 2:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Sons of the American Revolution honors National Vietnam Veterans Day
On March 28, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution with the town of Middletown conducted a Commemoration to honor National Vietnam Veterans Day at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown, VA. The ceremony was held to honor the nine million Americans who served the country during the Vietnam War Era, from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.
In 1954, France was disengaging from Indochina. The country was divided into two zones at the 17th parallel. In 1955, President Eisenhower sent military advisors to South Vietnam to train the South Vietnamese Army. In 1956, the French left and the US assumed responsibility for training the forces in the south. It was at that time that the Army Nurse Corps sent members to train Vietnamese women in nursing skills.
In 1959, the first Americans were killed in a guerilla strike at Bien Hoa. It was 1961 when President Kennedy sent 100 Special Forces troops as advisors to South Vietnam. Combat troops were deployed in March 1965. Nine million Americans served during the Vietnam Era, with 2.7 millions serving in Vietnam. Approximately 11,000 military women, nearly all volunteers served in Vietnam. There are 58,279 names etched on the Wall at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. There were 304,000 who were wounded, 1,253 missing in action and 2,500 prisoners of war. Today there are roughly 800,000 surviving veterans of the Vietnam War.
This commemoration honors all who served in the active military, the American Red Cross, Vietnam era contractors, government agencies and volunteer entities during that conflict. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey, with prayers and the national anthem provided by Dan Hesse. Guest speakers included Vietnam Veterans Don Dusenbury, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.
The VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a rifle salute in honor of the event. Wreaths were presented by Marc Robinson, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke, Cat Schwetke and Mayor Charles Harbaugh. Taps was played by Andrew Paul. The Color Guard consisted of Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Don Dusenbury, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke and Barry Schwoerer.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct color guard workshop
On March 27, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution conducted a color guard workshop in Strasburg, Virginia. At this workshop, members of the chapter were given presentations on safety in handling and firing black powder flintlock muskets. They were drilled in presenting the national colors at events and the conduct of a musket squad in firing a musket salute.
Brett Osborn gave presentations on safety and commands. Dale Corey gave presentations on conduct of ceremonies. Attending the workshop were Marc Robinson, Chip Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Mike Dennis, Erick Moore, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Barry Schwoerer and future member Mike St Jacques. The group was preparing for ceremonies to honor Vietnam Veterans and an upcoming Revolutionary War Grave Marking Ceremony to be held in Stephens City.
Sons of the American Revolution awards presentation ceremony
On March 27, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, conducted an awards presentation ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown. The Wayside Inn is an ideal setting for the Sons of the American Revolution with it’s history. Built in 1796, it was first opened in 1797. The inn was then known as Wilkenson’s Tavern and has been continuously operated as an inn since.
Bill Schwetke, Past President of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, came to present awards to compatriots of the Chapter. A Patriot Revolutionary War Graves Medal is presented to compatriots who participate in 15 Revolutionary War Graves Commemoration Ceremonies. Present to receive these medals were Brett Osborn, Dale Corey, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer and Jim Simmons. Not present but earning the medals were Don Dusenbury, Fred Gill and Bill Wood.
Dale Corey was presented with the Lafayette Volunteer Medal for giving 40 hours of volunteer time given to the National Society Sons of the American Revolution. Peter Himmelberger was presented with the Virginia State Graves Preservation Medal for his efforts in promoting the preservation of Revolutionary War Graves in Virginia.
Dale Corey, Past President of the CJWII Chapter, then presented compatriots with Distinguished Service Certificates and Certificates of Appreciation for assisting the Chapter as it became the number one rated SAR large chapter in the nation in support of veterans affairs. Earning these accolades were Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel.
Additional certificates were announced for support of the Revolutionary War Graves Program. These included Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Erick Moore and Dennis Parmerter.
Get your tickets for the Empty Bowl Supper “To Go” fundraiser on April 24th
Come out to enjoy our favorite fundraiser to benefit the House of Hope, the Empty Bowl Supper “TO GO”!
- DATE: Saturday, April 24 from 12noon-3pm
- Ticket Link: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
- LOCATION: Main Street & Downtown Market
- Check in near the visitors center & gazebo.
- Browse for bowls up and down Main Street.
- Downtown Market for the Soup Stations and pick up!
SOUPS – from local restaurants will be donated and available for pick up this year. The soups will be packaged and ready TO GO. Distribution of the soups will take place inside Downtown Market off Main Street. We are looking for soup donations… so please let us know if you would like to participate! Stay tuned for another soup specific update. But for now, our list of soup donors looks like this:
- Mountain Home
- Blue Wing Frog
- PaveMint
- Vinova
- Soul Mountain
- The Mill
- The Apple House
- Manor Line Market
- Paladin
- Blue Door
- Downtown Catering
(NEW update coming soon – with soups and additional donors)
BOWLS – are in the process of being created by Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay. The public are welcome to stop in and paint the bowls as a group (10 or less) or individually. As the bowls are finished, they will begin to go on display up and down Main Street & Downtown Front Royal locations. Contact Arline to make a plan to paint: (540) 636-6019
MUSIC – Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo!
SPONSORS – We are looking for sponsors again for this year. $1,000 Gold, $500 Silver, $250 Bronze levels. Bonus advertising video is available to Gold sponsors by Jenspiration. We will feature your video on social media for all to see! Tickets are sold online or at Explore Art & Clay 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630. Tear Away ticket purchase option is found in this story.
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of April
These are the virtual events that are being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of April. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, April 1
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. April showers bring May flowers! This week, we will hear some rainy day stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 3
- 10:00 Virtual Easter Parade. Celebrate your pet! Dress up your animal friend and send a picture or short video to children@samuelslibrary.net by Wednesday, March 24. We will create a movie for all the world to see!
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Come play Minecraft on our own Discord server. You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account in order to join. Please contact Miss Sarah at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you need help creating a free Discord account. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Tuesday, April 6
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week we will be learning about the amazing water cycle. Make your own water cycle in a bottle! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, April 7
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, April 8
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. It’s a pancake party! Listen to some fun books about a favorite food! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 10
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, April 13
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We’ll learn about rain, using a sponge as a cloud! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, April 14
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, April 15
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. They come out while you are sleeping… Nocturnal Animals. Listen to their stories this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 17
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Come play Minecraft on our own Discord server. You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account in order to join. Please contact Miss Sarah at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you need help creating a free Discord account. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Tuesday, April 20
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Watch how one “act of pollution” can spread across the world, using milk, dish soap, and food coloring. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 24
- Virtual Aspiring Artists: Awesome Abstract Art! Create your own art using the unique acrylic pour method. Learn about famous artists who have created abstract art. This program may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Wednesday, April 28
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, April 29
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. We all live on Planet Earth! Listen to some wonderful books about our home during this week’s story time. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Art and Poetry – Author Presentation
Please join Vanessa Sorenson for a presentation on her book called Zen Birds. Zen Birds illustrates 30 species of North American birds in a style inspired by traditional Asian brushwork and Haiku poetry. This presentation is co-sponsored by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society and Friends of Samuels Public Library. Registration required. For additional information, please contact the library reference desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. This event will be held on Saturday, April 3rd at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Informal Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Wednesday, April 7th at 10 A.M. (This group meets on every 1st Wednesday of the month.)
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
This event will be held on April 14th at 6 P.M.
