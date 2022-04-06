Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 8th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 8:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Bad Guy’s”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Sons of the American Revolution honor patriot John Holker
On April 2, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking to commemorate the service of John Holker in the struggle for independence. The ceremony was conducted at the Burwell Cemetery, Millwood, Clarke, Virginia.
John Holker was born in Manchester, England. His father, fled to Rouen, France in 1745 and became prominent in French textile manufacturing. John returned to England between 1769 and 1772 to study the British manufacturing processes. In 1777, along with his father, he became involved in assisting American commissioners in Paris to obtain military clothing and supplies. The following year, he was sent to America as a diplomatic representative and observer to the American Revolutionary War effort.
When the French increased their aid to America in 1779, Holker became a key figure in the alliance. General George Washington relied on him for information concerning the French fleet and he became the go between Washington and Admiral D’Estaing. He was further, instrumental in purchasing supplies for the French fleet and horses for General Rochambeau’s French army.
By 1780, Holker had become Consul General for Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. During his time with these States, he become engaged in private business. When the French government was informed of his financial activities, he was asked to observe their prohibition against public officials engaging in trade or resign. He resigned in 1781.
At some time in 1792, he moved his family to the Winchester area. He acquired the home known as Springsbury, near Berryville, Virginia. John Holker, died in 1822 and was buried in the Catholic Cemetery in Winchester. In 1904 his remains were moved to the Old Chapel Cemetery (also known as Burwell Cemetery).
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey. Attending were Virginia Society SAR 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins and 3rd Vice President Dr Michael Weyler; representing the national society was Surgeon General Dr Ernest Sutton; from Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox; French Society Trustee Pat Kelly and Rich Rattan from the Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America. France was represented by Colonel Aymeric Tardieu De Maleissye, Lieutenant Colonel Alain Abad and Lieutenant Colonel Marc Gilles with their wives. Wreaths and greetings were presented by all of these organizations.
Virginia SAR chapter wreaths were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Colonel James Wood II; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Pat Kelly, Thomas Jefferson; Ken Morris, George Mason; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson and Ken Bonner, Sergeant Major John Champe. The Daughters of the American Revolution chapters were Darcy Mathes, Commonwealth Virginia; Paula Schwoerer, Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill; Kecia Brown, Ketoctin; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill and from West Virginia, Michelle Phillips, Pack Horse Ford. Brett Osborn provided a presentation on the life of John Holker and his contributions to the fight for independence. The Virginia State Color Guard presented the colors and fired a three round musket salute to honor John Holker and his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. In the guard were Commander Brett Osborn, Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Leamon Duncan, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Pat Kelly, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
After the ceremony, refreshments were provided by Robin Hall, Becky Ebert and Deborah Corey with a presentation of the old chapel and cemetery by Director Bob Randolph. A special thanks is given to Randolph and cemetery caretaker Marcel Bousquet for their support with this event.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day
On March 26, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society conducted a ceremony to commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial, Middletown, VA.
In 2017, U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Joe Donnelly introduced legislation to honor Vietnam Veterans with a Day. The Vietnam War was a long, costly and divisive conflict. U.S. involvement began in 1954 after the French lost the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, ending a century of rule in Indochina. Vietnam was split at 17 degrees north latitude. By 1957, a civil war was in full swing. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy began a stronger involvement. By 1962 there were 9,000 U.S. troops in South Vietnam. As a result of a coup in South Vietnam, the political instability persuaded President Lyndon Johnson to further increase U.S. support.
In August 1964, two U.S. destroyers were attacked, and the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was passed, giving Johnson broad war making powers. By June 1965, 82,000 combat troops were in country with increases of 100,000 in July 1965 and again in 1966. Approximately 2,700,000 American men and women served and for the first time, America failed to welcome its veterans home, as opposition to the war in the United States bitterly divided Americans.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Paris Peace Accords and ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces. On March 29, 1973, U.S. combat and combat support units were withdrawn from South Vietnam. For almost two decades, Americans had raised their right hands and committed to serve and defend our Constitution as uniformed members of the United States Armed Forces during a tumultuous period in our country’s history. Throughout the years of the Vietnam War, 9 million Americans earned the title of United States veteran. Returning veterans did not always receive the deserved respect for serving the country. Over 58,000 did not return and are duly recognized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Every service member of the Vietnam generation should know their sacrifices mattered and their service made a difference.
On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Act, calling for March 29th to be a day of recognition of the service and duty rendered by all servicemen and women of this era. Today and every day, we now honor the bravery and commitment of a generation of Americans who valiantly fought in service of the country they love and recognize the continuing impact of the veterans of the Vietnam conflict, including their families, caregivers and survivors.
Dale Corey emceed the commemoration with a color guard commanded by compatriot Brett Osborn and included Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Nathan Poe, Tom Reed, William Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques. Virginia Society First Vice President Ernie Coggins led the Pledge of Allegiance with Rev Jim Simmons providing chaplain service.
A grateful thank you is given to the town of Middletown and Mayor Charles Harbaugh for providing us the opportunity to honor and commemorate Vietnam veterans.
Flag Raising Ceremony with Sons of the American Revolution
On March 26, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA.
The Wayside Inn is the oldest continuously operated inn in America. The original building was constructed in 1797 and has been used as a stage coach stop, a place for aide and comfort for both sides during the Civil War and known as America’s first motor inn. It was originally known as Wilkerson’s Tavern. In the mid 1800’s, it was named Larrick’s Hotel and in 1960 was renamed the Wayside Inn. The Sons of the American Revolution regularly conduct events at the inn to include chapter meetings, color guard musters and flag retirement ceremonies.
For the flag raising event, Dale Corey emceed with compatriots Patrick Morris and John Petrie as the flag detail. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn and consisted of the compatriots Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Nathan Poe, Tom Reed, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques.
The retired flag will be properly disposed of at a flag retirement ceremony to be conducted 14 Jun 2022 at the Wayside Inn.
2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge was a great success!
While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, elementary school students in Warren County Public Schools used their culinary skills to reimagine their favorite foods by creating original recipes in the 2022 “Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.” The national initiative, now in its eleventh year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Warren County Public Schools students are joining over 2,500 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served school sites in 30 states nationally.
Ten students were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. Finalists prepared and presented their creations before a panel of seven judges representing each elementary school in the district and two school board members. The recipes were assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. Warren County Public Schools joined 253 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student was a 5th grade student from Hilda J. Barbour Elementary, Ainsley Wallenfelsz. The winning participant from each nationwide district will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.
“According to the American Heart Association, about one in every three American kids and teens is overweight or obese,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO North America, Schools, Sodexo. “This staggering statistic demonstrates why it is more important than ever to engage youth to become advocates for their own health.”
Sodexo, the school nutrition partner to over 500 school districts throughout the U.S., is renowned for its work advancing childhood nutrition, health and well-being. In November 2016, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named Sodexo “Partner of the Year” based in part on early success on elements of its commitments for increasing healthier food options in the K-12 schools it serves; providing healthier meal options for children at zoo, museum and aquarium locations served by Sodexo; and for its commitment to serve 17 million additional free breakfasts to K-12 students by 2018, which Sodexo met two years early. In addition, the award recognizes Sodexo’s efforts beyond its PHA commitment including how it has created a culture of health across its extensive network of clients, customers, vendors and employees.
The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge is just one of the many ways that the company shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and the communities it serves.
To join the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge conversation on social media, use #SDXFutureChefs.
Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors
The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check. Watch the video to enjoy the moment:
We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)
SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000
- Jean’s Jewelers
- BattleGrounds Fitness
- Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wells Fargo Advisors
- Warren County Veterinary Clinic
SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500
- Aders Insurance Agency
- Element Risk Management
- Blue Ridge Community Health
- Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
- Shenandoah Medical Associates
- Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
- Ron & Kathy Napier
SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250
- Hazard Mill Farms
- RG Technical Solutions, LLC
- Taste of India
- Royal Spice
- Melanie Barber
- Carol & Dave Hardy
- Peggy Shrimpton
- Michael & Sherry Williams
- Nancie Williams
SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100
- Explore Art & Clay
- Khukuri Nepali
- Studio Verde
- Irish Mist Farm
- Debbie Grove
- Gail Hartman
- Hank and Barbara Ecton
It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.
