This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 9th

On March 29, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a salute to Vietnam Veterans at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Compatriots from the chapter were there to provide a commemoration for National Vietnam Veterans Day. Larry Johnson provided prayers, and Marty Keesecker led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

This event honors all veterans from that era as explained by Dale Corey who further provided background information about the day. He explained how the United States became involved in Indochina. From 1955 to 1975, 9 million Americans served in the armed forces with 2.7 million, including 11,000 women serving in Vietnam. Compatriots related stories of their Vietnam experience and of friends who became one of the 58,000 plus Americans who did not come back from that war.

Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dennis Parmerter represented the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Bill Schwetke, Past President of the Virginia SAR represented the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and Marty Keesecker, President of the General Adam Stephens Chapter participated from West Virginia.

Also on March 29, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter in commemorating Vietnam Era Veterans. A ceremony was held at the Culpeper Courthouse next to a monument dedication to the veterans who fought and perished during the Vietnam Conflict.

The day is observed every year on March 29th with the following objectives:

To thank and honor the nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war.

Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens.

Highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war.

Recognize contributions by our Allies.

This commemoration was begun when Congress authorized a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, which was signed into law January 28, 2008, by President Barack Obama. An inaugural Presidential event was held on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012. In 2017, President Donald Trump issued the following proclamation: “To ensure the sacrifices of the 9 million heroes who served during this difficult chapter of our country’s history are remembered for generations to come, I signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating March 29th of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 hereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty.” – President Trump.

This commemoration covers U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service. This includes the 2.7 million service members who served in Vietnam. The 58,000 plus whose names are memorialized on the black granite wall in Washington, D.C. The 304,000 who were wounded, 1,245 missing in action and the 2,500 prisoners of war. Further noted are the 11,000 women who answered the call to service in Vietnam during the conflict.

Emcee for the commemoration was Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) Chapter President Charles Jameson. Giving presentations on their service during the war were Charles Jameson, Virginia SAR Past President Bill Schwetke and Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter Past President Dale Corey. The VFW combined with the Virginia SAR Color Guard to present the colors. Participating for the SAR were Bill Schwetke, Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen Color Guard Commander), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II Chapter Vice President), Dennis Parmerter (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Sean Carrigan (Colonel James Wood II Chapter) and Dale Corey. Representing the Colonel William Grayson (CWG) Chapter and the Order of Founders and Patriots Association (OFPA) was Mike Weyler (Governor, OFPA).